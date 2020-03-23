Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.    TRTX

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(TRTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Provides Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:29am EDT

On March 23, 2020, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced that the Company’s previously authorized cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.43 per share of common stock will now be payable on July 14, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Subsequent to the announcement of the dividend on March 18, 2020, the intensifying COVID-19 crisis caused real estate securities markets to experience significant volatility and widening credit spreads, which have had a negative impact on the Company’s highly rated, primarily floating rate CRE debt securities portfolio. As of March 22, 2020, the Company held a CRE debt securities portfolio with an aggregate face amount of approximately $960 million, which portfolio is pledged as collateral under daily mark-to-market secured revolving repurchase facilities in the amount of approximately $760 million. Fluctuations in the value of the Company’s CRE debt securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in credit spreads, have resulted in the Company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities. In the current market environment, such fluctuations and requirements to post cash collateral have been, and may continue to be, material. If the requirements to post additional cash collateral continue to be material, there is no certainty that the Company will be in a position to continue to fund such payments.

In addition, as of March 22, 2020, the Company held a loan portfolio with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $5.1 billion, and approximately 48% of the Company’s indebtedness secured by this loan portfolio consisted of term financing, including collateralized loan obligations. Substantially all of the remainder of the loan portfolio is pledged as collateral under secured revolving repurchase facilities. The occurrence of certain specified credit events with respect to the properties underlying the loan portfolio may result in the Company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities.

As a result of this recent extraordinary volatility in real estate securities markets, recent posting of additional cash collateral, and the Company’s potential near-term cash needs, the Company has re-evaluated its liquidity position, and the Board of Directors has determined that it would be prudent and in the best interests of the Company to delay the payment of the previously authorized first quarter dividend.

The Company is engaging in active discussions with its lenders and other potential sources of financing, but it cannot predict whether it will be able to agree to terms with such parties on an expedited basis. The Company is also monitoring the potential availability of government programs.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. TPG is a global alternative asset firm with a 25-year history and more than $119 billion of assets under management. For more information regarding TRTX, visit www.tpgrefinance.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this press release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward‐looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue” or other similar words or expressions. Forward‐looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe existing or future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations, liquidity and/or financial condition or state other forward‐looking information. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s ability to satisfy requirements to post cash collateral and negotiate with its lenders and potential alternative sources of financing are forward-looking statements, and the Company cannot assure you that TRTX will achieve such results. The ability of TRTX to predict future events or conditions or their impact or the actual effect of existing or future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, in particular due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting market volatility. Although the Company believes that such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which reflect the Company’s views only as of the date of this earnings release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward‐looking statements appearing in this earnings release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
09:29aTPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Provides Update
BU
03/18TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
03/18TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.43 Per Share
BU
02/26TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Con..
BU
02/19TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/19TPG RE FINANCE TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/19TPG RE FINANCE TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter an..
BU
02/04TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earning..
BU
01/31TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 M
EBIT 2020 131 M
Net income 2020 129 M
Debt 2020 5 088 M
Yield 2020 24,6%
P/E ratio 2020 4,20x
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2021 33,1x
Capitalization 537 M
Chart TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,42  $
Last Close Price 7,03  $
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 205%
Spread / Lowest Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greta Guggenheim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avi Banyasz Chairman
Robert R. Foley Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Kelvin L. Davis Director
Michael Gillmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.-65.32%537
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-43.63%7 595
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-44.40%5 317
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-58.41%2 926
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-56.49%2 913
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-51.50%2 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group