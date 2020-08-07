TPI Composites : August 2020 Company Presentation 0 08/07/2020 | 04:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMPANY PRESENTATION August 2020 Legal Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business and results of operations; (ii) growth of the wind energy market and our addressable market; the potential impact of the increasing prevalence of auction-based tenders in the wind energy market and increased competition from solar energy on our gross margins and overall financial performance; (iv) our future financial performance, including our net sales, cost of goods sold, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (v) changes in domestic or international government or regulatory policy, including without limitation, changes in trade policy; (vi) the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; (vii) our ability to attract and retain customers for our products, and to optimize product pricing; (viii) our ability to effectively manage our growth strategy and future expenses, including our startup and transition costs; (ix) competition from other wind blade and wind blade turbine manufacturers; (x) the discovery of defects in our products and our ability to estimate the future cost of warranty campaigns and product recalls; (xi) our ability to successfully expand in our existing wind energy markets and into new international wind energy markets, including our ability to expand our field service inspection and repair services in wind energy markets; (xii) our ability to successfully open new manufacturing facilities and expand existing facilities on time and on budget; (xiii) the impact of the accelerated pace of new product and wind blade model introductions on our business and our results of operations; (xiv) our ability to successfully expand our transportation business and execute upon our strategy of entering new markets outside of wind energy; (xv) worldwide economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (xvi) our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; (xvii) our ability to comply with existing, modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, including the imposition of new taxes, duties or similar assessments on our products; (xviii) the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; (xix) our ability to maintain good working relationships with our employees, and avoid labor disruptions, strikes and other disputes with labor unions that represent certain of our employees; (xx) our ability to procure adequate supplies of raw materials and components to fulfill our wind blade volume commitments to our customers and (xxi) the potential impact of one or more of our customers becoming bankrupt or insolvent, or experiencing other financial problems.​ These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, any realized gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement, any realized gains or losses on the sale of assets and asset impairments and restructuring charges. We define net cash (debt) as total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information. August 2020 | 2 Investment Thesis Capitalizing on Wind and EV Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics Renewables and wind energy are mainstream, large, growing, competitive and desired by customers.

Emerging markets around the world are growing faster than mature markets.

Blades are being outsourced to access emerging growth markets, drive cost and efficiently utilize capital. Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint Our factories are low cost, world class hubs that serve large, diverse and growing addressable markets, reducing the effect of individual market fluctuations. Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry TPI holds important IP that is difficult to replicate (materials, process, tooling, inspection and DFM).

>300 engineers and technicians and growing.

60-75+ meter blades, larger than 787 wingspan, with tolerances measured in millimeters. Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model to Share Gain and Drive Down LCOE Our business model helps TPI customers to gain market share in a cost effective and capital efficient manner by sharing the investment, spreading overhead, driving down material cost, improving productivity and sharing a large portion of that benefit with our customers. Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility Volume based pricing and shared investment motivate both parties to keep plants full.

Shared gain/pain protects our margins. Compelling Return on Invested Capital • Shared capital investment results in a "capital-light" model for TPI and our customers. Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience TPI has become a destination for top talent.

Pleased with the exceptional leaders and managers that have joined the TPI team. August 2020 | 3 Key Messages Wind energy and EV's offer tremendous opportunity for TPI's diversified, profitable, global growth.

Wind growth is mostly about economics, customers, investors and the need to positively impact climate change.

Wind costs will continue to be driven down to compete primarily with solar. Price discipline and margin opportunities should improve over time.

TPI is building global infrastructure with best-in- class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost.

best-in- class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost. TPI is a large global player with ~18% global onshore market share in 2019.

We will continue to partner deeply with the industry leading customers.

We are applying our global scale to ensure lowest cost raw materials and to eliminate supply change constraints.

We are bringing relentless focus to manufacturing execution, productivity gains, cost reduction and risk mitigation.

We plan to turn speed into a source of competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half, reduce cost of transitions and share those costs with our customers. We will continue to innovate and advance our state-of-the-art blade technology.

state-of-the-art blade technology. We plan to bring value to the EV sector with structural composite solutions and plan to build a $500M annual revenue stream. By developing bus, delivery vehicle, truck and passenger vehicle applications, we will see just how low down the cost curve and how high up the volume curve we can profitably grow.

Our capital allocation strategy includes maintaining a conservative balance sheet, smart long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders.

long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders. ESG is the right thing to do. We are committed to it and expect it to drive long term value.

We will continue to build a strong, independent and diverse board of directors as well as ensure that our management team is fully aligned with the interests of our stakeholders.

18GW of capacity, 80% utilization, 20% global market share, $2B in annual revenue, 12% AEBITDA, 25-30% ROIC, and 7-9% free cash flow. August 2020 | 4 Introduction to TPI Composites Only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the high-growth wind energy market with a global footprint Provides wind blades to some of the industry's leading OEMs such as: Vestas, GE, Siemens/Gamesa, Nordex, and ENERCON Operates ten wind blade manufacturing plants, two transportation facilities, and six tooling and R&D facilities and advanced engineering centers across six countries: • United States • Mexico • Denmark • Germany • China • Turkey • India Applying advanced composites technology to the production of clean transportation solutions, including electric buses and delivery vehicles Long-term supply agreements with customers, providing contracted volumes that generate significant revenue visibility and drive capital efficiency Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona Approximately 14,400 associates globally 20% $1,500 15% $1,000 10% $500 5% $0 0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Sales Market Share August 2020 | 5 Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders Key Customers with Significant Market Share Current Customer Mix - 55 (2) Dedicated Lines Global Onshore Wind 2017-2019 Rank OEM Share (1) Vestas 19% 1 Goldwind 14% 2 GE Wind 12% 3 SGRE 11% 4 Envision 8% 5 Mingyang 5% 6 Nordex 5% 7 Enercon 5% 8 Windey 3% 9 United Power 2% 10 TPI Customers ~52% Market Share = TPI Customer = Chinese OEM Global Onshore Wind excl. China 2017-2019 Rank OEM Share (1) Vestas 32% 1 GE Wind 20% 2 SGRE 19% 3 Nordex 9% 4 ENERCON 8% 5 Suzlon 3% 6 Senvion 3% 7 Goldwind 1% 8 INOX 1% 9 Envision <1% 10 TPI Customers ~88% Market Share 4% 27% 44% 16% 9% TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 52% of the global onshore market Source: BloombergNEF, "Global Wind Turbine Market Shares 2014-19" Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent 55 dedicated lines under long term agreement; does not include 2 lines under a short-term agreement for 2020 in China. August 2020 | 6 Existing Contracts Provide for ~$5.4 Billion in Revenue through 2024 Key Contract Terms Minimum Volume • Minimum Volume Obligations (MVOs) in place requiring Visibility Mitigates the customer to take an agreed upon percentage of total production capacity or pay TPI its equivalent gross Downside Risk margin and operating costs associated with the MVO • Pricing mechanisms generally encourage customers to Incentivized purchase 100% of the contract volume, as prices progressively increase as volumes decrease Maximum • Customers fund the molds for each production line Customer Volume incentivizing them to maximize TPI's production capability to amortize their fixed cost Long-term Supply Agreements (1) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 China India Mexico Turkey Attractive Contract Negotiation Dynamic TPI plans for renegotiation and extension of contracts one year in advance of expiration

Provisions allowing for reductions in lines generally provide for adequate time to replace a customer if a line reduction option is exercised

Demand in locations where TPI already has a foothold (China, Turkey, Mexico and India) provides a substantial opportunity for synergies in the construction of new facilities

TPI continues to expand its manufacturing facilities globally to meet increased demand U.S. Long-term supply agreements provide for estimated minimum aggregate volume commitments from our customers of ~$2.9 billion and encourage our customers to purchase additional volume up to, in the aggregate, an estimated total contract value ~$5.4 billion through the end of 2024 Long-term contracts with minimum volume obligations provide strong revenue visibility Note: Contracts with some of our customers are subject to termination on short notice with substantial penalties. Contracts with some of our customers also enable them to reduce number of lines, generally with 12 months notice, and in some cases with substantial penalties. Our contracts also contain liquidated damages provisions, which may require us to make unanticipated payments to our customers or our customers to make payments to us. 1. As of August 6, 2020. The chart depicts the term of the longest contract in each location; Iowa blade contract expires at the end of 2021; does not include 2 lines under a short-term agreement for 2020 in China. August 2020 | 7 Long-Term Wind Financial Targets Annual Wind Revenue Adj. EBITDA Margin Market Share ROIC(1) Free Cash Flow $2 billion 12% 20% 25% - 30% 7% - 9% . 1. ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases. August 2020 | 8 Wind Power Generation Has Grown Rapidly and Expanded Globally in Recent Years In the last decade, cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations has gone up by more than 3 times, with compound annual growth in cumulative global installed wind capacity of 21% since 2000. Rapid growth driven by: 637 • Decarbonization 577 • Increasing cost 528 competitiveness through 476 technological 21% CAGR advancement 423 2000-2019 • Supportive global policy 361 initiatives 313 • Global population growth 279 and electricity demand 233 30 Offshore 278 Asia and rest of the world onshore 149 Americas onshore Increasing C&I and utility demand

Coal/nuclear decommissioning

Repowering 193 156 16 22 29 37 45 55 70 90 117 180 EMEA onshore EV trends Wind energy is a large and rapidly growing worldwide business Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance Note: Regional onshore and worldwide offshore figures presented for 2019 only August 2020 | 9 Large and Growing Global Market Estimated Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2019 - 2029 77.5 Onshore Offshore 77.1 77.1 70.7 9.8 66.2 69.8 61.9 6.7 64.6 20.2 18.2 12.2 6.3 9.3 9.3 64.0 67.7 58.9 55.7 56.8 55.3 57.6 56.9 90.4 89.6 84.4 Offshore 25.0 23.1 CAGR 21.6 ~ 14% (2019 - 2029) Onshore CAGR 62.8 65.4 66.6 ~ 2% (2019 - 2029) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 75GW between 2019 and 2029. Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at an 7% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth. Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q2 2020 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" August 2020 | 10 U.S. Forecast - Forecasted GW Continue to Increase 2019-2029 GW 16 15.0 14 14.0 13.8 12 10.3 9.8 9.5 10 9.0 8.9 8.6 8.7 8.8 8.1 8.4 7.6 7.8 8 3.7 6.9 15.0 14.0 6.2 3.9 4.0 4.1 6 3.7 10.3 1.1 4.2 4 6.9 6.1 5.1 4.7 4.7 4.7 2 4.1 3.4 0 Onshore Offshore UBS Onshore The U.S. wind market is expected to experience consistent near-term growth Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q2 2020 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" and UBS Securities LLC August 2020 | 11 Declining LCOE Allows Wind Energy to be More Competitive with Conventional Power Generation Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time (1) ($/MWh) $250 Onshore wind Onshore wind LCOE Mean LCOE Range $188 67% DECREASE $148 over ten years - 11% $125 CAGR (2) $92 $95 $95 $81 $99 $77 $63 $62 $60 $56 $54 $50 $48 $45 $37 $32 $32 $30 $29 $28 $0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Ranges by Technology (1) - ($/MWh) $250 Fossil Fuels $200 Onshore Wind Other Renewables $150 $100 $50 $0 Onshore Solar PV CCGT Geo- Coal Solar wind utility gas thermal thermal w/storage Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines, unsubsidized Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0). Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors. Represents the average compound annual rate of decline of the high and low end of the LCOE range. August 2020 | 12 LCOE Comparison Alternative Energy versus Marginal Cost of Selected Existing Conventional Generation $90 $75 $60 $45 $30 $15 $0 Levelized Cost Marginal Cost of Selected Existing of New-Build Wind and Solar Conventional Generation(1) Unsubsidized Solar PV Unsubsidized Wind Onshore Solar PV Coal Nuclear Wind - Thin Film Utility Scale Onshore Solar PV - Thin Coal Nuclear wind Film Utilitiy Scale Onshore wind, which became cost-competitive with conventional generation technologies several years ago, is, in some scenarios, approaching an LCOE that is at or below the marginal cost of operating existing conventional generation technologies. Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0). 1. Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research. August 2020 | 13 Global Policy Support Coupled with Corporate Initiatives and Repowering Expected to Drive Additional Growth 1 U.S. Policy Initiatives U.S. policy expected to support continued domestic wind capacity installation Wind Production Tax Credit (PTC) through 2020 for both new and repowering of existing turbines allow developers a PTC benefit as late as 2024, with Treasury clarifications providing an additional year of safe harbor for 2016 and 2017 projects due to COVID-19.

COVID-19. State Renewable Portfolio Standards

Increased state programs/ targets for offshore wind 2 Corporate and Utility Procurement Increasing focus in board rooms regarding the economic and social benefits of adopting low-cost wind energy 86% of S&P 500 companies published sustainability reports in 2018

Furthermore, over 230 leading multinationals such as GM, Nike, Walmart, IKEA, BMW, Coca Cola and Proctor & Gamble have taken the RE100 pledge, organized by the Climate Group, to transition to 100% renewable energy 3 International Policy Initiatives Recent global initiatives aimed at promoting the growth of renewable energy including wind European Union finalized new climate rules targeting an uplift in the share of renewable energy to 32% by 2030

China is targeting 210 GW of grid-connected wind capacity by 2020 4 COP21 Paris Climate Talks Paris Agreement is a landmark deal marking a significant commitment by the international community to further reduce fossil fuel consumption 189 countries have ratified the agreement Longer term policy visibility and an increase in corporate and utility procurement is expected to drive additional growth over the next decade Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China National Development and Reform Commission, IRRC Institute, RE100 August 2020 | 14 The Industry has Shifted to a Predominantly Outsourced Wind Blade Manufacturing Model Outsourcing Trends Vertically integrated OEMs are outsourcing wind blade manufacturing due to: the need to accelerate access to emerging markets

the need for efficient capital allocation

the need for supply chain optimization

global talent constraints Some have sold or shuttered in-house tower and blade manufacturing facilities in favor of an outsourced manufacturer Geographically distributed, high precision blade manufacturing is more cost effective when performed by diversified, specialized manufacturers TPI is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint and is well positioned to capitalize on global industry trends TPI selected as manufacturer of Vestas-designed blades in China, Mexico, India and Turkey Expected to continue to outsource a significant percentage of blade needs notwithstanding acquisition of LM Wind Power. Expanded with TPI in 2018 and 2020. Currently outsources to TPI in Mexico and Turkey Global Wind Blade Manufacturing: Outsourced vs. Insourced (1) 100% 37% 80% 62% 60% 40% 63% 20% 38% 0% 2009 2019 Outsourced Insourced TPI Onshore Global Wind Blade Market Share 2016 - 2019 (2) 18% TPI Share 14% Future market share increases Increase: ~2X expected to be driven by: 9% • Continuation of outsourcing • Growth and leverage from global footprint 2016 2018 2019 Several of the wind industry's largest participants have chosen TPI as their leading outsourced blade manufacturer Source: Wood Mackenzie, based on % of MW, LM supply to GE is defined as outsourced TPI's market share based on TPI MW relative to OEM total onshore MW from Bloomberg NEF, "Global Wind Turbine Market Shares 2014-19" August 2020 | 15 787 aircraft, 60m TPI is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of the Market Movement Towards Larger Blades Turbine Cost by Component Blades and pitch systems remain the most important elements in reducing LCOE driven by ongoing improvements in aerodynamic efficiency, load controls and cost reductions Turbine Cost Breakdown by Component (1) 8% Blades 3% Tower 4% 29% Gearbox 5% 6% Hub & Pitch 10% Converter 13% 22% Bearing & Shaft Generator Bedplate Wind blades represent ~22% of total installed turbine costs Movement Towards Larger Blade Lengths The trend toward larger wind blades indicates the potential phase out of smaller wind blades, as larger blades have the greatest impact on energy efficiency and LCOE reduction Global Blade Length Breakdown 4% 7% <50.0m 40% 56% 50.0-59.9m 46% 60.0-69.9m 70.0-79.9m 9% 36% >80.0m 2019E 2024E On par with the movement toward larger wind blades, TPI blades are generally 60-75m in length Pipeline Opportunities Size of Total Addressable Market OEM(s) Share Long-term Revenue Potential Prioritized Pipeline - >6GW: 60-100+m blades, >$40M/year/line, >320MW/year/line New and Existing Customers Existing Geographies Onshore and Offshore Source: Wood Mackenzie, American Wind Energy Association 1. Costs included in turbine cost breakdown represent 77% of total installed turbine costs. Remaining 23% not represented in chart. August 2020 | 16 Strong Barriers to Entry Provide an Opportunity for TPI to Capture Additional Market Share We believe that our extensive experience and track-record in delivering high quality wind blades combined with our established global scale and strong customer relationships creates a significant barrier to entry and is the foundation of our leadership position. Barriers to Entry Know How & Extensive Expertise Strong Reputation for Reliability Extensive Expertise Strong track record of delivering high quality wind blades to diverse, global markets, and of developing replicable and scalable manufacturing facilities and processes Reputation for Reliability Over 59,000 wind blades produced since 2001, with an excellent field performance record in a market where reliability is critical to our customers' success Established Global Scale Customer Stickiness Established Global Scale We expand our manufacturing footprint in coordination with our customers' needs, scaling our capacity to meet demand in markets across the globe Customer Stickiness Dedicated capacity and collaborative approach of manufacturing wind blades to meet customer specifications promotes significant customer loyalty and creates higher switching costs TPI's ability to capitalize on recent growth trends in the wind energy market and outsourcing trends has allowed us to grow our revenue by 87% from 2016 to 2019 and expand our global manufacturing footprint over the same period August 2020 | 17 Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export 13 Manufacturing Facilities with Approximately 6 million SF in 5 countries and 18GW Equivalent Capacity. Applied Technology Development at All Manufacturing Sites. With Over 300 Engineers and Technicians Globally. August 2020 | 18 Dedicated Supplier Model Encourages Stable Long-Term Customers Deeply Integrated Partnership Model Dedicated TPI capacity provides outsourced volume that customers can depend upon

Joint investment in manufacturing with tooling funded by customers

Long-term agreements with incentives for maximum volumes

agreements with incentives for maximum volumes Strong visibility into next fiscal year volumes

Shared pain/gain on increases and decreases of material costs and some production costs

Cooperative manufacturing and design efforts optimize performance, quality and cost

Global presence enables customers to repeat models in new markets High Customer Strong Customer Value Proposition Base of Leading OEMs Build-to-spec blades High quality, low cost Dedicated capacity Industry leading field performance Global operations August 2020 | 19 Technology Advantage Customer Technology TPI Technology Collaborative Space Design for Manufacturing Technical Due Diligence Process Technology Develop manufacturing process technology to Structural Design enable manufacture Design of internal Aero Design structure Enhanced TPI Customer Collaboration Technology Partnership built on long-term relationships and mutual dependency 'True' Partnerships with Customers in their New Product Development process Move Upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities and pilot production line in our facilities Design of external shape (airfoil) Material Technology Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost Leads to Reduced Time to Market

Design to Cost Target

Enhanced Design for Manufacturing

Margin Expansion August 2020 | 20 Vehicle Strategy for Clean Transportation Lighter weight equates to longer range Lower capital investment required for composites structure Multiple programs in: Passenger Automotive EVs Commercial Vehicles August 2020 | 21 Large Market Opportunity U.S. Electric Bus Market Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit

mission-critical nature of transit Cusp of wide-spread adoption

wide-spread adoption Technology applicable everywhere

Compelling growth potential 1,400 1,20040% 1,000CAGR Units 800 600 400 200 - 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 U.S. Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020, Proterra Proterra is a leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share

>120 customers and >900 vehicles sold

>55,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions & 2,000,000 gallons of fuel avoided August 2020 | 22 Commercial Electric Vehicles Market Significant Growth Projections Commercial vehicle market growing, largely driven by ecommerce

Opportunity for electric vehicles driven by economics Light 7 6 23% 5 units 4 CAGR Million 3 2 1 Medium and Heavy Medium Heavy 700 600 29% 500 CAGR units 400 Thousand 300 200 100 0 0 Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020 August 2020 | 23 Passenger EV market >55% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2040 Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain Million units 100 80 60 40 20 0 Battery electric Plug-in hybrid Internal combustion Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020 August 2020 | 24 Large and Growing Global Service Market Opportunity Global Blade Service Market Forecast Wind Blade Service Offerings 3.5 +$1.6B 3.0 7% Certified Professionals 2.5 CAGR 2.0 Engineering & Preventative Maintenance billion 1.5 US$ Inspection & Analysis 1.0 0.5 Repair & Improvements 0.0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Leading Edge Repair Lightning Receptor Exchange Blade Surface Add On-Install / Repairs Trailing Edge Repair Other Structural Repair Global Retrofits Recycling Source: Wood Mackenzie, Global Onshore Wind Power O&M 2019 August 2020 | 25 TPI Operating Imperatives • Relentless focus on operational excellence • Turn speed into a competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half • Innovate - continue to advance our composites technology • Partner more deeply with our customers • Reduce and balance cost of transitions with our customers • Apply scale to expand material capacity, continuity of supply, and drive cost down • Continue to build and develop world class team • Drive ESG vision August 2020 | 26 TPI's ESG Efforts Embracing and operationalizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices into everything we do will reduce risk, increase associate satisfaction and improve operational execution, financial performance, and governance. TPI is committed to ESG and we've developed a long-term ESG strategy. Materiality Goal Setting & Data Collection Refresh Execution & Processes Through peer analysis We plan to set goals We have established and stakeholder and targets for our and documented engagement, we will material topics and procedures for data refresh which ESG execute projects to collection, identification topics are material, achieve them. of data owners and relevant and aligned developed standard to TPI's business operating procedures strategy on a regular for reporting. basis. Stakeholder Reporting We published a sustainability report aligned to the GRI and SASB frameworks. In the future, we plan to adopt additional ESG reporting frameworks. Highlights of TPI's 2019 ESG Report ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE • Over the last 5 years, the wind • 82% decrease in recordable • Board committee oversight of blades we have sold have the incident and 78% decrease in lost ESG-related matters potential to reduce more than 980 time incident rates over the last 4 • ESG metrics are included in our million metric tons of CO2 over their years executive compensation plans average 20-year life span August 2020 | 27 August 2020 Financial Summary Financial Results Net Sales (2) AEBITDA (1)(2) $ millions $1,800 $ millions $120 $1,600 23% $1,400 CAGR $100 $1,200 $80 $1,000 $60 $800 $600 $40 $400 $20 $200 $0 $0 2016 2017 2018 2019 4% CAGR 2016 2017 2018 2019 See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020. August 2020 | 29 Financial Performance Growth Funded Largely from Cash Flow from Operations MW and Sets per Line 2016 - 2019 +56% MW/line 100 Topline Increase 325 +19% Sets/line $769 M $1.4 B MW/Line 275 2016-2019 90 Sets/Line 225 80 Investment in Growth 175 70 $202 M $169 M 125 2016 2017 2018 2019 60 MW/Line Sets per Line CAPEX Start-up Costs GW Sold MW/Set 10 + 24% GW Sold CAGR 70 3.0 +8% CAGR 2016-2019 60 2016-2019 2.8 8 50 40 2.6 Cumulative Cash Flow From Operations, Net $188 M 6 30 2.4 20 2.2 10 4 0 2.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2016 2017 2018 2019 TPI GW Sold Global Total Install Net Debt $6 M $72 M August 2020 | 30 Q2 2020 Highlights • Operating results and year-over-year comparisons to 2019: Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) • Net sales were up 13% to $373.8 million for the quarter $400 $374 • Net loss for the quarter was $66.1 million compared to net $331 income of $1.8 million • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.3 million or 0.9% of net sales down 620 bps • GE: extended our supply agreement in one of our Mexico plants by two years through 2022 and our supply $200 agreement in Iowa through 2021. Added one additional manufacturing line in Mexico. • Nordex: signed multi-year agreement for two manufacturing lines in our Chennai, India facility $23 • Added approximately $800 million of potential contract $3 value $0 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 • Global Service: signed agreements totaling approximately $15 million. Sets 716 787 • Transportation: continued progress on commercial invoiced Est. MW 2,016 2,650 delivery vehicles, producing parts on the passenger EV Dedicated tooling 54 52 lines (1) • Appointed Jim Hilderhoff as Chief Commercial Officer. Lines 50 54 • Appointed Adan Gossar as Chief Accounting Officer. installed (2) Utilization (3) 70% 69% 1. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period. 2. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed that are either in operation, startup or transition at the end of the period. 3. Represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during the period compared to the total potential wind blade capacity of manufacturing lines installed at the end of the period. August 2020 | 31 Key Statement of Operations and Performance Indicator Data(1) (unaudited) Key Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Change June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 % Key Highlights • Net sales of wind blades increased Net sales Cost of sales Startup and transition costs Total cost of goods sold Gross profit (loss) General and administrative expenses Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments Income tax provision Net income (loss) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) Non-GAAP Metric $ 373,817 $ 330,771 13.0% $ 367,644 $ 285,319 28.9% $ 10,920 $ 22,901 -52.3% $ 378,564 $ 308,220 22.8% $ (4,747) $ 22,551 -121.1% $ 6,887 $ 9,208 -25.2% $ 1,440 $ 4,972 -71.0% $ (49,312) $ (475) NM $ (66,101) $ 1,828 NM 35,299 36,369 $ (1.87) $ 0.05 by 15.3% • 10% increase in the number of wind blades produced year over year • Q2 2020 revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $96 million associated with the reduced production levels in Mexico, Iowa, Turkey, and India due to COVID-19 • For the year, we expect our cash taxes to be approximately $15 million - $ 17 million • Adjusted EBITDA was negatively Adjusted EBITDA (1) (in thousands) $ 3,295 $ 23,421 -85.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0.9% 7.1% -620 bps Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Sets produced 787 716 71 Estimated megawatts 2,650 2,016 634 Utilization 69% 70% -100 bps Dedicated wind blade manufacturing lines 52 54 2 lines Wind blade manufacturing lines installed 54 50 4 lines (1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data impacted by approximately $36 million associated with the production volume lost and other costs related to COVID-19 August 2020 | 32 Short Term Increase in Leverage During COVID-19 Total Net Leverage Ratio (1) Actual Covenant Target 4.5% 4.0% 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% 2.0% 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 (1) Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA. See Credit Agreement for complete definition. Key Highlights Amended the Credit Agreement to increase permitted Total Net Leverage covenant during 2020 due to COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact Expect Total Net Leverage Ratio to peak in Q3 2020 and then decrease in Q4 2020

Total Net Leverage Ratio Long-Term Target is 2% August 2020 | 33 Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (1) (unaudited) Key Balance Sheet Data June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,657 $ 70,282 Accounts receivable $ 133,147 $ 184,012 Contract assets $ 214,556 $ 166,515 Operating lease right of use assets $ 162,767 $ 122,351 Total operating lease liabilities - current $ 176,677 $ 130,512 and noncurrent Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 267,833 $ 293,104 Total debt - current and noncurrent, net $ 237,902 $ 141,389 Net debt (1) $ (142,524) $ (71,779) Key Highlights Increased inventory (included within inventory and contract assets balances) by approximately $25 million during 2Q 2020 to manage COVID-19 risks

COVID-19 risks Plan to reduce inventory levels during Q3 and Q4 of 2020 while monitoring continued risks

Continue to defer capital expenditures Key Cash Flow Data Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Capital expenditures Free cash flow (1) $ (29,573) $ 10,573 $ 15,047 $ 19,030 $ (44,620) $ (8,457) (1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data August 2020 | 34 Capital Allocation Plan Capital discipline Robust balance sheet

Working capital management

Return on invested capital

Reinvestment in business to drive long term profitable growth and productivity Selective acquisitions aligned to core strategy Potential return of capital to shareholders August 2020 | 35 August 2020 Appendix Balance Sheets December 31, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,066 $ 148,113 $ 85,346 $ 70,282 $ 96,657 Restricted cash 2,259 3,849 3,555 992 312 Accounts receivable 67,349 121,576 176,815 184,012 133,147 Contract assets 99,120 105,619 116,708 166,515 214,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,657 27,507 26,038 39,890 41,883 Inventories 5,076 4,112 5,735 6,731 12,368 Total current assets 323,527 410,776 414,197 468,422 498,923 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 91,166 123,480 159,423 205,007 211,175 Operating lease right of use assets - - - 122,351 162,767 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,624 3,915 7,265 6,977 6,778 Other noncurrent assets 18,516 7,566 23,970 23,920 15,642 Total assets $ 436,833 $ 545,737 $ 604,855 $ 826,677 $ 895,285 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 112,490 $ 167,175 $ 199,078 $ 293,104 $ 267,833 Accrued warranty 21,089 30,419 36,765 47,639 56,772 Current maturities of long-term debt 33,403 35,506 27,058 13,501 25,285 Current operating lease liabilities - - - 16,629 21,918 Contract liabilities 687 2,763 7,143 3,008 2,447 Total current liabilities 167,669 235,863 270,044 373,881 374,255 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 89,752 85,879 110,565 127,888 212,617 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities - - - 113,883 154,759 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,012 3,441 3,289 5,975 24,809 Total liabilities 265,433 325,183 383,898 621,627 766,440 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 171,400 220,554 220,957 205,050 128,845 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 436,833 $ 545,737 $ 604,855 $ 826,677 $ 895,285 Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited): Net cash (debt) $ (6,379) $ 24,557 $ (53,155) $ (71,779) $ (142,524) Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2020 interim period is unaudited. August 2020 | 37 Income Statements Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net sales $ 769,019 $ 955,198 $ 1,029,624 $ 1,436,500 $ 330,771 $ 373,817 $ 630,551 $ 730,453 Cost of sales 664,026 804,099 882,075 1,290,619 285,319 367,644 568,357 716,119 Startup and transition costs 18,127 40,628 74,708 68,033 22,901 10,920 41,079 22,954 Total cost of goods sold 682,153 844,727 956,783 1,358,652 308,220 378,564 609,436 739,073 Gross profit (loss) 86,866 110,471 72,841 77,848 22,551 (4,747) 21,115 (8,620) General and administrative expenses 33,892 40,373 43,542 39,916 9,208 6,887 17,193 16,383 Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments - - 4,581 18,117 4,972 1,440 7,207 3,358 Restructuring charges, net - - - 3,927 3,874 181 3,874 298 Income (loss) from operations 52,974 70,098 24,718 15,888 4,497 (13,255) (7,159) (28,659) Other income (expense) Interest income 344 95 181 157 31 8 82 40 Interest expense (17,614) (12,381) (10,417) (8,179) (2,274) (2,553) (4,273) (4,356) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,487) - (3,397) - - - - - Realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement (757) (4,471) (13,489) (4,107) (967) (1,928) (4,769) (968) Miscellaneous income 238 1,191 4,650 3,648 1,016 939 1,718 1,634 Total other expense (22,276) (15,566) (22,472) (8,481) (2,194) (3,534) (7,242) (3,650) Income (loss) before income taxes 30,698 54,532 2,246 7,407 2,303 (16,789) (14,401) (32,309) Income tax benefit (provision) (3,654) (15,798) 3,033 (23,115) (475) (49,312) 4,125 (34,284) Net income (loss) 27,044 38,734 5,279 (15,708) 1,828 (66,101) (10,276) (66,593) Net income attributable to preferred stockholders 5,471 - - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,573 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ (15,708) $ 1,828 $ (66,101) $ (10,276) $ (66,593) Non-GAAP Metrics (unaudited): EBITDA $ 65,641 $ 88,516 $ 42,308 $ 54,009 $ 11,671 $ (2,628) $ 7,574 $ (5,349) Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,300 $ 100,111 $ 68,173 $ 85,841 $ 23,421 $ 3,295 $ 26,346 $ 4,591 Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020. August 2020 | 38 Cash Flow Statements Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 27,044 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ (15,708) $ 1,828 $ (66,101) $ (10,276) $ (66,593) Depreciation and amortization 13,186 21,698 26,429 38,580 7,125 11,616 17,784 22,644 Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments 2 334 4,581 18,117 4,972 1,440 7,207 3,358 Restructuring charges, net - - - 3,927 3,874 181 3,874 298 Share-based compensation expense 9,902 7,124 7,795 5,681 1,937 2,374 2,922 5,316 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 4,681 573 336 206 52 66 103 122 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,487 - 3,397 - - - - - Deferred income taxes (6,123) 1,650 (14,912) 4,951 - - - - Changes in assets and liabilities 6,663 4,487 (36,163) 1,330 (9,215) 20,851 (23,132) 7,850 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 59,842 74,600 (3,258) 57,084 10,573 (29,573) (1,518) (27,005) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,507) (44,828) (52,688) (74,408) (19,030) (15,047) (37,739) (42,030) Proceeds from sale of assets - 850 - - - - - - Acquisition of a business - - - (1,102) - - - - Net cash used in investing activities (30,507) (43,978) (52,688) (75,510) (19,030) (15,047) (37,739) (42,030) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock sold in initial public - - - - - - - offering, net of underwriters discount and offering costs 67,199 Net proceeds from (repayment of) debt (15,370) (8,095) (8,876) (2,133) (10,773) 32,210 6,289 97,122 Debt issuance costs - (454) (281) - - (547) - (730) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,430 4,284 5,223 144 559 4,716 1,371 Repurchase of common stock including shares withheld in lieu - - of income taxes (1,264) (2,859) (2,120) (49) (559) (508) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 51,829 (8,383) (7,732) 970 (10,629) 32,173 10,446 97,255 Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,515) 335 617 (171) (297) (719) 696 (2,525) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 79,649 22,574 (63,061) (17,627) (19,383) (13,166) (28,115) 25,695 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,214 129,863 152,437 89,376 80,644 110,610 89,376 71,749 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 129,863 $ 152,437 $ 89,376 $ 71,749 $ 61,261 $ 97,444 $ 61,261 $ 97,444 Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited): Free cash flow $ 29,335 $ 29,772 $ (55,946) $ (17,324) $ (8,457) $ (44,620) $ (39,257) $ (69,035) Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited. August 2020 | 39 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net income (loss) is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) $ 27,044 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ (15,708) $ 1,828 $ (66,101) $ (10,276) $ (66,593) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 13,186 21,698 26,429 38,580 7,125 11,616 17,784 22,644 Interest expense (net of interest income) 17,270 12,286 10,236 8,022 2,243 2,545 4,191 4,316 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,487 - 3,397 - - - - - Income tax provision (benefit) 3,654 15,798 (3,033) 23,115 475 49,312 (4,125) 34,284 EBITDA 65,641 88,516 42,308 54,009 11,671 (2,628) 7,574 (5,349) Share-based compensation expense 9,902 7,124 7,795 5,681 1,937 2,374 2,922 5,316 Realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement 757 4,471 13,489 4,107 967 1,928 4,769 968 Realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments - - 4,581 18,117 4,972 1,440 7,207 3,358 Restructuring costs, net - - - 3,927 3,874 181 3,874 298 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,300 $ 100,111 $ 68,173 $ 85,841 $ 23,421 $ 3,295 $ 26,346 $ 4,591 Net cash (debt) is reconciled as follows: December 31, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,066 $ 148,113 $ 85,346 $ 70,282 $ 58,664 $ 96,657 Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount (123,155) (121,385) (137,623) (141,389) (148,937) (237,902) Less debt issuance costs and discount (2,290) (2,171) (878) (672) (775) (1,279) Net cash (debt) $ (6,379) $ 24,557 $ (53,155) $ (71,779) $ (91,048) $ (142,524) Free cash flow is reconciled as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 59,842 $ 74,600 $ (3,258) $ 57,084 $ 10,573 $ (29,573) $ (1,518) $ (27,005) Less capital expenditures (30,507) (44,828) (52,688) (74,408) (19,030) (15,047) (37,739) (42,030) Free cash flow $ 29,335 $ 29,772 $ (55,946) $ (17,324) $ (8,457) $ (44,620) $ (39,257) $ (69,035) Source: Year end 2016 through 2019 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 and 2020 interim periods are unaudited. 2019 full year Adjusted EBITDA has been restated to include restructuring charges, based upon a definition change made in Q1 2020. August 2020 | 40 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TPI Composites Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:18:09 UTC 0 Latest news on TPI COMPOSITES, INC. 04:19p TPI COMPOSITES : August 2020 Company Presentation PU 05:25a TPI COMPOSITES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/06 TPI COMPOSITES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 08/06 TPI COMPOSITES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State.. AQ 08/06 TPI COMPOSITES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S.. AQ 08/06 TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results – E.. GL 08/06 TPI Composites, Inc. Appoints James Hilderhoff as Chief Commercial Officer GL 08/04 TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference.. GL 07/16 TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and .. GL 07/13 TPI COMPOSITES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ