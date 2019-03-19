Log in
TP ICAP PLC    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP PLC

(TLPR)
My previous session
  Report  
03/19 04:01:10 am
308.45 GBp   +1.60%
03:22aTP ICAP : British interdealer broker TP ICAP's FY profit falls
RE
03:21aTP ICAP : Confirmation of Director Appointment
PU
03/08Trading slips away from London ahead of Brexit
RE
TP ICAP : Confirmation of Director Appointment

03/19/2019 | 03:21am EDT

TP ICAP PLC

Confirmation of Mr Richard Berliand's appointment as Non-executive Director and Chairman Designate

19 March 2019

Further to our previous announcement dated 14 December 2018 in relation to Richard Berliand's intentionto join the Board of TP ICAP plc as a Non-executive Director and Chairman designate during the first quarter of 2019, the Company is pleased now to confirm Mr Berliand's appointment as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate with immediate effect. As previously advised, Mr Berliand will become Chairman at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15 May 2019.

Richard Cordeschi

Group Company Secretary

For media enquiries please contact:

TP ICAP plc

William Baldwin-Charles, Group Media Relations Director

William.Baldwin-Charles@tpicap.com

+44 (0) 20 7200 7124

Disclaimer

TP ICAP plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:19:14 UTC
