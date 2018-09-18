Log in
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.43 Per Share

0
09/18/2018

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced that on September 18, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock and Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record as of September 28, 2018. The dividend represents an annual distribution rate of 8.5% based on the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock on September 18, 2018.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. TPG is a global alternative asset firm with a 25-year history and more than $84 billion of assets under management. For more information regarding TRTX, visit www.tpgrefinance.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Finance 2018 42,5 M
Yield 2018 8,46%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
EV / Sales 2018 9,27x
EV / Sales 2019 7,90x
Capitalization 1 361 M
