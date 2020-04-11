Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 12:28pm BST

Today, Toyota confirmed that an on-site contractor in their 30's from a partner company at its Toyota City headquarters office location based in Aichi Prefecture, Japan was tested and returned a 'positive' result of the PCR test for COVID-19.

The aforementioned contractor's working location received notification about a PCR test in progress on April 8, at which time the work site was thoroughly disinfected. Additionally, the work site is scheduled to be disinfected once again on April 12. Moreover, the contract worker last reported at the work site on March 27, and, because it has now been more than two weeks, the contractor was not in close contact with any other individuals at the work site. However, for those that were in close contact prior to the contract worker's last time in the office, there were about 10 individuals, and we have required them to stay at home from April 9 through April 13.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or concern that this news might cause people in the immediate and surrounding regions. We are treating this as an issue that affects all locations and will further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations, not only for our own employees but also for our partner company contract workers. We will do our best to provide timely updates as the situation progresses and will implement measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 11 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2020 11:27:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:28pTOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in J..
PU
04/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Extends Production Suspension at All Plants Until May 1
AQ
04/10Nissan restructuring may assume cut of 1 million cars to annual sales target ..
RE
04/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Japan auto industry vows to protect jobs amid virus crisis
AQ
04/10Japan auto industry seeks to avoid suspending operations, but worker safety p..
RE
04/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Message from Japan's four automobile manufacturers associations i..
PU
04/10Volkswagen furloughs 1,500 workers at Tennessee auto plant starting April 11
RE
04/09TOYOTA MOTOR : GM plans to extend shutdown of Brazil auto production by 60 days
RE
04/09CORONAVIRUS : Nigerian returnees arrive Seme border
AQ
04/09Board of directors meeting of Indus Motor Company Limited
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 805 B
EBIT 2020 2 516 B
Net income 2020 2 264 B
Debt 2020 15 495 B
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 8,42x
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 18 446 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 950,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 635,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.58%170 175
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.47%70 624
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.10%38 444
BMW AG-30.52%36 118
DAIMLER AG-39.56%34 947
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.26%34 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group