TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Toyota Motor : completes $1.3 billion modernization project at Indiana facility

0
01/17/2020 | 01:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had invested an additional $700 million and added 150 new jobs to complete a $1.3 billion modernization program at its Princeton, Indiana factory.

The investment is part of a broader commitment from Japan's biggest automaker to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over five years through 2021.

Including the $1.3 billion investment at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) plant, the company has so far spent about $7.1 billion of the total amount, Toyota said.

The refurbished TMMI plant, which has added 550 new jobs so far, will help Toyota meet strong demand for the Highlander, its new mid-size SUV.

The plant has over 7,000 employees and has the capacity to assemble more than 420,000 vehicles annually, the company said.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.42% 6430 End-of-day quote.4.89%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.10% 7695 End-of-day quote.1.26%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 026 B
EBIT 2020 2 549 B
Net income 2020 2 300 B
Debt 2020 15 293 B
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 21 393 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 442,11  JPY
Last Close Price 7 695,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Didier Leroy Director, Head-Sales & Operations
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.26%193 974
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.09%99 938
DAIMLER AG-5.05%55 826
BMW AG-2.69%51 081
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.87%50 222
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.43%47 934
