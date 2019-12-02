TPI Composites : December Investor Presentation 0 12/02/2019 | 04:40pm EST Send by mail :

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) growth of the wind energy market and our addressable market; (ii) the potential impact of the increasing prevalence of auction-based tenders in the wind energy market and increased competition from solar energy on our gross margins and overall financial performance; (iii) our future financial performance, including our net sales, cost of goods sold, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (iv) changes in domestic or international government or regulatory policy, including without limitation, changes in trade policy; (v) the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; (vi) our ability to attract and retain customers for our products, and to optimize product pricing; (vii) our ability to effectively manage our growth strategy and future expenses, including our startup and transition costs; (viii) competition from other wind blade and wind blade turbine manufacturers; (ix) the discovery of defects in our products; (x) our ability to successfully expand in our existing wind energy markets and into new international wind energy markets; (xi) our ability to successfully open new manufacturing facilities and expand existing facilities on time and on budget; (xii) the impact of the accelerated pace of new product and wind blade model introductions on our business and our results of operations; (xiii) our ability to successfully expand our transportation business and execute upon our strategy of entering new markets outside of wind energy; (xiv) worldwide economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (xv) our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; (xvi) our ability to comply with existing, modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, including the imposition of new taxes, duties or similar assessments on our products; (xvii) the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to maintain good working relationships with our employees, and avoid labor disruptions, strikes and other disputes with labor unions that represent certain of our employees; (xix) our ability to procure adequate supplies of raw materials and components to fulfill our wind blade volume commitments to our customers and (xx) the potential impact of one or more of our customers becoming bankrupt or insolvent, or experiencing other financial problems. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including total billings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define total billings as the total amounts we have invoiced our customers for products and services for which we are entitled to payment under the terms of our long-term supply agreements or other contractual agreements. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non- GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information. Company Presentation December 2019 | 2 Investment Thesis Capitalizing on Wind Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics Renewables and wind energy are mainstream, large, growing, competitive and desired by customers.

Emerging markets around the world are growing faster than mature markets.

Blades are being outsourced to access emerging growth markets, drive cost and efficiently utilize capital.

Same competitive dynamics in place today that put us in business. Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint We've made good choices - customers, locations and markets.

Our factories are low cost, world class hubs that serve large, diverse and growing addressable markets, reducing the effect of individual market fluctuations. Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry TPI holds important IP that is difficult to replicate (materials, process, tooling, inspection and DFM).

>300 engineers and growing, opened Denmark office to attract even more talent.

Acquired Germany blade engineering team in support of global operations and growth.

60-75+ meter blades, larger than 787 wing span, with tolerances measured in millimeters. Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model to Share Gain and Drive Down LCOE Our business model helps TPI customers to gain market share in a cost effective and capital efficient manner by sharing the investment, spreading overhead, driving down material cost, improving productivity and sharing a large portion of that benefit with our customers. Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility Current agreements provide up to $5.8B in potential revenue through 2023.

Volume based pricing and shared investment motivate both parties to keep plants full.

Shared gain/pain protects our margins. Compelling Return on Invested Capital Shared capital investment results in a "capital-light" model for TPI and our customers.

"capital-light" model for TPI and our customers. New investments target an initial average five-year ROIC hurdle rate of 25%. Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience TPI has become a destination for top talent. Pleased with the exceptional leaders and managers that have joined the TPI team. Company Presentation December 2019 | 3 Key Messages Applying our advanced composites technology to major growth trends including the decarbonization of the electric sector and clean transportation systems.

BNEF estimates that $9.5 trillion will be invested in wind and solar power generation capacity through 2050.

BNEF estimates that by 2040 annual global EV sales will reach 55 million units representing 57% of all new car sales. 30% of the global fleet will be electric.

MarketsandMarkets projects the aerospace composites market to grow from $24.5 billion in 2016 to $43 billion by 2022, or a CAGR of 9.85% between 2017 and 2022.

Wind industry and market dynamics are rationalizing. Large global players are competing.

TPI is a large global player with ~14% global share, ~25% ex-China and ~53% ex-China outsourced and a strong global reach.

ex-China and ~53% ex-China outsourced and a strong global reach. TPI has executed really well delivering revenue growth, market share growth, cost reduction, operational improvements and profit expansion.

37% revenue CAGR 2013 through 2018 - estimate 43% revenue growth and 21% Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2019.

Will continue to advance TPI technology, further expand global footprint, and drive world class cost to differentiate and win.

Will utilize deep partnership business model to provide capacity, flexibility and share gain to help our customers increase market share while we maintain and grow our profit.

TPI strategy of strong and diversified growth will continue to build shareholder value. Company Presentation December 2019 | 4 Introduction to TPI Composites Business Overview Only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the high-growth wind energy market with a global footprint Provides wind blades to some of the industry's leading OEMs such as: Vestas, GE, Siemens/Gamesa, Nordex, and ENERCON Operates ten wind blade manufacturing plants, with one more under construction, two transportation facilities, and four tooling and R&D facilities and advanced engineering centers across six countries: • United States • Mexico • Denmark • Germany • China • Turkey • India Applying advanced composites technology to production of clean transportation solutions, including electric buses Long-term supply agreements with customers, providing contracted volumes that generate significant revenue visibility and drive capital efficiency Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona Approximately 12,600 employees globally Strong Historical Financial Results 37% 52% 13.9% Revenue 7.0% Adjusted Adjusted CAGR EBITDA EBITDA CAGR Margin Growth* 2013-2018 2013-2018 2013 - 2018 Adjusted EBITDA margin is before startup and transition costs Company Presentation December 2019 | 5 Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders Key Customers with Significant Market Share Current Customer Mix - 52 (3) Dedicated Lines Global Onshore Wind 2016-2018 Rank OEM Share (1) Vestas 18% 1 Goldwind 12% 2 SGRE (2) 12% 3 GE Wind 12% 4 ENERCON 7% 5 Envision 6% 6 Nordex Group 6% 7 8 Mingyang 4% United Power 3% 9 CSIC Haizhuang 3% 10 TPI Customer ~55% Market Share Global Onshore Wind excl. China 2016-2018 Rank OEM Share (1) Vestas 28% 1 SGRE (2) 19% 2 GE Wind 19% 3 ENERCON 11% 4 Nordex Group 10% 5 Senvion 4% 6 Suzlon 4% 7 INOX 1% 8 9 Goldwind <1% ReGen Powertech <1% 10 TPI Customer ~90% Market Share 4% 27% 46% 13% 10% = TPI Customer = Chinese Players TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 55% of the global onshore market Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Historical Global W ind Turbine OEM Market Share" Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent Figures for Siemens/Gamesa are pro forma for the April 2017 merger of Gamesa Corporatión Tecnológica and Siemens W ind Power Reflects the number of dedicated lines once the transitions for GE in Iowa and Mexico are completed and excludes Senvion Company Presentation December 2019 | 6 Existing Contracts Provide for ~$5.8 Billion in Revenue through 2023 (1) Key Contract Terms Minimum Volume Obligations (MVOs) in place

Minimum Volume requiring the customer to take an agreed upon

Visibility Mitigates percentage of total production capacity or pay TPI

Downside Risk its equivalent gross margin and operating costs associated with the MVO Long-term Supply Agreements (1) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 China Incentivized Maximum Customer Volume Pricing mechanisms generally encourage customers to purchase 100% of the contract volume, as prices progressively increase as volumes decrease

Customers fund the molds for each production line incentivizing them to maximize TPI's production capability to amortize their fixed cost India Iowa Mexico Attractive Contract Negotiation Dynamic TPI typically renegotiates and extends contracts more than a year in advance of expiration in conjunction with blade model transitions

Provisions allowing for reductions in lines generally provide for adequate time to replace a customer if a line reduction option is exercised

Demand in locations where TPI already has a foothold (China, Turkey, Mexico and India) provides a substantial opportunity for synergies in the construction of new facilities

TPI continues to expand its manufacturing facilities globally to meet increased demand Turkey Long-term supply agreements provide for estimated minimum aggregate volume commitments from our customers of ~$3.2 billion and encourage our customers to purchase additional volume up to, in the aggregate, an estimated total contract value ~$5.8 billion through the end of 2023(1) Long-term contracts with minimum volume obligations provide strong revenue visibility Note: Contracts with some of our customers are subject to termination on short notice with substantial penalties. Contracts with some of our customers also enable them to reduce number of lines, generally with 12 months notice, and in some cases with substantial penalties. Our contracts also contain liquidated damages provisions, which may require us to make unanticipated payments to our customers or our customers to make payments to us. (1) As of November 6, 2019. The chart depicts the term of the longest contract in each location. Does not include two lines in China operating under a short-term contract in 2020. Company Presentation December 2019 | 7 Prioritized Pipeline Annual Revenue Potential - Wind Only > $2.0 Billion $0.6 $2.0 Prioritized $1.8 Pipeline $1.5 ~6 GW (2) $1.6 $1.4 Billions$ $1.2 $1.0 $0.8 Under Contract 52 Lines $0.6 ~15 GW (1) $0.4 $0.2 $0.0 Pipeline Opportunities Size of Total OEM(s) Long-term Addressable Revenue Share Market Potential Prioritized Pipeline - 6GW 60-100m blades, >$40M/year/line, >320MW/year/line

blades, >$40M/year/line, >320MW/year/line New and Existing Customers

New and Existing Geographies

Onshore and Offshore Annual revenue potential based on 52 lines under contract as of November 7, 2019 at an average of $36 million per line per year at 80% utilization. Approximately 15 GW capacity is based on 280MW/line at contractual capacity. Annual revenue potential based on 6GW per year capacity operating at 80% utilization and $125,000 per MW sold. Company Presentation December 2019 | 8 TPI Financial Targets Annual Wind Revenue Adj. EBITDA Margin ROIC(1) $2 billion 12+% 35+% . ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases. Company Presentation December 2019 | 9 Wind Power Generation Has Grown Rapidly and Expanded Globally in Recent Years From 2008 to 2018, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations has gone up 5 times, with compound annual growth in cumulative global installed wind capacity of 22% since 2000. Global Cumulative Installed Wind Capacity - 2000-2018 (GW) (1) Rapid growth driven by:

Increasing cost competitiveness through technological advancement Supportive global policy initiatives Global population growth and electricity demand Increasing C&I and utility demand Coal/nuclear decommissioning

Offshore Asia and rest of the world onshore Americas onshore EMEA onshore 580 528 22 477 424 248 361 313 279 233 137 193  Repowering 157  EV trends 117 55 70 90 37 45 173 22 29 16 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Wind energy is a large and rapidly growing worldwide business Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance (1) Regional onshore and worldwide offshore figures presented for 2018 only Company Presentation December 2019 | 10 Global Market Growth Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2018A - 2027E Onshore Offshore 6.3 18.5 ~ 18% 9.9 (2018 - 2027) 13.4 16.6 6.7 10.7 11.9 16.2 4.3 68.6 ~ 3% 61.0 62.9 59.6 57.7 58.6 57.1 59.7 61.5 (2018 - 2027) 46.0 2018A 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 71GW between 2018 and 2027. Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at a 9% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth. Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" Company Presentation December 2019 | 11 U.S. Onshore Market Growth U.S. Annual Installed Wind Capacity (GW): 2018A - 2025E Wood Mackenzie UBS 14.6 12.5 12.8 11.9 12.3 8.5 9.0 8.0 7.7 8.0 8.0 6.4 2018A 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E Offtake demand Key Demand Drivers • Economics of Offshore Wind • Economics of Onshore Wind Logistics limitations • Corporate and Industrial Buyers • Repowering Cost-out and serial production of next-gen. turbines • Utilities • Vehicle Electrification Demand from future RPS and C&I target increases • Decarbonization • State RPS/Country Renewable Goals The U.S. wind market is expected to experience consistent near-term growth Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update - Onshore" and UBS Securities LLC Company Presentation December 2019 | 12 Declining LCOE Allows Wind Energy to be More Competitive with Conventional Power Generation Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time (1) - ($/MWh) $250 Onshore wind Onshore wind $250 LCOE Mean LCOE Range $188 69% DECREASE $200 $169 over nine years - 12% $148 CAGR (2) $150 $125 $92 $95 $95 $81 $100 $101 $99 $77 $63 $62 $60 $56 $50 $50 $48 $45 $37 $32 $32 $30 $29 $0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 $0 Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Ranges by Technology (1) - ($/MWh) Fossil Fuels Onshore Wind Other Renewables Onshore Solar PV CCGT Fuel Cell Geo- Coal Solar wind utility gas thermal thermal w/storage Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines, unsubsidized, with an additional 50% decline expected by 2030 (3) Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 12.0). Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors. Represents the average compound annual rate of decline of the high and low end of the LCOE range. U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Company Presentation December 2019 | 13 LCOE Comparison - Alternative Energy versus Marginal Cost of Selected Existing Conventional Generation $90 $75 $60 $45 $30 $15 $0 Coal Nuclear Onshore Wind Solar PV - Thin Film Utility Scale Marginal Cost of Selected Existing Levelized Cost of New-Build Wind and Solar Conventional Generation (1) Unsubsidized Solar PV Unsubsidized Wind Onshore Solar PV - Thin Film Coal Nuclear wind Utilitiy Scale Onshore wind, which became cost-competitive with conventional generation technologies several years ago, is, in some scenarios, approaching an LCOE that is at or below the marginal cost of operating existing conventional generation technologies. Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 12.0). Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research. Company Presentation December 2019 | 14 Global Policy Support Coupled with Corporate Initiatives and Repowering Expected to Drive Additional Growth 1 U.S. Policy Initiatives U.S. policy expected to support continued domestic wind capacity installation Extension of the Wind Production Tax Credit (PTC) through 2019 for both new turbines and repowering of existing turbines along with IRS clarifications that expand PTC eligibility allowing developers a PTC benefit as late as 2023

State Renewable Portfolio Standards

Increased state programs/targets for offshore wind Increasing focus in board rooms regarding the economic and social benefits of adopting low-cost wind energy 67% of Fortune 500 companies have set sustainability goals

Furthermore, over 190 leading multinationals such as GM, Nike, Walmart, IKEA, BMW, Coca Cola and Proctor & Gamble have taken the RE100 pledge, organized by the Climate Group, to transition to 100% renewable energy 2 Corporate and Utility Procurement International Policy Initiatives 3 Recent global initiatives aimed at promoting the growth of renewable energy including wind European Union finalized new climate rules targeting an uplift in the share of renewable energy to 32% by 2030

China is targeting 210 GW of grid- connected wind capacity by 2020 Paris Agreement is a landmark deal marking a significant commitment by the COP21 international community to further reduce fossil fuel consumption Paris • Effective in 2020 and took effect on Climate Talks November 4, 2016 • 185 countries have ratified the agreement 4 Longer term policy visibility and an increase in corporate and utility procurement is expected to drive additional growth over the next decade Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, China National Development and Reform Commission, IRRC Institute, RE100 Company Presentation December 2019 | 15 The Industry is Shifting to a Predominantly Outsourced Wind Blade Manufacturing Model Outsourcing Trends Vertically integrated OEMs are outsourcing wind blade manufacturing due to: the need to accelerate access to emerging markets

the need for efficient capital allocation

the need for supply chain optimization

global talent constraints Some have sold or shuttered in-house tower and blade manufacturing facilities in favor of an outsourced manufacturer Geographically distributed, high precision blade manufacturing is more cost effective when performed by diversified, specialized manufacturers TPI is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint and is well positioned to capitalize on global industry trends TPI selected as manufacturer of Vestas- designed blades in China, Mexico, India and Turkey Expected to continue to outsource a significant percentage of blade needs notwithstanding acquisition of LM Wind Power. Expanded with TPI in 2018. Currently outsources to TPI in Mexico and Turkey Global Wind Blade Manufacturing: Outsourced vs. Insourced (1) 100% 80% 62% 41% 60% 40% 59% 20% 38% 0% 2009 2018 Outsourced Insourced TPI Global Wind Blade Market Share 2013 - 2018 (2) TPI Share Increase: 14% Future market share increases expected to be driven by: ~4X 9%  Continuation of outsourcing  LM Wind Power customer 3% attrition  Advantages from global footprint 2013 2016 2018 Several of the wind industry's largest participants have chosen TPI as their leading outsourced blade manufacturer Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Global wind turbine supply chain trends 2019" - based on % of MW TPI's market share based on TPI MW relative to Wood Mackenzie OEM total onshore MW for 2013, 2016 and 2018 Company Presentation December 2019 | 16 TPI is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of the Market Movement Towards Larger Blades Wind Turbine & Blade Overview Turbine Cost by Component Movement Towards Larger Blade Lengths A typical wind turbine consists of many components, the most important being the wind blades, gear box, electric generator and tower

When the wind blows, the combination of the lift and drag of the air pressure on the wind blades rotate the rotor, which drives the gear- box and generator to create electricity Blades and pitch systems remain the most important elements in reducing LCOE driven by ongoing improvements in aerodynamic efficiency, load controls and cost reductions Turbine Cost Breakdown by Component(1) The trend toward larger wind blades indicates the potential phase out of smaller wind blades, as larger blades have the greatest impact on energy efficiency and LCOE reduction 787 aircraft, 60m A Typical Wind Turbine 3% 8% 4% 29% 1. Rotor Blade 5% 2. Pitch drive 6% 3. Nacelle 4. Brake 5. Low-speed shaft 10% 6. Gear box High-speed shaft Generator 9. Heat exchanger 13% 22% 10. Controller 11. Anemometer 12. Wind vane Blades Tower 13. Yaw drive 14. Tower Gearbox Hub & Pitch Converter Bearing & Shaft Generator Bedplate Balance of Nacelle Blade length and air foil shape contribute to Wind blades represent ~22% of total installed efficiency in turning kinetic energy from the turbine costs rotor into electricity Source: Wood Mackenzie, American Wind Energy Association (1) Costs included in turbine cost breakdown represent 77% of total installed turbine costs. Remaining 23% not represented in chart. Global Blade Length Breakdown 8% 13% <50.0m 58% 27% 50.0-59.9m 60.0-64.9m 29% 22% 65.0-69.9m 18% 70.0-79.9m 6% 12% >80.0m 5% 2018A 2022E On par with the movement toward larger wind blades, TPI blades are generally 50-70m in length Company Presentation December 2019 | 17 Strong Barriers to Entry Will Allow TPI to Capture Additional Market Share Wind blades are a critical component of our customers' strategy and, along with supply chain optimization, play an integral role bringing down LCOE We believe that our extensive experience and track-record in delivering high quality wind blades combined with our established global scale and strong customer relationships creates a significant barrier to entry and is the foundation of our leadership position Extensive Expertise Strong track record of delivering high quality wind blades to diverse, global markets, and of developing replicable and scalable manufacturing facilities and processes Reputation for Reliability Over 52,000 wind blades produced since 2001, with an excellent field performance record in a market where reliability is critical to our customers' success  Established Global Scale  Customer Stickiness We expand our manufacturing footprint in coordination with our customers' needs, scaling our capacity to meet demand in markets across the globe Dedicated capacity and collaborative approach of manufacturing wind blades to meet customer specifications promotes significant customer loyalty and creates higher switching costs TPI's ability to capitalize on recent growth trends in the wind energy market and outsourcing trends has allowed it to grow our revenue by nearly 400% from 2013 to 2018 while expanding our global manufacturing footprint over the same period Company Presentation December 2019 | 18 Headquarters: Scottsdale, AZ Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export Demonstrated ability of global expansion TPI has developed a strong process to enter new markets, with an excellent track record of ramping and operating new facilities United States 2018 Capacity: 98 GW Proj. Install '19-'21 - 39 GW CAGR: 12% ▪ Significant "know how" in creating replicable and scalable manufacturing processes for ramping facilities globally Has successfully reduced costs and operational risks through the utilization of existing teams that have personally led similar startup processes TPI's operational expertise provides for a crucial competitive advantage as it continues to ramp new facilities in 2019 and beyond LATAM (ex-Brazil) 2018 Capacity: 11 GW Proj. Install '19-'21 - 9 GW CAGR: 21% Wind Blade Manufacturing Facilities Europe, MiddleEast, Africa, Russiaand Caspian 2018 Capacity: 178 GW Proj. Install '19-'21 - 47 GW CAGR: 8% Asia Pacific 2018 Capacity: 228 GW Proj. Install '19-'21 - 86 GW CAGR: 11% Tooling / Engineering / R&D Facilities Transportation Manufacturing Facility 14 manufacturing facilities in 5 countries; approximately 6 million square feet of manufacturing facilities, including India facility under construction Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q3 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook - Onshore" Company Presentation December 2019 | 19 Advanced Technology Customer Technology TPI Technology Collaborative Space Design for Manufacturing Technical Due Diligence Process Technology Develop manufacturing process technology to Structural Design enable manufacture Design of internal structure Aero Design Material Technology Design of external shape (airfoil) Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost Company Presentation Prototype Build Manufacture of zero series blades Tooling Design Advanced tooling design to manufacture blades Enhanced TPI Customer Collaboration Technology Partnership built on long- term relationships and mutual dependency

built on long- term relationships and mutual dependency ' True' Partnerships with customers in their New Product Development process

in their New Product Development process Move upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation

- Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities December 2019 | 20 Expanding Technology Development Footprint Rhode Island, US •Advanced composite manufacturing technologies expertise •Accredited materials lab Kolding, Denmark •Established Advanced Engineering Center to enhance capabilities to serve European customer base Izmir, Turkey •Established AR-GE program to leverage Turkish Gov't R&D Funding for tooling and process engineering R&D Juarez, Mexico •Precision molding and assembly systems facility supporting North America Berlin, Germany •Strengthens technical capabilities in support of global operations and growth and enables complete blade solutions Taicang, China •Accredited materials lab •Significant process and tooling development Applied Development at all Manufacturing Sites Over 300 engineers globally. TPI is a destination for top talent. Company Presentation December 2019 | 21 Industrialization Objective: Create replicable and scalable processes to launch new sites, new blades and transition technology Approach Benefits • Standard Stage Gate Model • Consistency, repeatability and scalability • Clearly defined metrics and deliverables • Speed - time to market • Consistent processes based on lessons learned • Flexibility in dynamic environment • Core team with functional expertise • Reduction in startup and transition costs Results IN DAYS Flexibility Tooling Transition / Existing Facility 30 48% 25 27 20 REDUCTION 15 10 14 5 0 2015 2017 Speed Ramp up / Existing Facility 250 55% 200 210 150 REDUCTION 100 50 95 0 2015 2017 Speed Ramp up / New Facility 400 51% 350 365 300 250 REDUCTION 200 150 180 100 50 0 2015 2017 Company Presentation December 2019 | 22 Dedicated Supplier Model Encourages Stable Long-Term Customers Deeply Integrated Partnership Model High Customer Value Proposition Strong Customer Base of Leading OEMs Dedicated TPI capacity provides outsourced volume that customers can depend upon

Joint investment in manufacturing with tooling funded by customers

Long-term agreements with incentives for maximum volumes

agreements with incentives for maximum volumes Strong visibility into next fiscal year volumes

Shared pain/gain on increases and decreases of material costs and some production costs

Cooperative manufacturing and design efforts optimize performance, quality and cost

Global presence enables customers to repeat models in new markets      Build-to-spec blades High quality, low cost Dedicated capacity Industry leading field performance Global operations RENEWABLE ENERGY Company Presentation December 2019 | 23 Diversification Strategy CLEAN TRANSPORTATION: In EVs, lighter weight equates to longer range or fewer batteries which drives cost By 2040, 55% of all new car sales and 33% of global fleet will be electric (1) Multiple development programs in: Passenger automotive

EVs

Commercial vehicles Growing with Proterra (1) Bloomberg New Energy Finance, "New Energy Outlook 2018" Company Presentation December 2019 | 24 Diversification Strategy Proterra's Mission Advancing electric vehicle technology to deliver the world's best-performingheavy-duty vehicles Leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share

Offices and manufacturing in CA and SC

Industry-leading crossover, VC, and corporate investors

crossover, VC, and corporate investors 500+ employees, strong transportation expertise

>90 customers; >700 vehicles sold

>400 vehicles delivered; >8,000,000 service miles

>50,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions avoided

Longest range, fastest charging heavy duty EV platform - demonstrated >1,100 miles on single charge Source: Proterra, Inc. Strong Transportation Expertise World Class Financial Partners Company Presentation December 2019 | 25 Large Market Opportunity North American Electric Bus Market (Units) 95% CAGR 2,140 1,600 1,000 525 150 270 20 50 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % share of total transit 0% 1% 3% 5% 8% 16% 24% 31% Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit

large opportunity mission-critical nature of transit Cusp of wide-spread adoption

wide-spread adoption Technology applicable everywhere

applicable everywhere Compelling growth potential Source: Frost & Sullivan, HD Transit Bus Market - Global Analysis, March 2016 Company Presentation December 2019 | 26 Diversification Strategy AEROSPACE $24.5B per year composites market growing to $43.0B by 2022 - CAGR of 9.85% (1) Replacing aluminum and other more expensive composites (e.g., carbon) with TPI's solutions MarketsandMarkets - November 2017 Company Presentation December 2019 | 27 OUR ESG ROADMAP Embracing and operationalizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices into everything we do will drive growth, improve productivity, reduce operational risks and reduce cost. TPI is committed to ESG and we've developed a roadmap for our long-term ESG strategy. Materiality Assessment Through peer analysis and stakeholder engagement, we have identified which ESG topics are material, relevant and aligned to TPI's business strategy. Data Collection & Processes We have established and documented procedures for data collection, identification of data owners and developed standard operating procedures for ESG reporting. Stakeholder Communications We will create messaging and reporting for all stakeholders - investors, associates, customers and suppliers. PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 Expected reporting: 2020 TPI's ESG materiality matrix aligned to our business strategy: Environmental Social Governance • Environmental Compliance • Occupational Health and Safety • Governance and Ethics • Materials and Materials Efficiency • Training and Education • Economic Performance • Waste • Local Communities • Indirect Economic Impacts Company Presentation December 2019 | 28 High Quality Management Team, Board and Workforce Management Team Joined TPI in 1999. Prior to TPI, served as the Vice President of Satloc Steve Lockard and was a founding officer of ADFlex solutions, a NASDAQ listed Chief Executive Officer company. Board member and past Chair of the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). Joined TPI in 2013. Prior to TPI, was CFO for T.W. Lewis Company, Bill Siwek EVP of Talisker Inc., President & CFO of Lyle Anderson Company and President was a Partner at Arthur Andersen in both Audit and Business Consulting. Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Joined TPI in 2016. Prior to TPI, was EVP of Global Manufacturing for Chief Operating Officer, Senvion Wind Energy. Prior to that he was COO of Suzlon Energy Wind Composites, Inc. and has also spent time at Haliburton Corp. and GE. Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was President, International and Chief Joe Kishkill Commercial Officer of First Solar, Inc., President, Eastern Hemisphere Chief Commercial Officer and Latin America for Exterran Holdings. Joined TPI in 2019. Prior to TPI, was Chief Accounting Officer of First Bryan Schumaker Solar, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer for 8point3 Energy Partners and Chief Financial Officer prior to that held multiple roles at Swift Transportation including VP Corporate Controller. Joined TPI in 2015. Prior to TPI, was SVP, Deputy General Counsel of Steve Fishbach Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCA) and various senior General Counsel roles in the legal department of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc./eFunds Corporation (NYSE: FIS). Joined TPI in 2015. Prior to TPI, held a number of positions with T.J. Castle Honeywell including most recently VP of Integrated Supply Chain and SVP - Operations, Strategic prior to that was Global VP of the Honeywell Operating System for Markets Aerospace. Joined TPI in 2016. Prior to TPI, was VP of Organizational Deane Ilukowicz Effectiveness at TransUnion, Chief Human Resources Officer for SVP - Global Human Hypertherm, and held senior level roles at other financial services and Resources manufacturing companies. Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was Commercial Vice-President with Joe Kerkhove Arconic (ALCOA) and has over 20 years of sales and marketing SVP - Strategic Markets experience, including leadership positions in Aerospace, Defense and Automotive markets. Lance Marram Joined TPI in 2019. Prior to TPI, was Managing Director with Senvion SVP - Global Service North America and has over 20 years of wind industry experience. Joined TPI in 2017. Prior to TPI, was the Director of Taylor Weir Paddy Weir Limited. Prior to that, he was VP and Managing Director of UK Blade SVP - China operations for Vestas. Board of Directors Name Affiliation Steve Lockard • Chief Executive Officer and Director • Board Member - AWEA Stephen B. Bransfield • Director • Previously VP, General Electric Michael L. DeRosa • Director • MD, Element Partners Jayshree S. Desai • Director • President, ConnectGen, LLC Philip J. Deutch • Director • MP, NGP Energy Technology Partners Paul G. Giovacchini • Director and Chairman of the Board • Independent consulting advisor to Landmark Partners Jack A. Henry • Director • MD, Sierra Blanca Ventures James A. Hughes • Director • Former CEO and board member of First Solar, Inc. Tyrone M. Jordan • Director • President and COO of Dura Automotive Systems, LLC Daniel G. Weiss • Director • MP, Angeleno Group Employees at a Glance US ~ 1,300 Asia ~ 2,600 ~12,600 employees worldwide Mexico ~ 5,400 EMEAI ~ 3,300 Company Presentation December 2019 | 29 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Financial Results GAAP Net Sales and Total Billings ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3) Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) (2) (3) $1,200 $1,000 34% Sales Billings '14-'18 Sales CAGR $1,007 $955 $1,030 $942 49% '14-'18 CAGR $120 $100 $100 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 $321 $769 $600 $586 $363 $764 $80 $76 $68 $60 $39 $40 $14 $20 ($0) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Margin 4.2% 6.7% 9.9% 10.5% 6.6% 1. Total billings refers to the total amounts we have invoiced our customers for products and services for which we are entitled to payment under the terms of our long-term supply agreements or other contractual agreements 2. See appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data 3. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. Company Presentation December 2019 | 31 Q3 2019 Highlights Q3 2019 Highlights Operating results and year-over-year compared to 2018:

year-over-year compared to 2018: Net sales were up 50.5% to $383.8 million for the quarter Total billings were up 60.2% to $385.6 million for the quarter Net loss for the quarter was $4.6 million compared to net income of $9.5 million in Q3 2018 Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $27.6 million or 7.2% of net sales up 57.2% year over year

Hired Lance Marram as Senior Vice President, Global Service. Lance will be responsible for expanding and implementing TPI's global service strategy working with TPI's existing regional teams and collaborating with turbine OEMs. $400 $200 $0 Sets invoiced Est. MW Dedicated lines (1) Lines installed (2) Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Net Sales Adjusted EBITDA $384 $255 $18 $28 3Q18 3Q19 3Q18 3Q19 589 858 1,625 2,491 52 48 Number of wind blade manufacturing lines dedicated to our customers under long-term supply agreements at the end of the period. Number of wind blade manufacturing lines installed that are either in operation, startup or transition at the end of the period. Company Presentation December 2019 | 32 Q3 2019 Financial Highlights (1) (unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share data and KPIs) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Select Financial Data Net Sales $ 383.8 $ 255.0 50.5% $ 1,014.4 $ 739.6 37.2% Total Billings $ 385.6 $ 240.7 60.2% $ 969.5 $ 701.8 38.2% Net Income (Loss) $ (4.6) $ 9.5 -148.0% $ (14.8) $ 14.1 -205.1% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.13) $ 0.26 $ (0.39) $ (0.42) $ 0.39 $ (0.81) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27.6 $ 17.6 57.2% $ 50.1 $ 58.4 -14.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.2% 6.9% 30 bps 4.9% 7.9% -300 bps Net Debt (1) $ (51.3) $ (22.9) $ (28.4) $ (51.3) $ (22.9) $ (28.4) Free Cash Flow (1) $ 42.9 $ 6.3 $ 36.6 $ 3.6 $ (33.4) $ 37.1 Capital Expenditures $ 21.4 $ 8.3 $ 13.0 $ 59.1 $ 50.6 $ 8.5 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Sets Invoiced 858 589 269 2,236 1,734 502 Estimated Megawatts 2,491 1,625 866 6,381 4,633 1,748 Utilization 88% 69% 1900 bps 74% 68% 600 bps Dedicated Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines 52 51 1 line 54 51 3 lines Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines Installed 48 39 9 lines 48 39 9 lines Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Operation 30 28 2 lines 24 11 13 lines Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Startup 10 5 5 lines 14 13 1 line Wind Blade Manufacturing Lines in Transition 8 6 2 lines 10 15 5 lines (1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data Company Presentation December 2019 | 33 Income Statement Summary (1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 383,836 $ 254,976 $ 128,860 50.5% $ 1,014,387 $ 739,567 $ 274,820 37.2% Cost of sales $ 335,778 $ 216,594 $ 119,184 55.0% $ 904,135 $ 625,817 $ 278,318 44.5% Startup and transition costs $ 22,127 $ 21,415 $ 712 3.3% $ 63,206 $ 53,474 $ 9,732 18.2% Total cost of goods sold $ 357,905 $ 238,009 $ 119,896 50.4% $ 967,341 $ 679,291 $ 288,050 42.4% Cost of goods sold % 93.2% 93.3% -10 bps 95.4% 91.8% 360 bps Gross profit $ 25,931 $ 16,967 $ 8,964 52.8% $ 47,046 $ 60,276 $ (13,230) -21.9% Gross profit % 6.8% 6.7% 10 bps 4.6% 8.2% -360 bps General and administrative expenses $ 10,608 $ 9,756 $ 852 8.7% $ 27,801 $ 31,908 $ (4,107) -12.9% General and administrative expenses % 2.8% 3.8% -100 bps 2.7% 4.3% -160 bps Realized loss on sale of assets $ 3,354 $ - $ 3,354 NM $ 10,561 $ - $ 10,561 NM Restructuring charges (reversals), net $ (149) $ - $ (149) NM $ 3,725 $ - $ 3,725 NM Income from operations $ 12,118 $ 7,211 $ 4,907 68.0% $ 4,959 $ 28,368 $ (23,409) -82.5% Income (loss) before income taxes $ 14,267 $ (737) $ 15,004 NM $ (134) $ 7,770 $ (7,904) -101.7% Net income (loss) $ (4,571) $ 9,532 $ (14,103) -148.0% $ (14,847) $ 14,127 $ (28,974) -205.1% Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,131 34,419 35,024 34,212 Diluted 35,131 36,282 35,024 35,946 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.13) $ 0.28 $ (0.41) $ (0.42) $ 0.41 $ (0.83) Diluted $ (0.13) $ 0.26 $ (0.39) $ (0.42) $ 0.39 $ (0.81) Non-GAAP Metrics Total billings $ 385,603 $ 240,699 $ 144,904 60.2% $ 969,543 $ 701,755 $ 267,788 38.2% EBITDA (1) $ 26,302 $ 7,419 $ 18,883 NM $ 33,876 $ 38,494 $ (4,618) -12.0% EBITDA margin % 6.9% 2.9% 400 bps 3.3% 5.2% -190 bps Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27,619 $ 17,572 $ 10,047 57.2% $ 50,091 $ 58,422 $ (8,331) -14.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.2% 6.9% 30 bps 4.9% 7.9% -300 bps (1) See Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data Company Presentation December 2019 | 34 Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (1) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,085 $ 85,346 Restricted cash $ 1,600 $ 3,555 Restricted cash - noncurrent $ 475 $ 475 Accounts receivable $ 152,725 $ 176,815 Contract assets $ 164,568 $ 116,708 Operating lease right of use assets $ 126,366 $ - Total operating lease liabilities - current and noncurrent $ 129,877 $ - Total debt - current and noncurrent, net $ 142,652 $ 137,623 Net debt (1) $ (51,290) $ (53,155) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,253 $ 14,660 $ 62,735 $ 17,195 Capital expenditures $ 21,353 $ 8,326 $ 59,092 $ 50,636 Free cash flow (1) $ 42,900 $ 6,334 $ 3,643 $ (33,441) (1) See Appendix for the reconciliations of net cash (debt) and free cash flow Company Presentation December 2019 | 35 GUIDANCE FOR 2019 Key Drivers for 2019 Performance Continued focus on day-to-day execution and delivery to continue driving down cycle times and direct labor hours and collaborating with our supplier base for raw material pricing, certainty of supply and further innovation

day-to-day execution and delivery to continue driving down cycle times and direct labor hours and collaborating with our supplier base for raw material pricing, certainty of supply and further innovation Increase in dedicated manufacturing lines to between 52 and 55 through conversion of prioritized pipeline

43% growth in net sales and 21% increase in Adjusted EBITDA based on the mid-point of the guidance ranges

mid-point of the guidance ranges As we execute on the 10 lines in transition and 14 lines in startup, we plan to end the year with strong overall utilization (of the lines under contract as of January 1, 2019)

Negative free cash flow of $20 million to $30 million due to significant startup activity. Will continue our rigorous working capital management and selective use of credit facilities when needed.

Continue investments in 2019 to drive growth in 2020 and beyond

Opened a new tooling facility in Juarez, Mexico and expanded our tooling resources on a global scale

Continued use of productivity and throughput improvements

Start construction of new facility in Chennai, India, hire leadership team, and prepare for 2020 launch Company Presentation December 2019 | 37 2019 Key Guidance Metrics Note: References to lines relate to wind blade manufacturing lines Company Presentation December 2019 | 38 2019 Startup and Transition Guidance Metrics 2019 2019 Q1A Q2A Q3A Q4F Guidance Guidance Updated Previous Lines Installed - end 49 50 48 48 48 48 of period (1) Lines in Startup - 13 13 10 4 14 14 during period Lines in Transition - 5 7 8 2 10 10 during period Startup Costs $16.1M $14.7M $13.1M $3.1M - $5.1M $47.0M - $49.0M $47.0M - $49.0M Transition Costs $2.1M $8.2M $9.0M $0.2M - $1.2M $19.5M - $20.5M $19.0M - $21.0M Line Utilization % (based on 50 lines in Q1/Q2 64% 70% 88% 96% - 99% 80% 79% - 80% and 48 lines in Q3/Q4) Sets 662 716 858 944 - 969 3,180 - 3,205 3,180 - 3,220 Note: References to lines relate to wind blade manufacturing lines (1) Senvion lines deinstalled at the end of Q2 Company Presentation December 2019 | 39 Strong Financial Performance and Outlook Total Billings ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3) Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) (1) (2) (3) $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,390 $120 $100 $100 $1,007 $1,000 $942 $800$764 $83 $80 $76 $68 $60 $600 $600 $400 $363 $200 $0 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E $40 $39 $20 $14 $0 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E Margin 3.7% 6.5% 10.0% 10.6% 6.8% 5.9% Estimates for 2019 is shown at the midpoint of ranges provided. See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial data. We have not reconciled our total expected billings for 2019 to expected net sales under GAAP because we have not yet finalized calculations necessary to provide the reconciliations and as such the reconciliations are not possible without unreasonable efforts. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. Company Presentation December 2019 | 40 Compelling Return on Invested Capital on New Plants Illustrative Manufacturing Facility Expansion Assumptions 6 lines per plant

Total invested capital of $60 million (CapEx and Startup Losses)

Gross margin of 15%

Illustrative effective tax rate of 25%

Full run-rate achieved by end of year 2

run-rate achieved by end of year 2 500,000 sq. ft. per facility - leased by TPI

Assumes 5 production year supply agreement(s)

Assumes 25% - 30% of annual set volume from a line in startup during the startup year

Average sets per line per year of 75 Financial Highlights Steady state revenue of $210M per year

$36M million of annual run-rate EBITDA

run-rate EBITDA Target hurdle ROIC of 25% over the first five years of production Illustrative Plant Financial Results Year 0 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Average Net Sales $1 $132 $210 $210 $210 $210 $162 COGS (excluding depreciation) (8) (108) (174) (174) (174) (174) ($135) EBITDA ($7) $24 $36 $36 $36 $36 $27 Taxes 0 (6) (9) (9) (9) (9) (7) Tax-Effected EBITDA ($7) $18 $27 $27 $27 $27 $20 Depreciation (3) (5) (5) (5) (5) (5) (4) Net Income ($10) $14 $23 $23 $23 $23 $16 Return on Invested Capital -17% 23% 38% 38% 38% 38% 26% Invested Capital $60 $60 $60 $60 $60 $60 $60 Note: Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is calculated as Net Income divided by Invested Capital Company Presentation December 2019 | 41 APPENDIX Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,592 $ 45,917 $ 119,066 $ 148,113 $ 85,346 $ 92,085 Restricted cash 771 1,760 2,259 3,849 3,555 1,600 Accounts receivable 44,432 72,913 67,349 121,576 176,815 152,725 Inventories 44,017 50,841 5,076 4,112 5,735 11,559 Inventories held for customer orders 55,794 49,594 - - - - Contract assets - - 99,120 105,619 116,708 164,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,360 31,337 30,657 27,507 26,038 45,881 Total current assets 208,966 252,362 323,527 410,776 414,197 468,418 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net 51,799 67,732 91,166 123,480 159,423 193,988 Operating lease right of use assets - - - - - 126,366 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,994 3,226 3,624 3,915 7,265 8,373 Other noncurrent assets 8,945 6,600 18,516 7,566 23,970 23,827 Total assets $ 273,704 $ 329,920 $ 436,833 $ 545,737 $ 604,855 $ 820,972 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 66,805 $ 101,108 $ 112,490 $ 167,175 $ 199,078 $ 286,545 Accrued warranty 5,916 13,596 21,089 30,419 36,765 48,282 Current maturities of long-term debt 64,260 52,065 33,403 35,506 27,058 19,262 Deferred revenue 59,476 65,520 - - - - Contract liabilities - - 687 2,763 7,143 2,141 Current operating lease liabilities - - - - - 16,730 Customer deposits and customer advances 13,267 8,905 - - - - Total current liabilities 209,724 241,194 167,669 235,863 270,044 372,960 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 58,464 77,281 89,752 85,879 110,565 123,390 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities - - - - - 113,147 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,260 3,812 8,012 3,441 3,289 5,310 Total liabilities 271,448 322,287 265,433 325,183 383,898 614,807 Convertible and senior redeemable preferred shares and - - - - warrants 189,349 198,830 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (187,093) (191,197) 171,400 220,554 220,957 206,165 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 273,704 $ 329,920 $ 436,833 $ 545,737 $ 604,855 $ 820,972 Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited): Net cash (debt) $ (87,547) $ (90,667) $ (6,379) $ 24,557 $ (53,155) $ (51,290) Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2019 interim period is unaudited. Company Presentation December 2019 | 43 Income Statements Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net sales $ 320,747 $ 585,852 $ 769,019 $ 955,198 $ 1,029,624 $ 254,976 $ 383,836 $ 739,567 $ 1,014,387 Cost of sales 289,528 528,247 664,026 804,099 882,075 216,594 335,778 625,817 904,135 Startup and transition costs 16,567 15,860 18,127 40,628 74,708 21,415 22,127 53,474 63,206 Total cost of goods sold 306,095 544,107 682,153 844,727 956,783 238,009 357,905 679,291 967,341 Gross profit 14,652 41,745 86,866 110,471 72,841 16,967 25,931 60,276 47,046 General and administrative expenses 9,175 14,126 33,892 40,373 48,123 9,756 10,608 31,908 27,801 Realized loss on sale of assets - - - - - - 3,354 - 10,561 Restructuring charges (reversals), net - - - - - - (149) - 3,725 Income from operations 5,477 27,619 52,974 70,098 24,718 7,211 12,118 28,368 4,959 Other income (expense) Interest income 186 161 344 95 181 45 43 129 125 Interest expense (7,236) (14,565) (17,614) (12,381) (10,417) (2,323) (2,130) (8,376) (6,403) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,946) - (4,487) - (3,397) - - (3,397) - Realized gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement (1,743) (1,802) (757) (4,471) (13,489) (8,181) 3,719 (12,957) (1,050) Miscellaneous income 539 246 238 1,191 4,650 2,511 517 4,003 2,235 Total other income (expense) (11,200) (15,960) (22,276) (15,566) (22,472) (7,948) 2,149 (20,598) (5,093) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,723) 11,659 30,698 54,532 2,246 (737) 14,267 7,770 (134) Income tax benefit (provision) (925) (3,977) (3,654) (15,798) 3,033 10,269 (18,838) 6,357 (14,713) Net income (loss) (6,648) 7,682 27,044 38,734 5,279 9,532 (4,571) 14,127 (14,847) Net income attributable to preferred stockholders 13,930 9,423 5,471 - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20,578) $ (1,741) $ 21,573 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ 9,532 $ (4,571) $ 14,127 $ (14,847) Non-GAAP Metrics (unaudited): Total billings $ 362,749 $ 600,107 $ 764,424 $ 941,565 $ 1,006,541 $ 240,699 $ 385,603 $ 701,755 $ 969,543 EBITDA $ 11,714 $ 37,479 $ 65,641 $ 88,516 $ 42,308 $ 7,419 $ 26,302 $ 38,494 $ 33,876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,457 $ 39,281 $ 76,300 $ 100,111 $ 68,173 $ 17,572 $ 27,619 $ 58,422 $ 50,091 Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited. Company Presentation December 2019 | 44 Cash Flow Statements Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (6,648) $ 7,682 $ 27,044 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ 9,532 $ (4,571) $ 14,127 $ (14,847) Depreciation and amortization 7,441 11,416 13,186 21,698 26,429 5,878 9,948 19,080 27,732 Share-based compensation expense - - 9,902 7,124 7,795 1,972 1,682 6,971 4,604 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 715 4,319 4,681 573 336 24 52 284 155 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,946 - 4,487 - 3,397 - - 3,397 - Realized loss on sale of assets 128 187 2 334 4,581 - 3,354 - 10,561 Restructuring charges (reversals), net - - - - - - (149) - 3,725 Amortization of discount on customer advances 224 - - - - - - - - Deferred income taxes (1,018) (765) (6,123) 1,650 (14,912) (10,898) 3,296 (10,898) 3,296 Changes in assets and liabilities (35,151) 5,561 6,663 4,487 (36,163) 8,152 50,641 (15,766) 27,509 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (31,363) 28,400 59,842 74,600 (3,258) 14,660 64,253 17,195 62,735 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,924) (26,361) (30,507) (44,828) (52,688) (8,326) (21,353) (50,636) (59,092) Proceeds from sale of assets - 146 - 850 - - - - - Acquisition of a business - - - - - - (1,102) - (1,102) Net cash used in investing activities (18,924) (26,215) (30,507) (43,978) (52,688) (8,326) (22,455) (50,636) (60,194) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock sold in initial public - - - - - - - - offering, net of underwriters discount and offering costs 67,199 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 6,846 - - - - - - - - Net proceeds from (repayment of) debt 77,220 1,554 (15,370) (8,095) (8,876) (9,564) (6,537) (3,626) (248) Debt issuance costs (4,818) (1,113) - (454) (281) - - (281) - Payment on acquisition of noncontrolling interest (1,625) (1,875) - - - - - - - Proceeds from customer advances 4,500 - - - - - - - - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - - 1,430 4,284 904 10 2,211 4,726 Repurchase of common stock including shares withheld in lieu - - - of income taxes (1,264) (2,859) (2,587) (1,561) (2,859) (2,120) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 82,123 (1,434) 51,829 (8,383) (7,732) (11,247) (8,088) (4,555) 2,358 Impact of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43) (330) (1,515) 335 617 170 (811) (283) (115) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,793 421 79,649 22,574 (63,061) (4,743) 32,899 (38,279) 4,784 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,000 49,793 50,214 129,863 152,437 118,901 61,261 152,437 89,376 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 49,793 $ 50,214 $ 129,863 $ 152,437 $ 89,376 $ 114,158 $ 94,160 $ 114,158 $ 94,160 Non-GAAP Metric (unaudited): Free cash flow $ (50,287) $ 2,039 $ 29,335 $ 29,772 $ (55,946) $ 6,334 $ 42,900 $ (33,441) $ 3,643 Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2014 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited. Company Presentation December 2019 | 45 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net sales is reconciled to total billings as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net sales $ 320,747 $ 585,852 $ 769,019 $ 955,198 $ 1,029,624 $ 254,976 $ 383,836 $ 739,567 $ 1,014,387 Blade-related deferred revenue at beginning of year (1) (20,646) (59,476) - - - - - - - Blade-related deferred revenue at end of year (1) 59,476 65,520 - - - - - - - (Increase) decrease in gross contract assets - - (10,094) (13,437) (15,011) (1,434) 2,303 (24,526) (41,444) Foreign exchange impact (2) 3,172 8,211 5,499 (196) (8,072) (12,843) (536) (13,286) (3,400) Total billings $ 362,749 $ 600,107 $ 764,424 $ 941,565 $ 1,006,541 $ 240,699 $ 385,603 $ 701,755 $ 969,543 Net income (loss) is reconciled to adjusted EBITDA as follows: Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income (loss) $ (6,648) $ 7,682 $ 27,044 $ 38,734 $ 5,279 $ 9,532 $ (4,571) $ 14,127 $ (14,847) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 7,441 11,416 13,186 21,698 26,429 5,878 9,948 19,080 27,732 Interest expense (net of interest income) 7,050 14,404 17,270 12,286 10,236 2,278 2,087 8,247 6,278 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,946 - 4,487 - 3,397 - - 3,397 - Income tax provision (benefit) 925 3,977 3,654 15,798 (3,033) (10,269) 18,838 (6,357) 14,713 EBITDA 11,714 37,479 65,641 88,516 42,308 7,419 26,302 38,494 33,876 Share-based compensation expense - - 9,902 7,124 7,795 1,972 1,682 6,971 4,604 Realized loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 1,743 1,802 757 4,471 13,489 8,181 (3,719) 12,957 1,050 Realized loss on sale of assets - - - - 4,581 - 3,354 - 10,561 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,457 $ 39,281 $ 76,300 $ 100,111 $ 68,173 $ 17,572 $ 27,619 $ 58,422 $ 50,091 Note: Footnote references are on the following page. Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited. Company Presentation December 2019 | 46 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (1) Total billings is reconciled using the blade-related deferred revenue amounts at the beginning and the end of the year as follows: Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 Blade-related deferred revenue at beginning of year $ 20,646 $ 59,476 Non-blade related deferred revenue at beginning of year 757 - Total current and noncurrent deferred revenue at beginning of year $ 21,403 $ 59,476 Blade-related deferred revenue at end of year $ 59,476 $ 65,520 Non-blade related deferred revenue at end of year - - Total current and noncurrent deferred revenue at end of year $ 59,476 $ 65,520 Represents the effect of the difference in the exchange rates used by our various foreign subsidiaries when converted to U.S. dollars on the net sales and deferred revenue (for 2014 and 2015) and on contract assets (for 2016 - 2019) as of period end. Net cash (debt) is reconciled as follows: December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,592 $ 45,917 $ 119,066 $ 148,113 $ 85,346 $ 110,838 $ 92,085 Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount (120,849) (129,346) (123,155) (121,385) (137,623) (132,784) (142,652) Less debt issuance costs and discount (10,290) (7,238) (2,290) (2,171) (878) (930) (723) Net cash (debt) $ (87,547) $ (90,667) $ (6,379) $ 24,557 $ (53,155) $ (22,876) $ (51,290) Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited. Company Presentation December 2019 | 47 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) Free cash flow is reconciled as follows (1): Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (31,363) $ 28,400 $ 59,842 $ 74,600 $ (3,258) $ 14,660 $ 64,253 $ 17,195 $ 62,735 Less capital expenditures (18,924) (26,361) (30,507) (44,828) (52,688) (8,326) (21,353) (50,636) (59,092) Free cash flow $ (50,287) $ 2,039 $ 29,335 $ 29,772 $ (55,946) $ 6,334 $ 42,900 $ (33,441) $ 3,643 A reconciliation of the low end and high end ranges of projected 2019 net loss under ASC 606 to projected adjusted EBITDA is as follows (2): 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range ($ in thousands) Low End High End Projected net loss $ (8,000) $ (6,250) Adjustments: Projected depreciation and amortization 37,000 38,000 Projected interest expense (net of interest income) 8,000 8,500 Projected income tax provision 17,500 15,000 Projected EBITDA 54,500 55,250 Projected share-based compensation expense 7,000 8,000 Projected realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement 4,500 6,750 Projected realized loss on sale of assets 14,000 15,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,000 $ 85,000 Source: Year end 2014 through 2018 audited financial statements. 2014 through 2017 restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASU 2016-2018. 2016 and 2017 as restated per the Company's retroactive adoption of ASC 606. 2018 and 2019 interim periods are unaudited. Figures presented are projected estimates for the full year ending December 31, 2019. Company Presentation December 2019 | 48 Attachments Original document

