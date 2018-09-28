Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes and assignment

2018-09-28
Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) announces the following personnel changes and assignment.
Effective October 1, 2018
|
New Organization
|
New Position
|
Name
|
Previous Organization
|
Previous Position
|
China & East Asia Department
|
General Manager
|
Atsunori Kawano
|
East Asia Regional Strategy and Management Department
|
General Manager
|
Feng Sheng Logistics., LTD.
|
President
|
Ryu Tohi
|
Feng Sheng Logistics., LTD.
|
Executive Vice President
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:11:03 UTC