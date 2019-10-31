Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Vision & Philosophy

Since Toyota's foundation, we have acted in accordance with our Guiding Principles to produce reliable vehicles and the sustainable development of society through ever-changing innovation and the provision of high-quality products and services.

  • Guiding Principles at ToyotaToyota's unique management philosophies, values, and methods.
  • Toyota Way 2001 / Toyota Code of ConductOutline of the tenets employees should embrace to carry out the Guiding Principles.
  • Toyota Global VisionA closer look at who we are, our roots, and the kind of company we aspire to be.
  • Toyota Production SystemThis all-encompassing production system is at the very heart of Toyota's corporate philosophy and is characterized by continuous improvement.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:16:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 21 069 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 554,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.6.66%48 282
