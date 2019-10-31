Toyota Motor : Way 2001 / Code of Conduct

Sharing the Toyota Way Values

The Guiding Principles at Toyota reflect the kind of company that Toyota seeks to be. The Toyota Way 2001 clarifies the values and business methods that all employees should embrace in order to carry out the Guiding Principles at Toyota throughout the company's global activities.

With the rapid growth of Toyota in the past decade, myriad people with diverse values have been involved in Toyota's work, and the values and business methods that had been passed on as implicit knowledge were identified and defined in 2001. Toyota aims to operate as a truly global company, guided by a common corporate culture.

In order to continue fulfilling its role as the backbone of all Toyota operations, the Toyota Way must evolve amid an ever-changing business environment. Toyota will continue to update the Toyota Way to reflect changes in the times.

The Toyota Way is supported by two main pillars: 'Continuous Improvement' and 'Respect for People.' We are never completely satisfied with where we are and always work to improve our business by putting forward new ideas and working to the best of our abilities. We respect all Toyota stakeholders, and believe the success of our business is created by individual effort and good teamwork.