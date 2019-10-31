Toyota Motor : Social Contribution Activities

Social Contribution Activities Sustainability

Enriching the Lives of Communities, and Inspiring Smiles Toyota's car-manufacturing has its roots in a desire for people to be happy, and for their communities to be prosperous. In the same way as we think about making ever-better cars, we wish to make people smile through the creation of ever-better communities, and an ever-better future. To this end, we face up to a variety of social issues, and engage in activities that contribute to communities in countries and regions around the world.

Topics: Special Olympics

Have You Heard of the Special Olympics? The mission of the Special Olympics is to continually provide opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and smile, and share their gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other athletes, and the community. The Special Olympics is an international organization that hosts competitions and promotes training in a variety of Olympic-style sports throughout the year. At Toyota, we have supported the activities of Special Olympics Nippon since 2016. In January 2018, we also signed a partnership agreement with Special Olympics International to become a Global Gold Partner. 'Where everyone's differences are seen as individuality, where there is mutual respect―a world without barriers that is open to all,' 'not a world in which one person supports another, but a world in which we all learn from and support each other'―this is the sort of world Toyota hopes to realize. The future of mobility according to Toyota is 'Mobility for All―bringing the joy and freedom of movement to all.' In order to achieve this goal, and in order to realize a society in which everyone is able to participate, we intend to begin by doing those things it is in our power to do.

Nurturing Minds That Value Nature and the Environment (Environment)

Why must we protect forests? Forests absorb CO2, store water, provide energy, and nurture flora and fauna. As such, they provide important foundations for communities and societies alike. By protecting forests, we are also protecting the future for our children. If we want to safeguard the natural environment of the future, we believe it is crucial to instill in future generations attitudes that value nature, knowledge that safeguards the links between forests and lives, and actions that protect the natural environment; to this end, we have established environmental education programs across the world. The Great Plant Hunt , an idea we developed in collaboration with the Foundation for Environmental Education and which is currently taking place in 10 countries in Europe, is one such program. The Great Plant Hunt encourages participants to learn about the importance of biodiversity by competing over how many different species of plants they can find on grasslands and in forests, or by planting vegetables seeds and observing how they grow. Our hope is that the desire to protect our rich natural environment is passed on to future generations. Going forward, we will continue to engage in activities that focus on working together with societies and communities in Japan and overseas. Click here to read case studies about our environmental activities

Toyota Hopes for Safety (Traffic Safety)

It is said that the risk of dying from traffic accidents in Thailand is seven times greater than in Japan. At Toyota, as our business globalizes, we engage in activities aimed at resolving social issues in various countries and regions around the world. In Thailand, we have implemented the White Road Campaign―'white roads' means 'safe roads' in Thai―since 1988. As part of this campaign, we have opened facilities at which children can learn about traffic safety in a practical manner; we have also engaged in initiatives aimed at increasing safety awareness among drivers. Our ultimate goal is to realize zero casualties from traffic accidents; we hope that people become neither perpetrators nor victims of traffic accidents, and to this end we are engaged both in the development of safe cars, and in activities in Japan and overseas aimed at educating drivers and pedestrians Click here to read case studies about our traffic safety activities

Teaching Children the Joy of Monozukuri and the Ability to Think for Themselves (Education)

Monozukuri (all-encompassing manufacturing) goes hand in hand with developing people―this has been Toyota's educational and human resources development philosophy since the company was first established. At Toyota, we want to provide children with opportunities to come into contact with monozukuri, recognize how fun it can be, and expand their possibilities. As a result, every year since 1996 we have hosted a scientific workshop program for elementary school children entitled 'Scientific Jack-in-the-Box! What/Why Lectures.' The lecturers are volunteer Toyota employees who have inherited the idea that 'since objects are created by people, we must first develop people if we want to create objects.' The original workshop program is designed to take advantage of the specialized field of car-manufacturing; it seeks to communicate the joy of monozukuri and science to children, and to inspire them to come up with innovative ideas. When it comes to nurturing people, it is vital that we believe in and refine the human ability to think. Through participatory programs such as that outlined above, we continue to engage in initiatives aimed at people-making, and thereby expand the horizons of future monozukuri. Click here to read case studies about our educational activities

Seeking to Realize a Society in Which People from All Walks of Life Respect Each Other (Society and Culture)

If we want to grow together with society, what can we do? At Toyota, we wish to work together with local communities to resolve the problems they face and, to this end, we are engaged in numerous initiatives. In the United States, since 1991 we have collaborated with the private institution known as the National Center for Families Learning to establish and provide support for study programs. In these programs, adults and children study together in the same classroom; in addition to learning English, the programs also focus on important social issues such as health, current educational systems, and financial literacy. While financial poverty has a tendency to run in families, through these programs we provide opportunities for parents and children to grow together, break free from this vicious circle, and improve both their education and their finances. At Toyota, our goal is to create societies in which people from all walks of life respect each other. We play an intimate role in local communities, and we are engaged in a variety of activities such as corporate patronage of the arts and culture, welfare support, and providing assistance for independent living. Click here to read case studies about our society and culture activities, including patronage of the arts and culture, welfare support, and providing assistance for independent living

Hoping to Meet Lots of People Fighting with Smiles on their Faces (sMiLES) In the same way as we think about making ever-better cars, we want to think about making ever-better communities, and an ever-better future. These documentaries introduce people who face up to social issues, fight with a smile on their faces, and embark on challenges for the sake of our future.

Toyota's Social Contribution Activities This PDF introduces case studies of social contribution activities carried out by Toyota and other Japanese and overseas affiliates.