Toyota Tsusho Corporation

TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION

(8015)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Tsusho : Notice：Regarding Establishment of TEL- AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE in Israel

0
11/21/2019 | 08:47pm EST
Notice：Regarding Establishment of TEL- AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE in Israel 2019-11-22

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has established a representative office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

1. Background

Toyota Tsusho aims to create businesses to utilize cutting-edge technologies, in the field of next-generation mobility.

Israel has been recognized internationally as the start-up nation. We have established Tel Aviv representative office as a base to collect information on the country's excellent technologies, companies and human resources and will introduce them to customers in Japan and overseas.

2. Overview
Name
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATON
TEL-AVIV REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE
Location
Tel Aviv, Israel
Representative
Kazunori Mori
Established
27th October, 2019

Disclaimer

Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 01:46:00 UTC
