TPI Composites : August 2020 Company Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business and results of operations; (ii) growth of the wind energy market and our addressable market;
the potential impact of the increasing prevalence of auction-based tenders in the wind energy market and increased competition from solar energy on our gross margins and overall financial performance; (iv) our future financial performance, including our net sales, cost of goods sold, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (v) changes in domestic or international government or regulatory policy, including without limitation, changes in trade policy; (vi) the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; (vii) our ability to attract and retain customers for our products, and to optimize product pricing; (viii) our ability to effectively manage our growth strategy and future expenses, including our startup and transition costs; (ix) competition from other wind blade and wind blade turbine manufacturers; (x) the discovery of defects in our products and our ability to estimate the future cost of warranty campaigns and product recalls; (xi) our ability to successfully expand in our existing wind energy markets and into new international wind energy markets, including our ability to expand our field service inspection and repair services in wind energy markets; (xii) our ability to successfully open new manufacturing facilities and expand existing facilities on time and on budget; (xiii) the impact of the accelerated pace of new product and wind blade model introductions on our business and our results of operations; (xiv) our ability to successfully expand our transportation business and execute upon our strategy of entering new markets outside of wind energy; (xv) worldwide economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (xvi) our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; (xvii) our ability to comply with existing, modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, including the imposition of new taxes, duties or similar assessments on our products; (xviii) the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; (xix) our ability to maintain good working relationships with our employees, and avoid labor disruptions, strikes and other disputes with labor unions that represent certain of our employees; (xx) our ability to procure adequate supplies of raw materials and components to fulfill our wind blade volume commitments to our customers and (xxi) the potential impact of one or more of our customers becoming bankrupt or insolvent, or experiencing other financial problems.
These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of
activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make.
This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, any realized gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement, any realized gains or losses on the sale of assets and asset impairments and restructuring charges. We define net cash (debt) as total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.
August 2020 | 2
Investment Thesis
Capitalizing on Wind and EV Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics
Renewables and wind energy are mainstream, large, growing, competitive and desired by customers.
Emerging markets around the world are growing faster than mature markets.
Blades are being outsourced to access emerging growth markets, drive cost and efficiently utilize capital.
Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint
Our factories are low cost, world class hubs that serve large, diverse and growing addressable markets, reducing the effect of individual market fluctuations.
Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry
TPI holds important IP that is difficult to replicate (materials, process, tooling, inspection and DFM).
>300 engineers and technicians and growing.
60-75+meter blades, larger than 787 wingspan, with tolerances measured in millimeters.
Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model to Share Gain and Drive Down LCOE
Our business model helps TPI customers to gain market share in a cost effective and capital efficient manner by sharing the investment, spreading overhead, driving down material cost, improving productivity and sharing a large portion of that benefit with our customers.
Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility
Volume based pricing and shared investment motivate both parties to keep plants full.
Shared gain/pain protects our margins.
Compelling Return on Invested Capital
• Shared capital investment results in a "capital-light" model for TPI and our customers.
Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience
TPI has become a destination for top talent.
Pleased with the exceptional leaders and managers that have joined the TPI team.
August 2020 | 3
Key Messages
Wind energy and EV's offer tremendous opportunity for TPI's diversified, profitable, global growth.
Wind growth is mostly about economics, customers, investors and the need to positively impact climate change.
Wind costs will continue to be driven down to compete primarily with solar. Price discipline and margin opportunities should improve over time.
TPI is building global infrastructure with best-in- class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost.
TPI is a large global player with ~18% global onshore market share in 2019.
We will continue to partner deeply with the industry leading customers.
We are applying our global scale to ensure lowest cost raw materials and to eliminate supply change constraints.
We are bringing relentless focus to manufacturing execution, productivity gains, cost reduction and risk mitigation.
We plan to turn speed into a source of competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half, reduce cost of transitions and share those costs with our customers.
We will continue to innovate and advance our state-of-the-art blade technology.
We plan to bring value to the EV sector with structural composite solutions and plan to build a $500M annual revenue stream. By developing bus, delivery vehicle, truck and passenger vehicle applications, we will see just how low down the cost curve and how high up the volume curve we can profitably grow.
Our capital allocation strategy includes maintaining a conservative balance sheet, smart long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders.
ESG is the right thing to do. We are committed to it and expect it to drive long term value.
We will continue to build a strong, independent and diverse board of directors as well as ensure that our management team is fully aligned with the interests of our stakeholders.
18GW of capacity, 80% utilization, 20% global market share, $2B in annual revenue, 12% AEBITDA, 25-30% ROIC, and 7-9% free cash flow.
August 2020 | 4
Introduction to TPI Composites
Only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the high-growth wind energy market with a global footprint
Provides wind blades to some of the industry's leading OEMs such as: Vestas, GE, Siemens/Gamesa, Nordex, and
ENERCON
Operates ten wind blade manufacturing plants, two transportation facilities, and six tooling and R&D facilities and advanced engineering centers across six countries:
• United States
• Mexico
• Denmark • Germany
• China
• Turkey
• India
Applying advanced composites technology to the production of clean transportation solutions, including electric buses and delivery vehicles
Long-term supply agreements with customers, providing contracted volumes that generate significant revenue visibility and drive capital efficiency
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona Approximately 14,400 associates globally
20%
$1,500
15%
$1,000
10%
$500
5%
$0
0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Sales
Market Share
August 2020 | 5
Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders
Key Customers with Significant Market Share
Current Customer Mix - 55 (2) Dedicated Lines
Global Onshore Wind
2017-2019
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
Vestas
19%
1
Goldwind
14%
2
GE Wind
12%
3
SGRE
11%
4
Envision
8%
5
Mingyang
5%
6
Nordex
5%
7
Enercon
5%
8
Windey
3%
9
United Power
2%
10
TPI Customers
~52%
Market Share
= TPI Customer = Chinese OEM
Global Onshore Wind excl. China
2017-2019
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
Vestas
32%
1
GE Wind
20%
2
SGRE
19%
3
Nordex
9%
4
ENERCON
8%
5
Suzlon
3%
6
Senvion
3%
7
Goldwind
1%
8
INOX
1%
9
Envision
<1%
10
TPI Customers
~88%
Market Share
4%
27%
44%
16%
9%
TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 52% of the global onshore market
55 dedicated lines under long term agreement; does not include 2 lines under a short-term agreement for 2020 in China.
August 2020 | 6
Existing Contracts Provide for ~$5.4 Billion in Revenue through 2024
Key Contract Terms
Minimum Volume
• Minimum Volume Obligations (MVOs) in place requiring
Visibility Mitigates
the customer to take an agreed upon percentage of total
production capacity or pay TPI its equivalent gross
Downside Risk
margin and operating costs associated with the MVO
• Pricing mechanisms generally encourage customers to
Incentivized
purchase 100% of the contract volume, as prices
progressively increase as volumes decrease
Maximum
• Customers fund the molds for each production line
Customer Volume
incentivizing them to maximize TPI's production
capability to amortize their fixed cost
Long-term Supply Agreements (1)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
China
India
Mexico
Turkey
Attractive
Contract
Negotiation
Dynamic
TPI plans for renegotiation and extension of contracts one year in advance of expiration
Provisions allowing for reductions in lines generally provide for adequate time to replace a customer if a line reduction option is exercised
Demand in locations where TPI already has a foothold (China, Turkey, Mexico and India) provides a substantial opportunity for synergies in the construction of new facilities
TPI continues to expand its manufacturing facilities globally to meet increased demand
U.S.
Long-term supply agreements provide for estimated minimum aggregate volume commitments from our customers of ~$2.9 billion and encourage our customers to purchase additional volume up to, in the aggregate, an estimated total contract value ~$5.4 billion through the end of 2024
Long-term contracts with minimum volume obligations provide strong revenue visibility
Note: Contracts with some of our customers are subject to termination on short notice with substantial penalties. Contracts with some of our customers also enable them to reduce number of lines, generally with 12 months notice, and in some cases with substantial penalties. Our contracts also contain liquidated damages provisions, which may require us to make unanticipated payments to our customers or our customers to make payments to us.
1. As of August 6, 2020. The chart depicts the term of the longest contract in each location; Iowa blade contract expires at the end of 2021; does not include 2 lines under a short-term agreement for 2020 in China.
August 2020 | 7
Long-Term Wind Financial Targets
Annual Wind Revenue
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Market Share
ROIC(1)
Free Cash Flow
$2 billion
12%
20%
25% - 30%
7% - 9%
.
1. ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases.
August 2020 | 8
Wind Power Generation Has Grown Rapidly and Expanded Globally in Recent Years
In the last decade, cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations has gone up by more than 3 times, with compound annual growth in cumulative global installed wind capacity of 21% since 2000.
Rapid growth driven by:
637
•
Decarbonization
577
•
Increasing cost
528
competitiveness through
476
technological
21% CAGR
advancement
423
2000-2019
•
Supportive global policy
361
initiatives
313
•
Global population growth
279
and electricity demand
233
30
Offshore
278
Asia and rest of the world onshore
149
Americas onshore
Increasing C&I and utility demand
Coal/nuclear decommissioning
Repowering
193
156
16
22
29
37
45
55
70
90
117
180
EMEA onshore
EV trends
Wind energy is a large and rapidly growing worldwide business
Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance
Note: Regional onshore and worldwide offshore figures presented for 2019 only
August 2020 | 9
Large and Growing Global Market
Estimated Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2019 - 2029
77.5
Onshore
Offshore
77.1
77.1
70.7
9.8
66.2
69.8
61.9
6.7
64.6
20.2
18.2
12.2
6.3
9.3
9.3
64.0
67.7
58.9
55.7
56.8
55.3
57.6
56.9
90.4
89.6
84.4
Offshore
25.0
23.1
CAGR
21.6
~ 14%
(2019 - 2029)
Onshore
CAGR
62.8
65.4
66.6
~ 2%
(2019 - 2029)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 75GW between 2019 and 2029.
Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at an 7% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth.
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q2 2020 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"
August 2020 | 10
U.S. Forecast - Forecasted GW Continue to Increase
2019-2029
GW
16
15.0
14
14.0
13.8
12
10.3
9.8
9.5
10
9.0
8.9
8.6
8.7
8.8
8.1
8.4
7.6
7.8
8
3.7
6.9
15.0
14.0
6.2
3.9
4.0
4.1
6
3.7
10.3
1.1
4.2
4
6.9
6.1
5.1
4.7
4.7
4.7
2
4.1
3.4
0
Onshore
Offshore
UBS Onshore
The U.S. wind market is expected to experience consistent near-term growth
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q2 2020 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" and UBS Securities LLC
August 2020 | 11
Declining LCOE
Allows Wind Energy to be More Competitive with Conventional Power Generation
Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time (1)
($/MWh)
$250
Onshore wind
Onshore wind
LCOE Mean
LCOE Range
$188
67% DECREASE
$148
over ten years - 11%
$125
CAGR (2)
$92
$95
$95
$81
$99
$77
$63
$62
$60
$56
$54
$50
$48
$45
$37
$32
$32
$30
$29
$28
$0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Ranges by Technology (1)- ($/MWh)
$250
Fossil Fuels
$200
Onshore Wind
Other Renewables
$150
$100
$50
$0
Onshore
Solar PV
CCGT
Geo-
Coal
Solar
wind
utility
gas
thermal
thermal
w/storage
Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines, unsubsidized
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0).
Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors.
Represents the average compound annual rate of decline of the high and low end of the LCOE range.
August 2020 | 12
LCOE Comparison
Alternative Energy versus Marginal Cost of Selected Existing Conventional Generation
$90 $75 $60 $45
$30
$15
$0
Levelized Cost
Marginal Cost of Selected Existing
of New-Build Wind and Solar
Conventional Generation(1)
Unsubsidized Solar PV
Unsubsidized Wind
Onshore
Solar PV
Coal
Nuclear
Wind
- Thin Film
Utility Scale
Onshore
Solar PV - Thin
Coal
Nuclear
wind
Film Utilitiy Scale
Onshore wind, which became cost-competitive with conventional generation technologies several years ago, is, in some scenarios, approaching an LCOE that is at or below the marginal cost of operating existing conventional generation technologies.
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0).
1. Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research.
August 2020 | 13
Global Policy Support Coupled with Corporate Initiatives and Repowering Expected to Drive Additional Growth
1
U.S. Policy Initiatives
U.S. policy expected to support continued domestic wind capacity installation
Wind Production Tax Credit (PTC) through 2020 for both new and repowering of existing turbines allow developers a PTC benefit as late as 2024, with Treasury clarifications providing an additional year of safe harbor for 2016 and 2017 projects due to COVID-19.
State Renewable Portfolio Standards
Increased state programs/ targets for offshore wind
2
Corporate and Utility Procurement
Increasing focus in board rooms regarding the economic and social benefits of adopting low-cost wind energy
86% of S&P 500 companies published sustainability reports in 2018
Furthermore, over 230 leading multinationals such as GM, Nike, Walmart, IKEA, BMW, Coca Cola and Proctor & Gamble have taken the RE100 pledge, organized by the Climate Group, to transition to 100% renewable energy
3
International Policy Initiatives
Recent global initiatives aimed at promoting the growth of renewable energy including wind
European Union finalized new climate rules targeting an uplift in the share of renewable energy to 32% by 2030
China is targeting 210 GW of grid-connected wind capacity by 2020
4
COP21 Paris Climate Talks
Paris Agreement is a landmark deal marking a significant commitment by the international community to further reduce fossil fuel consumption
189 countries have ratified the agreement
Longer term policy visibility and an increase in corporate and utility
procurement is expected to drive additional growth over the next decade
Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China National Development and Reform Commission, IRRC Institute, RE100
August 2020 | 14
The Industry has Shifted to a Predominantly Outsourced Wind Blade Manufacturing Model
Outsourcing Trends
Vertically integrated OEMs are outsourcing wind blade manufacturing due to:
the need to accelerate access to emerging markets
the need for efficient capital allocation
the need for supply chain optimization
global talent constraints
Some have sold or shuttered in-house tower and blade manufacturing facilities in favor of an outsourced manufacturer
Geographically distributed, high precision blade manufacturing is more cost effective when performed by diversified, specialized manufacturers
TPI is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint and is well positioned to capitalize on global industry trends
TPI selected as manufacturer of Vestas-designed blades in China, Mexico, India and Turkey
Expected to continue to outsource a significant percentage of blade needs notwithstanding acquisition of LM Wind Power. Expanded with TPI in 2018 and 2020.
Currently outsources to TPI in Mexico and Turkey
Global Wind Blade Manufacturing: Outsourced vs. Insourced (1)
100%
37%
80%
62%
60%
40%
63%
20%
38%
0%
2009
2019
Outsourced
Insourced
TPI Onshore Global Wind Blade Market Share
2016 - 2019 (2)
18%
TPI Share
14%
Future market share increases
Increase: ~2X
expected to be driven by:
9%
•
Continuation of
outsourcing
•
Growth and leverage
from global footprint
2016
2018
2019
Several of the wind industry's largest participants have chosen TPI as their leading outsourced blade manufacturer
Source: Wood Mackenzie, based on % of MW, LM supply to GE is defined as outsourced
TPI's market share based on TPI MW relative to OEM total onshore MW from Bloomberg NEF, "Global Wind Turbine Market Shares 2014-19"
August 2020 | 15
787 aircraft,
60m
TPI is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of the Market Movement Towards Larger Blades
Turbine Cost by Component
Blades and pitch systems remain the most important elements in reducing LCOE driven by ongoing improvements in aerodynamic efficiency, load controls and cost reductions
Turbine Cost Breakdown by Component (1)
8%
Blades
3%
Tower
4%
29%
Gearbox
5%
6%
Hub & Pitch
10%
Converter
13%
22%
Bearing & Shaft
Generator
Bedplate
Wind blades represent ~22% of total installed turbine costs
Movement Towards
Larger Blade Lengths
The trend toward larger wind blades indicates the potential phase out of smaller wind blades, as larger blades have the greatest impact on energy efficiency and LCOE reduction
Global Blade Length Breakdown
4%
7%
<50.0m
40%
56%
50.0-59.9m
46%
60.0-69.9m
70.0-79.9m
9%
36%
>80.0m
2019E
2024E
On par with the movement toward larger wind blades, TPI blades are generally 60-75m in length
New and Existing Customers Existing Geographies Onshore and Offshore
Source: Wood Mackenzie, American Wind Energy Association
1. Costs included in turbine cost breakdown represent 77% of total installed turbine costs. Remaining 23% not represented in chart.
August 2020 | 16
Strong Barriers to Entry Provide an Opportunity for TPI to Capture Additional Market Share
We believe that our extensive experience and track-record in delivering high quality wind blades combined with our established global scale and strong customer relationships creates a significant barrier to entry and is the foundation of our leadership position.
Barriers to Entry
Know How &
Extensive Expertise
Strong Reputation
for Reliability
Extensive Expertise
Strong track record of delivering high quality wind blades to diverse, global markets, and of developing replicable and scalable manufacturing facilities and processes
Reputation for Reliability
Over 59,000 wind blades produced since 2001, with an excellent field performance record in a market where reliability is critical to our customers' success
Established
Global Scale
Customer Stickiness
Established Global Scale
We expand our manufacturing footprint in coordination with our customers' needs, scaling our capacity to meet demand in markets across the globe
Customer Stickiness
Dedicated capacity and collaborative approach of manufacturing wind blades to meet customer specifications promotes significant customer loyalty and creates higher switching costs
TPI's ability to capitalize on recent growth trends in the wind energy market and outsourcing trends has allowed us to grow
our revenue by 87% from 2016 to 2019 and expand our global manufacturing footprint over the same period
August 2020 | 17
Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand
TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export
13 Manufacturing Facilities with Approximately 6 million SF in 5 countries and 18GW Equivalent Capacity.
Applied Technology Development at All Manufacturing Sites. With Over 300 Engineers and Technicians Globally.
August 2020 | 18
Dedicated Supplier Model Encourages Stable Long-Term Customers
Deeply Integrated
Partnership Model
Dedicated TPI capacity provides outsourced volume that customers can depend upon
Joint investment in manufacturing with tooling funded by customers
Long-termagreements with incentives for maximum volumes
Strong visibility into next fiscal year volumes
Shared pain/gain on increases and decreases of material costs and some production costs
Cooperative manufacturing and design efforts optimize performance, quality and cost
Global presence enables customers to repeat models in new markets
High Customer
Strong Customer
Value Proposition
Base of Leading OEMs
Build-to-spec blades
High quality, low cost
Dedicated capacity
Industry leading field performance
Global operations
August 2020 | 19
Technology Advantage
Customer Technology
TPI Technology
Collaborative Space
Design for Manufacturing
Technical Due Diligence
Process Technology
Develop manufacturing
process technology to
Structural Design
enable manufacture
Design of internal
Aero Design structure
Enhanced TPI Customer
Collaboration
Technology Partnership built on long-term relationships and mutual dependency
'True' Partnerships with Customers in their New Product Development process
Move Upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation
Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities and pilot production line in our facilities
Design of external shape (airfoil)
Material Technology
Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost
Leads to
Reduced Time to Market
Design to Cost Target
Enhanced Design for Manufacturing
Margin Expansion
August 2020 | 20
Vehicle Strategy for Clean Transportation
Lighter weight equates to longer range
Lower capital investment required for composites structure
Multiple programs in: Passenger Automotive
EVs
Commercial Vehicles
August 2020 | 21
Large Market Opportunity
U.S. Electric Bus Market
Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit
Cusp of wide-spread adoption
Technology applicable everywhere
Compelling growth potential
1,400
1,20040%
1,000CAGR
Units
800
600
400
200
-
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 U.S.
Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020, Proterra
Proterra is a leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share
>120 customers and >900 vehicles sold
>55,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions & 2,000,000 gallons of fuel avoided
August 2020 | 22
Commercial Electric Vehicles Market
Significant Growth Projections
Commercial vehicle market growing, largely driven by ecommerce
Opportunity for electric vehicles driven by economics
Light
7
6
23%
5
units
4
CAGR
Million
3
2
1
Medium and Heavy
Medium
Heavy
700
600
29%
500
CAGR
units
400
Thousand
300
200
100
0
0
Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020
August 2020 | 23
Passenger EV market
>55% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2040
Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain
Million units
100
80
60
40
20
0
Battery electric
Plug-in hybrid
Internal combustion
Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020
August 2020 | 24
Large and Growing Global Service Market Opportunity
Global Blade Service Market Forecast
Wind Blade Service Offerings
3.5
+$1.6B
3.0
7%
Certified Professionals
2.5
CAGR
2.0
Engineering & Preventative Maintenance
billion
1.5
US$
Inspection & Analysis
1.0
0.5
Repair & Improvements
0.0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Leading Edge Repair
Lightning Receptor Exchange
Blade Surface Add On-Install / Repairs
Trailing Edge Repair
Other
Structural Repair
Global Retrofits
Recycling
Source: Wood Mackenzie, Global Onshore Wind Power O&M 2019
August 2020 | 25
TPI Operating Imperatives
• Relentless focus on operational excellence
• Turn speed into a competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half
• Innovate - continue to advance our composites technology
• Partner more deeply with our customers
• Reduce and balance cost of transitions with our customers
• Apply scale to expand material capacity, continuity of supply, and drive cost down
• Continue to build and develop world class team
• Drive ESG vision
August 2020 | 26
TPI's ESG Efforts
Embracing and operationalizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices into everything we do will reduce risk, increase associate satisfaction and improve operational execution, financial performance, and governance. TPI is committed to ESG and we've developed a long-term ESG strategy.
Materiality
Goal Setting &
Data Collection
Refresh
Execution
& Processes
Through peer analysis
We plan to set goals
We have established
and stakeholder
and targets for our
and documented
engagement, we will
material topics and
procedures for data
refresh which ESG
execute projects to
collection, identification
topics are material,
achieve them.
of data owners and
relevant and aligned
developed standard
to TPI's business
operating procedures
strategy on a regular
for reporting.
basis.
Stakeholder
Reporting
We published a sustainability report aligned to the GRI and SASB frameworks. In the future, we plan to adopt additional ESG reporting frameworks.
Highlights of TPI's 2019 ESG Report
ENVIRONMENTAL
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
• Over the last 5 years, the wind
• 82% decrease in recordable
• Board committee oversight of
blades we have sold have the
incident and 78% decrease in lost
ESG-related matters
potential to reduce more than 980
time incident rates over the last 4
• ESG metrics are included in our
million metric tons of CO2 over their
years
executive compensation plans
average 20-year life span
August 2020 | 27
August 2020
Financial Summary
Financial Results
Net Sales (2)
AEBITDA (1)(2)
$ millions
$1,800
$ millions
$120
$1,600
23%
$1,400
CAGR
$100
$1,200
$80
$1,000
$60
$800
$600
$40
$400
$20
$200
$0
$0
2016
2017
2018
2019
4%
CAGR
2016
2017
2018
2019
See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020.
August 2020 | 29
Financial Performance
Growth Funded Largely from Cash Flow from Operations
MW and Sets per Line
2016 - 2019
+56% MW/line
100
Topline Increase
325
+19% Sets/line
$769 M
$1.4 B
MW/Line
275
2016-2019
90
Sets/Line
225
80
Investment in Growth
175
70
$202 M
$169 M
125
2016
2017
2018
2019
60
MW/Line
Sets per Line
CAPEX
Start-up Costs
GW Sold
MW/Set
10
+ 24% GW Sold CAGR
70
3.0
+8% CAGR
2016-2019
60
2016-2019
2.8
8
50
40
2.6
Cumulative Cash Flow From Operations, Net
$188 M
6
30
2.4
20
2.2
10
4
0
2.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016
2017
2018
2019
TPI GW Sold
Global Total Install
Net Debt
$6 M
$72 M
August 2020 | 30
Q2 2020 Highlights
• Operating results and year-over-year comparisons to 2019:
Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions)
• Net sales were up 13% to $373.8 million for the quarter
$400
$374
• Net loss for the quarter was $66.1 million compared to net
$331
income of $1.8 million
• Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.3 million or 0.9%
of net sales down 620 bps
• GE: extended our supply agreement in one of our Mexico
plants by two years through 2022 and our supply
$200
agreement in Iowa through 2021. Added one additional
manufacturing line in Mexico.
• Nordex: signed multi-year agreement for two
manufacturing lines in our Chennai, India facility
$23
• Added approximately $800 million of potential contract
$3
value
$0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
• Global Service: signed agreements totaling approximately
$15 million.
Sets
716
787
• Transportation: continued progress on commercial
invoiced
Est. MW
2,016
2,650
delivery vehicles, producing parts on the passenger EV
Dedicated
tooling
54
52
lines (1)
• Appointed Jim Hilderhoff as Chief Commercial Officer.
Lines
50
54
• Appointed Adan Gossar as Chief Accounting Officer.
installed (2)
Utilization (3)
70%
69%
1.
Number of wind blade manufacturing lines dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period.
2.
Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed that are either in operation, startup or transition at the end of the period.
3.
Represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during the period compared to the total potential wind blade capacity of manufacturing lines installed at the end of the period.
August 2020
|
31
Key Statement of Operations and Performance Indicator Data(1)
(unaudited)
Key Statement of Operations Data
Three Months Ended
Change
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
%
Key Highlights
• Net sales of wind blades increased
Net sales
Cost of sales
Startup and transition costs
Total cost of goods sold
Gross profit (loss)
General and administrative expenses
Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments
Income tax provision
Net income (loss)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)
Non-GAAP Metric
$
373,817
$
330,771
13.0%
$
367,644
$
285,319
28.9%
$
10,920
$
22,901
-52.3%
$
378,564
$
308,220
22.8%
$
(4,747)
$
22,551
-121.1%
$
6,887
$
9,208
-25.2%
$
1,440
$
4,972
-71.0%
$
(49,312)
$
(475)
NM
$
(66,101)
$
1,828
NM
35,299
36,369
$
(1.87)
$
0.05
by 15.3%
• 10% increase in the number of wind
blades produced year over year
• Q2 2020 revenue was negatively
impacted by approximately
$96 million associated with the
reduced production levels in
Mexico, Iowa, Turkey, and India due
to COVID-19
• For the year, we expect our cash
taxes to be approximately $15
million - $ 17 million
• Adjusted EBITDA was negatively
Adjusted EBITDA (1)(in thousands)
$
3,295
$
23,421
-85.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
0.9%
7.1%
-620 bps
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Sets produced
787
716
71
Estimated megawatts
2,650
2,016
634
Utilization
69%
70%
-100 bps
Dedicated wind blade manufacturing lines
52
54
2 lines
Wind blade manufacturing lines installed
54
50
4 lines
(1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
impacted by approximately
$36 million associated with the
production volume lost and other
costs related to COVID-19
August 2020 | 32
Short Term Increase in Leverage During COVID-19
Total Net Leverage Ratio (1)
Actual Covenant Target
4.5%
4.0%
3.5%
3.0%
2.5%
2.0%
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
0.0%
Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021
(1) Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA. See Credit Agreement for complete definition.
Key Highlights
Amended the Credit Agreement to increase permitted Total Net Leverage covenant during 2020 due to COVID-19 impact
Expect Total Net Leverage Ratio to peak in Q3 2020 and then decrease in Q4 2020
Total Net Leverage Ratio Long-Term Target is 2%
August 2020 | 33
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (1)
(unaudited)
Key Balance Sheet Data
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
96,657
$
70,282
Accounts receivable
$
133,147
$
184,012
Contract assets
$
214,556
$
166,515
Operating lease right of use assets
$
162,767
$
122,351
Total operating lease liabilities - current
$
176,677
$
130,512
and noncurrent
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
267,833
$
293,104
Total debt - current and noncurrent, net
$
237,902
$
141,389
Net debt (1)
$
(142,524)
$
(71,779)
Key Highlights
Increased inventory (included within inventory and contract assets balances) by approximately $25 million during 2Q 2020 to manage COVID-19 risks
Plan to reduce inventory levels during Q3 and Q4 of 2020 while monitoring continued risks
Continue to defer capital expenditures
Key Cash Flow Data
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Capital expenditures
Free cash flow (1)
$
(29,573)
$
10,573
$
15,047
$
19,030
$
(44,620)
$
(8,457)
(1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
August 2020 | 34
Capital Allocation Plan
Capital discipline
Robust balance sheet
Working capital management
Return on invested capital
Reinvestment in business to drive long term
profitable growth and productivity
Selective acquisitions aligned to core strategy
Potential return
of capital to
shareholders
August 2020 | 35
August 2020
Appendix
Balance Sheets
December 31,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,066
$
148,113
$
85,346
$
70,282
$
96,657
Restricted cash
2,259
3,849
3,555
992
312
Accounts receivable
67,349
121,576
176,815
184,012
133,147
Contract assets
99,120
105,619
116,708
166,515
214,556
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,657
27,507
26,038
39,890
41,883
Inventories
5,076
4,112
5,735
6,731
12,368
Total current assets
323,527
410,776
414,197
468,422
498,923
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
91,166
123,480
159,423
205,007
211,175
Operating lease right of use assets
-
-
-
122,351
162,767
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
3,624
3,915
7,265
6,977
6,778
Other noncurrent assets
18,516
7,566
23,970
23,920
15,642
Total assets
$
436,833
$
545,737
$
604,855
$
826,677
$
895,285
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
112,490
$
167,175
$
199,078
$
293,104
$
267,833
Accrued warranty
21,089
30,419
36,765
47,639
56,772
Current maturities of long-term debt
33,403
35,506
27,058
13,501
25,285
Current operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
16,629
21,918
Contract liabilities
687
2,763
7,143
3,008
2,447
Total current liabilities
167,669
235,863
270,044
373,881
374,255
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
89,752
85,879
110,565
127,888
212,617
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
113,883
154,759
Other noncurrent liabilities
8,012
3,441
3,289
5,975
24,809
Total liabilities
265,433
325,183
383,898
621,627
766,440
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
171,400
220,554
220,957
205,050
128,845
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
436,833
$
545,737
$
604,855
$
826,677
$
895,285
Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited):
Net cash (debt)
$
(6,379)
$
24,557
$
(53,155)
$
(71,779)
$
(142,524)
Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2020 interim period is unaudited.
August 2020 | 37
Income Statements
Year Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net sales
$
769,019
$
955,198
$
1,029,624
$
1,436,500
$
330,771
$
373,817
$
630,551
$
730,453
Cost of sales
664,026
804,099
882,075
1,290,619
285,319
367,644
568,357
716,119
Startup and transition costs
18,127
40,628
74,708
68,033
22,901
10,920
41,079
22,954
Total cost of goods sold
682,153
844,727
956,783
1,358,652
308,220
378,564
609,436
739,073
Gross profit (loss)
86,866
110,471
72,841
77,848
22,551
(4,747)
21,115
(8,620)
General and administrative expenses
33,892
40,373
43,542
39,916
9,208
6,887
17,193
16,383
Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments
-
-
4,581
18,117
4,972
1,440
7,207
3,358
Restructuring charges, net
-
-
-
3,927
3,874
181
3,874
298
Income (loss) from operations
52,974
70,098
24,718
15,888
4,497
(13,255)
(7,159)
(28,659)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
344
95
181
157
31
8
82
40
Interest expense
(17,614)
(12,381)
(10,417)
(8,179)
(2,274)
(2,553)
(4,273)
(4,356)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(4,487)
-
(3,397)
-
-
-
-
-
Realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement
(757)
(4,471)
(13,489)
(4,107)
(967)
(1,928)
(4,769)
(968)
Miscellaneous income
238
1,191
4,650
3,648
1,016
939
1,718
1,634
Total other expense
(22,276)
(15,566)
(22,472)
(8,481)
(2,194)
(3,534)
(7,242)
(3,650)
Income (loss) before income taxes
30,698
54,532
2,246
7,407
2,303
(16,789)
(14,401)
(32,309)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(3,654)
(15,798)
3,033
(23,115)
(475)
(49,312)
4,125
(34,284)
Net income (loss)
27,044
38,734
5,279
(15,708)
1,828
(66,101)
(10,276)
(66,593)
Net income attributable to preferred stockholders
5,471
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
21,573
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
(15,708)
$
1,828
$
(66,101)
$
(10,276)
$
(66,593)
Non-GAAP Metrics (unaudited):
EBITDA
$
65,641
$
88,516
$
42,308
$
54,009
$
11,671
$
(2,628)
$
7,574
$
(5,349)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,300
$
100,111
$
68,173
$
85,841
$
23,421
$
3,295
$
26,346
$
4,591
Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020.
August 2020 | 38
Cash Flow Statements
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
27,044
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
(15,708)
$
1,828
$
(66,101)
$
(10,276)
$
(66,593)
Depreciation and amortization
13,186
21,698
26,429
38,580
7,125
11,616
17,784
22,644
Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments
2
334
4,581
18,117
4,972
1,440
7,207
3,358
Restructuring charges, net
-
-
-
3,927
3,874
181
3,874
298
Share-based compensation expense
9,902
7,124
7,795
5,681
1,937
2,374
2,922
5,316
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
4,681
573
336
206
52
66
103
122
Loss on extinguishment of debt
4,487
-
3,397
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred income taxes
(6,123)
1,650
(14,912)
4,951
-
-
-
-
Changes in assets and liabilities
6,663
4,487
(36,163)
1,330
(9,215)
20,851
(23,132)
7,850
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
59,842
74,600
(3,258)
57,084
10,573
(29,573)
(1,518)
(27,005)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(30,507)
(44,828)
(52,688)
(74,408)
(19,030)
(15,047)
(37,739)
(42,030)
Proceeds from sale of assets
-
850
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of a business
-
-
-
(1,102)
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(30,507)
(43,978)
(52,688)
(75,510)
(19,030)
(15,047)
(37,739)
(42,030)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock sold in initial public
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
offering, net of underwriters discount and offering costs
67,199
Net proceeds from (repayment of) debt
(15,370)
(8,095)
(8,876)
(2,133)
(10,773)
32,210
6,289
97,122
Debt issuance costs
-
(454)
(281)
-
-
(547)
-
(730)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
1,430
4,284
5,223
144
559
4,716
1,371
Repurchase of common stock including shares withheld in lieu
-
-
of income taxes
(1,264)
(2,859)
(2,120)
(49)
(559)
(508)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
51,829
(8,383)
(7,732)
970
(10,629)
32,173
10,446
97,255
Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash
(1,515)
335
617
(171)
(297)
(719)
696
(2,525)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
79,649
22,574
(63,061)
(17,627)
(19,383)
(13,166)
(28,115)
25,695
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
50,214
129,863
152,437
89,376
80,644
110,610
89,376
71,749
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
129,863
$
152,437
$
89,376
$
71,749
$
61,261
$
97,444
$
61,261
$
97,444
Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited):
Free cash flow
$
29,335
$
29,772
$
(55,946)
$
(17,324)
$
(8,457)
$
(44,620)
$
(39,257)
$
(69,035)
Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited.
August 2020 | 39
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Net income (loss) is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net income (loss)
$
27,044
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
(15,708)
$
1,828
$
(66,101)
$
(10,276)
$
(66,593)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
13,186
21,698
26,429
38,580
7,125
11,616
17,784
22,644
Interest expense (net of interest income)
17,270
12,286
10,236
8,022
2,243
2,545
4,191
4,316
Loss on extinguishment of debt
4,487
-
3,397
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax provision (benefit)
3,654
15,798
(3,033)
23,115
475
49,312
(4,125)
34,284
EBITDA
65,641
88,516
42,308
54,009
11,671
(2,628)
7,574
(5,349)
Share-based compensation expense
9,902
7,124
7,795
5,681
1,937
2,374
2,922
5,316
Realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement
757
4,471
13,489
4,107
967
1,928
4,769
968
Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments
-
-
4,581
18,117
4,972
1,440
7,207
3,358
Restructuring costs, net
-
-
-
3,927
3,874
181
3,874
298
Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,300
$
100,111
$
68,173
$
85,841
$
23,421
$
3,295
$
26,346
$
4,591
Net cash (debt) is reconciled as follows:
December 31,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,066
$
148,113
$
85,346
$
70,282
$
58,664
$
96,657
Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount
(123,155)
(121,385)
(137,623)
(141,389)
(148,937)
(237,902)
Less debt issuance costs and discount
(2,290)
(2,171)
(878)
(672)
(775)
(1,279)
Net cash (debt)
$
(6,379)
$
24,557
$
(53,155)
$
(71,779)
$
(91,048)
$
(142,524)
Free cash flow is reconciled as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
2020
2019
2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
59,842
$
74,600
$
(3,258)
$
57,084
$
10,573
$
(29,573)
$
(1,518)
$
(27,005)
Less capital expenditures
(30,507)
(44,828)
(52,688)
(74,408)
(19,030)
(15,047)
(37,739)
(42,030)
Free cash flow
$
29,335
$
29,772
$
(55,946)
$
(17,324)
$
(8,457)
$
(44,620)
$
(39,257)
$
(69,035)
Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020.
TPI Composites Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:18:09 UTC