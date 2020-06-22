Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : sees July vehicle output down 10% on initial plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 06:13am EDT
An employee cleans Toyota car at Rolf, an automotive dealer in Moscow

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would make 10% fewer vehicles next month than originally planned, as it gradually resumes output following factory closures earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese automaker said it planned to make 71,000 fewer vehicles globally in July than its original goal of about 700,000. While production has yet to return to normal, the July reduction is smaller than the 20% output cut for June.

"We expect the recovery trend to continue in August," a spokesman said.

Global automakers are trying to get their plants back up and running after many were closed earlier this year to curb the spread of the virus.

For the April-July period, Toyota anticipates a global production drop of 30% from its initial plans, made before the virus outbreak and a plunge in demand for vehicles.

The automaker produced nearly 3.7 million vehicles during the same period last year.

At home, Toyota plans to make 39,000 fewer vehicles in July, or 10% less than initially planned.

It will stop making its Coaster minibus model for six days, while lines producing the Land Cruiser and Prado SUV models, and the Porte subcompact, will stop for two days. These adjustments will affect six production lines at three of the automaker's plants.

Second shifts at some of these plants will remain cancelled, potentially until September. In total, Toyota operates 28 production lines at 15 vehicle factories in Japan.

Toyota will also cancel some Saturday shifts next month on four lines that produce models including its popular RAV4 SUV crossover model and the Prius gasoline hybrid, many of which are exported overseas.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.03% 5740 End-of-day quote.-9.32%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.52% 6851 End-of-day quote.-11.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:13aTOYOTA MOTOR : sees July vehicle output down 10% on initial plan
RE
05:46aTOYOTA MOTOR : Adjustments to Domestic Production in July 2020 (as of June 22)
AQ
06/22Thai startup Synqa raises $80 million from Siam Commercial, Toyota and others
RE
06/21China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to m..
RE
06/19Automakers see untapped market as Japanese 'paper drivers' ease onto the road..
RE
06/18TOYOTA MOTOR : resumes all production in Asia after suspension due to virus
AQ
06/18Automakers rev up U.S. assembly lines, wary of outside risks to workers
RE
06/18Toyota group begins supplying hybrid RAV4s to Suzuki for 1st time
AQ
06/17Coronavirus turmoil fuels the rise of AI-powered companies
RE
06/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Launches New Model Harrier in Japan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 674 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2020 2 193 B 20 511 M 20 511 M
Net Debt 2020 15 589 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 18 951 B 177 B 177 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 517,50 JPY
Last Close Price 6 851,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.19%177 204
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.85%77 305
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.29%46 385
DAIMLER AG-25.54%44 025
BMW AG-22.16%41 182
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-27.35%38 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group