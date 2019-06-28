Log in
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website at http://www.tpgspecialtylending.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 359-9508
International: +1 (253) 237-1122
Conference ID: 2291949

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference “TPG Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1 through August 7 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (855) 859-2056
International: +1 (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2291949

About TPG Specialty Lending

TSLX is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by TSL Advisers, LLC, a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP), a global finance and investment firm with over $31 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019. TSSP is in a strategic partnership with TPG, the global alternative asset firm. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.tpgspecialtylending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. TSLX undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


