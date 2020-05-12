Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : expects profit to drop 80% this year as virus saps car sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Manufacturing France resumes operations after five week closure amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

By Naomi Tajitsu

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it expects profit to drop 80% to its lowest in nine years, as Japan's biggest automaker grapples with the impact of the novel coronavirus which has sapped global demand for vehicles.

The forecast came a day after Reuters reported, citing a source, that Toyota plans to slash production in North America by nearly a third through October due to government measures aimed at containing the pandemic.

Worldwide, curbs on public movement have prevented workers from commuting, forcing auto plants to close, while uncertainty about future household income have prompted drivers to hold off from vehicle purchases.

"The coronavirus has dealt us a bigger shock than the 2008 global financial crisis," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said at a livestreamed media briefing.

"We anticipate a big drop in sales volumes, but despite that we are expecting to remain in the black. We hope to become a leader of the country's economic recovery."

Toyota forecast operating profit of 500 billion yen ($4.66 billion) for the year through March 2021, down 80% from 2.44 trillion yen in the year just ended. That would be its weakest profit since the 2011/12 financial year.

The automaker forecast global sales of 8.9 million vehicles - a nine-year low - versus 10.46 million in the just-ended year. It said it expects sales to recover to 2019 levels next year.


For interactive charts on Toyota's financial performance, click herehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fHr4QA.

Many of Toyota's global rivals including Honda Motor Co Ltd have refrained from issuing forecasts, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus impact.

DEMAND SLUMP

Japanese automakers are bracing for a year of falling car sales as economists anticipate a slow and patchy recovery from the pandemic with people holding back from spending. Social distancing practices may also curb the desire to commute to work, dampening the need for new cars.

A drop in demand for new vehicles since March has already slashed global sales at Japanese automakers, with annual sales at Toyota falling 1.4% in the year ended March from a year earlier.

Combined annual sales at Japanese automakers fell 7.3% to a four-year low of 26.5 million vehicles in the just-ended year, showed Reuters calculations based on sales figures announced late last month by individual automakers.

Toyota and other automakers have begun to gradually resume operations at plants worldwide, but weak demand and procurement issues are widely expected to limit output in the coming months.

As a result, some analysts see a cut in annual global vehicle sales by around a third, compared with an 11% fall in 2009/10 after the global financial crisis.

Toyota's ample cash reserves will likely help the automaker through the tough year. It has nevertheless sought a credit line totalling $9 billion from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank Ltd as a buffer against rising fund-raising costs brought about by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.99% 2614 End-of-day quote.1.34%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.56% 6658 End-of-day quote.0.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
03:31aTOYOTA MOTOR : expects profit to drop 80% this year as virus saps car sales
RE
03:17aTOYOTA MOTOR : expects profit to drop 80% this year as virus saps car sales
RE
03:10aFY2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (PDF : 248 KB / 22 pp.)
PU
03:10aTOYOTA MOTOR : Video and Transcript of Financial Results Press Conference
PU
03:10aTOYOTA MOTOR : President's Speech
PU
03:05aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
03:05aFINANCIAL SUMMARY (PDF : 1.41 MB / 33 pp.)
PU
02:56aTOYOTA MOTOR : profit rose 10.3 percent in 2020 fiscal year
AQ
01:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : profit drops on virus outbreak but recovery expected
AQ
12:58aURGENT : Toyota expects 79.5% fall in operating profit in FY 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 714 B
EBIT 2020 2 487 B
Net income 2020 2 199 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,25%
P/E ratio 2020 8,70x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 18 510 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 705,56  JPY
Last Close Price 6 658,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.57%171 952
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.77%72 554
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.34%41 945
BMW AG-29.76%36 067
DAIMLER AG-37.29%35 819
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-37.70%32 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group