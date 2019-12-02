TPI Composites : December Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) growth of the wind energy market and our addressable market; (ii) the potential impact of the increasing prevalence of auction-based tenders in the wind energy market and increased competition from solar energy on our gross margins and overall financial performance; (iii) our future financial performance, including our net sales, cost of goods sold, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (iv) changes in domestic or international government or regulatory policy, including without limitation, changes in trade policy; (v) the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; (vi) our ability to attract and retain customers for our products, and to optimize product pricing; (vii) our ability to effectively manage our growth strategy and future expenses, including our startup and transition costs; (viii) competition from other wind blade and wind blade turbine manufacturers; (ix) the discovery of defects in our products; (x) our ability to successfully expand in our existing wind energy markets and into new international wind energy markets; (xi) our ability to successfully open new manufacturing facilities and expand existing facilities on time and on budget; (xii) the impact of the accelerated pace of new product and wind blade model introductions on our business and our results of operations; (xiii) our ability to successfully expand our transportation business and execute upon our strategy of entering new markets outside of wind energy; (xiv) worldwide economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (xv) our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; (xvi) our ability to comply with existing, modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, including the imposition of new taxes, duties or similar assessments on our products; (xvii) the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel;
our ability to maintain good working relationships with our employees, and avoid labor disruptions, strikes and other disputes with labor unions that represent certain of our employees; (xix) our ability to procure adequate supplies of raw materials and components to fulfill our wind blade volume commitments to our customers and (xx) the potential impact of one or more of our customers becoming bankrupt or insolvent, or experiencing other financial problems.
These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make.
This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including total billings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define total billings as the total amounts we have invoiced our customers for products and services for which we are entitled to payment under the terms of our long-term supply agreements or other contractual agreements. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non- GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 2
Investment Thesis
Capitalizing on Wind Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics
Renewables and wind energy are mainstream, large, growing, competitive and desired by customers.
Emerging markets around the world are growing faster than mature markets.
Blades are being outsourced to access emerging growth markets, drive cost and efficiently utilize capital.
Same competitive dynamics in place today that put us in business.
Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint
We've made good choices - customers, locations and markets.
Our factories are low cost, world class hubs that serve large, diverse and growing addressable markets, reducing the effect of individual market fluctuations.
Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry
TPI holds important IP that is difficult to replicate (materials, process, tooling, inspection and DFM).
>300 engineers and growing, opened Denmark office to attract even more talent.
Acquired Germany blade engineering team in support of global operations and growth.
60-75+meter blades, larger than 787 wing span, with tolerances measured in millimeters.
Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model to Share Gain and Drive Down LCOE
Our business model helps TPI customers to gain market share in a cost effective and capital efficient manner by sharing the investment, spreading overhead, driving down material cost, improving productivity and sharing a large portion of that benefit with our customers.
Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility
Current agreements provide up to $5.8B in potential revenue through 2023.
Volume based pricing and shared investment motivate both parties to keep plants full.
Shared gain/pain protects our margins.
Compelling Return on Invested Capital
Shared capital investment results in a "capital-light" model for TPI and our customers.
New investments target an initial average five-year ROIC hurdle rate of 25%.
Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience
TPI has become a destination for top talent. Pleased with the exceptional leaders and managers that have joined the TPI team.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 3
Key Messages
Applying our advanced composites technology to major growth trends including the decarbonization of the electric sector and clean transportation systems.
BNEF estimates that $9.5 trillion will be invested in wind and solar power generation capacity through 2050.
BNEF estimates that by 2040 annual global EV sales will reach 55 million units representing 57% of all new car sales. 30% of the global fleet will be electric.
MarketsandMarkets projects the aerospace composites market to grow from $24.5 billion in 2016 to $43 billion by 2022, or a CAGR of 9.85% between 2017 and 2022.
Wind industry and market dynamics are rationalizing. Large global players are competing.
TPI is a large global player with ~14% global share, ~25% ex-China and ~53% ex-China outsourced and a strong global reach.
TPI has executed really well delivering revenue growth, market share growth, cost reduction, operational improvements and profit expansion.
37% revenue CAGR 2013 through 2018 - estimate 43% revenue growth and 21% Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2019.
Will continue to advance TPI technology, further expand global footprint, and drive world class cost to differentiate and win.
Will utilize deep partnership business model to provide capacity, flexibility and share gain to help our customers increase market share while we maintain and grow our profit.
TPI strategy of strong and diversified growth will continue to build shareholder value.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 4
Introduction to TPI Composites
Business Overview
Only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the high-growth wind energy market with a global footprint
Provides wind blades to some of the industry's leading OEMs such as: Vestas, GE, Siemens/Gamesa, Nordex, and
ENERCON
Operates ten wind blade manufacturing plants, with one more under construction, two transportation facilities, and four tooling and R&D facilities and advanced engineering centers across six countries:
• United States
• Mexico
• Denmark • Germany
• China
• Turkey
• India
Applying advanced composites technology to production of clean transportation solutions, including electric buses
Long-term supply agreements with customers, providing contracted volumes that generate significant revenue visibility and drive capital efficiency
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona Approximately 12,600 employees globally
Strong Historical Financial Results
37%
52%
13.9%
Revenue
7.0%
Adjusted
Adjusted
CAGR
EBITDA
EBITDA
CAGR
Margin Growth*
2013-2018
2013-2018
2013 - 2018
Adjusted EBITDA margin is before startup and transition costs
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 5
Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders
Key Customers with Significant Market Share
Current Customer Mix - 52 (3) Dedicated Lines
Global Onshore Wind
2016-2018
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
Vestas
18%
1
Goldwind
12%
2
SGRE (2)
12%
3
GE Wind
12%
4
ENERCON
7%
5
Envision
6%
6
Nordex Group
6%
7
8
Mingyang
4%
United Power
3%
9
CSIC Haizhuang
3%
10
TPI Customer
~55%
Market Share
Global Onshore Wind excl. China
2016-2018
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
Vestas
28%
1
SGRE (2)
19%
2
GE Wind
19%
3
ENERCON
11%
4
Nordex Group
10%
5
Senvion
4%
6
Suzlon
4%
7
INOX
1%
8
9
Goldwind
<1%
ReGen Powertech
<1%
10
TPI Customer
~90%
Market Share
4%
27%
46%
13%
10%
= TPI Customer = Chinese Players
TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market
and 55% of the global onshore market
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Historical Global W ind Turbine OEM Market Share"
Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent
Figures for Siemens/Gamesa are pro forma for the April 2017 merger of Gamesa Corporatión Tecnológica and Siemens W ind Power
Reflects the number of dedicated lines once the transitions for GE in Iowa and Mexico are completed and excludes Senvion
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 6
Existing Contracts Provide for ~$5.8 Billion in Revenue through 2023 (1)
Key Contract Terms
Minimum Volume Obligations (MVOs) in place Minimum Volume requiring the customer to take an agreed upon Visibility Mitigates percentage of total production capacity or pay TPI Downside Risk its equivalent gross margin and operating costs
associated with the MVO
Long-term Supply Agreements (1)
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
China
Incentivized
Maximum
Customer Volume
Pricing mechanisms generally encourage customers to purchase 100% of the contract volume, as prices progressively increase as volumes decrease
Customers fund the molds for each production line incentivizing them to maximize TPI's production capability to amortize their fixed cost
India
Iowa
Mexico
Attractive
Contract
Negotiation
Dynamic
TPI typically renegotiates and extends contracts more than a year in advance of expiration in conjunction with blade model transitions
Provisions allowing for reductions in lines generally provide for adequate time to replace a customer if a line reduction option is exercised
Demand in locations where TPI already has a foothold (China, Turkey, Mexico and India) provides a substantial opportunity for synergies in the construction of new facilities
TPI continues to expand its manufacturing facilities globally to meet increased demand
Turkey
Long-term supply agreements provide for estimated
minimum aggregate volume commitments from our customers of ~$3.2 billion and encourage our customers to purchase additional volume up to, in the aggregate, an estimated total contract value ~$5.8 billion through the end of 2023(1)
Long-term contracts with minimum volume obligations provide strong revenue visibility
Note: Contracts with some of our customers are subject to termination on short notice with substantial penalties. Contracts with some of our customers also enable them to reduce number of lines, generally with 12 months notice, and in some cases with substantial penalties. Our contracts also contain liquidated damages provisions, which may require us to make unanticipated payments to our customers or our customers to make payments to us.
(1) As of November 6, 2019. The chart depicts the term of the longest contract in each location. Does not include two lines in China operating under a short-term contract in 2020.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 7
Prioritized Pipeline
Annual Revenue Potential - Wind Only > $2.0 Billion
$0.6
$2.0
Prioritized
$1.8
Pipeline
$1.5
~6 GW (2)
$1.6
$1.4
Billions$
$1.2
$1.0
$0.8
Under Contract
52 Lines
$0.6
~15 GW (1)
$0.4
$0.2
$0.0
Pipeline Opportunities
Size of Total
OEM(s)
Long-term
Addressable
Revenue
Share
Market
Potential
Prioritized Pipeline - 6GW
60-100mblades, >$40M/year/line, >320MW/year/line
New and Existing Customers
New and Existing Geographies
Onshore and Offshore
Annual revenue potential based on 52 lines under contract as of November 7, 2019 at an average of $36 million per line per year at 80% utilization. Approximately 15 GW capacity is based on 280MW/line at contractual capacity.
Annual revenue potential based on 6GW per year capacity operating at 80% utilization and $125,000 per MW sold.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 8
TPI Financial Targets
Annual Wind Revenue
Adj. EBITDA Margin
ROIC(1)
$2 billion
12+%
35+%
.
ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 9
Wind Power Generation Has Grown Rapidly and Expanded Globally in Recent Years
From 2008 to 2018, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations has gone up 5 times, with compound annual growth in cumulative global installed wind capacity of 22% since 2000.
Global Cumulative Installed Wind Capacity - 2000-2018 (GW) (1)
Rapid growth driven by:
Increasing cost competitiveness through technological advancement
Wind energy is a large and rapidly growing worldwide business
Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance
(1) Regional onshore and worldwide offshore figures presented for 2018 only
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 10
Global Market Growth
Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2018A - 2027E
Onshore Offshore
6.3
18.5
~ 18%
9.9
(2018 - 2027)
13.4
16.6
6.7
10.7
11.9
16.2
4.3
68.6
~ 3%
61.0
62.9
59.6
57.7
58.6
57.1
59.7
61.5
(2018 - 2027)
46.0
2018A
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 71GW between 2018 and 2027.
Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at a 9% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth.
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 11
U.S. Onshore Market Growth
U.S. Annual Installed Wind Capacity (GW): 2018A - 2025E
Wood Mackenzie
UBS
14.6
12.5
12.8
11.9
12.3
8.5
9.0
8.0
7.7
8.0
8.0
6.4
2018A
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
2025E
Offtake demand
Key Demand Drivers
•
Economics of Offshore Wind
• Economics of Onshore Wind
Logistics limitations
•
Corporate and Industrial Buyers •
Repowering
Cost-out and serial production of next-gen. turbines
•
Utilities
•
Vehicle Electrification
Demand from future RPS and C&I target increases
•
Decarbonization
•
State RPS/Country Renewable
Goals
The U.S. wind market is expected to experience consistent near-term growth
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update - Onshore" and UBS Securities LLC
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 12
Declining LCOE
Allows Wind Energy to be More Competitive with Conventional Power Generation
Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time (1)
- ($/MWh)
$250
Onshore wind
Onshore wind
$250
LCOE Mean
LCOE Range
$188
69% DECREASE
$200
$169
over nine years - 12%
$148
CAGR (2)
$150
$125
$92
$95
$95
$81
$100
$101
$99
$77
$63
$62
$60
$56
$50
$50
$48
$45
$37
$32
$32
$30
$29
$0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
$0
Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Ranges by Technology (1)
- ($/MWh)
Fossil Fuels
Onshore Wind
Other Renewables
Onshore
Solar PV
CCGT
Fuel Cell
Geo-
Coal
Solar
wind
utility
gas
thermal
thermal
w/storage
Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines, unsubsidized, with an additional 50% decline expected by 2030 (3)
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 12.0).
Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors.
Represents the average compound annual rate of decline of the high and low end of the LCOE range.
U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 13
LCOE Comparison - Alternative Energy versus Marginal Cost of Selected Existing Conventional Generation
$90
$75
$60
$45
$30
$15
$0
Coal
Nuclear
Onshore Wind
Solar PV - Thin Film Utility Scale
Marginal Cost of Selected Existing
Levelized Cost of New-Build Wind and Solar
Conventional Generation (1)
Unsubsidized Solar
PV
Unsubsidized Wind
Onshore
Solar PV - Thin Film
Coal
Nuclear
wind
Utilitiy Scale
Onshore wind, which became cost-competitive with conventional generation technologies several years ago, is, in some scenarios, approaching an LCOE that is at or below the marginal cost of operating existing conventional generation technologies.
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 12.0).
Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 14
Global Policy Support Coupled with Corporate Initiatives and Repowering Expected to Drive Additional Growth
1
U.S.
Policy
Initiatives
U.S. policy expected to support continued domestic wind capacity installation
Extension of the Wind Production Tax Credit (PTC) through 2019 for both new turbines and repowering of existing turbines along with IRS clarifications that expand PTC eligibility allowing developers a PTC benefit as late as 2023
State Renewable Portfolio Standards
Increased state programs/targets for offshore wind
Increasing focus in board rooms regarding the economic and social benefits of adopting low-cost wind energy
67% of Fortune 500 companies have set sustainability goals
Furthermore, over 190 leading multinationals such as GM, Nike, Walmart, IKEA, BMW, Coca Cola and Proctor & Gamble have taken the RE100 pledge, organized by the Climate Group, to transition to 100% renewable energy
2
Corporate
and Utility
Procurement
International
Policy
Initiatives
3
Recent global initiatives aimed at promoting the growth of renewable energy including wind
European Union finalized new climate rules targeting an uplift in the share of renewable energy to 32% by 2030
China is targeting 210 GW of grid- connected wind capacity by 2020
Paris Agreement is a landmark deal marking
a significant commitment by the
COP21
international community to further reduce
fossil fuel consumption
Paris
• Effective in 2020 and took effect on
Climate
Talks
November 4, 2016
• 185 countries have ratified the agreement
4
Longer term policy visibility and an increase in corporate and utility procurement is expected to drive additional growth over the next decade
Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China National Development and Reform Commission, IRRC Institute, RE100
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 15
The Industry is Shifting to a Predominantly Outsourced Wind Blade Manufacturing Model
Outsourcing Trends
Vertically integrated OEMs are outsourcing wind blade manufacturing due to:
the need to accelerate access to emerging markets
the need for efficient capital allocation
the need for supply chain optimization
global talent constraints
Some have sold or shuttered in-house tower and blade manufacturing facilities in favor of an outsourced manufacturer
Geographically distributed, high precision blade manufacturing is more cost effective when performed by diversified, specialized manufacturers
TPI is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint and is well positioned to capitalize on global industry trends
TPI selected as manufacturer of Vestas- designed blades in China, Mexico, India and Turkey
Expected to continue to outsource a significant percentage of blade needs notwithstanding acquisition of LM Wind Power. Expanded with TPI in 2018.
Currently outsources to TPI in Mexico and
Turkey
Global Wind Blade Manufacturing: Outsourced vs. Insourced (1)
100%
80%
62%
41%
60%
40%
59%
20%
38%
0%
2009
2018
Outsourced
Insourced
TPI Global Wind Blade Market Share 2013 - 2018 (2)
TPI Share Increase:
14%
Future market share increases
expected to be driven by:
~4X
9%
Continuation of
outsourcing
LM Wind Power customer
3%
attrition
Advantages from global
footprint
2013
2016
2018
Several of the wind industry's largest participants have chosen TPI as their leading outsourced blade manufacturer
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Global wind turbine supply chain trends 2019" - based on % of MW
TPI's market share based on TPI MW relative to Wood Mackenzie OEM total onshore MW for 2013, 2016 and 2018
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 16
TPI is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of the Market Movement Towards Larger Blades
Wind Turbine & Blade Overview
Turbine Cost by Component
Movement Towards Larger Blade Lengths
A typical wind turbine consists of many components, the most important being the wind blades, gear box, electric generator and tower
When the wind blows, the combination of the lift and drag of the air pressure on the wind blades rotate the rotor, which drives the gear- box and generator to create electricity
Blades and pitch systems remain the most important elements in reducing LCOE driven by ongoing improvements in aerodynamic efficiency, load controls and cost reductions
Turbine Cost Breakdown
by Component(1)
The trend toward larger wind blades indicates the potential phase out of smaller wind blades, as larger blades have the greatest impact on energy efficiency and LCOE reduction
787 aircraft,
60m
A Typical Wind Turbine
3%
8%
4%
29%
1.
Rotor Blade
5%
2.
Pitch drive
6%
3.
Nacelle
4.
Brake
5.
Low-speed shaft
10%
6.
Gear box
High-speedshaft
Generator
9.
Heat exchanger
13%
22%
10.
Controller
11.
Anemometer
12.
Wind vane
Blades
Tower
13.
Yaw drive
14.
Tower
Gearbox
Hub & Pitch
Converter
Bearing & Shaft
Generator
Bedplate
Balance of Nacelle
Blade length and air foil shape contribute to
Wind blades represent ~22% of total installed
efficiency in turning kinetic energy from the
turbine costs
rotor into electricity
Source: Wood Mackenzie, American Wind Energy Association
(1) Costs included in turbine cost breakdown represent 77% of total installed turbine costs. Remaining 23% not represented in chart.
Global Blade Length Breakdown
8%
13%
<50.0m
58%
27%
50.0-59.9m
60.0-64.9m
29%
22%
65.0-69.9m
18%
70.0-79.9m
6%
12%
>80.0m
5%
2018A 2022E
On par with the movement toward larger wind blades, TPI blades are generally 50-70m in length
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 17
Strong Barriers to Entry Will Allow TPI to Capture Additional Market Share
Wind blades are a critical component of our customers' strategy and, along with supply chain optimization, play an integral role bringing down
LCOE
We believe that our extensive experience and track-record in delivering high quality wind blades combined with our established global scale and strong customer relationships creates a significant barrier to entry and is the foundation of our leadership position
Extensive Expertise
Strong track record of delivering high quality wind blades to diverse, global markets, and of developing replicable and scalable manufacturing facilities and processes
Reputation for Reliability
Over 52,000 wind blades produced since 2001, with an excellent field performance record in a market where reliability is critical to our customers' success
Established Global Scale Customer Stickiness
We expand our manufacturing footprint in coordination with our customers' needs, scaling our capacity to meet demand in markets across the globe
Dedicated capacity and collaborative approach of manufacturing wind blades to meet customer specifications promotes significant customer loyalty and creates higher switching costs
TPI's ability to capitalize on recent growth trends in the wind energy market and outsourcing trends has allowed it to grow our revenue by nearly 400% from 2013 to 2018 while expanding our global manufacturing footprint over the same period
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 18
Headquarters:Scottsdale, AZ
Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand
TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export
Demonstrated ability of global expansion
TPI has developed a strong process to enter new markets, with an excellent track record of ramping and operating new facilities
United States
2018 Capacity: 98 GW
Proj. Install '19-'21 - 39 GW
CAGR: 12%
▪ Significant "know how" in creating replicable and scalable manufacturing processes for ramping facilities globally
Has successfully reduced costs and operational risks through the utilization of
existing teams that have personally led similar startup processes
TPI's operational expertise provides for a crucial competitive advantage as it continues to ramp new facilities in 2019 and beyond
LATAM (ex-Brazil)
2018 Capacity: 11 GW
Proj. Install '19-'21 - 9 GW
CAGR: 21%
Wind Blade Manufacturing Facilities
Europe, MiddleEast, Africa,
Russiaand Caspian
2018 Capacity: 178 GW
Proj. Install '19-'21 - 47 GW
CAGR: 8%
Asia Pacific
2018 Capacity: 228 GW
Proj. Install '19-'21 - 86 GW
CAGR: 11%
Tooling / Engineering / R&D Facilities
Transportation Manufacturing Facility
14 manufacturing facilities in 5 countries; approximately 6 million square feet of manufacturing facilities,
including India facility under construction
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook - Onshore"
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 19
Advanced Technology
Customer Technology
TPI Technology
Collaborative Space
Design for Manufacturing
Technical Due Diligence
Process Technology
Develop manufacturing
process technology to
Structural Design
enable manufacture
Design of internal
structure
Aero Design
Material Technology
Design of external shape (airfoil)
Develop new materials to
reduce weight and cost
Company Presentation
Prototype Build
Manufacture of zero series blades
Tooling Design
Advanced tooling design to manufacture blades
Enhanced TPI Customer
Collaboration
Technology Partnership built on long- term relationships and mutual dependency
'True' Partnerships with customers in their New Product Development process
Move upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation
Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities
•Established Advanced Engineering Center to enhance capabilities to serve European customer base
Izmir, Turkey
•Established AR-GE program to leverage Turkish Gov't R&D Funding for tooling and process engineering R&D
Juarez, Mexico
•Precision molding and assembly systems facility supporting North America
Berlin, Germany
•Strengthens technical capabilities in support of global operations and growth and enables complete blade solutions
Taicang, China
•Accredited materials lab
•Significant process and tooling development
Applied Development at all Manufacturing Sites
Over 300 engineers globally. TPI is a destination for top talent.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 21
Industrialization
Objective: Create replicable and scalable processes to launch new sites, new blades and transition technology
Approach
Benefits
• Standard Stage Gate Model
• Consistency, repeatability and scalability
• Clearly defined metrics and deliverables
• Speed - time to market
• Consistent processes based on lessons learned
• Flexibility in dynamic environment
• Core team with functional expertise
• Reduction in startup and transition costs
Results IN DAYS
Flexibility
Tooling Transition / Existing Facility
30
48%
25
27
20
REDUCTION
15
10
14
5
0
2015
2017
Speed
Ramp up / Existing Facility
250
55%
200
210
150
REDUCTION
100
50
95
0
2015
2017
Speed
Ramp up / New Facility
400
51%
350
365
300
250
REDUCTION
200
150
180
100
50
0
2015
2017
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 22
Dedicated Supplier Model Encourages Stable Long-Term Customers
Deeply Integrated Partnership Model
High Customer Value Proposition
Strong Customer Base of Leading OEMs
Dedicated TPI capacity provides outsourced volume that customers can depend upon
Joint investment in manufacturing with tooling funded by customers
Long-termagreements with incentives for maximum volumes
Strong visibility into next fiscal year volumes
Shared pain/gain on increases and decreases of material costs and some production costs
Cooperative manufacturing and design efforts optimize performance, quality and cost
Global presence enables customers to repeat models in new markets
Build-to-spec blades
High quality, low cost
Dedicated capacity
Industry leading field performance
Global operations
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 23
Diversification Strategy
CLEAN TRANSPORTATION: In EVs, lighter weight equates to longer range or fewer batteries which drives cost
By 2040, 55% of all new car sales and 33% of global fleet will be electric (1)
Multiple development programs in:
Passenger automotive
EVs
Commercial vehicles
Growing with Proterra
(1) Bloomberg New Energy Finance, "New Energy Outlook 2018"
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 24
Diversification Strategy
Proterra's Mission
Advancing electric vehicle technology to deliver the world's best-performingheavy-duty vehicles
Leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share
Offices and manufacturing in CA and SC
Industry-leadingcrossover, VC, and corporate investors
500+ employees, strong transportation expertise
>90 customers; >700 vehicles sold
>400 vehicles delivered; >8,000,000 service miles
>50,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions avoided
Longest range, fastest charging heavy duty EV platform - demonstrated
>1,100 miles on single charge
Source: Proterra, Inc.
Strong Transportation Expertise
World Class Financial Partners
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 25
Large Market Opportunity
North American Electric Bus Market (Units)
95%
CAGR
2,140
1,600
1,000
525
150
270
20
50
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
% share of total transit
0%
1%
3%
5%
8%
16%
24%
31%
Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit
Cusp of wide-spread adoption
Technology applicable everywhere
Compelling growth potential
Source: Frost & Sullivan, HD Transit Bus Market - Global Analysis, March 2016
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 26
Diversification Strategy
AEROSPACE
$24.5B per year composites market growing to $43.0B by 2022 - CAGR of 9.85% (1)
Replacing aluminum and other more expensive composites (e.g., carbon) with TPI's solutions
MarketsandMarkets - November 2017
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 27
OUR ESG ROADMAP
Embracing and operationalizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices into everything we do will drive growth, improve productivity, reduce operational risks and reduce cost. TPI is committed to ESG and we've developed a roadmap for our long-term ESG strategy.
Materiality Assessment
Through peer analysis and stakeholder engagement, we have identified which ESG topics are material, relevant and aligned to TPI's business strategy.
Data Collection & Processes
We have established and documented procedures for data collection, identification of data owners and developed standard operating procedures for ESG reporting.
Stakeholder Communications
We will create messaging and reporting for all stakeholders - investors, associates, customers and suppliers.
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
Expected reporting: 2020
TPI's ESG materiality matrix aligned to our business strategy:
Environmental
Social
Governance
• Environmental Compliance
• Occupational Health and Safety
•
Governance and Ethics
• Materials and Materials Efficiency
•
Training and Education
•
Economic Performance
• Waste
•
Local Communities
•
Indirect Economic Impacts
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 28
High Quality Management Team, Board and Workforce
Management Team
Joined TPI in 1999. Prior to TPI, served as the Vice President of Satloc
Steve Lockard
and was a founding officer of ADFlex solutions, a NASDAQ listed
Chief Executive Officer
company. Board member and past Chair of the American Wind Energy
Association (AWEA).
Joined TPI in 2013. Prior to TPI, was CFO for T.W. Lewis Company,
Bill Siwek
EVP of Talisker Inc., President & CFO of Lyle Anderson Company and
President
was a Partner at Arthur Andersen in both Audit and Business
Consulting.
Ramesh Gopalakrishnan
Joined TPI in 2016. Prior to TPI, was EVP of Global Manufacturing for
Chief Operating Officer,
Senvion Wind Energy. Prior to that he was COO of Suzlon Energy
Wind
Composites, Inc. and has also spent time at Haliburton Corp. and GE.
Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was President, International and Chief
Joe Kishkill
Commercial Officer of First Solar, Inc., President, Eastern Hemisphere
Chief Commercial Officer
and Latin America for Exterran Holdings.
Joined TPI in 2019. Prior to TPI, was Chief Accounting Officer of First
Bryan Schumaker
Solar, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer for 8point3 Energy Partners and
Chief Financial Officer
prior to that held multiple roles at Swift Transportation including VP
Corporate Controller.
Joined TPI in 2015. Prior to TPI, was SVP, Deputy General Counsel of
Steve Fishbach
Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCA) and various senior
General Counsel
roles in the legal department of Fidelity National Information Services,
Inc./eFunds Corporation (NYSE: FIS).
Joined TPI in 2015. Prior to TPI, held a number of positions with
T.J. Castle
Honeywell including most recently VP of Integrated Supply Chain and
SVP - Operations, Strategic
prior to that was Global VP of the Honeywell Operating System for
Markets
Aerospace.
Joined TPI in 2016. Prior to TPI, was VP of Organizational
Deane Ilukowicz
Effectiveness at TransUnion, Chief Human Resources Officer for
SVP - Global Human
Hypertherm, and held senior level roles at other financial services and
Resources
manufacturing companies.
Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was Commercial Vice-President with
Joe Kerkhove
Arconic (ALCOA) and has over 20 years of sales and marketing
SVP - Strategic Markets
experience, including leadership positions in Aerospace, Defense and
Automotive markets.
Lance Marram
Joined TPI in 2019. Prior to TPI, was Managing Director with Senvion
SVP - Global Service
North America and has over 20 years of wind industry experience.
Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was the Director of Taylor Weir
Paddy Weir
Limited. Prior to that, he was VP and Managing Director of UK Blade
SVP - China
operations for Vestas.
Board of Directors
Name
Affiliation
Steve Lockard
• Chief Executive Officer and Director
• Board Member - AWEA
Stephen B. Bransfield
•
Director
• Previously VP, General Electric
Michael L. DeRosa
•
Director
•
MD, Element Partners
Jayshree S. Desai
•
Director
•
President, ConnectGen, LLC
Philip J. Deutch
•
Director
• MP, NGP Energy Technology Partners
Paul G. Giovacchini
• Director and Chairman of the Board
• Independent consulting advisor to Landmark Partners
Jack A. Henry
•
Director
• MD, Sierra Blanca Ventures
James A. Hughes
•
Director
• Former CEO and board member of First Solar, Inc.
Tyrone M. Jordan
•
Director
• President and COO of Dura Automotive Systems, LLC
Daniel G. Weiss
•
Director
•
MP, Angeleno Group
Employees at a Glance
US ~ 1,300
Asia ~ 2,600
~12,600
employees
worldwide
Mexico ~ 5,400
EMEAI ~ 3,300
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 29
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Financial Results
GAAP Net Sales and Total Billings ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3)
Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) (2) (3)
$1,200
$1,000
34%
Sales
Billings
'14-'18 Sales
CAGR
$1,007
$955
$1,030
$942
49%
'14-'18 CAGR
$120
$100
$100
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
$321
$769
$600
$586
$363
$764
$80
$76
$68
$60
$39
$40
$14
$20
($0)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Margin
4.2%
6.7%
9.9%
10.5%
6.6%
1.
Total billings refers to the total amounts we have invoiced our customers for products and services for which we are entitled to payment under the terms of our long-term
supply agreements or other contractual agreements
2.
See appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
3.
2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 31
Q3 2019 Highlights
Q3 2019 Highlights
Operating results and year-over-year compared to 2018:
Net sales were up 50.5% to $383.8 million for the quarter
Total billings were up 60.2% to $385.6 million for the quarter
Net loss for the quarter was $4.6 million compared to net income of $9.5 million in Q3 2018
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $27.6 million or 7.2% of net sales up 57.2% year over year
Hired Lance Marram as Senior Vice President, Global Service. Lance will be responsible for expanding and implementing TPI's global service strategy working with TPI's existing regional teams and collaborating with turbine OEMs.
$400
$200
$0
Sets invoiced
Est. MW
Dedicated lines (1)
Lines installed (2)
Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions)
Net Sales
Adjusted EBITDA
$384
$255
$18
$28
3Q18
3Q19
3Q18
3Q19
589
858
1,625
2,491
52
48
Number of wind blade manufacturing lines dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period.
Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed that are either in operation, startup or transition at the end of the period.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 32
Q3 2019 Financial Highlights (1)
(unaudited)
($ in millions, except per share data and KPIs)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Select Financial Data
Net Sales
$
383.8
$
255.0
50.5%
$
1,014.4
$
739.6
37.2%
Total Billings
$
385.6
$
240.7
60.2%
$
969.5
$
701.8
38.2%
Net Income (Loss)
$
(4.6)
$
9.5
-148.0%
$
(14.8)
$
14.1
-205.1%
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$
(0.13)
$
0.26
$
(0.39)
$
(0.42)
$
0.39
$
(0.81)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
27.6
$
17.6
57.2%
$
50.1
$
58.4
-14.3%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7.2%
6.9%
30 bps
4.9%
7.9%
-300 bps
Net Debt (1)
$
(51.3)
$
(22.9)
$
(28.4)
$
(51.3)
$
(22.9)
$
(28.4)
Free Cash Flow (1)
$
42.9
$
6.3
$
36.6
$
3.6
$
(33.4)
$
37.1
Capital Expenditures
$
21.4
$
8.3
$
13.0
$
59.1
$
50.6
$
8.5
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Sets Invoiced
858
589
269
2,236
1,734
502
Estimated Megawatts
2,491
1,625
866
6,381
4,633
1,748
Utilization
88%
69%
1900 bps
74%
68%
600 bps
Dedicated Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines
52
51
1 line
54
51
3 lines
Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines Installed
48
39
9 lines
48
39
9 lines
Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Operation
30
28
2 lines
24
11
13 lines
Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Startup
10
5
5 lines
14
13
1 line
Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Transition
8
6
2 lines
10
15
5 lines
(1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 33
Income Statement Summary (1)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Change
September 30,
Change
2019
2018
$
%
2019
2018
$
%
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
383,836
$
254,976
$
128,860
50.5%
$
1,014,387
$
739,567
$
274,820
37.2%
Cost of sales
$
335,778
$
216,594
$
119,184
55.0%
$
904,135
$
625,817
$
278,318
44.5%
Startup and transition costs
$
22,127
$
21,415
$
712
3.3%
$
63,206
$
53,474
$
9,732
18.2%
Total cost of goods sold
$
357,905
$
238,009
$
119,896
50.4%
$
967,341
$
679,291
$
288,050
42.4%
Cost of goods sold %
93.2%
93.3%
-10 bps
95.4%
91.8%
360 bps
Gross profit
$
25,931
$
16,967
$
8,964
52.8%
$
47,046
$
60,276
$
(13,230)
-21.9%
Gross profit %
6.8%
6.7%
10 bps
4.6%
8.2%
-360 bps
General and administrative expenses
$
10,608
$
9,756
$
852
8.7%
$
27,801
$
31,908
$
(4,107)
-12.9%
General and administrative expenses %
2.8%
3.8%
-100 bps
2.7%
4.3%
-160 bps
Realized loss on sale of assets
$
3,354
$
-
$
3,354
NM
$
10,561
$
-
$
10,561
NM
Restructuring charges (reversals), net
$
(149)
$
-
$
(149)
NM
$
3,725
$
-
$
3,725
NM
Income from operations
$
12,118
$
7,211
$
4,907
68.0%
$
4,959
$
28,368
$
(23,409)
-82.5%
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
14,267
$
(737)
$
15,004
NM
$
(134)
$
7,770
$
(7,904)
-101.7%
Net income (loss)
$
(4,571)
$
9,532
$
(14,103)
-148.0%
$
(14,847)
$
14,127
$
(28,974)
-205.1%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
35,131
34,419
35,024
34,212
Diluted
35,131
36,282
35,024
35,946
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(0.13)
$
0.28
$
(0.41)
$
(0.42)
$
0.41
$
(0.83)
Diluted
$
(0.13)
$
0.26
$
(0.39)
$
(0.42)
$
0.39
$
(0.81)
Non-GAAP Metrics
Total billings
$
385,603
$
240,699
$
144,904
60.2%
$
969,543
$
701,755
$
267,788
38.2%
EBITDA (1)
$
26,302
$
7,419
$
18,883
NM
$
33,876
$
38,494
$
(4,618)
-12.0%
EBITDA margin %
6.9%
2.9%
400 bps
3.3%
5.2%
-190 bps
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
27,619
$
17,572
$
10,047
57.2%
$
50,091
$
58,422
$
(8,331)
-14.3%
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
7.2%
6.9%
30 bps
4.9%
7.9%
-300 bps
(1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 34
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (1)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2019
2018
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
92,085
$
85,346
Restricted cash
$
1,600
$
3,555
Restricted cash - noncurrent
$
475
$
475
Accounts receivable
$
152,725
$
176,815
Contract assets
$
164,568
$
116,708
Operating lease right of use assets
$
126,366
$
-
Total operating lease liabilities - current and noncurrent
$
129,877
$
-
Total debt - current and noncurrent, net
$
142,652
$
137,623
Net debt (1)
$
(51,290)
$
(53,155)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
64,253
$
14,660
$
62,735
$
17,195
Capital expenditures
$
21,353
$
8,326
$
59,092
$
50,636
Free cash flow (1)
$
42,900
$
6,334
$
3,643
$
(33,441)
(1) See Appendix for the reconciliations of net cash (debt) and free cash flow
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 35
GUIDANCE FOR 2019
Key Drivers for 2019 Performance
Continued focus on day-to-day execution and delivery to continue driving down cycle times and direct labor hours and collaborating with our supplier base for raw material pricing, certainty of supply and further innovation
Increase in dedicated manufacturing lines to between 52 and 55 through conversion of prioritized pipeline
43% growth in net sales and 21% increase in Adjusted EBITDA based on the mid-point of the guidance ranges
As we execute on the 10 lines in transition and 14 lines in startup, we plan to end the year with strong overall utilization (of the lines under contract as of January 1, 2019)
Negative free cash flow of $20 million to $30 million due to significant startup activity. Will continue our rigorous working capital management and selective use of credit facilities when needed.
Continue investments in 2019 to drive growth in 2020 and beyond
Opened a new tooling facility in Juarez, Mexico and expanded our tooling resources on a global scale
Continued use of productivity and throughput improvements
Start construction of new facility in Chennai, India, hire leadership team, and prepare for 2020 launch
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 37
2019 Key Guidance Metrics
Note: References to lines relate to wind blade manufacturing lines
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 38
2019 Startup and Transition Guidance Metrics
2019
2019
Q1A
Q2A
Q3A
Q4F
Guidance
Guidance
Updated
Previous
Lines Installed - end
49
50
48
48
48
48
of period (1)
Lines in Startup -
13
13
10
4
14
14
during period
Lines in Transition -
5
7
8
2
10
10
during period
Startup Costs
$16.1M
$14.7M
$13.1M
$3.1M - $5.1M
$47.0M - $49.0M
$47.0M - $49.0M
Transition Costs
$2.1M
$8.2M
$9.0M
$0.2M - $1.2M
$19.5M - $20.5M
$19.0M - $21.0M
Line Utilization %
(based on 50 lines in Q1/Q2
64%
70%
88%
96% - 99%
80%
79% - 80%
and 48 lines in Q3/Q4)
Sets
662
716
858
944 - 969
3,180 - 3,205
3,180 - 3,220
Note: References to lines relate to wind blade manufacturing lines
(1) Senvion lines deinstalled at the end of Q2
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 39
Strong Financial Performance and Outlook
Total Billings ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3)
Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3)
$1,600
$1,400
$1,200
$1,390
$120
$100
$100
$1,007
$1,000
$942
$800$764
$83
$80
$76
$68
$60
$600
$600
$400 $363
$200
$0 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E
$40
$39
$20
$14
$0
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E
Margin
3.7%
6.5%
10.0%
10.6%
6.8%
5.9%
Estimates for 2019 is shown at the midpoint of ranges provided. See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial data.
We have not reconciled our total expected billings for 2019 to expected net sales under GAAP because we have not yet finalized calculations necessary to provide the reconciliations and as such the reconciliations are not possible without unreasonable efforts.
2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 40
Compelling Return on Invested Capital on New Plants
Total invested capital of $60 million (CapEx and Startup Losses)
Gross margin of 15%
Illustrative effective tax rate of 25%
Full run-rate achieved by end of year 2
500,000 sq. ft. per facility - leased by TPI
Assumes 5 production year supply agreement(s)
Assumes 25% - 30% of annual set volume from a line in startup during the startup year
Average sets per line per year of 75
Financial Highlights
Steady state revenue of $210M per year
$36M million of annual run-rate EBITDA
Target hurdle ROIC of 25% over the first five years of production
Illustrative Plant Financial Results
Year 0
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
Year 4
Year 5
Average
Net Sales
$1
$132
$210
$210
$210
$210
$162
COGS (excluding depreciation)
(8)
(108)
(174)
(174)
(174)
(174)
($135)
EBITDA
($7)
$24
$36
$36
$36
$36
$27
Taxes
0
(6)
(9)
(9)
(9)
(9)
(7)
Tax-Effected EBITDA
($7)
$18
$27
$27
$27
$27
$20
Depreciation
(3)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(5)
(4)
Net Income
($10)
$14
$23
$23
$23
$23
$16
Return on Invested Capital
-17%
23%
38%
38%
38%
38%
26%
Invested Capital
$60
$60
$60
$60
$60
$60
$60
Note: Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is calculated as Net Income divided by Invested Capital
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 41
APPENDIX
Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,592
$
45,917
$
119,066
$
148,113
$
85,346
$
92,085
Restricted cash
771
1,760
2,259
3,849
3,555
1,600
Accounts receivable
44,432
72,913
67,349
121,576
176,815
152,725
Inventories
44,017
50,841
5,076
4,112
5,735
11,559
Inventories held for customer orders
55,794
49,594
-
-
-
-
Contract assets
-
-
99,120
105,619
116,708
164,568
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,360
31,337
30,657
27,507
26,038
45,881
Total current assets
208,966
252,362
323,527
410,776
414,197
468,418
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
51,799
67,732
91,166
123,480
159,423
193,988
Operating lease right of use assets
-
-
-
-
-
126,366
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
3,994
3,226
3,624
3,915
7,265
8,373
Other noncurrent assets
8,945
6,600
18,516
7,566
23,970
23,827
Total assets
$
273,704
$
329,920
$
436,833
$
545,737
$
604,855
$
820,972
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
66,805
$
101,108
$
112,490
$
167,175
$
199,078
$
286,545
Accrued warranty
5,916
13,596
21,089
30,419
36,765
48,282
Current maturities of long-term debt
64,260
52,065
33,403
35,506
27,058
19,262
Deferred revenue
59,476
65,520
-
-
-
-
Contract liabilities
-
-
687
2,763
7,143
2,141
Current operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
16,730
Customer deposits and customer advances
13,267
8,905
-
-
-
-
Total current liabilities
209,724
241,194
167,669
235,863
270,044
372,960
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
58,464
77,281
89,752
85,879
110,565
123,390
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
113,147
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,260
3,812
8,012
3,441
3,289
5,310
Total liabilities
271,448
322,287
265,433
325,183
383,898
614,807
Convertible and senior redeemable preferred shares and
-
-
-
-
warrants
189,349
198,830
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(187,093)
(191,197)
171,400
220,554
220,957
206,165
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
273,704
$
329,920
$
436,833
$
545,737
$
604,855
$
820,972
Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited):
Net cash (debt)
$
(87,547)
$
(90,667)
$
(6,379)
$
24,557
$
(53,155)
$
(51,290)
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 interim period is unaudited.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 43
Income Statements
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net sales
$
320,747
$
585,852
$
769,019
$
955,198
$
1,029,624
$
254,976
$
383,836
$
739,567
$
1,014,387
Cost of sales
289,528
528,247
664,026
804,099
882,075
216,594
335,778
625,817
904,135
Startup and transition costs
16,567
15,860
18,127
40,628
74,708
21,415
22,127
53,474
63,206
Total cost of goods sold
306,095
544,107
682,153
844,727
956,783
238,009
357,905
679,291
967,341
Gross profit
14,652
41,745
86,866
110,471
72,841
16,967
25,931
60,276
47,046
General and administrative expenses
9,175
14,126
33,892
40,373
48,123
9,756
10,608
31,908
27,801
Realized loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,354
-
10,561
Restructuring charges (reversals), net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(149)
-
3,725
Income from operations
5,477
27,619
52,974
70,098
24,718
7,211
12,118
28,368
4,959
Other income (expense)
Interest income
186
161
344
95
181
45
43
129
125
Interest expense
(7,236)
(14,565)
(17,614)
(12,381)
(10,417)
(2,323)
(2,130)
(8,376)
(6,403)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(2,946)
-
(4,487)
-
(3,397)
-
-
(3,397)
-
Realized gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement
(1,743)
(1,802)
(757)
(4,471)
(13,489)
(8,181)
3,719
(12,957)
(1,050)
Miscellaneous income
539
246
238
1,191
4,650
2,511
517
4,003
2,235
Total other income (expense)
(11,200)
(15,960)
(22,276)
(15,566)
(22,472)
(7,948)
2,149
(20,598)
(5,093)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(5,723)
11,659
30,698
54,532
2,246
(737)
14,267
7,770
(134)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(925)
(3,977)
(3,654)
(15,798)
3,033
10,269
(18,838)
6,357
(14,713)
Net income (loss)
(6,648)
7,682
27,044
38,734
5,279
9,532
(4,571)
14,127
(14,847)
Net income attributable to preferred stockholders
13,930
9,423
5,471
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(20,578)
$
(1,741)
$
21,573
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
9,532
$
(4,571)
$
14,127
$
(14,847)
Non-GAAP Metrics (unaudited):
Total billings
$
362,749
$
600,107
$
764,424
$
941,565
$
1,006,541
$
240,699
$
385,603
$
701,755
$
969,543
EBITDA
$
11,714
$
37,479
$
65,641
$
88,516
$
42,308
$
7,419
$
26,302
$
38,494
$
33,876
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,457
$
39,281
$
76,300
$
100,111
$
68,173
$
17,572
$
27,619
$
58,422
$
50,091
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 44
Cash Flow Statements
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
2018
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(6,648)
$
7,682
$
27,044
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
9,532
$
(4,571)
$
14,127
$
(14,847)
Depreciation and amortization
7,441
11,416
13,186
21,698
26,429
5,878
9,948
19,080
27,732
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
9,902
7,124
7,795
1,972
1,682
6,971
4,604
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
715
4,319
4,681
573
336
24
52
284
155
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,946
-
4,487
-
3,397
-
-
3,397
-
Realized loss on sale of assets
128
187
2
334
4,581
-
3,354
-
10,561
Restructuring charges (reversals), net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(149)
-
3,725
Amortization of discount on customer advances
224
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred income taxes
(1,018)
(765)
(6,123)
1,650
(14,912)
(10,898)
3,296
(10,898)
3,296
Changes in assets and liabilities
(35,151)
5,561
6,663
4,487
(36,163)
8,152
50,641
(15,766)
27,509
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(31,363)
28,400
59,842
74,600
(3,258)
14,660
64,253
17,195
62,735
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(18,924)
(26,361)
(30,507)
(44,828)
(52,688)
(8,326)
(21,353)
(50,636)
(59,092)
Proceeds from sale of assets
-
146
-
850
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of a business
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,102)
-
(1,102)
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,924)
(26,215)
(30,507)
(43,978)
(52,688)
(8,326)
(22,455)
(50,636)
(60,194)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock sold in initial public
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
offering, net of underwriters discount and offering costs
67,199
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
6,846
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net proceeds from (repayment of) debt
77,220
1,554
(15,370)
(8,095)
(8,876)
(9,564)
(6,537)
(3,626)
(248)
Debt issuance costs
(4,818)
(1,113)
-
(454)
(281)
-
-
(281)
-
Payment on acquisition of noncontrolling interest
(1,625)
(1,875)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from customer advances
4,500
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
-
-
1,430
4,284
904
10
2,211
4,726
Repurchase of common stock including shares withheld in lieu
-
-
-
of income taxes
(1,264)
(2,859)
(2,587)
(1,561)
(2,859)
(2,120)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
82,123
(1,434)
51,829
(8,383)
(7,732)
(11,247)
(8,088)
(4,555)
2,358
Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash
(43)
(330)
(1,515)
335
617
170
(811)
(283)
(115)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
31,793
421
79,649
22,574
(63,061)
(4,743)
32,899
(38,279)
4,784
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
18,000
49,793
50,214
129,863
152,437
118,901
61,261
152,437
89,376
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
49,793
$
50,214
$
129,863
$
152,437
$
89,376
$
114,158
$
94,160
$
114,158
$
94,160
Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited):
Free cash flow
$
(50,287)
$
2,039
$
29,335
$
29,772
$
(55,946)
$
6,334
$
42,900
$
(33,441)
$
3,643
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2014 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 45
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Net sales is reconciled to total billings as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net sales
$
320,747
$
585,852
$
769,019
$
955,198
$
1,029,624
$
254,976
$
383,836
$
739,567
$
1,014,387
Blade-related deferred revenue at beginning of year (1)
(20,646)
(59,476)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Blade-related deferred revenue at end of year (1)
59,476
65,520
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Increase) decrease in gross contract assets
-
-
(10,094)
(13,437)
(15,011)
(1,434)
2,303
(24,526)
(41,444)
Foreign exchange impact (2)
3,172
8,211
5,499
(196)
(8,072)
(12,843)
(536)
(13,286)
(3,400)
Total billings
$
362,749
$
600,107
$
764,424
$
941,565
$
1,006,541
$
240,699
$
385,603
$
701,755
$
969,543
Net income (loss) is reconciled to adjusted EBITDA as follows:
Year Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(6,648)
$
7,682
$
27,044
$
38,734
$
5,279
$
9,532
$
(4,571)
$
14,127
$
(14,847)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
7,441
11,416
13,186
21,698
26,429
5,878
9,948
19,080
27,732
Interest expense (net of interest income)
7,050
14,404
17,270
12,286
10,236
2,278
2,087
8,247
6,278
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,946
-
4,487
-
3,397
-
-
3,397
-
Income tax provision (benefit)
925
3,977
3,654
15,798
(3,033)
(10,269)
18,838
(6,357)
14,713
EBITDA
11,714
37,479
65,641
88,516
42,308
7,419
26,302
38,494
33,876
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
9,902
7,124
7,795
1,972
1,682
6,971
4,604
Realized loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement
1,743
1,802
757
4,471
13,489
8,181
(3,719)
12,957
1,050
Realized loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
4,581
-
3,354
-
10,561
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,457
$
39,281
$
76,300
$
100,111
$
68,173
$
17,572
$
27,619
$
58,422
$
50,091
Note: Footnote references are on the following page.
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 46
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Continued)
(1) Total billings is reconciled using the blade-related deferred revenue amounts at the beginning and the end of the year as follows:
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
Blade-related deferred revenue at beginning of year
$
20,646
$
59,476
Non-blade related deferred revenue at beginning of year
757
-
Total current and noncurrent deferred revenue at beginning of year
$
21,403
$
59,476
Blade-related deferred revenue at end of year
$
59,476
$
65,520
Non-blade related deferred revenue at end of year
-
-
Total current and noncurrent deferred revenue at end of year
$
59,476
$
65,520
Represents the effect of the difference in the exchange rates used by our various foreign subsidiaries when converted to U.S. dollars on the net sales and deferred revenue (for 2014 and 2015) and on contract assets (for 2016 - 2019) as of period end.
Net cash (debt) is reconciled as follows:
December 31,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,592
$
45,917
$
119,066
$
148,113
$
85,346
$
110,838
$
92,085
Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount
(120,849)
(129,346)
(123,155)
(121,385)
(137,623)
(132,784)
(142,652)
Less debt issuance costs and discount
(10,290)
(7,238)
(2,290)
(2,171)
(878)
(930)
(723)
Net cash (debt)
$
(87,547)
$
(90,667)
$
(6,379)
$
24,557
$
(53,155)
$
(22,876)
$
(51,290)
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited.
Company Presentation
December 2019 | 47
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Continued)
Free cash flow is reconciled as follows (1):
Year Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
($ in thousands)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2018
2019
2018
2019
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(31,363)
$
28,400
$
59,842
$
74,600
$
(3,258)
$
14,660
$
64,253
$
17,195
$
62,735
Less capital expenditures
(18,924)
(26,361)
(30,507)
(44,828)
(52,688)
(8,326)
(21,353)
(50,636)
(59,092)
Free cash flow
$
(50,287)
$
2,039
$
29,335
$
29,772
$
(55,946)
$
6,334
$
42,900
$
(33,441)
$
3,643
A reconciliation of the low end and high end ranges of projected 2019 net loss under ASC 606 to projected adjusted EBITDA is as follows (2):
2019 Adjusted EBITDA
Guidance Range
($ in thousands)
Low End
High End
Projected net loss
$
(8,000)
$
(6,250)
Adjustments:
Projected depreciation and amortization
37,000
38,000
Projected interest expense (net of interest income)
8,000
8,500
Projected income tax provision
17,500
15,000
Projected EBITDA
54,500
55,250
Projected share-based compensation expense
7,000
8,000
Projected realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement
4,500
6,750
Projected realized loss on sale of assets
14,000
15,000
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,000
$
85,000
Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2014 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited.
Figures presented are projected estimates for the full year ending December 31, 2019.
TPI Composites Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 21:39:04 UTC