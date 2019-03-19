TP ICAP : Confirmation of Director Appointment

TP ICAP PLC

Confirmation of Mr Richard Berliand's appointment as Non-executive Director and Chairman Designate

19 March 2019

to join the Board of TP ICAP plc as a Non-executive Director and Chairman designate during the first quarter of 2019, the Company is pleased now to confirm Mr Berliand's appointment as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate with immediate effect.

Mr Berliand will become Chairman at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15 May 2019.