MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
Toyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News

0
11/07/2019 | 04:30am EST
Shareholders & Investors News
IR
Investors News
  • Now Loading...
  • Financial ResultsQuarterly financial statements
  • Financial DataFinancial performance highlights and major financial indicators
  • Investors LibraryInformation for shareholders and investors, Toyota reports, annual reports, financial statements, and U.S. SEC filings
  • Stock Overview & Ratings InformationBasic share-related information & dividend-related information, procedures regarding dividends, shareholders' meeting dates, and general stock-related information
  • Annual ReportThis report is intended to communicate to stakeholders Toyota's long-term strategies for enhancing its corporate value and the ways that it is contributing to the sustainable development of society.
Investors Calendar 2019 November 7FY2020 2Q Financial ResultsAugust 2FY2020 1Q Financial ResultsJune 13General Shareholders' MeetingMay 8FY2019 Financial ResultsFebruary 6FY2019 3Q Financial Results
* Subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:29:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 9,76x
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 21 334 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 649,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.77%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.33%99 189
DAIMLER AG14.59%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.29%54 894
BMW AG3.97%52 646
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.25%48 926
