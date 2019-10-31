Toyota Motor : TCFD Content Index
10/31/2019 | 05:17am EDT
The Sustainability Data Book 2019 (SDB2019) and the Environmental Report 2019 references disclosure recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
The following table contrast Toyota's disclosure contents (the SDB2019 and the Environmental Report 2019) with the TCFD recommendations.
Governance
TCFD recommendations
Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities.
Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
Strategy
TCFD recommendations
Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
Message from the Head of the Company [
Environmental Report_P006] (PDF: 12MB)
Processes to Identify and Implement the Key Challenges (Materiality) [
SDB19_P051] (PDF: 10MB)
2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [
SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
Challenge 1 New Vehicle Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Challenge 2 Life Cycle Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [
SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
STEP 2 Consider the Impacts on Toyota [
SDB19_P054] (PDF: 10MB)
Challenge 1 New Vehicle Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Challenge 2 Life Cycle Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO
2Emissions Challenge
Describe the resilience of the organization's strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a 2°C or lower scenario.
Think About the Climate Change Effects in 2030 Using Scenario Analysis [
SDB19_P053-054] (PDF: 10MB)
Risk Management
TCFD recommendations
Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks.
Toyota's Environmental Management Systems [
SDB19_P090] (PDF: 10MB)
Organization for Solving Sustainability Issues [
SDB19_P008] (PDF: 10MB)
Corporate Governance [
SDB19_P104-105] (PDF: 10MB)
Risk Management [
SDB19_P108] (PDF: 10MB)
Describe the organization's processes for managing climate-related risks.
Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organization's overall risk management.
Metrics and Targets
TCFD recommendations
Toyota disclosure content [Reference]
Disclose the metrics used by the organization to assess climate-related risks and opportunities in line with its strategy and risk management process.
2030Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
[ SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan
[ SDB19_P056-057, P059-060] (PDF: 10MB)
Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2, and, if appropriate, Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks.
Response to Scope 3 [
SDB19_P065] (PDF: 10MB)
Trends in Global Total CO
2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO 2Emissions per Unit Produced [ SDB19_P069] (PDF: 10MB)
Global Total CO
2Emissions (Actual Emissions Volume from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) [ SDB19_P098] (PDF: 10MB)
Describe the targets used by the organization to manage climate-related risks and opportunities and performance against targets.
Six Environmental Challenges to Be Achieved by Toyota Toward 2050
[ SDB19_P051] (PDF: 10MB)
2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
[ SDB19_P052] (PDF: 10MB)
Summary: FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan
[ SDB19_P055] (PDF: 10MB)
FY2018 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan
[ SDB19_P056-057, P059-060] (PDF: 10MB)
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:16:02 UTC
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Sales 2020
30 194 B
EBIT 2020
2 533 B
Net income 2020
2 248 B
Debt 2020
15 383 B
Yield 2020
3,11%
P/E ratio 2020
9,64x
P/E ratio 2021
9,20x
EV / Sales2020
1,21x
EV / Sales2021
1,19x
Capitalization
21 069 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
8 066,50 JPY
Last Close Price
7 554,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
32,4%
Spread / Average Target
6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.