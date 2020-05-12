Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/12
6527 JPY   -1.97%
02:15pTOYOTA MOTOR : Financial Results
PU
02:15pTOYOTA MOTOR : Notice of Convocation of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings
PU
02:15pTOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
Toyota Motor : Shareholders & Investors News

05/12/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
Shareholders & Investors News
IR
Investors News
  • Now Loading...
  • Financial ResultsQuarterly financial statements
  • Financial DataFinancial performance highlights and major financial indicators
  • Investors LibraryInformation for shareholders and investors, Toyota reports, annual reports, financial statements, and U.S. SEC filings
  • Stock Overview & Ratings InformationBasic share-related information & dividend-related information, procedures regarding dividends, shareholders' meeting dates, and general stock-related information
  • Annual ReportThis report is intended to communicate to stakeholders Toyota's long-term strategies for enhancing its corporate value and the ways that it is contributing to the sustainable development of society.
Investors Calendar 2020 June 11General Shareholders' MeetingMay 12FY2020 Financial ResultsFebruary 6FY2020 3Q Financial Results
* Subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 18:14:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 674 B
EBIT 2020 2 481 B
Net income 2020 2 193 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 18 145 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 700,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 527,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.26%171 952
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.77%72 554
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.34%41 945
BMW AG-29.76%36 067
DAIMLER AG-37.29%35 819
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-37.70%32 629
