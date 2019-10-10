Toyota Motor : The Future is Electrified

BEV concept

Tokyo, Japan, October 10, 2019―Lexus will premiere its BEV concept at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show from October 23 through November 4 2019.

Leveraging continued advances in technologies such as electrification and autonomous driving, the electrified concept offers a glimpse into Lexus' future vision, which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences.