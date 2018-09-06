Toyota Tsusho : Signs Industrial Estate Agency Agreements in India and Cambodia- - Strengthening support for entry of manufacturing companies into South and Southeast Asia -
Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') has signed industrial estate agency agreements with companies developing and operating industrial parks in India and Cambodia through its fully-owned subsidiaries TT Techno Park Management Service India Pvt. Ltd. ('TPMS') and Techno Park Poi Pet Pvt Co., Ltd. ('TPO'). This is the first time Toyota Tsusho is entering into the industrial estate agency business in these two countries.
[Toyota Tsusho's Techno Park Business]
Toyota Tsusho, which started operating and managing rental factories in 1998 mainly within Southeast Asia, currently has a techno park business which provides administrative services such as local support for company establishment, canteen and employee commute bus services, and support services for accounting and finance. TPMS started this business at Chennai in 2012, while TPO started at Poipet in 2015 to support Japanese companies venturing overseas. Specifically, TPO also provides its own unique services, such as recruitment support and customs clearance, to support Cambodia's industrialization.
[Overview of Agreements]
1) India
TPMS has signed an industrial estate agency agreement for Sri City with Sri City Private Limited, the company which develops and operates the industrial park.
Sri City is situated approximately 70km northwest from Chennai, where many automobile and automotive component manufacturers are located. It is within approximately 80km from the major ports--Chennai Port, Kattupali Port, and Kamarajar Port--in South India. It is expected to draw many companies from India and overseas due to its good infrastructure, such as a stable supply of electricity and water supply and drainage.
2) Cambodia
TPO has signed an industrial estate agency agreement for the industrial park Poipet PPSEZ with its development and operating company, Poipet PPSEZ Co., Ltd.
Poipet PPSEZ is located along the Southern Economic Corridor* cutting across the Mekong region. Approximately 230km or four hours from central Bangkok and approximately 8km from the Thai border, it is gaining attention as a production location for the 'Thailand Plus One' policy. Furthermore, Cambodia continues to maintain a high rate of economic growth, and its working population is also expected to grow.
[Future Outlook]
With the start of Toyota Tsusho's industrial estate agency business in India and Cambodia, in addition to areas under the techno park business, lots within industrial parks can also be proposed to customers considering entry into these two countries for the building of their own plants according to their business scale and requirements. Toyota Tsusho also conducts industrial estate agency business in Thailand through TT Techno-Park Co., Ltd. Moving forward, Toyota Tsusho will continue to support Japanese manufacturing companies in their overseas ventures, and contribute toward the industrial growth of countries in South and Southeast Asia.
* Southern Economic Corridor: This is a traffic network starting from Dawei in Myanmar, passing through Bangkok in Thailand, and Poipet and Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and ending at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
Overview of Industrial Estate Agency Agreements and Industrial Parks
Contractual party (Toyota Tsusho)
TT Techno Park Management Services India Pvt. Ltd. （TPMS）
Contractual party (industrial park)
Sri City Private Limited
Overview of industrial park
Sri City
Andhra Pradesh State, India (approx. 70km from Chennai)
in 2008
4,000 ha
Contractual party (Toyota Tsusho)
Techno Park Poi Pet Pvt. Co. Ltd. (TPO)
Contractual party (industrial park)
Poi Pet PPSEZ Co., Ltd.
(Phnon Penh SEZ PLC. :100%)
Overview of industrial park
Poi Pet PPSEZ
Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia (approx. 8km from the border with Thailand)
in 2017
68.4 ha
Industrial Parks Handled in Thailand
Industrial Park
Location
Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (Rayong)
WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 1
WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 4
WHA Rayong Industrial Land
WHA Eastern Industrial Estate (Map Ta Phut)
WHA Chonburi Industrial Estate 1
WHA Chonburi Industrial Estate 2
WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 2
WHA Saraburi Industrial Land
Overview of TT Techno Park Management Services (TPMS)
TT Techno Park Management Services India Pvt. Ltd. (TPMS)
Ryota Kishi, President
Plot No.VV7B, SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal, Echoor Post, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram District, India
(approx. 70km from Chennai)
(1) Employee commute bus service and canteen
(2) Administrative support services, including general administration, accounting, finance, human resource, and worker dispatch
(3) Estate agent for industrial lots within Sri City
December 2012
2 million INR (approx. 350 million JPY)
Overview of Techno Park Poi Pet (TPO)
Techno Park Poi Pet Pvt. Co. Ltd. (TPO)
Takayuki Tatsuta, President
Sanco Poi Pet SEZ,Phum Phsar Kandal,Sangkat Phsar Kandal Poi Pet City,Banteay Meanchey Province,Cambodia
(approx. 230km east of Bangkok, Thailand; along Southern Economic Corridor)
7,200㎡
(1) Rental of factories (including offices)
(2) Customs clearance and consigment processing
(3) Canteen and administrative support services, including general administration, accounting, finance, human resource, and worker dispatch
(4) Estate agent for industrial lots in Poipet PPSEZ
May 2015
3.01 million USD (approx. 300 million JPY)
Overview of TT Techno-Park (TTTP)
TT Techno-Park Co., Ltd. (TTTP)
Hitoshi Mutsuga, President
Hemaraj Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 911/88 Moo5 T.Khao Khan Song A.Sriracha Chonburi,Thailand
(approx. 120km from Bangkok)
(1) Employee commute bus service
(2) Administrative support services, including general administration, accounting, finance, human resource, and worker dispatch
(3) Estate agent for lots within industrial parks in Thailand
November 2002
22 million THB (approx. 100 million JPY) (Toyota Tsusho Thailand: 51%; Toyota Tsusho: 49%)
