Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Board Member, Executive, Organizational, and Personnel Changes

Toyota City, Japan, December 4, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement the changes to executive responsibility and to its organizational structure described below, effective January 1, 2020.
Toward sustainable growth, TMC has promoted the development of organizational structures―such as through establishing business units, restructuring its regional headquarters, and introducing an in-house company system―that enable leaders close to the workplace in each business and region to implement necessary measures based on swift decision-making. Furthermore, in January this year, in addition to taking action to accelerate management, TMC changed its executive structure and established the employee classification of 'senior professional/senior management' (kanbushokuin Japanese) with an aim to cultivate workplace professionals who have both expertise and personality. Among severe changes of unprecedented speed in the external environment, TMC, toward structural reform, has promoted the creation of systems and the cultivation of a skilled workforce for the flexible deployment of human resources and to rapidly overcome key challenges.
To further accelerate the initiatives mentioned above, with the personnel and organizational changes announced today, TMC has revised its classification of 'field general manager' into 'senior general manager' and 'fellow' and, by doing so, plans to advance the strengthening and acceleration of the ability of execution by further reducing the number of layers between top management, from the level of operating officer and above, and areas (corporate divisions and below) of responsibility. At the same time, through guidance and personnel development provided by members of top management at various workplaces, TMC aims to further enhance the power of its entire organization.
TMC President Akio Toyoda had the following to say about the changes being announced today: 'With the CASE revolution, cars will link with all kinds of goods and services through information and become part of the societal system. The age of alliances will soon be upon us, making the creation of friends evermore vital. First, each person who works for Toyota must become a person with whom others will want to work. To become a Toyota suitable for being chosen by our friends, we will engage, including by continuing to revise our human resources systems, in personnel development that enhances expertise and personality.
Executive changes
Changes to Operating Officers and Fellow effective January 1, 2020
New Operating Officers
Name
Current title
Hiroki Nakajima
Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President)
Hiroaki Okuchi
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President)
Koji Sato
Lexus International Co. (Executive Vice President)
New Senior Fellow
Name
Current title
James Kuffner
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.
CEO and Representative Director
Operating Officers resigning posts
Name
Kazuhiro Sato
Yoshihiro Sawa
Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2020
President and Executive Vice Presidents
♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
Business Planning & Operation (President)
Chief Competitive Officer
Business Planning & Operation (President)
Chief Competitive Officer
♦
Shigeki Terashi
Toyota System Supply
Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Chairman)
Powertrain Company (Chairman)
Chief Technology Officer
Toyota System Supply
Toyota ZEV Factory (Chief Officer)
Chief Technology Officer
Mitsuru Kawai
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Chief Officer)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Chief Officer)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
♦
Shigeki Tomoyama
Connected Company (Chairman)
GAZOO Racing Company (President)
Chief Information Security Officer
GAZOO Racing Company (President)
Chief Information Security Officer
♦
Moritaka Yoshida
Vehicle Development Center (President)
Mid-size Vehicle Company (President)
MS Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center (President)
Production Engineering Development Center (President)
Emerging-market Compact Car Company (Chairman)
Executive Fellow
Name
Current
New
Gill A. Pratt
CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc.
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow)
CEO, Toyota Research Institute, Inc.
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Fellow)
Operating Officers
☆newly appointed♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
Name
Current
New
James E. Lentz
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
North America Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Kazuhiro Miyauchi
Toyota Compact Car Company (President)
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc.
Toyota Compact Car Company (President)
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc.
Nobuhiko Murakmi
Europe Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
East Asia, Oceania & Middle East Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Europe Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
East Asia, Oceania & Middle East Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Yasuhiko Sato
Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
Japan Sales Business Group (Chief Officer)
♦
Tatsuro Ueda
China & Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
China Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Johan van Zyl
Europe Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd.
Europe Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd.
Tetsuo Ogawa
North America Region (Chief Operating Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
North America Region (Chief Operating Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Satoshi Ogiso
CV Company (President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.
CV Company (President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Masayoshi Shirayanagi
External & Public Affairs Group (Chief Officer)
Purchasing Group (Chief Officer)
External & Public Affairs Group (Chief Officer)
Purchasing Group (Chief Officer)
Masashi Asakura
TPS Group (Chief Officer)
Production Planning Group (Chief Officer)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
TPS Group (Chief Officer)
Production Planning Group (Chief Officer)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
♦
Masahiko Maeda
China & Asia Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia
Emerging-market Compact Car Company (President)
Powertrain Company (President)
Powertrain Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Yoichi Miyazaki
Business Planning Div.
Sales & Operation Planning Div.
KD Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Sales & Marketing Support Div.
Business Planning Div.
Sales & Operation Planning Div.
KD Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Sales & Marketing Support Div.
♦
Kenta Kon
Accounting Group (Chief Officer)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President)
Accounting Group (Chief Officer)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow)
Keiji Yamamoto
Connected Company (President)
Connected Company (President)
♦
Masamichi Okada
Production Planning Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
In charge of unit plant
Miyoshi Plant (Plant General Manager)
Myochi Plant (Plant General Manager)
Production Planning Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of production)
Plants (Supervisor of plants across in-house companies)
Motomachi Plant (Plant General Manager)
Miyoshi Plant (Plant General Manager)
Myochi Plant (Plant General Manager)
☆ ♦
Hiroki Nakajima
Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Mid-size Vehicle Company (President)
☆
Hiroaki Okuchi
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (President)
☆ ♦
Koji Sato
Lexus International Co. (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Lexus International Co. (President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Senior Fellow
☆newly appointed
Name
Current
New
☆
James Kuffner
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.
CEO and Representative Director
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.
CEO and Representative Director
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Senior Fellow)
Senior professionals/senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)
Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Chief Officer/Chief Executive Officer, President, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020
☆newly appointed♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
Name
Current
New
Nobuhiko Koga
Frontier Research Center (Chief Officer)
R-Frontier Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Frontier Research Center (Chief Officer)
R-Frontier Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Hiroshi Morimitsu
Business Development Group (Chief Officer)
New Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Business Development Group (Chief Officer)
New Business Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Kenichi Kitaaki
TPS Group
Sales & Office Staff Field (Field General Manager)
Information Systems Group (Chief Officer)
TPS Group
Sales & Office Staff Field (Senior General Manager)
Information Systems Group (Chief Officer)
Akihiro Fukutome
Sales Financial Business Group (Chief Officer)
Toyota Financial Services Co., Ltd.
Sales Financial Business Group (Chief Officer)
Toyota Financial Services Co., Ltd.
♦
Shinji Miyamoto
Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President)
Powertrain Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Customer First Promotion Group (Chief Officer)
Quality Improvement & Audit Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
Global Chief Quality Officer
☆ ♦
Yoshihiro Nakata
P.T. TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR
Asia Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
P.T. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia
Masahiro Inoue
Latin America & Caribbean Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Argentina S.A.
Toyota do Brasil LTDA.
Toyota de Venezuela Compania Anonima
Latin America & Caribbean Region (Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Argentina S.A.
Toyota do Brasil LTDA.
Toyota de Venezuela Compania Anonima
Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Deputy Chief Officer/Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020
☆newly appointed♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
ZEB B&D Lab (concurrent General Manager and Chief Engineer)
♦
Naoki Ishii
External & Public Affairs Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
External & Public Affairs Div. (concurrent General Manager)
External & Public Affairs Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
♦
Christopher P. Reynolds
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Deputy Chief Officer)
North America Region (Chief Administrative Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Deputy Chief Officer)
North America Region (Chief Administrative Officer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Deputy Chief Risk Officer
♦
Masanori Kuwata
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Deputy Chief Officer)
Secretarial Div. (concurrent General Manager)
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Deputy Chief Officer)
☆ ♦
Hao Tien
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Sales Financial Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Yoji Matsuyama
Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Shinichi Yasui
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.
Yoshiyuki Yamashita
Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Jun Nagata
Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Japan Sales Business Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
♦
Hirofumi Inoue
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Technical Project Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced Project Promotion Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President)
Technical Project Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
Vehicle Technology Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
♦
Takefumi Shiga
Vehicle Development Center
TNGA Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Body Field (Field General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center (Vice President)
TNGA Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Body Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
Kazuaki Shingo
Toyota Compact Car Company (Executive Vice President)
Toyota Compact Car Company (Executive Vice President)
♦
Toshiyuki Isobe
Production Planning Group
Production Engineering Planning Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Toyota Compact Car Company (in charge of production engineering)
Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President)
CV Company (in charge of production engineering)
Lexus International Co. (in charge of production engineering)
Production Planning Group
Production Engineering Planning Field (Senior General Manager)
Mid-size Vehicle Company (Executive Vice President)
Production Engineering Development Center (in charge of vehicle production)
Akihiro Ando
CV Company (Executive Vice President)
CV Company (Executive Vice President)
Michael Sweers
CV Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
CV Company (Executive Vice President, concurrent Chief Engineer)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
♦
Mitsumasa Yamagata
Vehicle Development Center
Powertrain Planning & System Development Field (Field General Manager)
Powertrain Product Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Powertrain Company
Powertrain System Development Field (Field General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center
Powertrain Planning & System Development Field (Senior General Manager)
Powertrain Product Planning Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President)
Powertrain System Development Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
♦
Keiji Kaita
Powertrain Company
Battery Business Field (Field General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of HEV development)
Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President)
Battery Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of HEV development)
♦
Yoshihito Kondo
Powertrain Company
Production Engineering Innovation Field (Field General Manager)
Production Engineering Development Center (Executive Vice President)
Production Technology Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Hideharu Matsuoka
Connected Company (Executive Vice President)
Connected Business Field (Field General Manager)
Connected Company (Executive Vice President)
Connected Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
Areas of responsibility for senior professionals/senior management serving as Plant General Manager, Fellow, Senior General Manager, or equivalent effective January 1, 2020
☆newly appointed♦ denotes change to responsibility (does not include organizational name changes)
Name
Current
New
Yoshihiko Hamamura
Toyota ZEV Factory
Fuel Cell Business Field (Field General Manager)
Toyota ZEV Factory
Fuel Cell Business Field (Senior General Manager)
Kyogo Onoue
TPS Group
Production & Logistics Field (Field General Manager)
Operations Management Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
TPS Group
Production & Logistics Field (Senior General Manager)
Operations Management Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Akira Yoshioka
External & Public Affairs Group
TOYOTA Mobility Tokyo Inc.
External & Public Affairs Group
TOYOTA Mobility Tokyo Inc.
Hideki Fujii
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Fellow)
TOYOTA TIMES Editorial Div. (concurrent Chief Editor)
General Administration & Human Resources Group(Fellow)
TOYOTA TIMES Editorial Div. (concurrent Chief Editor)
♦
Tatsuya Okamura
Information Systems Group
Information Systems Field (Field General Manager)
IT Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Information Systems Group
Information Systems Field (Senior General Manager)
♦
Makoto Takahashi
Customer First Promotion Group
Customer Service Field (Field General Manager)
Service Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Customer First Promotion Group
Customer Service Field (Senior General Manager)
Osamu Sadakata
Customer First Promotion Group
Parts & Accessory Field (Field General Manager)
Customer First Promotion Group
Parts & Accessory Field (Senior General Manager)
Robert Carter
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.
Zack Hicks
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Connected Company
North America Field (Field General Manager)
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Connected Company
North America Field (Senior General Manager)
Tadahisa Isono
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Chris Nielsen
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Hironori Kagohashi
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.
Matthew Harrison
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
Kiyohito Morimoto
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA
♦
Satoshi Maekawa
China & Asia Region
China Div. (General Manager)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
China Office (General Manager)
China Region
China Div. (General Manager)
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
China Office (General Manager)
Hayato Shibakawa
Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
Yoshihiro Uozumi
GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
Seiya Nakao
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd.
♦
Hirohisa Kishi
Toyota System Supply
Powertrain Company (President)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit)
Toyota System Supply
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd.
♦
Kazuhiro Fukazawa
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Executive Vice President)
Vehicle Technology Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced Body Technology Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
FAW-Toyota Technical Research & Development Co., Ltd.
♦
Susumu Matsuda
China & Asia Region (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
P.T. TOYOTA-ASTRA MOTOR
Michinobu Sugata
Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.
Seigo Kuzumaki
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (Fellow)
Ken Koibuchi
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Advanced Safety System Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Advanced Safety System Field (Senior General Manager)
Chika Kako
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Material Technology Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
Material Technology Field (Senior General Manager)
☆ ♦
Masayoshi Sugawara
Gazoo Racing Company
GR Planning Field
Advanced Technical Skills Institute Div. (General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (in charge of human resource development)
Vehicle Development Center (Senior General Manager)
TOYOTA Compact Car Company (in charge of human resource development)
Mid-size Vehicle Company (in charge of human resource development)
CV Company (in charge of human resource development)
Lexus International Co. (in charge of human resource development)
Powertrain Company (in charge of human resource development)
Production Engineering Development Center (in charge of human resource development)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of human resource development)
♦
Akira Akiyama
Vehicle Development Center
Chassis & Vehicle Technology Field (Field General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center
Digital Development Field (Senior General Manager)
Chassis & Vehicle Technology Field (Senior General Manager)
Simon Humphries
Vehicle Development Center
Design Field (Field General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center
Design Field (Senior General Manager)
Koichi Shirozu
Vehicle Development Center
E/E Architecture Field (Field General Manager)
Vehicle Development Center
E/E Architecture Field (Senior General Manager)
☆ ♦
Yoshikazu Saeki
Mid-size Vehicle Company (Chief Engineer)
Mid-size Vehicle Company
MSZ Design Field (Senior General Manager, concurrent Chief Engineer)
♦
Yoshio Nakamura
Mid-size Vehicle Company
MS Production Engineering Field (Field General Manager)
Advanced R&D and Engineering Company (in charge of production engineering)
TOYOTA Compact Car Company (in charge of production engineering)
Mid-size Vehicle Company
MS Production Engineering Field (Senior General Manager)
CV Company (in charge of production engineering)
Lexus International Co. (in charge of production engineering)
Hiroaki Koda
Powertrain Company (in charge of battery)
Powertrain Company (in charge of battery)
♦
Akihiro Yamanaka
Powertrain Company
Advanced Engineering Development Field (Field General Manager)
Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager)
Powertrain Company
Advanced Engineering Development Field (Senior General Manager)
Higashifuji Technical Center (General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit)
♦
Hidekuni Hashizume
Powertrain Company
Engine & Drive Business Field (Field General Manager)
Powertrain Company
Engine & Drive Business Field (Senior General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company (in charge of unit)
♦
Hidetoshi Kato
Powertrain Company (Executive Vice President)
Electronics Parts Business Field (Field General Manager)
Powertrain Company (Fellow)
Electronics Parts Business Field (concurrent Senior General Manager)
Takashi Imai
Connected Company
Connected Technology Field (Field General Manager)
Connected Advanced Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
Connected Company
Connected Technology Field (Senior General Manager)
Connected Advanced Development Div. (concurrent General Manager)
♦
Yumi Otsuka
GAZOO Racing Company (Executive Vice President)
GR Planning Field (Field General Manager)
GR Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company
GR Planning Field (Senior General Manager)
Hisatake Murata
GAZOO Racing Company
GR Development Field (Field General Manager)
GAZOO Racing Company
GR Development Field (Senior General Manager)
☆ ♦
Mitsuhiro Morita
Tahara Plant
Administration Div. (General Manager)
Takaoka Plant (Plant General Manager)
Tsutsumi Plant (Plant General Manager)
Takahiro Imura
Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager)
Tahara Plant (Plant General Manager)
Tomihisa Saito
Kamigo Plant (Plant General Manager)
Shimoyama Plant (Plant General Manager)
Kamigo Plant (Plant General Manager)
Shimoyama Plant (Plant General Manager)
Toshio Niimi
Honsha Plant (Plant General Manager)
Hirose Plant (Plant General Manager)
Kinuura Plant (Plant General Manager)
Honsha Plant (Plant General Manager)
Hirose Plant (Plant General Manager)
Kinuura Plant (Plant General Manager)
Organizational changes effective January 1, 2020
Groups
The purpose of setting up this new center is to accelerate the speed of vehicle development through the consolidation of production engineering technologies and know-how for creating prototype vehicles and mass production technologies. We aim to create a structure that generates new synergy by integrating the technologies necessary for 'monozukuri.' We also aim to create an environment where 'monozukuri' professionals could be reared through experiencing various types of manufacturing technologies and skills that are not confined to the conventional framework in that given area.
China Region and Asia Region have been split in view of the importance of the China market and the Asian markets, respectively.
Fields
Divisions
After the above changes are implemented, the number of divisions will decrease to 242 from the current 245.
Areas of responsibility for General Managers, Chief Engineers, and Chief Professional Engineers effective January 1, 2020
Name
Current
New
Masataka Iida
Honsha Plant Fuel Cell Unit Manufacturing Div. (General Manager)
