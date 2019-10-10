Log in
Toyota Motor : The Future is Electrified

10/10/2019 | 12:56am EDT
BEV concept

Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2019―Lexus will premiere its BEV concept at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show from October 23 through November 4 2019.

Leveraging continued advances in technologies such as electrification and autonomous driving, the electrified concept offers a glimpse into Lexus' future vision, which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences.

Motor Show Information for Reference
Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center
Press dayOctober 23-24Special-invitation, Preview, and Official dayOctober 24General-public daysfrom October 25 to November 4.To find out more, visithttp://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:55:03 UTC
