Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:34am EDT
A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would develop a heavy-duty fuel-cell truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co, as it sees hydrogen technology as a zero-emissions alternative to battery power for large commercial vehicles.

In a statement, Toyota said the truck, based on Hino's Profia model, would be equipped with two fuel cell stacks developed for the next model of its Mirai fuel cell sedan. It would have a travelling range of 600 kilometres (373 miles).

Toyota has long touted fuel cell vehicles as the ultimate "green car", and sees the technology as more efficient than battery electric cars, embraced by many rivals as a zero-emissions alternative to gasoline vehicles.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:34aToyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit
RE
01:25aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Hino to Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck
AQ
03/22Great Wall not willing to enter price war amid sales slowdown due to coronavi..
RE
03/22TOYOTA MOTOR : to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID..
RE
03/22TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in J..
PU
03/21THE LATEST : Dutch military steps in to transfer patients
AQ
03/20Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to announce auto production halt in Brazil over ..
RE
03/20CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, : IHS Markit
RE
03/20TOYOTA MOTOR : Extends Production Suspension at All Plants Until April 3
AQ
03/20INDUS MOTOR : launches Toyota Yaris in Pakistan
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 980 B
EBIT 2020 2 553 B
Net income 2020 2 330 B
Debt 2020 15 396 B
Yield 2020 3,62%
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
P/E ratio 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 17 669 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8 311,11  JPY
Last Close Price 6 395,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Didier Leroy Director, Head-Sales & Operations
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.19%158 676
VOLKSWAGEN AG-46.59%53 601
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.26%35 341
BMW AG-43.44%28 923
DAIMLER AG-54.07%25 962
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-50.44%25 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group