TP ICAP : hurt by investment bank trading woes

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said underlying profit before tax fell 3.6% to 134 million pounds for the six months ended June 30.

TP ICAP said revenue at its biggest business, global broking, slumped 6% to 648 million pounds on a constant currency basis due to a decrease in revenue across all asset classes.

"Various factors have contributed to this, including Brexit, US trade tariffs, the softening of the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance and the potential for increased quantitative easing in the Eurozone," the company said.

To offset the challenging trading conditions, TP ICAP said it was taking actions to reduce front and back office costs.

The CBOE Volatility Index <.VIX>, the stock market's main gauge of volatility and investors' appetite for risk, ran at similarly low levels to a year ago for much of the first half of 2019.

In contrast to last year, however, it showed sharp rises in May as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China escalated and has also surged in recent days.

TP ICAP also flagged challenging conditions in credit markets with a lack of new issuance, as well as restrictions on clients' balance sheets, both of which resulted in a 14% drop in credit revenue.

