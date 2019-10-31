Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : TCFD Content Index

10/31/2019 | 05:17am EDT
TCFD Content Index

The Sustainability Data Book 2019 (SDB2019) and the Environmental Report 2019 references disclosure recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The following table contrast Toyota's disclosure contents (the SDB2019 and the Environmental Report 2019) with the TCFD recommendations.

Governance
TCFD recommendations Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
  1. Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.
  1. Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
Strategy
TCFD recommendations Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
  1. Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
  • Message from the Head of the Company [Environmental Report_P006] (PDF: 12MB)
  • Processes to Identify and Implement the Key Challenges (Materiality) [SDB19_P051] (PDF: 10MB)
  • 2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Challenge 1 New Vehicle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  • Challenge 2 Life Cycle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  • Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  1. Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
  • 2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
  • STEP 2 Consider the Impacts on Toyota [SDB19_P054] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Challenge 1 New Vehicle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  • Challenge 2 Life Cycle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  • Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
  1. Describe the resilience of the organization's strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario.
  • Think About the Climate Change Effects in 2030 Using Scenario Analysis [SDB19_P053-054] (PDF: 10MB)
Risk Management
TCFD recommendations Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
  1. Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks.
  • Toyota's Environmental Management Systems [SDB19_P090] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization for Solving Sustainability Issues [SDB19_P008] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-105] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Risk Management [SDB19_P108] (PDF: 10MB)
  1. Describe the organization's processes for managing climate-related risks.
  1. Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organization's overall risk management.
Metrics and Targets
TCFD recommendations Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
  1. Disclose the metrics used by the organization to assess climate-related risks and opportunities in line with its strategy and risk management process.
  • 2030Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P052](PDF: 10MB)
  • FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan [SDB19_P056-057, P059-060](PDF: 10MB)
  1. Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and, if appropriate, Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks.
  • Response to Scope 3 [SDB19_P065] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Trends in Global Total CO2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO2Emissions per Unit Produced [SDB19_P069](PDF: 10MB)
  • Global Total CO2Emissions (Actual Emissions Volume from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) [SDB19_P098](PDF: 10MB)
  1. Describe the targets used by the organization to manage climate-related risks and opportunities and performance against targets.
  • Six Environmental Challenges to Be Achieved by Toyota Toward 2050 [SDB19_P051](PDF: 10MB)
  • 2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P052](PDF: 10MB)
  • Summary: FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan [SDB19_P055](PDF: 10MB)
  • FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan [SDB19_P056-057,P059-060] (PDF: 10MB)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:16:02 UTC
