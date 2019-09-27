Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TP ICAP PLC    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP PLC

(TLPR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/27 04:08:48 am
339.4 GBp   +0.38%
03:18aTP ICAP : Director Declaration and Board Change
PU
09/17TP ICAP : acquires innovative compression service
PU
09/03TP ICAP : appoints Amir Zaidi as Global Head of Compliance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TP ICAP : Director Declaration and Board Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:18am EDT

TP ICAP plc (the 'COMPANY')

NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 9.6.14R(2) AND OF FUTURE BOARD CHANGE

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), the Company announces that Ms Angela Knight CBE, a Non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of TP ICAP plc, was appointed on 25 September 2019 as a member of the Board of Encore Capital Group Inc, a company listed on NASDAQ.

In addition, the Company announces that, after almost nine years on the Board, it is Ms Knight's intention not to seek re-election as a Director of TP ICAP plc at its next Annual General Meeting, and will consequently be stepping down from the Board.

Richard Cordeschi

Group Company Secretary

Richard.Cordeschi@tpicap.com

+44 (0) 20 7200 7331

For media enquiries please contact:

William Baldwin-Charles,

Group Media Relations Director

William.Baldwin-Charles@tpicap.com

+44 (0) 20 7200 7124

Disclaimer

TP ICAP plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TP ICAP PLC
03:18aTP ICAP : Director Declaration and Board Change
PU
09/17TP ICAP : acquires innovative compression service
PU
09/03TP ICAP : appoints Amir Zaidi as Global Head of Compliance
PU
08/07TP ICAP : On track for £75m savings, says boss
AQ
08/06TP ICAP : profits fall, sees pick-up in trading volumes
RE
07/10ICAP wins again in fight against $16.7 million EU antitrust fine
RE
05/28TP ICAP : Publication of Final Terms
PU
05/24TP ICAP : Result of Tender Offer
PU
05/16TP ICAP : Tender Offer
PU
05/15TP ICAP : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 777 M
EBIT 2019 266 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Finance 2019 519 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 889 M
Chart TP ICAP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 383,80  GBp
Last Close Price 338,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Antony Berliand Chairman
Martin Ryan Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Ann Knight Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP PLC12.33%2 334
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.25.73%75 519
MORGAN STANLEY7.49%71 135
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-1.54%54 640
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY43.41%35 799
HUATAI SECURITIES19.32%22 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group