TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Provides Update

On March 23, 2020, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced that the Company’s previously authorized cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.43 per share of common stock will now be payable on July 14, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Subsequent to the announcement of the dividend on March 18, 2020, the intensifying COVID-19 crisis caused real estate securities markets to experience significant volatility and widening credit spreads, which have had a negative impact on the Company’s highly rated, primarily floating rate CRE debt securities portfolio. As of March 22, 2020, the Company held a CRE debt securities portfolio with an aggregate face amount of approximately $960 million, which portfolio is pledged as collateral under daily mark-to-market secured revolving repurchase facilities in the amount of approximately $760 million. Fluctuations in the value of the Company’s CRE debt securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in credit spreads, have resulted in the Company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities. In the current market environment, such fluctuations and requirements to post cash collateral have been, and may continue to be, material. If the requirements to post additional cash collateral continue to be material, there is no certainty that the Company will be in a position to continue to fund such payments.

In addition, as of March 22, 2020, the Company held a loan portfolio with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $5.1 billion, and approximately 48% of the Company’s indebtedness secured by this loan portfolio consisted of term financing, including collateralized loan obligations. Substantially all of the remainder of the loan portfolio is pledged as collateral under secured revolving repurchase facilities. The occurrence of certain specified credit events with respect to the properties underlying the loan portfolio may result in the Company being required to post cash collateral with its lenders under such facilities.

As a result of this recent extraordinary volatility in real estate securities markets, recent posting of additional cash collateral, and the Company’s potential near-term cash needs, the Company has re-evaluated its liquidity position, and the Board of Directors has determined that it would be prudent and in the best interests of the Company to delay the payment of the previously authorized first quarter dividend.

The Company is engaging in active discussions with its lenders and other potential sources of financing, but it cannot predict whether it will be able to agree to terms with such parties on an expedited basis. The Company is also monitoring the potential availability of government programs.

