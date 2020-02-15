Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : to resume China output at three plants next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 12:28pm EST
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it plans to resume output at three of its four main auto plants in China next week.

The resumption of production had initially been slated for Feb. 3 following the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, but was delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

Operations at Toyota's plant in Changchun, Jilin province, and another plant in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, will restart on Monday, while a factory in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin will resume operations on Tuesday, Toyota said.

It has yet to be fixed when Toyota's Chengdu plant in Sichuan province will restart output, the Japanese automaker said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.48% 6200 End-of-day quote.1.14%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.37% 7729 End-of-day quote.1.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:37pCarmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
12:28pTOYOTA MOTOR : to resume China output at three plants next week
RE
02:48aJim Farley -- WSJ
DJ
02/13Hyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
02/13Nissan slashes profit outlook after sales slide, says more restructuring need..
RE
02/13Nissan slashes profit outlook after sales slide, says more restructuring need..
RE
02/13TOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation Introduces Global Next-Gen Urban Development ..
AQ
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/12Ford Faces Lengthy Fix-It List Amid Executive Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
02/11Ford Confronts Lengthy Fix-It List Following Executive Shake-Up
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 999 B
EBIT 2020 2 567 B
Net income 2020 2 421 B
Debt 2020 13 701 B
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 21 435 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8 516,67  JPY
Last Close Price 7 729,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Didier Leroy Director, Head-Sales & Operations
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.71%195 255
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.28%92 918
DAIMLER AG-12.77%49 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.49%47 121
BMW AG-9.95%46 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group