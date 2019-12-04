Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Board Member, Executive, Organizational, and Personnel Changes 0 12/04/2019 | 02:08am EST Send by mail :

Dec. 04, 2019 TMC Announces Board Member, Executive, Organizational, and Personnel Changes News ReleaseOrganizational and Personnel Information Toyota City, Japan, December 4, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement the changes to executive responsibility and to its organizational structure described below, effective January 1, 2020. Toward sustainable growth, TMC has promoted the development of organizational structures―such as through establishing business units, restructuring its regional headquarters, and introducing an in-house company system―that enable leaders close to the workplace in each business and region to implement necessary measures based on swift decision-making. Furthermore, in January this year, in addition to taking action to accelerate management, TMC changed its executive structure and established the employee classification of 'senior professional/senior management' (kanbushokuin Japanese) with an aim to cultivate workplace professionals who have both expertise and personality. Among severe changes of unprecedented speed in the external environment, TMC, toward structural reform, has promoted the creation of systems and the cultivation of a skilled workforce for the flexible deployment of human resources and to rapidly overcome key challenges. To further accelerate the initiatives mentioned above, with the personnel and organizational changes announced today, TMC has revised its classification of 'field general manager' into 'senior general manager' and 'fellow' and, by doing so, plans to advance the strengthening and acceleration of the ability of execution by further reducing the number of layers between top management, from the level of operating officer and above, and areas (corporate divisions and below) of responsibility. At the same time, through guidance and personnel development provided by members of top management at various workplaces, TMC aims to further enhance the power of its entire organization. TMC President Akio Toyoda had the following to say about the changes being announced today: 'With the CASE revolution, cars will link with all kinds of goods and services through information and become part of the societal system. The age of alliances will soon be upon us, making the creation of friends evermore vital. First, each person who works for Toyota must become a person with whom others will want to work. To become a Toyota suitable for being chosen by our friends, we will engage, including by continuing to revise our human resources systems, in personnel development that enhances expertise and personality. Executive changes Changes to Operating Officers and Fellow effective January 1, 2020 New Operating Officers Name Current title Hiroki Nakajima Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President) Hiroaki Okuchi Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President) Koji Sato Lexus International Co. (Executive Vice President) New Senior Fellow Name Current title James Kuffner Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.

CEO and Representative Director Operating Officers resigning posts Name Kazuhiro Sato Yoshihiro Sawa Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2020 President and Executive Vice Presidents ♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes) Name Current New Akio Toyoda Chief Executive Officer

Chief Branding Officer Chief Executive Officer

Chief Branding Officer Koji Kobayashi Sustainability Management Dept.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Risk Officer Sustainability Management Dept.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Risk Officer Didier Leroy Business Planning & Operation (President)

Chief Competitive Officer Business Planning & Operation (President)

Chief Competitive Officer ♦ Shigeki Terashi Toyota System Supply

Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Chairman)

Powertrain Company (Chairman)

Chief Technology Officer Toyota System Supply

Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)

Chief Technology Officer Mitsuru Kawai General Administration & Human Resources Group (Chief Officer)

Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies) General Administration & Human Resources Group (Chief Officer)

Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies) ♦ Shigeki Tomoyama Connected Company (Chairman)

GAZOO Racing Company (President)

Chief Information Security Officer GAZOO Racing Company (President)

Chief Information Security Officer ♦ Moritaka Yoshida Vehicle Development Center (President)

Mid-size Vehicle Company (President) MS Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) Vehicle Development Center (President)

Production Engineering Development Center (President)

Emerging-market Compact Car Company (Chairman) Executive Fellow Name Current New Gill A. Pratt CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc.

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow) CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc.

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Fellow) Operating Officers ☆newly appointed ♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes) Name Current New James E. Lentz North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Kazuhiro Miyauchi Toyota Compact Car Company (President)

Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. Toyota Compact Car Company (President)

Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. Nobuhiko Murakmi Europe Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

East Asia, Oceania & Middle East Region (Chief Executive Officer) Europe Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

East Asia, Oceania & Middle East Region (Chief Executive Officer) Yasuhiko Sato Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer) Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer) ♦ Tatsuro Ueda China & Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. China Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Johan van Zyl Europe Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd. Europe Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd. Tetsuo Ogawa North America Region (Chief Operating Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. North America Region (Chief Operating Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Satoshi Ogiso CV Company (President, concurrent Chief Engineer)

Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. CV Company (President, concurrent Chief Engineer)

Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. Masayoshi Shirayanagi External & Public Affairs Group (Chief Officer)

Purchasing Group (Chief Officer) External & Public Affairs Group (Chief Officer)

Purchasing Group (Chief Officer) Masashi Asakura TPS Group (Chief Officer)

Production Planning Group (Chief Officer)

Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies) TPS Group (Chief Officer)

Production Planning Group (Chief Officer)

Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies) ♦ Masahiko Maeda China & Asia Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia

Emerging-market Compact Car Company (President) Powertrain Company (President)

Powertrain Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) Yoichi Miyazaki Business Planning Div.

Sales & Operation Planning Div.

KD Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)

Sales & Marketing Support Div. Business Planning Div.

Sales & Operation Planning Div.

KD Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)

Sales & Marketing Support Div. ♦ Kenta Kon Accounting Group (Chief Officer)

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President) Accounting Group (Chief Officer)

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow) Keiji Yamamoto Connected Company (President) Connected Company (President) ♦ Masamichi Okada Production Planning Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

In charge of unit plant

Miyoshi Plant (Plant General Manager)

Myochi Plant (Plant General Manager) Production Planning Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of production)

Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)

Motomachi Plant (Plant General Manager)

Miyoshi Plant (Plant General Manager)

Myochi Plant (Plant General Manager) ☆

♦ Hiroki Nakajima Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer) Mid-size Vehicle Company (President) ☆ Hiroaki Okuchi Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President) ☆

♦ Koji Sato Lexus International Co. (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer) Lexus International Co. (President, concurrent Chief Engineer) Senior Fellow ☆newly appointed Name Current New ☆ James Kuffner Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.

CEO and Representative Director Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.

CEO and Representative Director

Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Senior Fellow) Senior professionals/senior management (Senior General Manager level and above) Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Chief Officer/Chief Executive Officer, President, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020 ☆newly appointed ♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes) Name Current New Nobuhiko Koga Frontier Research Center (Chief Officer) R-Frontier Div. (concurrent General Manager) Frontier Research Center (Chief Officer) R-Frontier Div. (concurrent General Manager) Hiroshi Morimitsu Business Development Group (Chief Officer)

New Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager) Business Development Group (Chief Officer)

New Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager) Kenichi Kitaaki TPS Group Sales & Office Staff Field (Field General Manager) Information Systems Group (Chief Officer) TPS Group Sales & Office Staff Field (Senior General Manager) Information Systems Group (Chief Officer) Akihiro Fukutome Sales Financial Business Group (Chief Officer)

Toyota Financial Services Co., Ltd. Sales Financial Business Group (Chief Officer)

Toyota Financial Services Co., Ltd. ♦ Shinji Miyamoto Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President)

Powertrain Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) Customer First Promotion Group (Chief Officer) Quality Improvement & Audit Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) Global Chief Quality Officer ☆

♦ Yoshihiro Nakata P.T. TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia Masahiro Inoue Latin America & Caribbean Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Argentina S.A.

Toyota do Brasil LTDA.

Toyota de Venezuela Compania Anonima Latin America & Caribbean Region (Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Argentina S.A.

Toyota do Brasil LTDA.

Toyota de Venezuela Compania Anonima Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Deputy Chief Officer/Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020 ☆newly appointed ♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes) Name Current New ☆

♦ Koji Toyoshima Toyota ZEV Factory ZEB B&D Lab (General Manager, concurrent Chief Engineer) Toyota ZEV Factory (Deputy Chief Officer) ZEB B&D Lab (concurrent General Manager and Chief Engineer) ♦ Naoki Ishii External & Public Affairs Group (Deputy Chief Officer) External & Public Affairs Div. (concurrent General Manager) External & Public Affairs Group (Deputy Chief Officer) ♦ Christopher P. Reynolds General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

North America Region (Chief Administrative Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

North America Region (Chief Administrative Officer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Deputy Chief Risk Officer ♦ Masanori Kuwata General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Secretarial Div. (concurrent General Manager) General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer) ☆

♦ Hao Tien Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Sales Financial Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Yoji Matsuyama Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Shinichi Yasui Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc. Yoshiyuki Yamashita Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Jun Nagata Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer) Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer) ♦ Hirofumi Inoue Advanced R&D and Engineering Company

Technical Project Field (Field General Manager) Advanced Project Promotion Div. (concurrent General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President) Technical Project Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)

Vehicle Technology Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) ♦ Takefumi Shiga Vehicle Development Center

TNGA Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)

Body Field (Field General Manager) Vehicle Development Center (Vice President) TNGA Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)

Body Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) Kazuaki Shingo Toyota Compact Car Company (Executive Vice President) Toyota Compact Car Company (Executive Vice President) ♦ Toshiyuki Isobe Production Planning Group Production Engineering Planning Field (Field General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company

Toyota Compact Car Company (in charge of production engineering)

Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President)

CV Company (in charge of production engineering)

Lexus International Co. (in charge of production engineering) Production Planning Group Production Engineering Planning Field (Senior General Manager) Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President)

Production Engineering Development Center (in charge of vehicle production) Akihiro Ando CV Company (Executive Vice President) CV Company (Executive Vice President) Michael Sweers CV Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. CV Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. ♦ Mitsumasa Yamagata Vehicle Development Center Powertrain Planning & System Development Field (Field General Manager)

Powertrain Product Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager) Powertrain Company Powertrain System Development Field (Field General Manager) Vehicle Development Center Powertrain Planning & System Development Field (Senior General Manager) Powertrain Product Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager) Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President) Powertrain System Development Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) ♦ Keiji Kaita Powertrain Company Battery Business Field (Field General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of HEV development) Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President) Battery Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of HEV development) ♦ Yoshihito Kondo Powertrain Company Production Engineering Innovation Field (Field General Manager) Production Engineering Development Center (Executive Vice President) Production Technology Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) Hideharu Matsuoka Connected Company (Executive Vice President) Connected Business Field (Field General Manager) Connected Company (Executive Vice President) Connected Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Plant General Manager, Fellow, Senior General Manager, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020 ☆newly appointed ♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes) Name Current New Yoshihiko Hamamura Toyota ZEV Factory Fuel Cell Business Field (Field General Manager) Toyota ZEV Factory Fuel Cell Business Field (Senior General Manager) Kyogo Onoue TPS Group Production & Logistics Field (Field General Manager) Operations Management Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) TPS Group Production & Logistics Field (Senior General Manager) Operations Management Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) Akira Yoshioka External & Public Affairs Group

TOYOTA Mobility Tokyo Inc. External & Public Affairs Group

TOYOTA Mobility Tokyo Inc. Hideki Fujii General Administration & Human Resources Group (Fellow) TOYOTA TIMES Editorial Div. (concurrent Chief Editor) General Administration & Human Resources Group (Fellow) TOYOTA TIMES Editorial Div. (concurrent Chief Editor) ♦ Tatsuya Okamura Information Systems Group Information Systems Field (Field General Manager) IT Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) Information Systems Group Information Systems Field (Senior General Manager) ♦ Makoto Takahashi Customer First Promotion Group Customer Service Field (Field General Manager) Service Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) Customer First Promotion Group Customer Service Field (Senior General Manager) Osamu Sadakata Customer First Promotion Group Parts & Accessory Field (Field General Manager) Customer First Promotion Group Parts & Accessory Field (Senior General Manager) Robert Carter Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. Zack Hicks Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Connected Company North America Field (Field General Manager) Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Connected Company North America Field (Senior General Manager) Tadahisa Isono Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Chris Nielsen Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Toyota Motor North America, Inc. Hironori Kagohashi Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. Matthew Harrison Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA Kiyohito Morimoto Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA ♦ Satoshi Maekawa China & Asia Region China Div. (General Manager) Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

China Office (General Manager) China Region China Div. (General Manager) Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

China Office (General Manager) Hayato Shibakawa Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. Yoshihiro Uozumi GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. Seiya Nakao Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. ♦ Hirohisa Kishi Toyota System Supply

Powertrain Company (President)

GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit) Toyota System Supply

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. ♦ Kazuhiro Fukazawa Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President)

Vehicle Technology Field (Field General Manager) Advanced Body Technology Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) FAW-Toyota Technical Research & Development Co., Ltd. ♦ Susumu Matsuda China & Asia Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. P.T. TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR Michinobu Sugata Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. Seigo Kuzumaki Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow) Ken Koibuchi Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Advanced Safety System Field (Field General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Advanced Safety System Field (Senior General Manager) Chika Kako Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Material Technology Field (Field General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Material Technology Field (Senior General Manager) ☆

♦ Masayoshi Sugawara Gazoo Racing Company GR Planning Field Advanced Technical Skills Institute Div. (General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (in charge of human resource development)

Vehicle Development Center (Senior General Manager)

TOYOTA Compact Car Company (in charge of human resource development)

Mid-size Vehicle Company (in charge of human resource development)

CV Company (in charge of human resource development)

Lexus International Co. (in charge of human resource development)

Powertrain Company (in charge of human resource development)

Production Engineering Development Center (in charge of human resource development)

GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of human resource development) ♦ Akira Akiyama Vehicle Development Center Chassis & Vehicle Technology Field (Field General Manager) Vehicle Development Center Digital Development Field (Senior General Manager)

Chassis & Vehicle Technology Field (Senior General Manager) Simon Humphries Vehicle Development Center Design Field (Field General Manager) Vehicle Development Center Design Field (Senior General Manager) Koichi Shirozu Vehicle Development Center E/E Architecture Field (Field General Manager) Vehicle Development Center E/E Architecture Field (Senior General Manager) ☆

♦ Yoshikazu Saeki Mid-size Vehicle Company (Chief Engineer) Mid-size Vehicle Company MSZ Design Field (Senior General Manager, concurrent Chief Engineer) ♦ Yoshio Nakamura Mid-size Vehicle Company MS Production Engineering Field (Field General Manager) Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (in charge of production engineering)

TOYOTA Compact Car Company (in charge of production engineering)

Mid-size Vehicle Company MS Production Engineering Field (Senior General Manager) CV Company (in charge of production engineering)

Lexus International Co. (in charge of production engineering) Hiroaki Koda Powertrain Company (in charge of battery) Powertrain Company (in charge of battery) ♦ Akihiro Yamanaka Powertrain Company Advanced Engineering Development Field (Field General Manager)

Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager) Powertrain Company Advanced Engineering Development Field (Senior General Manager)

Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit) ♦ Hidekuni Hashizume Powertrain Company Engine & Drive Business Field (Field General Manager) Powertrain Company Engine & Drive Business Field (Senior General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit) ♦ Hidetoshi Kato Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President) Electronics Parts Business Field (Field General Manager) Powertrain Company (Fellow) Electronics Parts Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager) Takashi Imai Connected Company Connected Technology Field (Field General Manager) Connected Advanced Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) Connected Company Connected Technology Field (Senior General Manager) Connected Advanced Development Div. (concurrent General Manager) ♦ Yumi Otsuka GAZOO Racing Company (Executive Vice President) GR Planning Field (Field General Manager) GR Management Div. (concurrent General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager) Hisatake Murata GAZOO Racing Company GR Development Field (Field General Manager) GAZOO Racing Company GR Development Field (Senior General Manager) ☆

♦ Mitsuhiro Morita Tahara Plant Administration Div. (General Manager) Takaoka Plant (Plant General Manager)

Tsutsumi Plant (Plant General Manager) Takahiro Imura Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager) Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager) Tomihisa Saito Kamigo Plant (Plant General Manager)

Shimoyama Plant (Plant General Manager) Kamigo Plant (Plant General Manager)

Shimoyama Plant (Plant General Manager) Toshio Niimi Honsha Plant (Plant General Manager)

Hirose Plant (Plant General Manager)

Kinuura Plant (Plant General Manager) Honsha Plant (Plant General Manager)

Hirose Plant (Plant General Manager)

Kinuura Plant (Plant General Manager) Organizational changes effective January 1, 2020 Groups The purpose of setting up this new center is to accelerate the speed of vehicle development through the consolidation of production engineering technologies and know-how for creating prototype vehicles and mass production technologies. We aim to create a structure that generates new synergy by integrating the technologies necessary for 'monozukuri.' We also aim to create an environment where 'monozukuri' professionals could be reared through experiencing various types of manufacturing technologies and skills that are not confined to the conventional framework in that given area. China Region and Asia Region have been split in view of the importance of the China market and the Asian markets, respectively. Fields Divisions After the above changes are implemented, the number of divisions will decrease to 242 from the current 245. Areas of responsibility for General Managers, Chief Engineers, and Chief Professional Engineers effective January 1, 2020 Name Current New Masataka Iida Honsha Plant Fuel Cell Unit Manufacturing Div. (General Manager) Honsha Plant Fuel Cell Manufacturing Div. (General Manager) Hiroyuki Kondo Shimoyama Plant Engine Manufacturing Div.2 (General Manager), Powertrain Company Shimoyama Plant Fuel Cell Manufacturing Div. (General Manager) Teruo Yoshida Planning Dept. (General Manager) Logistics Administration Div., Production & Logistics Field Production Parts Logistics Div. (General Manager), Production & Logistics Field Ichiro Masuda Secretarial Div. (Group Manager) Agriculture & Biotechnology Business Div. (General Manager) Naoto Miyagawa General Administration Div. (General Manager) External Affairs Div. (General Manager) Ryo Sakai Japan Public Affairs Dept. (General Manager) External & Public Affairs Div. Public Affairs Div. (General Manager) Naoaki Nunogaki Corporate & Automobile Culture Dept. (General Manager) Corporate Citizenship Div. Corporate Citizenship Div. (General Manager) Eiji Kutsuki Corporate Citizenship Div. (General Manager) General Administration Div. (General Manager) Yukihisa Minezawa Administration Dept. (General Manager) Secretarial Div. Secretarial Div. (General Manager) Takeshi Makino Motomachi Plant (Deputy Plant General Manager) Toyota Sports & Corporate Citizenship Div. (General Manager) Toshiyuki Hibi IT Innovation Promotion Dept. (General Manager), Information Systems Group IT Innovation Promotion Div. (General Manager) Seiji Sakai Engineering Information Div. No.2 (General Manager), Information Systems Field IT Management Div. (General Manager), Information Systems Field Hisashi Kano Corporate IT Div. (Project General Manager), Information Systems Field Corporate IT Div. (General Manager), Information Systems Field Jyunichi Kobayashi Planning Dept. (General Manager) Quality Div., Quality Improvement & Audit Field Quality Div. (General Manager), Quality Improvement & Audit Field Koichi Ito Total Solution Business Dept. (General Manager), CV Company Service Management Div. (General Manager), Customer Service Field Nobuo Miyake Vehicle Dept. No.2 (General Manager) Customer Quality Engineering Div., Customer Service Field Japan Service Div. (General Manager), Customer Service Field Hideki Dochi Vehicle Dept. No.4 (General Manager) Customer Quality Engineering Div., Customer Service Field Customer Quality Engineering Div. (General Manager), Customer Service Field Masahiro Yoshida Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA DO BRASIL LTDA Global Production Center (General Manager) Koji Tanaka Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) Japan Administration Div. (General Manager) Yutaka Sakai Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) Sales Planning Div. (General Manager) Takashi Urade Sales & Product Planning Div. No.1 (General Manager) Brand Communication Div. (General Manager) Tomoki Kyogoku Japan Service Div. (General Manager), Customer Service Field Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) (in charge of Hokkaido area) Katsumi Akao Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) (in charge of Kinki area) Masashi Mizutani Temporary External Transfer to FAW TOYOTA MOTOR SALES CO., LTD. Japan Sales Business Div. (Project General Manager) (in charge of Kyusyu area) Kunihiko Arai New Business Planning Dept. (General Manager) Mobility Service Planning Div. Mobility Service Planning Div. (General Manager) Mitsuhiro Amo East Asia & Oceania Div. (General Manager) East Asia & Oceania Div. (General Manager)

Concurrently TOYOTA NEW ZEALAND LIMITED Akitoshi Takemura Middle East & Central Asia Div. (General Manager) Middle East & Central Asia Div. (General Manager)

Concurrently TOYOTA ACCESSORIES DEVELOPMENT MIDDLE EAST FZCO Hirotaka Takeda Advanced Mobility Chassis Development Dept. (General Manager) Advanced Chassis Development Div., Vehicle Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Advanced Project Promotion Div. (General Manager), Technical Project Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Jun Kobayashi Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA, INC. Advanced Body Technology Development Div. (General Manager), Vehicle Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Kenichi Yasunaga Material Engineering Div. No.1 (Project General Manager), Material Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Material Engineering Div. No.2 (General Manager), Material Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Nobuhiko Ide Advanced Vehicle Engineering Development Div. (Project General Manager), Vehicle Technology Field, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Vehicle Digital Development Div. (General Manager), Digital Development Field, Vehicle Development Center Yuuji Ichikawa E/E Architecture Development Div. (Project General Manager), E/E Architecture Field, Vehicle Development Center E/E Architecture Development Div. (Chief Professional Engineer), E/E Architecture Field, Vehicle Development Center Hiroyoshi Ito MS Electronics System Engineering Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Cockpit Electronics System Div. (General Manager), E/E Architecture Field, Vehicle Development Center Masato Fujiyama Chassis Engineering Div. (General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company TC Vehicle Development Div. No.1 (General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company Shouji Negishi Body Design Div. (General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company TC Vehicle Development Div. No.2. (General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company Tsukasa Takahashi TCZ (Project General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company TCZ (Chief Engineer), Toyota Compact Car Company Takuya Yamazaki Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA, INC. MS Management Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Masao Shibata Electronics System Design Div. (General Manager), Toyota Compact Car Company MS Electronics System Engineering Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Kengo Honma Takaoka Plant Paint Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Takaoka Plant Administration Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Hiroshi Izumi Temporary External Transfer to GAC TOYOTA MOTOR CO., LTD Takaoka Plant Body Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Kenji Tsuchiya Takaoka Plant Plastics Molding Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Takaoka Surface Finishing & Plastic Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Yasunori Takeuchi Tsutsumi Plant Paint Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Tsutsumi Plant Paint & Plastics Molding Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Takashi Zochi Tsutsumi Plant Final Assembly Div. (Deputy General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Tsutsumi Plant Final Assembly Div. (General Manager), Mid-size Vehicle Company Taro Kubo Total Solution Business Dept. (Project General Manager), CV Company Total Solution Business Dept. (General Manager), CV Company Nobutaka Iwahara Tahara Plant Body Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), CV Company Tahara Plant Administration Div. (General Manager), CV Company Motohiro Iida Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA SOUTH AFRICA MOTORS PROPRIETARY LIMITED Tahara Plant Body Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), CV Company Atsunori Kishimoto Engineering Service Dept. (General Manager) Honsha Plant Chassis Manufacturing Div., CV Company Honsha Plant Chassis Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), CV Company Masanobu Ohmae Tahara Plant Lexus Manufacturing Div. (Deputy General Manager), Lexus International Co. Tahara Plant Lexus Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), Lexus International Co. Hideto Hanada Electric Powertrain System Development Div. No.3 (Project General Manager), Powertrain System Development Field, Powertrain Company Electric Powertrain System Development Div. No.3 (General Manager), Powertrain System Development Field, Powertrain Company Koichi Nakata Advanced Powertrain Function Development Div. (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Advanced Powertrain Planning & Management Div. (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Kei Kitajima Advanced Powertrain Management System Development Div. (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Advanced Powertrain Engineering Div. No.1 (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Naoki Kato Advanced Powertrain Design & Engineering Div. (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Advanced Powertrain Engineering Div. No.2 (General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Jun Matsui Drivetrain-EHV Design Div. No.3 (Project General Manager), Engine & Drivetrain Business Field, Powertrain Company Drivetrain-EHV Design Div. No.3 (General Manager), Engine & Drivetrain Business Field, Powertrain Company Shingo Sekine Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA, INC. Kamigo Plant / Shimoyama Plant Administration Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Toshikazu Ogawa Raw Material Development Div. (Project General Manager), Production Engineering Innovation Field, Powertrain Company Kamigo Plant Engine Component Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Yuko Kamata Shimoyama Plant Engine Manufacturing Div.1 (General Manager), Powertrain Company Shimoyama Plant Engine Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Yutaka Naito Administration Dept. (General Manager) Raw Material Development Div., Production Engineering Innovation Field, Powertrain Company Kinuura Plant Manufacturing Engineering Service Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Yoshiaki Ishiwata Kinuura Plant Manufacturing Engineering Service Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Kinuura Plant Transmission Manufacturing Div.2 (General Manager), Powertrain Company Hiroyuki Kono Miyoshi Plant Machining Div.2 (Deputy General Manager), Powertrain Company Miyoshi Plant Machining Div.1 (General Manager), Powertrain Company Kazuaki Takahashi Miyoshi Plant Machining Div.1 (General Manager), Powertrain Company Myochi Plant Differential Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Kenshi Miyafuji Temporary External Transfer to TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA, INC. Tahara Plant Engine Manufacturing Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Takeo Sakai Engineering Service Dept. (General Manager) Motomachi Plant Machining Div., Powertrain Company Motomachi Plant Machining Div. (General Manager), Powertrain Company Shinichiro Ohsawa Die Design Dept. (General Manager) Vehicle Die & Tool Engineering Div., MS Production Engineering Field, Mid-size Vehicle Company Vehicle Die & Tool Engineering Div. (General Manager), Production Engineering Development Center Koya Sugiura Sales & Product Planning Div. No.2 (General Manager) GR Brand Management Div. (General Manager), GR Planning Field, GAZOO Racing Company Hideo Shimeki Higashifuji Technical Administration Div. (Deputy General Manager), Advanced Development Field, Powertrain Company Advanced Technical Skills Institute Div. Attachments Original document

