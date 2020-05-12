Toyota Motor : Shareholders' Meeting
05/12/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
The 116th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 18:14:02 UTC
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Sales 2020
29 674 B
EBIT 2020
2 481 B
Net income 2020
2 193 B
Debt 2020
15 589 B
Yield 2020
3,32%
P/E ratio 2020
8,54x
P/E ratio 2021
9,66x
EV / Sales2020
1,14x
EV / Sales2021
1,25x
Capitalization
18 145 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
7 700,00 JPY
Last Close Price
6 527,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
42,5%
Spread / Average Target
18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.