Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in Japan

Today, Toyota confirmed that a male, full-time employee in his 20s working as a line worker at its Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee in question developed a fever on Monday, March 30, and, on April 2, the employee was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Toyota City, at which he underwent a COVID-19 virus test. The test returned positive today. The employee is currently hospitalized.

The employee, who used two paid holidays on March 26 and 27 to visit his family in Tokyo from March 26 to 29, including a two-day weekend, last reported to work on March 25. As such, there was no occasion for the employee to have close contact with other employees in his workplace after developing a fever. However, two employees who share common space in the dormitory at which the employee lives have been asked to stay home for 14 days from the date of their last contact. Toyota also immediately and thoroughly disinfected the affected work sites on April 2 and resumed operation shortly afterwards.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this news might cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions. We are treating this as an issue that affects all locations and will further enhance our communication with staff at all locations, including about how to spend time off away from work and to be aware of the state of their health, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will do our best to provide timely updates as the situation progresses and will implement measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.