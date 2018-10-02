Toyota Tsusho : leads Series A funding in Singaporean start-up mobilityX

Singapore, 1 Oct 2018 - mobilityX Pte Ltd ('mobilityX') has received Series A funding from lead investor Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho'), the sole general trading company of Toyota Group. The investment will be made by Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Set up in 2018, mobilityX integrates and optimises various transportation options for commuters onto a single digital platform. It is currently beta-testing an integrated mobility subscription service for consumers to access public transport and first-and-last-mile services.

This Series A investment will enable mobilityX to expand the deployment of its integrated Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)*1 solution in Singapore and the region. In addition to the investment, mobilityX and Toyota Tsusho have signed a Master Collaboration Agreement that features collaborations in the technology development and regional expansion of the business.

Mr. Hideki Yanase, President of Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific Ltd, said: 'We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest in mobilityX's Series A funding. We look forward to building a strong strategic collaboration with mobilityX and develop the MaaS business together. We will strive to establish a better and more efficient mobility service to support the creation of a more prosperous life for the citizens of Singapore and the region.'

Mr. Peter Tan, Chairman of mobilityX, said: 'We are pleased to receive funding from Toyota Tsusho. The investment by and strategic collaboration with Toyota Tsusho is a significant endorsement of mobilityX. We are committed to working with Toyota Tsusho to transform mobility services for consumers in Singapore and the region.

*1: MaaS is the integration of various forms of transport services, such as public transport (MRT and bus), taxi, car rental/lease, car-sharing, ride-sharing, into a single mobility service. Through the use of a single smartphone application, consumers can plan, book and payment for their journeys.