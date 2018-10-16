TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today
announced it will release financial results for the third quarter and
file its Form 10-Q after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its
financial results with investors and other interested parties at 8:30
a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The call will be hosted by Greta
Guggenheim, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Foley, Chief Financial and
Risk Officer. To participate in the conference call, callers from the
United States and Canada should dial +1-877-407-9716, and international
callers should dial +1-201-493-6779, ten minutes prior to the scheduled
call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the
Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event.
REPLAY INFORMATION
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET on
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 20,
2018. To access the replay, listeners may use +1-844-512-2921 (domestic)
or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is
13683606. The recorded replay will be available on the Company’s website
for one year after the call date.
ABOUT TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company
that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first
mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments
secured by institutional properties located in primary and select
secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally
managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real
Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. TPG is a
global alternative asset firm with a 25-year history and more than $94
billion of assets under management. For more information regarding TRTX,
visit www.tpgrefinance.com.
