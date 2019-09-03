TPG Pace : and Accel Entertainment Announce Record First Half 2019 Results for Accel

Accel to expand footprint through acquisition of Grand River Jackpot

TPG Pace lifts 2020-2021 guidance to reflect acquisition

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (“TPG Pace”) (NYSE: TPGH, TPGH.U, TPGH.WS), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of TPG, and Accel Entertainment, Inc. (“Accel”), which TPG Pace is under a definitive agreement to acquire, today announced certain financial and operating results for the first half of 2019 for Accel.

Accel First Half 2019 Highlights:

Revenue of $202 million, up 27% compared to H1 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million, up 29% compared to H1 2018

Locations up 18% compared to H1 2018

Video game terminals (VGTs) up 20% compared to H1 2018

Accel Entertainment CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, “We are extremely pleased with the record numbers we saw across the board in the first half of 2019 both in terms of financial and operational results. We entered the second half of the year with a strong balance sheet and continue to see multiple opportunities to invest for growth. We are seeking to build a large-scale company that, with unique assets and long-term contracts, can generate steady topline growth and substantial free cash flow.”

TPG Pace also announced that on August 26, 2019, Accel agreed to acquire Grand River Jackpot LLC (“Grand River Jackpot”), one of the first licensed video gaming terminal operators in Illinois for approximately $100 million in cash. The acquisition of Grand River strengthens Accel’s position in southern Illinois, adding 451 locations with 1,893 video game terminals. Further, it accelerates near-term growth opportunities, including the addition of over 100 VGTs as a 6th machine in existing high-performance locations and the go-live of current signed backlog, which is estimated to add 30 additional locations over the next two years. The cash consideration will be financed by Accel through an amendment to its existing credit facility, and it is anticipated to close by the end of September subject to due diligence and other approvals. To take into account this acquisition which is larger than TPG Pace previously forecasted, TPG Pace is raising the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $110-117 million for 2020 and $128-138 million for 2021.

Commenting on the Grand River Jackpot acquisition, Rubenstein added, “Grand River Jackpot is an attractive company that is a perfect complement to our own geographic footprint in southern Illinois and we look forward to applying our proven operating model to Grand River’s more than 440 locations. The immediately accretive transaction also provides us with more than 1,800 VGTs, enhanced route efficiencies and greater scale as we look to continue to expand into additional markets across the United States.”

Karl Peterson, President and CEO of TPG Pace, commented, “Accel’s record results in H1 and a highly strategic acquisition represent a clear validation of our investment thesis and we could not be more excited about helping Accel drive strong growth in the public markets.”

TPG Pace also today announced that it will shortly file its preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with TPG Pace’s pending acquisition of Accel Entertainment. The definitive proxy statement will soon be available on the TPG Pace website at https://www.tpg.com/tpg-pace-holdings, as well as www.sec.gov.

TPG Pace and Accel further announce they will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Gaming & Lodging Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.at 4pm ET.

As announced on June 13, 2019, following TPG Pace’s proposed acquisition of Accel, the combined company will retain the Accel Entertainment name and will be a publicly listed company following the close of the transaction which is expected to occur in November of 2019. The transaction will be effected pursuant to the Transaction Agreement entered into by and among TPG Pace Holdings and the shareholders of Accel Entertainment. Immediately prior to the consummation of the transaction, additional investors, including affiliates of TPG Pace, will purchase ordinary shares of TPG Pace in a $48 million private placement. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of TPG Pace, the combined balance of the cash held in TPG Pace’s trust account and proceeds from the private placement of approximately $500 million, will be used to pay existing Accel shareholders and transaction expenses, with the remaining cash on the balance sheet to be used to repay existing debt or for accretive capital deployment. Following the consummation of the transaction, TPG Pace will be renamed Accel Entertainment and its shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade using the ticker ACEL. A more complete description of the proposed transaction can be found in TPG Pace’s preliminary proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the definitive proxy statement, when available, can be obtained free of charge through the methods described below.

The unaudited results of the Accel for the second quarter of 2019 were as follows:

Six months ended June 30, Increase / Decrease 2019 2018 Change Change % ($ in millions) Licensed establishments 1,762 1,495 267 18% Video gaming terminals 8,082 6,743 1,339 20% Total net revenues $201.7 $159.4 $42.3 27% Adjusted EBITDA $40.1 $31.2 $8.9 29% Capital Expenditures $12.6 $12.2 $0.4 3%

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $108 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Holdings

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored three special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $2 billion since 2015. The first of these vehicles, Pace Holdings Corp., was used to sponsor the public listing of Playa Hotels and Resorts in March 2017 (NASDAQ: PLYA). The second, TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp., was used to sponsor the public listing of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation in July 2018 (NYSE: MGY). For more information, visit www.tpg.com/tpg-pace-holdings.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment is the largest terminal operator of slot machines and amusement equipment in the Illinois video gaming market. Starting in October 2012, Accel Entertainment has been dedicated to providing top of the line care and service to over 1,700 locations and customers across the state.

