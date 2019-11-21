Toyota Tsusho : Notice：Regarding Establishment of TEL- AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE in Israel

Notice：Regarding Establishment of TEL- AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE in Israel
2019-11-22
1. Background
Toyota Tsusho Corporation has established a representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel.
2. Overview
Toyota Tsusho aims to create businesses to utilize cutting-edge technologies, in the field of next-generation mobility.
Israel has been recognized internationally as the start-up nation. We have established Tel Aviv representative office as a base to collect information on the country's excellent technologies, companies and human resources and will introduce them to customers in Japan and overseas.
|
Name
|
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATON
TEL-AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE
|
Location
|
Tel Aviv, Israel
|
Representative
|
Kazunori Mori
|
Established
|
27th October, 2019
Back
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 01:46:00 UTC