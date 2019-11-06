Toyota Tsusho : Relief Efforts for Damage from Typhoon Hagibis in Japan

Relief Efforts for Damage from Typhoon Hagibis in Japan
2019-11-06
Toyota Tsusho Corporation has pledged a donation of5 million yen toward relief efforts for the damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan on October 12, 2019.
We extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been affected by this disaster, and our sincere hope for the region's speedy recovery.
Back
Disclaimer
Toyota Tsusho Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 05:59:04 UTC