Toyota Tsusho : Commences New Service for Sharing of Construction Machinery with Operators- Helping to solve labor shortage at construction sites; website revamped to make it easier to use

2018-09-27

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') announces that from September 28, 2018, it will revamp the website of its construction machinery sharing service Jukies to enhance its usability. At the same time, Jukies will commence the service of providing operators together with the various types of construction machinery available for sharing. In addition to effectively utilizing idle assets, this will contribute toward solving the labor shortage and lack of qualified operators which have been plaguing the construction industry for some time. The sharing of construction machinery with operators will commence from the Tokyo metropolitan area, and gradually expand into other areas.

1. About sharing of construction machinery with operators

With the drop in people entering the construction industry in recent years, it has become difficult to secure operators (with certification) capable of operating construction machinery. Therefore, there are cases where construction machinery cannot be operated or used even if they can be leased. Jukies looked at effectively utilizing human resource, and will commence a new service for sharing construction machinery together with operators who can operate them. This will contribute toward resolving the shortage of operators, and at the same time expand employment opportunities for operators.

2. Changes of the renewed website

The website has been revamped for providing better service and usability based on a year feedback from owners and users since Jukies was launched. ●Functions added

1) Sharing of construction machinery with operators

A link to products with operators has been added to the top page of the Jukies website.

Construction machinery with operators will not fall under lease agreements, but will fall under contracts for construction work instead. 2) Establishment of monthly fees

In view of trade practices for leasing of construction machinery, monthly fees have been established in addition to daily fees. 3) Addition of watchlist function

This improves convenience during product selection for returning customers. * For both 1) and 2), there are certain products which are not applicable.

3. Future outlook

Toyota Tsusho will continue to take in feedback from customers and further improve the usability of Jukies. At the same time, Toyota Tsusho will focus on expanding the number of registered and actual users as well as the areas where this service is available, and expand into providing idle assets other than construction machinery for commercial use. Top page of Jukies website after revamp

Jukies is a service where owners who wish to lease out idle construction machinery, materials, and tools can register their items on a dedicated website (https://jukies.net/) and lend them out at a fee to users who wish to temporarily use construction machinery. With systems in place to support compensation in event such as accidents, damage, and theft during the period of lease, it is a service that any corporation or individual can use with peace of mind. Launched in July 2017, there are approximately 1,000 items registered on the website as of September 2018. This includes construction machinery-such as hydraulic excavators and aerial lifts-as well as equipment and office items used in construction sites, plants, and warehouses. Website: https://jukies.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jukies.ttc/

