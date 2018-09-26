Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TP ICAP PLC    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP PLC (TLPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 11:40:19 am
290.05 GBp   +0.12%
11:01aTP ICAP : announces new London headquarters
PU
09/21TP ICAP : Pamela Jones named an FT & HERoes 50 Female Future Leader
PU
09/13UK watchdog says to investigate CME deal to buy NEX
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

TP ICAP : announces new London headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 11:01am CEST

TP ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, is today pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial lease with British Land to create a new London headquarters at 135 Bishopsgate, Broadgate, EC2.

The offices will cover 123,000 square feet across the second, third, fourth and eleventh floors of 135 Bishopsgate. It is anticipated that the move date will be in the second quarter of 2020 following the comprehensive refurbishment of the building.

TP ICAP's Tullett Prebon and ICAP Global Broking Businesses will operate out of this flagship building, alongside support staff and corporate functions. The new offices, which are a cornerstone of the vibrant Broadgate campus, next to London's Liverpool Street Station,will have physically separated spaces for competing brands, including individual entrances and security restrictions.

TP ICAP has already signed commercial leases to move staff into new offices in major global financial centres including Singapore, Sydney and New York, where 200 Vesey Street in Manhattan will become the company's North American headquarters. The group has also created a dedicated hub for its Energy and Commodities businesses at The Verde Building in Victoria, SW1.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said:'This is great news for our London-based employees, who will benefit from the excellent facilities available at 135 Bishopsgate. Our new headquarters reflect the ambition we have for our business and will provide an environment in which our competing brands will continue to thrive.It is also an important landmark in the group's integration as we reduce our global footprint of offices.'

David Lockyer, Head of Broadgate, British Land, said:'The quality of Broadgate's offering and the service we provide here has been a key driver in TP ICAP's decision to remain at the campus. Overlooking one of London's liveliest streets, 135 Bishopsgate's refurbishment marks a significant milestone in Broadgate's evolution into a world class, mixed-use destination where innovation and finance meet. It will deliver a great environment for our office occupiers, and Eataly's arrival at the building in 2020 will significantly enrich the retail and leisure mix to complement the surrounding neighbourhoods of Spitalfields, Shoreditch, Old Street and the City.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

TP ICAP plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TP ICAP PLC
11:01aTP ICAP : announces new London headquarters
PU
09/21TP ICAP : Pamela Jones named an FT & HERoes 50 Female Future Leader
PU
09/13UK watchdog says to investigate CME deal to buy NEX
RE
09/10TP ICAP : ICAP and PVM complete office move to join Tullett Prebon at Singapore ..
PU
09/06TP ICAP : Data & Analytics division launches two new data sets for SOFR derivati..
PU
09/04TP ICAP : Notice on fraudulent activity linked to incorrect Tullett Prebon detai..
PU
09/04TP ICAP : Philip Price Joins TP ICAP Board as an Executive Director
AQ
09/03TP ICAP : Directorate Change
PU
08/08TP ICAP : Financial Planner hires new chief financial officer
AQ
08/08TP ICAP : Broker TP Icap says oui to Paris for post-Brexit European base
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12MY INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2017 : A Very Long Review 
2017TP ICAP (TULLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 779 M
EBIT 2018 250 M
Net income 2018 87,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,82%
P/E ratio 2018 14,05
P/E ratio 2019 11,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 632 M
Chart TP ICAP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Plunkett Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Ann Knight Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP PLC-45.55%2 150
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-8.74%87 933
MORGAN STANLEY-7.99%84 727
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)0.49%69 661
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-9.34%27 914
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-18.19%17 945
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.