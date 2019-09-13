Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TPG Specialty Lending Inc    TSLX

TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC

(TSLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPG Specialty Lending :, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Judy Slotkin and David Stiepleman to the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

The board of directors (the “Board”) of TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company") announced today that Ms. Judy Slotkin and Mr. David Stiepleman were elected to the Company’s Board of Directors on September 11, 2019. Ms. Slotkin and Mr. Stiepleman’s election brings the total number of directors to nine, five of whom are not “interested persons” of the Company as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Ms. Slotkin will serve on the Company’s Board as a Class II director who is not an “interested person” until the date of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until her successor is duly elected and qualified. Mr. Stiepleman will serve on the Company’s Board as a Class I interested director until the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Also on September 11, 2019, Ms. Slotkin was elected as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Slotkin retired as a Managing Director from Bank of America in 2015, where she most recently led business development and relationship management for the New York market as part of the Market Executive team in private wealth management. Prior to joining Bank of America in 2010, Ms. Slotkin served as the Chief Risk Officer at Everspan Financial Guaranty. Prior to joining Everspan, Ms. Slotkin served various leadership roles at Citigroup, including Department Head of the Corporate Finance Division, where she led origination, trading and sales of asset-backed securities, commercial paper on an agency basis, loan note trading and investment grade loan syndications. During her career at Citigroup, Ms. Slotkin also served as the Credit Head of the Corporate Finance Division and Municipal Credit Head of the Public Finance Department. Ms. Slotkin holds a B.S. in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Fordham University. She previously served as a director, chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee and a member of the audit committee for Siga Technologies, Inc. and a director and chair of the audit committee for Nephros, Inc.

Mr. Stiepleman is a Co-Founder, Partner, and Chief Operating Officer of TPG Sixth Street Partners based in San Francisco and a Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Mr. Stiepleman was a Managing Director and the Deputy General Counsel of Fortress Investment Group, where he was the lead lawyer responsible for the firm’s new business initiatives. Prior to joining Fortress in 2007, Mr. Stiepleman was lead counsel to Americas Special Situations Group (“AmSSG”) and the Mortgages Department at Goldman Sachs. In those roles he served as a member of the AmSSG Investment Committee and the Mortgages Capital Committee. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Stiepleman was a lawyer at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP where he represented corporates, funds and sovereigns in mergers and acquisitions and fund formation in the United States and Europe. Mr. Stiepleman holds a B.A. in French and Political Science from Amherst College and a J.D. from Columbia University.

“We are pleased to welcome Judy to our board. Her financial and banking industry expertise complements the diverse skill sets of our Board and will add new and valuable perspectives for our business,” said Joshua Easterly, Chairman of TSLX.

“David is one of the leaders of our firm and has been instrumental in our structure and operations since the founding of our business,” added Mr. Easterly, “We look forward to David’s continued leadership and expertise in his participation on our Board.”

Mr. Easterly also noted, “We believe the quality of our Board differentiates our business and benefits our shareholders. Our appointments this year of Ms. Gordon, Ms. Slotkin, Mr. Doddy and Mr. Stiepleman reflect the ongoing efforts under the leadership of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to search for qualified candidates who bring new and diverse experience to our Board.”

About TPG Specialty Lending

TSLX is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by TSL Advisers, LLC, a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of TPG Sixth Street Partners, a global finance and investment firm with over $32 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019. TPG Sixth Street Partners is in a strategic partnership with TPG, the global alternative asset firm. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.tpgspecialtylending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. TSLX undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC
04:08pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulat..
AQ
04:06pTPG SPECIALTY LENDING : Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Elects Judy Slot..
BU
07/31TPG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
07/31TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results; Decl..
BU
07/31TPG SPECIALTY LENDING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
07/11TPG SPECIALTY LENDING : KBRA Publishes Surveillance Report for TPG Specialty Len..
AQ
06/28TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to ..
BU
06/14TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/16TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 243 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 1 080 M
Yield 2019 8,14%
P/E ratio 2019 8,95x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 1 368 M
Chart TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC
Duration : Period :
TPG Specialty Lending Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,45  $
Last Close Price 20,65  $
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Easterly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stanley President
Ian Simmonds Chief Financial Officer
Michael Fishman Director & Vice President
Richard A. Higginbotham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.15%1 368
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.91%8 189
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 398
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.29%3 070
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.00%1 383
NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP.7.63%1 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group