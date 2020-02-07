TPI Composites : Investor Day Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: our selected, preliminary estimated results for the year ended December 31, 2019; our guidance for 2020; effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; our projected annual revenue growth; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue" and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC.
These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make.
This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.
INVESTOR DAY
Today's Agenda
9:00 Introduction & Opening Remarks
9:30 Wind Market Update
9:45 Wind Operations
10:30 Q&A
10:45 Coffee Break
11:00 Global Service
11:10 Diversified Markets
11:35 Financials
12:20 ESG
12:30 Closing Remarks
12:45 Q&A / Lunch
Introduction &
Opening Remarks
Macros:
TPI is mapping our significant growth onto two major macros - decarbonizing the electric sector and electrifying the vehicle fleet.
The future of electricity generation will be a cost-effective combination of wind, solar, storage and transmission.
TWh of wind generation are projected to increase by a factor of more than 8 and grow from being 5% of global power generation in 2018 to 26% in 2050.
These trends are driven more and more by economics, what customers want to buy, what investors want to invest in, and the need to positively affect climate change.
Global Power Generation Mix Forecast
OTHER
WIND
2%
16%
5%
SOLAR
HYDRO
16%
2018
37%
26,188 TWh
COAL
24%
GAS
OTHER
9%
WIND
HYDRO
26%
12%
2050
GAS19% 42,412 TWh
22%
12% SOLAR
COAL
Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019
Electrifying the Vehicle Fleet
Weight savings in EV's provided by highly structural composite solutions drives added range, durability and performance
Municipal e-bus sales
8,000
7,000 29%
6,000 CAGR
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
Europe
U.S.
India
Japan
RoW ex. China
US, China and Europe commercial vehicles sales by drivetrain
12
10
Millions
8
6
4
2
0
Diesel
Natural gas
Electric
Hydrogen
Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain
100
Millions
80
60
40
20
0
BEV PHEV ICE
Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, "BEV" - Battery Electric Vehicle; "PHEV" - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle; "ICE" - Internal Combustion Engine
Investment Thesis
Capitalizing on Wind and EV Market Growth, Blade
Outsourcing and Improving Economics
Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint
Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise
Provide Barrier to Entry
Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model
Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue
Visibility
Compelling Return on Invested Capital
Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth
Experience
TPI is Building Global Infrastructure and Advancing Technology
TPI is building value through its global world class footprint and profitable market share gain while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
We are targeting 20% share of the global wind blade market and are building 18GW of blade capacity to achieve this position.
We are advancing wind
and transportation composites technology to improve our competitive advantage.
Global Market Growth (GW)
84
89
77
74
74
77
66
70
68
72
20
22
6
9
15
17
17
7
11
11
60
70
65
60
57
58
58
60
63
67
Offshore
Onshore
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"
Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand
TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export
13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries
Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand
TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export
Matamoros, MX
Yangzhou, China
• Square feet - 527k
• Square feet - 934k
• Capacity - ~1.9GW
• Capacity - ~3.7GW
Juarez, MX
Chennai, India
• Square feet - 155k
• Square feet - 776k
• Tooling and
• Capacity - ~3GW
Transportation
13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries
Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders
Key Customers with Significant Market Share
Current Customer Mix - 52(3) Dedicated Lines
Global Onshore Wind
2016-2018
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
1
Vestas
18%
2
Goldwind
12%
3
SGRE (2)
12%
4
GE Wind
12%
5
ENERCON
7%
6
Envision
6%
7
Nordex Group
6%
8
Mingyang
4%
9
United Power
3%
10
CSIC Haizhuang
3%
TPI Customer
~55%
Market Share
Global Onshore Wind excl. China
2016-2018
Rank
OEM
Share (1)
1
Vestas
28%
2
SGRE (2)
19%
3
GE Wind
19%
4
ENERCON
11%
5
Nordex Group
10%
6
Senvion
4%
7
Suzlon
4%
8
INOX
1%
9
Goldwind
<1%
10
ReGen Powertech
<1%
TPI Customer
Market Share
~87%
4%
27%
46%
13%
10%
= TPI Customer
= Chinese Player
TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 55% of the global onshore market
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Historical Global Wind Turbine OEM Market Share"
Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent
Figures for Siemens/Gamesa are pro forma for the April 2017 merger of Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica and Siemens Wind Power
52 dedicated lines under long term agreement; does not include 2 lines under an agreement for 2020 in China.
Wind Industry Success and Some Challenges
New product transitions have accelerated as turbine companies battle for market share and consolidation
Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time(1)
New Product
Onshore wind
Onshore wind
Introductions
LCOE Mean
LCOE Range
$250
(On and
80
offshore)
$/MWh
$99
$62
$60
$56
$54
70
IntroductionsProduct
$188
60
$148
50
$125
$92
$95
$95
$81
40
$77
30
$63
$
50
$
48
$
45
20
New
$
10
$
$0
37
32
$
32
$
30
$29
$
28
0
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Turbine OEMs Average Annual Rotor Diameter
2019e - 2028e
(m)
200
190
Diameter
180
170
160
Rotor
150
140
Average
130
120
110
100
19e
20e
21e
22e
23e
24e
25e
26e
27e
28e
Vestas
GE
Nordex
Enercon
SGRE
Blade Size
2007 Blades
2014 Blades
2020 Blades
Statue of Liberty
Big Ben
2020 Wind Turbine
151 ft | 46 m
187 ft | 57 m
246 ft | 75 m
305 ft | 93 m
314 ft | 96 m
574 ft | 175 m
Comparison
(Height)
492 ft | 150 m
(Rotor Diameter)
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0) and Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Turbine Technology Trends 2019
1. Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors.
Gaining EV Traction and Building Our Team
Long-termtarget of $500M annual revenue over time
In 2019 and 2020 we will have invested ~$50M in our diversification strategy
Optimizing cost structure for composite bus bodies
First pilot production award for commercial delivery vehicle for Workhorse
Building a strong team of automotive/composites experts
Automated pilot production line on track for mid 2020 - structural parts made in minutes
Creating product patents in addition to process knowhow
February 7, 2020 | 13
Building a Strong Team
40 Senior Leaders Added
US,
1,300
Years of Experience
Mexico,
~13,300
Asia,
5,500
2,900
associates
worldwide
Engineers and
Technicians
EMEAI,
3,600
Significant Topline and Market Share Growth (1)
Net Sales
$1,800 $1,600 20%
CAGR
$1,400
$1,200
$1,000 $800
$600
$400
$200 $0
Global Onshore Market Share(1)
20%
18%
16%
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
MW Sold
14,000
12,000 26%
CAGR
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
(1) TPI's market share is based on TPI MWs relative to Wood Mackenzie OEM total onshore MW, 2019P reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint, and 2020G reflects 2020 guidance at the midpoint..
Growth Funded Primarily Through Cash Flow from Operations
Funded growth largely from cash from operations since 2016 - $190M
Maintaining strong balance sheet, net debt of $72M, just dipped into IPO proceeds during 2019
Capital Allocation Plan
Capital discipline
Robust balance sheet
Working capital management
Return on invested capital
Reinvestment in business to drive long term profitable growth and productivity
Selective acquisitions aligned to core strategy
Potential to return of capital to shareholders
Building a Strong Independent and Diverse Board
Independent Board Members Added Since November 2015
Jim Hughes
Over 25 years of experience in global energy industry
Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019
Former CEO of First Solar
Jayshree Desai
Over 20 years of extensive wind energy experience including EDPR and Clean Line Energy Partners
Chief Corporate Development Officer at Quanta Services, Inc. since 2020
TJ Jordan
35 years of extensive automotive and aerospace global operations and executive leadership and board experience including GM, UTC, Oshkosh
President and Chief Operating Officer of Dura Automotive Systems, LLC from 2015-2019
TPI Operating Imperatives
• Relentless focus on operational excellence
• Turn speed into a competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half
• Continue to advance our composites technology
• Partner more deeply with our customers
• Reduce and balance cost of transitions with our customers
• Apply scale to expand material capacity, continuity of supply, and drive cost down
• Continue to build and develop world class team
• Drive ESG vision
Key Biographies
Steve Lockard
Chief Executive Officer
Joined TPI in December 1999
35 years in global manufacturing
Satloc, ADFlex Solutions, Rogers Corp
BS Electrical Engineering, ASU
Tom Adams
S.V.P., Wind
Joined TPI in February 2018
25 years in business development
ABS Group, Wood Group
BS Mechanical Engineering, UC Davis
Ramesh Gopalakrishnan
Chief Operating Officer Wind
Joined TPI in September 2016
25 years in operations and technology
Senvion, Suzlon, Halliburton, GE
BS Indian Institute Tech, MS and PhD SUNY
Jim Schimanski
V.P., Global Supply Chain
Joined TPI in May 2016
30 years in manufacturing
GE, Alstom
BS Business Mgmt, Russell Sage College
Bill Siwek
President
Joined TPI in September 2013
33 years in accounting, finance, IT, operations
T.W. Lewis, Lyle Andersen, Arthur Anderson
BS Accounting and Economics, Univ. of Redlands
Christian Edin
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Joined TPI in February 2008
12 years in wind
BS Finance and BS Marketing, ASU
Adrian Oprescu
S.V.P., Technology and Global Projects
Joined TPI in May 2019
20 years in global technology and operations
FrontierWind, Vestas, Quest
MS Transilvania, MBA Indiana Institute of Technology
Deane Ilukowicz
S.V.P., Global Human Resources
Joined TPI in February 2016
28 years in human resources
TransUnion, Hypertherm
MBA Wake Forest, BA John Hopkins
Key Biographies
Lance Marram
S.V.P., Global Services
Joined TPI in October 2019
18 years in wind
Senvion, E2M International, Vestas, Gamesa
BS UC Santa Barbara, MBA IESE Business School
T.J. Castle
S.V.P., Operations Diversified Markets
Joined TPI in November 2015
21 years in aerospace
Honeywell, GE
BS Aeronautics St Louis University
Bryan Schumaker
Chief Financial Officer
Joined TPI in May 2019
20 years in finance
First Solar, 8point3 Energy Partners, Swift
BS Business Administration, University of New Mexico
Jim Hughes
Board Member
Joined TPI Board in October 2015
25 years in global energy industry
Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019
Former CEO of First Solar
Joe Kerkhove
S.V.P., Diversified Markets
Joined TPI in October 2017
20 years in business development and marketing
ALCOA Forgings & Extrusions
BS Industrial Mgmt/Manufacturing Mgmt, Purdue
Lyndon Lie
V.P., Technology & Innovation Diversified Markets
Joined TPI in October 2019
30 years in automotive engineering
LRL Automotive Consulting, GM
BSEE Oakland Univ, Exec MBA Michigan State
Paul Giovacchini
Chairman
Chairman of TPI Board since 2006
Independent Consulting Advisor to Landmark Partners, Inc.
February 2020
Wind Market Update
Global Power Generation Market Through 2050
Wind projected to represent 40% of new power generation investment
Electricity demand, OECD* versus non-OECD
Global Investment in Power
TWh
Generation by Region, 2019-50
45,000
$ T, real 2018
40,000
APAC
$5.8
35,000
30,000
62%
Europe
$2.6
25,000
demand
Non-OECD
META
$2.0
20,000
growth
OECD
15,000
AMER
$1.9
10,000
5,000
Rest of the World
$1.2
2018 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050
Wind
Solar
Gas
Nuclear
Hydro
Coal
Power Generation Mix
Global Electricity Generation
Historical world power
NEO 2019 power
100%
generation mix
generation mix
Fuel based
80%
26% wind
24%
39%
Fuel free
60%
62%
2018
2050
40%
renewables
26,188 TWh
42,421 TWh
20%
31% fossil
61%
0%
fuels by 2050
76%
1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050
Coal
Gas
Oil
Nuclear
Hydro
Wind
Solar
Other
Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019
* Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
Wind Energy Is the Cheapest Form of New Generation in Many Markets
Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Range by Technology Forecast - ($/MWh)
Onshore wind
Natural Gas
Coal
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
-
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
-
China
Germany
India
Japan
United States
China
Japan
MENA
U.K.
United States
China Northeastern
China Northcentral
India
Indonesia
Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines and coal, unsubsidized.
Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019
New Wind LCOE is Lower than the Marginal Cost of Coal
($/MWh)
$90
$75
$60
$45
$30
$15
$0
Levelized Cost
Marginal Cost of Selected Existing
of New-Build Wind and Solar
Conventional Generation(1)
Unsubsidized Solar PV
Unsubsidized Wind
Onshore
Solar PV
Coal
Nuclear
Wind
- Thin Film
Utility Scale
Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0).
1. Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research.
Large and Growing Global Market
Estimated Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2019 - 2028
77
Onshore
Offshore
74
72
74
6
70
68
66
9
15
17
7
11
11
70
65
60
60
57
58
58
89
84
77
Offshore
22
CAGR
17
20
~ 14%
(2019 - 2028)
Onshore
67
CAGR
60
63
~ 1%
(2019 - 2028)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 75GW between 2018 and 2028.
Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at a 8% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth.
February 7, 2020 | 25
U.S. Forecast - Forecasted GW Continue to Increase
2019-2028
16 15
14
13
12
11
10
GW
8
8
7
8
15
7
7
7
6
6
13
0.4
4
3
3
11
2
4
4
4
6
2
4
3
3
4
4
4
0
WM Onshore WM Offshore
GW
16
14 14
12
11
10
9
8
9
9
8
8
6
4
2
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
UBS Onshore
Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" and UBS Securities LLC
EMEA Forecast - Growth Dominated by Offshore
2019-2028
40
35
34
30
30
25
25
25
25
27
11
25
9
3
5
23
6
7
3
5
GW
20
20
17
2
15 4
10
18
21
20
20
20
20
20
21
22
13
5
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Onshore Offshore
Offshore
CAGR ~ 12%
(2019 - 2028)
Onshore
CAGR ~ 6%
(2019 - 2028)
APAC Onshore - 16% CAGR for India Forecasted
2019-2028
GW
40
35
35
33
31
32
4
31
30
30
4
29
30
4
28
3
3
India
3
3
3
4
26
2
8
CAGR
2
25
3
6
6
5
6
7
~ 16%
7
(2019 - 2028)
20
4
15
25
25
21
22
22
21
21
23
10
19
19
5
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
China
India
Other APAC
February 7, 2020 | 28
APAC Offshore
2019-2028
GW
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
7.9
7.8
CAGR
7.2
~ 13%
1.3
1.2
(2019 - 2028)
0.6
6.5
6.0
6.0
6.0
0.5
0.4
1.1
1.1
0.4
5.1
0.6
0.5
1.7
0.7
1.1
0.3
0.9
1.2
0.4
0.5
1.1
1.2
4.2
0.4
0.2
0.1
1.3
2.5
0.1
4.5
4.7
4.5
4.5
4.3
4.4
4.3
3.9
3.1
2.4
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
China
Taiwan
Japan
Other APAC
LATAM Forecast
2019-2028
GW
5.0
4.6
4.5
4.5
4.6
0.2
4.1
4.2
0.4
4.0
4.0
0.4
3.8
1.1
1.2
0.5
3.6
1.3
1.2
3.3
1.1
0.5
0.8
0.3
0.3
0.7
0.9
0.3
3.0
0.9
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.0
0.3
0.5
0.4
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.7
0.8
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.5
1.8
2.0
0.4
0.2
0.4
1.1
0.3
1.0
1.8
1.8
1.6
1.7
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.1 1.2
0.0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Other LATAM
February 2020
Wind Operations
Safety is a Core Value and Mindset
Focused efforts on prevention
Near Miss Identification and Solutions
Good Catch Programs
Behavior Based Safety Programs
Layered Audits
Safety Programs Focused on
Prevention
Recordable and Lost Time Incident Rates
3.5
hoursworked
3
2
2.5
200,000per
1.5
Cases
1
0.5
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
TPI RIR
TPI LTIR
Industry-BLS RIR (1)
Industry-BLS LTIR (1)
(1) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses
Quality Management System
Expanded Global Quality Audits
Holistic implementation of process improvements
Embedding quality into the manufacturing operation
Strengthened Central Quality Team
Infrastructure to capture and deploy lessons learned
Targeted Efforts to Eliminate Defects
(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years
Non-conformances/Blade(1)
13
12
11
10
9
8
2017
2018
2019
Warranty Spend as % of Net Sales
1.00%
0.80%
0.60%
0.40%
0.20%
0.00%
2017
2018
2019
February 7, 2020 | 33
Speed to Drive Output and On-time Delivery
Manufacturing productivity and stabilizing operations
Focused efforts on constrained operations
Labor productivity improvements through efficient deployment
Process optimization with technology, functional collaboration
Non-linearscaling of productivity for larger blades
Continuous Improvement Enables
Consistent Delivery
Cycle Time in Hours (1)
32
3024%
28
26
24
22
2017
2018
2019
(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years
Driving Costs Down
Key components include material and labor costs
Bill of Material (BOM) cost reductions
Supply chain strategies
Value engineering
Direct material productivity programs
Labor cost reduction through benchmarking and global collaboration
Reduce manufacturing overhead
Upfront collaboration with customers
Driving Cost Down Through Material
and Labor Cost Reductions
(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years
BOM Reduction/Blade (1)
12%
2017
2018
2019
DL Hour Reduction/Blade (1)
11%
2017
2018
2019
Start-up and Transition Execution - Speed
Speed up transitions with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing principles
Scalable processes and standard stage gate model with metrics
Core teams with functional expertise
Upstream customer alignment/collaboration
Cross functional collaboration to accelerate transitions
Disciplined Approach to Accelerate
and Execute on Start-ups and
Transitions
Ramp Down
Decommissioning
Commissioning
Cut Up
Ramp Up
Ramp Down
Commissioning
Cut Up
Ramp Up
Decommissioning
Start-up example - Cycle Time in Hours by Week
120
110
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Impact of Transitions
Facility Adj. EBITDA ($)
YEAR BEFORE
YEAR OF
YEAR 1 AFTER
YEAR 2 AFTER
Adj. EBITDA Transition
Adj. EBITDA at Minimum Volume
Transitions Increase Contract Values and Expected AEBITDA Over Time
February 7, 2020 | 37
Technology
Technology Focused on Driving Business Performance
Business Drivers
Lower LCOE
Technology Focus Areas
Materials Process Tooling Analytics Disruptive
Speed Flexibility
24 hour cycle time
Product Transitions (Switch/Ramp Up)
Optimized Mfg. Processes, Tooling
Cost
BOM (Resin/Adhesives)
BOM (Spar Cap Materials Tech)
BOM Core
Innovation (Technology Readiness)
Jointed Blades
Selective Automation
Materials (recyclable materials)
Technology Advantage
Customer Technology
TPI Technology
Collaborative Space
Design for Manufacturing
Technical Due Diligence
Process Technology
Develop manufacturing
process technology to
Structural Design
enable manufacture
Design of internal
Aero Design structure
Design of external
Enhanced TPI Customer
Collaboration
Technology Partnership built on long-term relationships and mutual dependency
'True' Partnerships with customers in their New Product Development process
Move upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation
Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities and pilot production line in our facilities
Leads to
shape (airfoil)
Material Technology Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost
Reduced Time to Market
Design to Cost Target
Enhanced Design for Manufacturing
Margin Expansion
February 7, 2020 | 40
TPI Enabling Technologies
Analytics - Speed & Quality
Tooling - Speed & Flexibility
Analytical Tools
Infusion Modeling
Integrated Controls
Heated Systems
Curing characterization Laser Automation
Adjustable Frame Design
Modular Molds
Materials - Cost
Characterization
Resins/Adhesives
Tie in to the business drivers
Tie on to customer roadmaps
Leverage external funding
Core
Spar Cap Material
Manufacturing Processes
- Speed & Flexibility
'One Step' Close
Innovation - Tech Readiness
Jointed Blades
Thermoplastics
Automation
Global Supply Chain
Global Supply Chain Expertise
KEY COMMODITY MARKET TRENDS
Commodity
Market Trend
TPI Pricing
Glass*
Carbon
Resin / Adhesive
Core
Hardware
Consumables
Coating
YEAR OVER YEAR RAW MATERIAL SAVINGS
8 % 8 %
7 %
4 %
4 %
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
TPI remains a preferred customer to our suppliers:
Global presence and footprint
Growth
Large scale buying power
Collaboration with TPI in other Industries
Global Supply Chain and Localization Strategy
AVERAGE CATEGORY SPEND
Carbon Blade Design
Glass Blade Design
18%
27%
31%
35%
5%
2%
12%
4%
7%
8%
17%
7%
4%
4%
19%
Resin
Adhesive
Coatings
Core
Consumables
Hardware
Glass
Carbon
EXPANDING GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN
Supplier localization
Capacity expansion in Best Cost Markets
ASIA
MEXICO
Leveraging global suppliers to localize new TPI facilities
Fabric Conversion
Fabric and Core Kitting
Capacity Expansion
PET Foam Extrusion (Core)
CHINA / EAST ASIA
New and fast growing suppliers
Chemicals
Core materials
Expanded footprint in Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam
Chemical Production
Core Materials
Carbon
INDIA
Regional Localization
Fabric Conversion
Fabric and Core Kitting
Capacity Expansion
Chemical Production
Glass direct roving furnace
PET Foam Extrusion
Carbonization and Pultrusions
Global Talent
Adding Significant Global Talent
Post-IPO Headcount Growth
14000
12000
10000
8000
6000
4000
2000
0
AZ
RI
IA
CN
TK
MX
IN
Total Headcount
40 Senior Leaders Added
Years of Experience
Engineers and
Technicians
The acquisition, development, motivation and retention of this talent is critical to support our growth and success.
Improving Technical Capabilities Across the Organization
Improved Technical Capability
Faster and more effective startups and transitions
Quality that results in
zero-defect culture
Cost reduction through process
and DFM efforts
Innovation enabling diversified
business opportunities and growth
Hiring, developing, motivating, and retaining our technical talent is a critical strategy enabler:
TPI Academy
Associate mobility
Individual development planning
Engineering career ladder
Competitive total rewards and destination for top talent
Global HR Strategy Builds the Foundation for Our Overall People Strategy
Culture
Develop leadership
excellence
and Values
at all levels
Attract and retain top talent
Global talent
Talent
practices
analytics
Diversity and Inclusion Matters
TPI has great programs focused on recognizing and promoting diversity
WRISE event for top performing women globally
Global participation in International Women's Day activities
Reporting metrics on diversity in talent management practices
The plan we are executing:
Create a vision and plan
Leadership involvement
Embed and Align
Tell Our Story
Measure Experience and Impact
Q&A
Coffee Break
Global Service
Large and Growing Global Service Market Opportunity
Global Blade Service Market Forecast
3.5
+$1.6B
3.0
7%
2.5
CAGR
billion
2.0
1.5
US$
1.0
0.5
0.0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Leading Edge Repair
Lightning Receptor Exchange
Blade Surface Add On-Install / Repairs
Trailing Edge Repair
Structural Repair
Other
Global Retrofits
Blade Service Growth by Region
20182028
AMER $239 M $411 M
EMEA $741 M
$1.4 B
APAC $596 M
$1.3 B
Source: Wood Mackenzie, Global Onshore Wind Power O&M 2019
Wind Blade Service Offerings
Certified Professionals
Engineering & Preventative Maintenance
Inspection & Analysis
Repair & Improvements
Recycling
February 7, 2020 | 54
Diversified Markets
Vehicle Strategy for Clean Transportation
Lighter weight equates to longer range
Lower capital investment required for composites structure
Multiple programs in: Passenger Automotive
EVs
Commercial Vehicles
February 7, 2020 | 56
Large Market Opportunity
U.S. Electric Bus Market
Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit
Cusp of wide-spread adoption
Technology applicable everywhere
Compelling growth potential
1,400
16%
1,200
CAGR
1,000
Units
800
600
400
200
-
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
U.S.
Proterra is a leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share
>100 customers and >900 vehicles sold
>50,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions & 2,000,000 gallons of fuel avoided
February 7, 2020 | 57
Commercial Vehicles Market
Significant Growth Projections
Commercial vehicle market growing, largely driven by ecommerce
Opportunity for electric vehicles driven by economics
Light
6
5
36%
4
units
CAGR
3
Million
2
1
0
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
2032
2034
2036
2038
2040
Medium and Heavy
500
Medium
Heavy
450
400
27%
350
units
CAGR
300
250
Thousand
200
150
100
50
0
2018
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
2032
2034
2036
2038
2040
Purpose-Built Electric Delivery Vehicles
Building on our experience related to Cab Structures, in Q1 2019 we announced the award to develop and produce a chassis and cab structure for a purpose-build electric delivery vehicle. Pilot production is underway.
February 7, 2020 | 59
Passenger EV market
>55% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2040
Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain
Millions
100
80
60
40
20
0
BEV PHEV ICE
Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019
Technology and Innovation Center
Technology Center for Global TPI
Continued design support for wind and diversified markets
World class Composite Technology Hub
Certified materials laboratory
Product & process R&D
Automation technology development
Manufacturing process development
High Volume Automated Pilot Liquid Compression Molding (LCM) Line
Initial investment of $12M+ for first automated LCM, cut and trim production line
Installation on track for target of Q2 2020
Moving from traditional, large scale, low volume composite manufacturing processes in to a highly automated, low labor, high volume production capability
Driving production cycle times from tens of hours, to under 10 minutes
Composite Battery Enclosure Opportunity
Mass, Cost and Producibility
Material Characterization
Form, Fit and Function
Fire resistance
External direct exposure to flame
Internal thermal propagation
EMI Shielding
Structural integrity (Pack Level)
Modal response
100kN Side crush
Ground impact/jacking loads
G-Loads
Thermal Management Systems
IP 67 Rating
Exploded CAD
TPI Prototype
view of all-Composite
Composite Battery
Enclosure
Enclosure
TPI Battery Enclosure Physical Testing
External Fire
Internal Fire Propagation
Radiated Emissions
Vertical Crush
Horizontal Crush
PASS
FAIL
PASS
FAIL
PASS
FAIL
PASS
FAIL
PASS
FAIL
February 7, 2020 | 62
Financials
2019 Guidance Update
Prior Guidance for 2019
2019 Selected, Preliminary
Estimated Results
Net Sales
$1.45 billion to $1.50 billion
$1.42 billion to $1.44 billion
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$80 million to $85 million
Unchanged
Loss Per Share
$0.18 to $0.23
$0.43 to $0.47
Utilization %
~ 80%
Unchanged
Average Selling Price per Blade
$135,000 to $140,000
Unchanged
Non-Blade Sales
$100 million to $105 million
$110 million to $115 million
Capital Expenditures
$95 million to $100 million
$75 million to $80 million
Startup Costs
$47 million to $49 million
Unchanged
(1) See Appendix for reconciliations on non-GAAP financial data.
Financial Performance (1)
Substantial Topline Growth funded largely from Cash from Operations
Net Sales
2016 - 2019P
$ millions
$1,600
Topline Increase
$1,400
23%
$769 M
$1.4 B
$1,200
CAGR
$204 M
$169 M
$1,000
CAPEX
Start-up Costs
$800
$600
Cumulative Cash Flow From Operations, Net
$400
$189 M
$200
Net Debt
$0
$6 M
$72 M
2016
2017
2018
2019P Mid
(1) 2019 amounts reflect preliminary estimated results at the midpoint.
Focus on Cost (1)(2)
Performance
$ millions
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$-
2016
2017
2018
2019P
2020G
Cost of Sales
Driving Cost of Raw Materials Down
Startup & Transition Cost
Accelerate Startups &
Quicker Transitions
General & Administrative Expenses
Driving Down MOH & Fixed Costs
1% Cost Reduction is >$10M
AEBITDA
Start-up Costs
2019 amounts reflect the preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflect guidance at the midpoint.
2020 Guidance
2019 Selected,
Preliminary Estimated Results
2020 Guidance(1)
Net Sales
$1.42 billion to $1.44 billion
$1.55 billion to $1.65 billion
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$80 million to $85 million
$100 million to $125 million
Utilization %
~ 80%
80% to 85%
Wind Blade Set Capacity
4,000
4,380
Average Selling Price per Blade
$135,000 to $140,000
$140,000 to $145,000
Non-Blade Sales
$110 million to $115 million
$75 million to $100 million
Capital Expenditures
$75 million to $80 million
$80 million to $90 million
Startup Costs
$47 million to $49 million
$17 million to $20 million
(1) Excludes the impact of the Coronavirus
February 7, 2020 | 68
Adjusted EBITDA Walk 2019 to 2020 (1)(2)
$ millions
160
140
120
$112.5M (1)
100
$82.5M
80
Wind:
Wind:
60
$130.7M
$155.5M
40
G&A:
G&A:
($26.2M)
($35M)
Diversified Market:
Diversified Market:
20
($22.0M)
($8M)
-
2019
Wind
Wind LD's
Diversified
ASC 606
General &
2020
AEBITDA
(excl LD's
Markets
Admin. (G&A)
AEBITDA
Preliminary
& 606)
Expenses
Guidance
Midpoint
Midpoint
Increase
Decrease
Total
February 7, 2020 | 69
Path to $2 Billion and Free Cash Flow
LONG-TERM WIND FINANCIAL TARGETS
80% UTILIZATION
15 GW
$2.0 B REVENUE
12% AEBITDA
$30 M - $60 M
CAPEX ANNUALLY 20%-25% CASH TAX
25% - 30% ROIC(1)
7% - 9% FCF
Future Estimated Wind Revenue Under Contract
Future Estimated Revenue - $4.3 B
$2,500
Annual Max and Min Contract Value Range
$2,000
$1,500
$1,000
$500
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
$2 B
MX
TK
CN
US
IN
ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases.
February 7, 2020 | 70
CapEx and Free Cash Flow Momentum (1)(2)
$ thousands
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
-
2016
2017
(20,000)
(40,000)
(60,000)
(80,000)
2018
2019P
2020G
Cash Flow From Operations
CapEx
Free Cash Flow
80% Utilization and Why it Works
Transition Lines
Transition Lines
20
Utilization
70%
Total Volume
4,312
Startup Lines
Lines under Startup
6
Utilization
50%
Total Volume
240
Operating Lines
Lines under Operation
34
Utilization
92%
Total Volume
2,502
Total Lines
Total Volume
3,855
100% Utilization Volume
4,800
Utilization
80%
Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during a period compared to the total potential capacity of wind blades based on the number of manufacturing lines installed at the end of the period.
Key Assumptions:
60 lines
20 under transition
6 in start-up
34 in operation
80 sets per line
Current transition and startup speed
ESG
Benefits of TPI's ESG Efforts
• Reduce Risk
Monitor and lead business using ESG metrics to identify and mitigate risks
Increase Associate Satisfaction
Focus on ESG to improve associate engagement and health, improve quality, and reduce turnover.
• Improve Operational Execution
Reduce waste to reduce environmental risk and operating costs
Improve Financial Performance
Margin expansion
Reduce cost of capital
Improve shareholder returns
• Improve governance to better align management, board and stakeholder
February 7, 2020 | 74
ESG Status Update
Materiality
Sustainability report
assessment
-
-
Conduct materiality
Data collection
refresh
2018-2019
Q1-2 2020
Adopt additional ESG reporting frameworks such as:
CDP and TCFD
-
Set sustainability
goals
Future
ESG Materiality Matrix
Importance
to External
Shareholders
5.0
Governance & Ethics
4.5
Economic Performance
4.0
Occupational
Training & Education
Environmental
Heath & Safety
Compliance
Effluents & Waste
3.5
Materials & Material Efficiency
Emissions
Energy
Local Community
Indirect Economic
Management
Impact
3.0
Procurement Practices
Customer Health & Safety
/ Material Sourcing
Supplier Social Assessment
2.5
Diversity & Equal Opportunity
Supplier Environmental Assessment
Child Labor
Core Business/
2.0
Economic /
Anti Corruption
Water Management
Governance
Environmental
1.5
Social
1.0
Labor
1.0
1.5
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
4.0
4.5
5.0
TPI Impacts
Reporting Metrics
Aligned to GRI and SASB Reporting Standards
Safety
Environmental
• RIR
Compliance
• LTIR
Local Communities
Energy
• Volunteer hours
• Energy usage
Indirect Economic Impact
Waste
• Community investments
• Waste by type
• Regionalized supply spend
Emissions
CO2 Avoidance
Materials
Renewable materials used
Associates
Average training per associate
Engagement
Million Metric Tons of CO2
350
303
300
250
203 213
200
151
150
111
100
50
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019P
Closing Remarks
Summary Comments
Wind energy and EV's offer tremendous opportunity for TPI's diversified, profitable, global growth.
Wind growth is mostly about economics, customers, investors and the need to positively impact climate change.
Wind costs will continue to be driven down to compete primarily with solar.
Price discipline and margin opportunities should improve over time.
TPI is building global infrastructure with best-in-class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost.
We will continue to partner deeply with the industry leading customers.
We are thrilled to be growing and diversifying the global TPI team.
We are applying our global scale to ensure lowest cost raw materials and to eliminate supply change constraints.
February 7, 2020 | 79
Summary Comments
We are bringing relentless focus to manufacturing execution, productivity gains, cost reduction and risk mitigation.
We plan to turn speed into a source of competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half, reduce cost of transitions and share those costs with our customers.
We will continue to innovate and advance our state-of-the-art blade technology.
We plan to grow our profitable blade service business.
We plan to bring value to the EV sector with structural composite solutions and plan to build a $500M annual revenue stream. By developing bus, delivery vehicle, truck and passenger vehicle applications, we will see just how low down the cost curve and how high up the volume curve we can profitably grow.
February 7, 2020 | 80
Summary Comments
Not many companies have funded 23% growth primarily from cash from operations.
Our capital allocation strategy includes maintaining a conservative balance sheet, smart long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders.
ESG is the right thing to do. We are committed to it and expect it to drive long term value.
We will continue to build a strong, independent and diverse board of directors as well as ensure that our management team is fully aligned with the interests of our stakeholders.
You've heard from our team how we expect to deliver on our mission of 18GW of capacity, 80% utilization, 20% global market share, $2B in annual revenue, 12% AEBITDA, 25-30% ROIC, and 7-9% free cash flow.
February 7, 2020 | 81
Q&A / Lunch
Appendix - Non-GAAP Information
This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)
A reconciliation of the low end and high end ranges of projected net income (loss) to projected EBITDA and projected adjusted EBITDA for the full years 2019 and 2020 is as follows:
2019 Preliminary
2020 Guidance Range (1)
Results Range (1)
($ in thousands)
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Projected net income (loss)
$
(16,500)
$
(15,000)
$
16,000
$
26,000
Adjustments:
Projected depreciation and amortization
38,500
39,000
50,000
55,000
Projected interest expense (net of interest income)
8,000
8,300
11,000
13,000
Projected loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
Projected income tax provision
22,500
23,500
10,000
15,000
Projected EBITDA
52,500
55,800
87,000
109,000
Projected share-based compensation expense
5,500
5,900
5,000
6,000
Projected realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement
4,000
4,300
-
-
Projected realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments
18,000
19,000
8,000
10,000
Projected Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,000
$
85,000
$
100,000
$
125,000
(1) All figures presented are projected estimates for the full years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020.
