Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : TMC Announces Changes to Board Members and Supervisory Board Members, and Executive and Senior Management Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 12:38am EDT

Toyota City, Japan, March 25, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement changes to the executive structure as described below, effective on the day of TMC's 116th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

The formal appointment of board members and audit and supervisory board members will be made pending approval at the 116th General Shareholders Meeting. There are no scheduled changes to the audit and supervisory board members. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 116th General Shareholders Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 116th General Shareholders Meeting.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 04:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:38aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Changes to Board Members and Supervisory Board Memb..
PU
03/24UBS : Suspends Further Sales of VelocityShares(TM) 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futur..
DJ
03/24Auto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
03/24INDUS MOTORS : is the worst over for Toyota in Pakistan?
AQ
03/24TOYOTA MOTOR : Livestream of Joint Press Conference by Toyota Motor Corporation ..
AQ
03/24Toyota, NTT team up on developing smart city platforms
RE
03/23URGENT : Toyota, NTT to sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project
AQ
03/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03/23TOYOTA MOTOR : NTT to invest in each other in smart city tie-up - NHK
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 968 B
EBIT 2020 2 550 B
Net income 2020 2 327 B
Debt 2020 15 396 B
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 17 384 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8 211,11  JPY
Last Close Price 6 253,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Didier Leroy Director, Head-Sales & Operations
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%152 831
VOLKSWAGEN AG-47.66%53 295
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%34 461
BMW AG-45.58%27 839
DAIMLER AG-53.40%26 433
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-51.91%25 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group