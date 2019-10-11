Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota unveils revamped hydrogen sedan to take on Tesla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:21am EDT
Prototype of Toyota Motor Corp's second-generation Mirai fuel-cell car is displayed in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp unveiled a completely redesigned hydrogen-powered fuel cell sedan on Friday in its latest attempt to revive demand for the niche technology that it hopes will become mainstream.

Japan's biggest automaker has been developing fuel-cell vehicles for more than two decades, but the technology has been eclipsed by the rapid rise of rival battery-powered electric vehicles promoted by the likes of Tesla Inc .

Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show starting on Oct. 24, Toyota unveiled a prototype of the new hydrogen sedan built on the same platform as its luxury Lexus brand's LS coupe. The new Mirai model boasts longer driving range than its predecessor and completely redesigned fuel cell stack and hydrogen tanks, the company said.

"We wanted to make a car that people really want to buy, not just because it's an eco car," Yoshikazu Tanaka, chief engineer of the new Mirai, said at the unveiling.

"We wanted something that's fun to drive."

Its sporty redesign with longer wheelbase and lower-slung chassis is a marked departure from the first-generation Mirai, which looks like a bulked-up Prius hybrid.

The new car also has a 30% improvement in driving range over the previous iteration's approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles), according to the company.

Tanaka said the latest Mirai would cost less to make than its predecessor, because of a shift to mass production. The current model is mostly assembled by hand.

Costing consumers about 5 million yen ($46,500) after subsidies in Japan, the original Mirai is one of three fuel cell cars available to consumers. Hyundai Motor Co sells the Nexo, while Honda Motor Co Ltd leases out the Clarity.

Toyota has sold fewer than 10,000 of the Mirai, a fuel cell sedan it touted as a game changer at its launch five years ago. By contrast, Tesla sold 25,000 of battery-powered Model S sedans in its first year and a half.

Toyota declined to disclose a price for the model and said it would be available from late next year in Japan, North America and Europe.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.80% 2765 End-of-day quote.-1.25%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
TESLA INC. 0.09% 244.74 Delayed Quote.-26.52%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.24% 7108 End-of-day quote.15.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:15aTOYOTA MOTOR : New "LQ" Wants to Build an Emotional Bond with Its Driver
PU
12:21aToyota unveils revamped hydrogen sedan to take on Tesla
RE
12:19aToyota unveils revamped hydrogen sedan to take on Tesla
RE
10/10TOYOTA MOTOR : new fuel cell model to debut in 2020 with 30% longer range
AQ
10/10TOYOTA MOTOR : to Unveil Next-Generation "Mirai Concept" at 2019 Tokyo Motor Sho..
PU
10/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information an..
PU
10/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation Calls for Third Round of Research Proposals t..
PU
10/10TOYOTA MOTOR : The Future is Electrified
PU
10/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Specially-Designed Toyota "Tokyo 2020 Version" e-Palette to Provi..
PU
10/08Arm joins with GM, Toyota to find common ground on car chips
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 213 B
EBIT 2020 2 538 B
Net income 2020 2 249 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 9,07x
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 19 825 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 108,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.02%183 669
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.98%82 591
DAIMLER AG-3.29%52 153
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.06%48 743
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.25%44 967
BMW AG-11.81%44 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group