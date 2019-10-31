Toyota Motor : Sustainability Data Book
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Sustainability Data Book 2019
(PDF: 10MB)
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Sales 2020
30 194 B
EBIT 2020
2 533 B
Net income 2020
2 248 B
Debt 2020
15 383 B
Yield 2020
3,11%
P/E ratio 2020
9,64x
P/E ratio 2021
9,20x
EV / Sales2020
1,21x
EV / Sales2021
1,19x
Capitalization
21 069 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
8 066,50 JPY
Last Close Price
7 554,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
32,4%
Spread / Average Target
6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.