TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.43 Per Share

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”)
announced that on September 18, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors
declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock and Class A
common stock for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on
October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record as of September 28, 2018. The
dividend represents an annual distribution rate of 8.5% based on the
closing sale price of the Company’s common stock on September 18, 2018.
ABOUT TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company
that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first
mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments
secured by institutional properties located in primary and select
secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally
managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real
Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. TPG is a
global alternative asset firm with a 25-year history and more than $84
billion of assets under management. For more information regarding TRTX,
visit www.tpgrefinance.com.
