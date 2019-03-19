TP ICAP : Confirmation of Director Appointment

TP ICAP PLC
Confirmation of Mr Richard Berliand's appointment as Non-executive Director and Chairman Designate
19 March 2019
Further to our previous announcement dated 14 December 2018 in relation to Richard Berliand's intentionto join the Board of TP ICAP plc as a Non-executive Director and Chairman designate during the first quarter of 2019, the Company is pleased now to confirm Mr Berliand's appointment as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman designate with immediate effect. As previously advised, Mr Berliand will become Chairman at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15 May 2019.
Richard Cordeschi
Group Company Secretary
