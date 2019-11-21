Toyota Motor : World premiere of Lexus' first EV, the UX 300e

UX 300e

GUANGZHOU, China (November 22, 2019)―LEXUS will introduce its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the UX 300e, at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, which will be held in Guangzhou, China, from November 22 to December 1, 2019.

Since introducing the RX 400h in 2005, LEXUS has been a pioneer in vehicle electrification technology, playing a leading role in offering products that possess both performance and environmental friendliness. At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Lexus unveiled its global electrification strategy, called 'Lexus Electrified', which targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control and driver enjoyment.

In particular, the technology of Lexus Electrified enables integrated control of powertrain, steering, suspension, and brakes, realizing the ultimate potential of the motor control technology cultivated in HV. With this technology, we can control the driving force to provide ideal vehicle posture according to each driving situation. Lexus endeavors to continue providing enjoyable and safer driving vehicles.

As the first production model under the Lexus Electrified banner, the all-electric UX 300e was developed for excellent on-road performance. Lexus engineers kept the distinctive design and the utility characteristics of the UX crossover intact, and focused on the opportunities to build on the performance advantages unique to EVs. The UX 300e's high-output motor provides a natural-yet-brisk acceleration character, and the high-capacity batteries located directly underneath the floor of the cabin deliver a low center of gravity and 400 km-driving range. Combined with the newest connectivity technology, the UX 300e maximizes the advantages of EVs while realizing driving performance and convenience in a single package. ('yet' philosophy)

The UX 300e is scheduled to go on sale in the Chinese and European markets in 2020, and in Japan early in 2021.