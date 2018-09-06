Toyota Tsusho : Signs Industrial Estate Agency Agreements in India and Cambodia- - Strengthening support for entry of manufacturing companies into South and Southeast Asia

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') has signed industrial estate agency agreements with companies developing and operating industrial parks in India and Cambodia through its fully-owned subsidiaries TT Techno Park Management Service India Pvt. Ltd. ('TPMS') and Techno Park Poi Pet Pvt Co., Ltd. ('TPO'). This is the first time Toyota Tsusho is entering into the industrial estate agency business in these two countries.

[Toyota Tsusho's Techno Park Business]

Toyota Tsusho, which started operating and managing rental factories in 1998 mainly within Southeast Asia, currently has a techno park business which provides administrative services such as local support for company establishment, canteen and employee commute bus services, and support services for accounting and finance. TPMS started this business at Chennai in 2012, while TPO started at Poipet in 2015 to support Japanese companies venturing overseas. Specifically, TPO also provides its own unique services, such as recruitment support and customs clearance, to support Cambodia's industrialization.

[Overview of Agreements]

1) India

TPMS has signed an industrial estate agency agreement for Sri City with Sri City Private Limited, the company which develops and operates the industrial park.

Sri City is situated approximately 70km northwest from Chennai, where many automobile and automotive component manufacturers are located. It is within approximately 80km from the major ports--Chennai Port, Kattupali Port, and Kamarajar Port--in South India. It is expected to draw many companies from India and overseas due to its good infrastructure, such as a stable supply of electricity and water supply and drainage.

2) Cambodia

TPO has signed an industrial estate agency agreement for the industrial park Poipet PPSEZ with its development and operating company, Poipet PPSEZ Co., Ltd.

Poipet PPSEZ is located along the Southern Economic Corridor* cutting across the Mekong region. Approximately 230km or four hours from central Bangkok and approximately 8km from the Thai border, it is gaining attention as a production location for the 'Thailand Plus One' policy. Furthermore, Cambodia continues to maintain a high rate of economic growth, and its working population is also expected to grow.

[Future Outlook]

With the start of Toyota Tsusho's industrial estate agency business in India and Cambodia, in addition to areas under the techno park business, lots within industrial parks can also be proposed to customers considering entry into these two countries for the building of their own plants according to their business scale and requirements. Toyota Tsusho also conducts industrial estate agency business in Thailand through TT Techno-Park Co., Ltd. Moving forward, Toyota Tsusho will continue to support Japanese manufacturing companies in their overseas ventures, and contribute toward the industrial growth of countries in South and Southeast Asia.

* Southern Economic Corridor: This is a traffic network starting from Dawei in Myanmar, passing through Bangkok in Thailand, and Poipet and Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and ending at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.