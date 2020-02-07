Log in
Toyota's North America Results Fuel Earnings -- WSJ

02/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Peter Landers

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. powered through a car-market slowdown and recorded solid profits in its fiscal third quarter, but it cautioned about uncertainty in China caused by the virus outbreak there.

Toyota, the world's largest car maker by market capitalization, recorded operating profit of Yen654 billion ($5.96 billion) in the October-December quarter, slightly below the year-earlier figure. Quarterly profit would have been nearly $900 million higher than a year ago but for the strengthening yen, the company said.

Operating profit in North America quadrupled in the quarter even though unit sales were slightly down, reflecting Toyota's shift to higher-margin trucks and sport-utility vehicles. Nearly two-thirds of Toyotas sold in the U.S. fit into that category, according to analysts at Jefferies, reflecting the popularity of models such as the Highlander SUV and the Tacoma pickup.

In North America, "we are selling more trucks than before because we shifted to more trucks including in our production volume," said Didier Leroy, an executive vice president.

Toyota's relatively healthy performance contrasts with the struggles of U.S. and Japanese competitors including Ford Motor Co., which said this week that its fourth-quarter operating income sank by two-thirds. Subaru Corp.'s operating profit fell 42% in the latest quarter. Lackluster demand in the U.S. and China has hit the industry.

Toyota slightly raised its profit forecast for the current fiscal year, which ends in March, but said it hasn't yet taken into account the possible impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak emanating from China.

Masayoshi Shirayanagi, head of public relations, said Toyota factories in China would remain closed until at least Sunday, with a restart date still uncertain. He expressed concern that some workers returning from visiting families during the Lunar New Year holiday might not be able to return to work, especially if they were coming from the center of the virus outbreak, Hubei province.

"Some provinces are ordering people to stay at home for 14 days after they come back from other provinces. We'll have to take that kind of thing into account and look at parts procurement and the logistics situation before deciding when to restart," Mr. Shirayanagi said.

He said factories outside China, including those in the U.S. and Japan, were operating normally and any potential shortages of parts from China hadn't yet had an impact. But he wasn't sure that would continue. "We're examining every part one by one, looking at inventories and the possibility or necessity of alternative production," he said.

Write to Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.72% 8.25 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
SUBARU CORPORATION 3.96% 2794.5 End-of-day quote.3.50%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.47% 6230 End-of-day quote.1.63%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.58% 7914 End-of-day quote.4.15%
