MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2020

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 047 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 1 058 B 9 878 M 9 878 M
Net Debt 2021 15 018 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 18 998 B 177 B 177 B
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 610,59 JPY
Last Close Price 6 868,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.97%177 220
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%77 887
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.42%44 711
DAIMLER AG-29.09%41 985
BMW AG-23.75%40 366
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.17%35 004
