Toyota Tsusho : and JOLED Opens "JOLED Demonstration Room Shinagawa"Aiming to propose uses and expand sales of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays

Toyota Tsusho Corporation ('Toyota Tsusho') and JOLED Inc. ('JOLED')--a company which develops, manufactures, and sells organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays--announce that they have jointly opened 'JOLED Demonstration Room Shinagawa' which will be used for business negotiations and will be located in Toyota Tsusho's Tokyo head office. It will bring together JOLED's lineup of OLED display panel products and allow visitors to see and experience the features of OLED displays, such as thin profile and light weight, high contrast, wide viewing angle, and high-speed response.



JOLED is the only company in the world which manufactures OLED displays using a printing method*1that allows efficient production (as of June 2020, based on JOLED's research). Operation of JOLED's mass production line and shipping of samples to customers started in end 2019. Shifting from the previous pilot line toward the new mass production line, JOLED plans to enhance and commercialize its product lineup of medium-size high-resolution OLED displays and is strengthening its proposals to customers.



Toyota Tsusho will use the wide network of its Group companies to propose uses and expand sales of OLED displays. Toyota Tsusho and JOLED will use JOLED Demonstration Room Shinagawa to encourage the introduction of OLED displays to interested companies and other parties.

Exhibits (products and prototypes) 32 inch, 27 inch, and 22 inch OLED monitors

22 inch cylindrical OLED display

14 inch flexible OLED display

12.3 inch automotive OLED display

Various types of 22 inch OLED glass signages

and other products Location Tokyo Head Office, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Expected visitors Companies and others interested in OLED displays * This demonstration room is for business negotiations and is not open to the public. For negotiation requests, please send inquiries to the contacts below.



Link to pictures and videos of the demonstration room



https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bqr3w16wzgzhlv2/AAA6Fvw-VfmYGJvER3-cul8wa?dl=0

As the only trading company in the Toyota Group, Toyota Tsusho takes on the challenge of businesses creating new value contributing to the creation of a prosperous society through the metals, global production parts, logistics, automotive, machinery, energy, plant project, chemicals, electronics, food, and consumer services businesses. In the electronics domain, a wide range of electronic parts and software such as those found in automobiles and industrial equipment are handled as Japan's largest electronic device trading company group.



https://www.toyota-tsusho.com/english/

JOLED Inc. conducts research, development, manufacturing, and sales activities for OLED displays, their parts, materials, manufacturing equipment, and associated products. JOLED is the only company in the world that commercially produces 4K OLED displays by the printing method (as of June 2020, based on JOLED's research), and has started operation of the world's first mass production line constructed in JOLED's Nomi Site from November 2019. JOLED produces medium-sized high-resolution OLED displays for use in areas such as medical monitors, high-end monitors and automotive displays. At the same time, JOLED also undertakes research and development of flexible and foldable OLED for practical use.



https://www.j-oled.com/eng/

*1 About printed OLED displays



Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays are self-illuminating devices that deliver superb picture quality with high contrast, high color reproducibility, and fast response rate. It also combines advantages such as an ultra-thin profile, light weight, and flexibility. Owing to these characteristics, OLED is gaining attention as a next-generation display that will create new applications in a wide range of fields.

The printing method, which is one of the production methods for OLED display, applies and forms OLED materials by printing. With its simple production processes and the flexibility to cope with diverse screen sizes, the technology is expected to represent a major innovation in OLED display production. JOLED specializes in research and development of the printing method and was the first to achieve practical use ahead of other companies in 2017.

2020-07-20

