TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/16
5941 JPY   -2.35%
TOYOTA MOTOR : says plans to shut more plants in Europe, Asia due to coronavirus
RE
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
01:47aAnnual General Meeting of ABB Ltd
DJ
Toyota Motor : says plans to shut more plants in Europe, Asia due to coronavirus

03/18/2020 | 06:19am EDT
A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok

Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it planned to stop output at more vehicles plants in Europe and Asia as the spread of the coronavirus prompts countries to instruct non-essential businesses to suspend operations.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said it had stopped operations at plants in Britain and Poland from Wednesday, while its Czech site would be halted on Thursday. Operations at its Turkey site would be suspended from Saturday.

Its plant in the Philippines has stopped operations through mid-April, while its plant in Malaysia will be closed from next Monday through the end of March. U.S. plant operations have not been affected so far, it said.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

