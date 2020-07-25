Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site

Today, Toyota announced that a male, full-time employee in his 20's working as an engineer at its Toyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, Japan has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has not been to work since July 20, when he returned home after reporting that he did not feel well during work hours. He took the test for the COVID-19 virus on July 22, which returned positive on July 24. He is currently staying at home to recover.

On July 22, after learning that the employee was suspected to be 'positive' with COVID-19, Toyota immediately and thoroughly disinfected the affected work sites. Under the guidance of local health authorities, we are also currently working to identify any individuals who may have had close contact with the employee before July 20.

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. We are treating this as an issue that affects all Toyota locations and will further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. We are implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and will do our best to provide timely updates as the situation progresses.