TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today
announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000
shares of its common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Company’s
common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2019 and is
subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds
of the offering are approximately $119.4 million or approximately $137.3
million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional
shares in full.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to
originate or acquire loans secured by primarily institutional quality
commercial properties, primarily first mortgage loans, and other
investments involving commercial real estate that are consistent with
the Company’s investment strategy. The Company may also use a portion of
the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate
purposes, which may include, among others, the repayment of outstanding
indebtedness under the Company’s secured revolving repurchase
agreements, senior secured and secured credit agreements and term loan
facility.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and
Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the
offering.
All shares of common stock will be offered under the Company’s existing
shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The offering of these shares will be made only by means of a
prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be
obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd
Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Dept.; Citigroup, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY
11717 or by calling (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn:
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1
(866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316, e-mail: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (866) 803-9204;
or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 375 Park Avenue,
New York, NY 10152-4077, or by email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
ABOUT TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company
that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first
mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments
secured by institutional properties located in primary and select
secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally
managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real
Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG.
