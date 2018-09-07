Toyota Tsusho : Issues U.S. Dollar Denominated Senior Bonds

Note: This announcement is intended as general information regarding the issuance of bonds by Toyota Tsusho Corporation. This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In particular, the Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within the United States or for the account of, U.S. persons. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the Bonds will be made in the United States.