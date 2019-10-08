Toyota Motor : to Unveil New Model "Granace" in Japan

Prior to its rollout, the new Granace will be unveiled at the Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. (Toyota Auto Body) booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. With 'OPEN FUTURE' as its theme, this year's Tokyo Motor Show will be held from October 24 through November 4 at Tokyo Big Sight *2 .

Toyota City, Japan, October 8, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces plans to release its new model 'Granace' *1 in 2019, through Toyota vehicle dealers nationwide.

New model Granace (Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Toyota Auto Body booth display model)

A full-size wagon *3 , the new Granace commands outstanding presence, making full use of the broad 5.3 meters in length *4 and 1.97 meters *4 in width as a high-quality and comfortable interior space. Adopting a semi-bonnet *5 package, two types of seating arrangements are available: the six-seater with seats in three rows of two, and the eight-seater with seats in four rows of two. The Granace features high-quality performance, delivering sophisticated riding comfort, superior control stability, and a spacious interior.

Exterior style that realizes 'overwhelming presence and luxury'

The large radiator grille embellished with metallic accents flows seamlessly into the headlamps, which project in vertical and horizontal directions, realizing a gorgeous and bold face. The distinctive LED daytime running lamps*6 pierce the headlamps, and together with the projective twin-lens LED headlamps that flow into the decorative chrome frame, express sophistication suitable for luxury cars.

'High quality' and 'gorgeous' cockpit space

The black-infused instrument panel creates a luxurious atmosphere, featuring metallic accents on the air-conditioner outlets and wood-grain embellishment in front of the front passenger seat. The meter hood is wrapped in leather and genuine stitching further lends an air of quality.

High-quality space with hospitality in mind leverages spaciousness