TP ICAP : Director Declaration and Board Change

TP ICAP plc (the 'COMPANY')

NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2) AND OF FUTURE BOARD CHANGE

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), the Company announces that Ms Angela Knight CBE, a Non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of TP ICAP plc, was appointed on 25 September 2019 as a member of the Board of Encore Capital Group Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ.

In addition, the Company announces that, after almost nine years on the Board, it is Ms Knight's intention not to seek re-election as a Director of TP ICAP plc at its next Annual General Meeting, and will consequently be stepping down from the Board.

Richard Cordeschi

Group Company Secretary

Richard.Cordeschi@tpicap.com

+44 (0) 20 7200 7331

For media enquiries please contact:

William Baldwin-Charles,

Group Media Relations Director

William.Baldwin-Charles@tpicap.com

+44 (0) 20 7200 7124