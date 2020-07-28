Log in
Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site

07/28/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Today, Toyota announced that a male, full-time employee in his 20's working as a line worker at its Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last at work on July 23. He developed a fever on July 24, took the test for the COVID-19 virus on July 27, and was diagnosed positive on July 28. His condition is currently stable and he is staying at home to recover.

After learning that the employee was suspected of being positive for COVID-19, Toyota disinfected the affected work sites on July 27. In addition, we are working under the guidance of local health authorities to identify any individuals who may have had close contact with the employee on or before July 23.

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. We are treating this as an issue that affects all Toyota locations and will further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. We are implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and will do our best to provide timely updates as the situation progresses.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 12:10:01 UTC
