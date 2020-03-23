Toyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit

In a statement, Toyota said the truck, based on Hino's Profia model, would be equipped with two fuel cell stacks developed for the next model of its Mirai fuel cell sedan. It would have a travelling range of 600 kilometres (373 miles).

Toyota has long touted fuel cell vehicles as the ultimate "green car", and sees the technology as more efficient than battery electric cars, embraced by many rivals as a zero-emissions alternative to gasoline vehicles.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)