Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Tsusho Corp    8015   JP3635000007

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP (8015)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Toyota Tsusho : Notice of Personnel Changes and assignment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:12am CEST
2018-09-28

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) announces the following personnel changes and assignment.

Effective October 1, 2018

New Organization New Position Name Previous Organization Previous Position
China & East Asia Department General Manager Atsunori Kawano East Asia Regional Strategy and Management Department General Manager
Feng Sheng Logistics., LTD. President Ryu Tohi Feng Sheng Logistics., LTD. Executive Vice President

Back

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP
07:12aTOYOTA TSUSHO : Notice of Personnel Changes and assignment
PU
09/27TOYOTA TSUSHO : Yano Research Institute and ISONO Continue Vehicle Plastics Recy..
PU
09/26TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/10TOYOTA MOTOR : exports from Indonesia to reach 1.5 mil. milestone this year
AQ
09/07TOYOTA TSUSHO : Issues U.S. Dollar Denominated Senior Bonds
PU
09/06EXCLUSIVE : Customers to shun Rusal at Berlin 'mating season' for 2019 aluminum ..
RE
09/06TOYOTA TSUSHO : Signs Industrial Estate Agency Agreements in India and Cambodia-..
PU
08/23TOYOTA TSUSHO : Getting ready for fall y'all
AQ
08/23TOYOTA TSUSHO : Using AI and IoT, University Aquaculture Research Institute is c..
PU
08/09TOYOTA TSUSHO : A Basic Agreement to Extend the International Terminal Managemen..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31LITHIUM INVESTING : Production Remains Concentrated Despite Significant Rise In .. 
05/21Nemaska, NorthVolt Announce Strategic Relationship 
05/07Advantage Lithium Nears Completion Of Phase 2 Drilling; Prepares To Deliver N.. 
05/03Global Automakers Target Significant Rise In Electric Vehicle Production 
05/03LITHIUM INVESTING : Asian Supply Chain Races To Secure Lithium 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 823 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 148 B
Debt 2019 962 B
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 482 B
Chart TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Tsusho Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4 215  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Karube President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Ozawa Chairman
Hideyuki Iwamoto Director, Managing Executive Officer & CFO
Soichiro Matsudaira Representative Director, EVP & CTO
Hiroshi Tominaga Director, Managing Executive Officer, CTO & CSO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP-9.02%13 202
MITSUBISHI CORP9.08%50 735
ITOCHU CORP-3.45%31 748
MITSUI & CO LTD7.55%31 362
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%22 481
SUMITOMO CORP-3.02%21 620
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.