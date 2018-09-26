TP ICAP : announces new London headquarters

TP ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, is today pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial lease with British Land to create a new London headquarters at 135 Bishopsgate, Broadgate, EC2.

The offices will cover 123,000 square feet across the second, third, fourth and eleventh floors of 135 Bishopsgate. It is anticipated that the move date will be in the second quarter of 2020 following the comprehensive refurbishment of the building.

TP ICAP's Tullett Prebon and ICAP Global Broking Businesses will operate out of this flagship building, alongside support staff and corporate functions. The new offices, which are a cornerstone of the vibrant Broadgate campus, next to London's Liverpool Street Station,will have physically separated spaces for competing brands, including individual entrances and security restrictions.

TP ICAP has already signed commercial leases to move staff into new offices in major global financial centres including Singapore, Sydney and New York, where 200 Vesey Street in Manhattan will become the company's North American headquarters. The group has also created a dedicated hub for its Energy and Commodities businesses at The Verde Building in Victoria, SW1.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said:'This is great news for our London-based employees, who will benefit from the excellent facilities available at 135 Bishopsgate. Our new headquarters reflect the ambition we have for our business and will provide an environment in which our competing brands will continue to thrive.It is also an important landmark in the group's integration as we reduce our global footprint of offices.'

David Lockyer, Head of Broadgate, British Land, said:'The quality of Broadgate's offering and the service we provide here has been a key driver in TP ICAP's decision to remain at the campus. Overlooking one of London's liveliest streets, 135 Bishopsgate's refurbishment marks a significant milestone in Broadgate's evolution into a world class, mixed-use destination where innovation and finance meet. It will deliver a great environment for our office occupiers, and Eataly's arrival at the building in 2020 will significantly enrich the retail and leisure mix to complement the surrounding neighbourhoods of Spitalfields, Shoreditch, Old Street and the City.'

