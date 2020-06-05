Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TPG Specialty Lending, Inc.    TSLX

TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.

(TSLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. : Announces Corporate Name Change to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today announced that it will change its name to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., effective June 15, 2020. The new name reflects the previously announced completion of an agreement between Sixth Street Partners (“Sixth Street”) and TPG to become independent, unaffiliated businesses.

“Our updated name reflects the evolution of the Sixth Street platform, which remains committed to serving the Company’s stakeholders with the same dedicated leadership team, investment philosophy and decision-making process as we have since Sixth Street’s inception eleven years ago,” said Joshua Easterly, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Co-Founder of Sixth Street. “Sixth Street’s size, scale and flexible capital base positions the Company well to continue to be a solutions provider to companies and sponsors in this evolving market environment.”

Sixth Street is a global investment business with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and more than 275 team members including over 140 investment professionals globally. Sixth Street is the parent of the Company’s adviser, which also recently renamed from TSL Advisers, LLC to Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker “TSLX” on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the effectiveness of the name change, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be changed to 83012A109. There will be no changes to the CUSIP numbers for the Company’s debt securities. The Company’s corporate website and investor relations pages are now available at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with approximately $34 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and committed capital as of March 31, 2020. Sixth Street operates eight diversified, collaborative investment platforms across our growth investing, adjacencies, direct lending, fundamental public strategies, infrastructure, special situations, agriculture and par liquid credit businesses. Our long-term oriented, highly flexible capital base and “One Team” cultural philosophy allow us to invest thematically across sectors, geographies and asset classes. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 275 team members including over 140 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC
04:23pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Announces Corporate Name Change to Sixth Street Sp..
BU
05/28TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/15TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Announces Change to Virtual Annual and Special Mee..
BU
05/05TPG : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results; Decla..
BU
05/05TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
05/05TPG SPECIALTY LENDING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/04TPG SPECIALTY LENDING : and Sixth Street Partners Announce Completion of Agreeme..
AQ
04/16TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 244 M - -
Net income 2020 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 11,7%
Capitalization 1 264 M 1 264 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,78 $
Last Close Price 18,85 $
Spread / Highest target 6,10%
Spread / Average Target -5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua William Easterly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stanley President
Ian Simmonds Chief Financial Officer
Michael Fishman Director & Vice President
Richard A. Higginbotham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC.-12.20%1 264
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-16.19%6 606
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.86%3 361
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 408
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.22%1 936
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-32.59%1 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group