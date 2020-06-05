TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. : Announces Corporate Name Change to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX, or the “Company”) today announced that it will change its name to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., effective June 15, 2020. The new name reflects the previously announced completion of an agreement between Sixth Street Partners (“Sixth Street”) and TPG to become independent, unaffiliated businesses.

“Our updated name reflects the evolution of the Sixth Street platform, which remains committed to serving the Company’s stakeholders with the same dedicated leadership team, investment philosophy and decision-making process as we have since Sixth Street’s inception eleven years ago,” said Joshua Easterly, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Co-Founder of Sixth Street. “Sixth Street’s size, scale and flexible capital base positions the Company well to continue to be a solutions provider to companies and sponsors in this evolving market environment.”

Sixth Street is a global investment business with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and more than 275 team members including over 140 investment professionals globally. Sixth Street is the parent of the Company’s adviser, which also recently renamed from TSL Advisers, LLC to Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker “TSLX” on the New York Stock Exchange. Upon the effectiveness of the name change, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be changed to 83012A109. There will be no changes to the CUSIP numbers for the Company’s debt securities. The Company’s corporate website and investor relations pages are now available at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with approximately $34 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and committed capital as of March 31, 2020. Sixth Street operates eight diversified, collaborative investment platforms across our growth investing, adjacencies, direct lending, fundamental public strategies, infrastructure, special situations, agriculture and par liquid credit businesses. Our long-term oriented, highly flexible capital base and “One Team” cultural philosophy allow us to invest thematically across sectors, geographies and asset classes. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 275 team members including over 140 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetpartners.com.

