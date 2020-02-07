Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TPI Composites, Inc.    TPIC

TPI COMPOSITES, INC.

(TPIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TPI Composites : Investor Day Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:33pm EST

INVESTOR DAY

February 2020

February 7, 2020 |

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: our selected, preliminary estimated results for the year ended December 31, 2019; our guidance for 2020; effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; our projected annual revenue growth; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue" and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any

forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make.

This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

February 7, 2020 | 2

INVESTOR DAY

Today's Agenda

9:00 Introduction & Opening Remarks

9:30 Wind Market Update

9:45 Wind Operations

10:30 Q&A

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Global Service

11:10 Diversified Markets

11:35 Financials

12:20 ESG

12:30 Closing Remarks

12:45 Q&A / Lunch

February 2020

February 7, 2020 | 3

February 2020

Introduction &

Opening Remarks

February 7, 2020 |

Macros:

  • TPI is mapping our significant growth onto two major macros - decarbonizing the electric sector and electrifying the vehicle fleet.
  • The future of electricity generation will be a cost-effective combination of wind, solar, storage and transmission.
  • TWh of wind generation are projected to increase by a factor of more than 8 and grow from being 5% of global power generation in 2018 to 26% in 2050.
  • These trends are driven more and more by economics, what customers want to buy, what investors want to invest in, and the need to positively affect climate change.

Global Power Generation Mix Forecast

OTHER

WIND

2%

16%

5%

SOLAR

HYDRO

16%

2018

37%

26,188 TWh

COAL

24%

GAS

OTHER

9%

WIND

HYDRO

26%

12%

2050

GAS 19% 42,412 TWh

22%

12% SOLAR

COAL

Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019

February 7, 2020 | 5

Electrifying the Vehicle Fleet

Weight savings in EV's provided by highly structural composite solutions drives added range, durability and performance

Municipal e-bus sales

8,000

7,000 29%

6,000 CAGR

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

Europe

U.S.

India

Japan

RoW ex. China

US, China and Europe commercial vehicles sales by drivetrain

12

10

Millions

8

6

4

2

0

Diesel

Natural gas

Electric

Hydrogen

Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain

100

Millions

80

60

40

20

0

BEV PHEV ICE

Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, "BEV" - Battery Electric Vehicle; "PHEV" - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle; "ICE" - Internal Combustion Engine

February 7, 2020 | 6

Investment Thesis

Capitalizing on Wind and EV Market Growth, Blade

Outsourcing and Improving Economics

Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint

Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise

Provide Barrier to Entry

Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model

Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue

Visibility

Compelling Return on Invested Capital

Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth

Experience

February 7, 2020 | 7

TPI is Building Global Infrastructure and Advancing Technology

  • TPI is building value through its global world class footprint and profitable market share gain while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
  • We are targeting 20% share of the global wind blade market and are building 18GW of blade capacity to achieve this position.
  • We are advancing wind
    and transportation composites technology to improve our competitive advantage.

Global Market Growth (GW)

84

89

77

74

74

77

66

70

68

72

20

22

6

9

15

17

17

7

11

11

60

70

65

60

57

58

58

60

63

67

Offshore

Onshore

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 8

Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand

TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export

13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries

February 7, 2020 | 9

Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand

TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export

Matamoros, MX

Yangzhou, China

Square feet - 527k

Square feet - 934k

Capacity - ~1.9GW

Capacity - ~3.7GW

Juarez, MX

Chennai, India

Square feet - 155k

Square feet - 776k

Tooling and

Capacity - ~3GW

Transportation

13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries

February 7, 2020 | 10

Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders

Key Customers with Significant Market Share

Current Customer Mix - 52(3) Dedicated Lines

Global Onshore Wind

2016-2018

Rank

OEM

Share (1)

1

Vestas

18%

2

Goldwind

12%

3

SGRE (2)

12%

4

GE Wind

12%

5

ENERCON

7%

6

Envision

6%

7

Nordex Group

6%

8

Mingyang

4%

9

United Power

3%

10

CSIC Haizhuang

3%

TPI Customer

~55%

Market Share

Global Onshore Wind excl. China

2016-2018

Rank

OEM

Share (1)

1

Vestas

28%

2

SGRE (2)

19%

3

GE Wind

19%

4

ENERCON

11%

5

Nordex Group

10%

6

Senvion

4%

7

Suzlon

4%

8

INOX

1%

9

Goldwind

<1%

10

ReGen Powertech

<1%

TPI Customer

Market Share

~87%

4%

27%

46%

13%

10%

= TPI Customer

= Chinese Player

TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 55% of the global onshore market

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Historical Global Wind Turbine OEM Market Share"

  1. Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent
  2. Figures for Siemens/Gamesa are pro forma for the April 2017 merger of Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica and Siemens Wind Power
  3. 52 dedicated lines under long term agreement; does not include 2 lines under an agreement for 2020 in China.

February 7, 2020 | 11

Wind Industry Success and Some Challenges

New product transitions have accelerated as turbine companies battle for market share and consolidation

Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time(1)

New Product

Onshore wind

Onshore wind

Introductions

LCOE Mean

LCOE Range

$250

(On and

80

offshore)

$/MWh

$99

$62

$60

$56

$54

70

IntroductionsProduct

$188

60

$148

50

$125

$92

$95

$95

$81

40

$77

30

$63

$

50

$

48

$

45

20

New

$

10

$

$0

37

32

$

32

$

30

$29

$

28

0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Turbine OEMs Average Annual Rotor Diameter

2019e - 2028e

(m)

200

190

Diameter

180

170

160

Rotor

150

140

Average

130

120

110

100

19e

20e

21e

22e

23e

24e

25e

26e

27e

28e

Vestas

GE

Nordex

Enercon

SGRE

Blade Size

2007 Blades

2014 Blades

2020 Blades

Statue of Liberty

Big Ben

2020 Wind Turbine

151 ft | 46 m

187 ft | 57 m

246 ft | 75 m

305 ft | 93 m

314 ft | 96 m

574 ft | 175 m

Comparison

(Height)

492 ft | 150 m

(Rotor Diameter)

Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0) and Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Turbine Technology Trends 2019

1. Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors.

February 7, 2020 | 12

Gaining EV Traction and Building Our Team

  • Long-termtarget of $500M annual revenue over time
  • In 2019 and 2020 we will have invested ~$50M in our diversification strategy
  • Optimizing cost structure for composite bus bodies
  • First pilot production award for commercial delivery vehicle for Workhorse
  • Building a strong team of automotive/composites experts
  • Automated pilot production line on track for mid 2020 - structural parts made in minutes
  • Creating product patents in addition to process knowhow

February 7, 2020 | 13

Building a Strong Team

40 Senior Leaders Added

US,

1,300

Years of Experience

Mexico,

~13,300

Asia,

5,500

2,900

associates

worldwide

Engineers and

Technicians

EMEAI,

3,600

February 7, 2020 | 14

Significant Topline and Market Share Growth (1)

Net Sales

$1,800 $1,600 20%

CAGR

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000 $800

$600

$400

$200 $0

Global Onshore Market Share(1)

20%

18%

16%

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

MW Sold

14,000

12,000 26%

CAGR

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

(1) TPI's market share is based on TPI MWs relative to Wood Mackenzie OEM total onshore MW, 2019P reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint, and 2020G reflects 2020 guidance at the midpoint..

February 7, 2020 | 15

Growth Funded Primarily Through Cash Flow from Operations

  • Funded growth largely from cash from operations since 2016 - $190M
  • Maintaining strong balance sheet, net debt of $72M, just dipped into IPO proceeds during 2019

Capital Allocation Plan

Capital discipline

  • Robust balance sheet
  • Working capital management
  • Return on invested capital

Reinvestment in business to drive long term profitable growth and productivity

Selective acquisitions aligned to core strategy

Potential to return of capital to shareholders

February 7, 2020 | 16

Building a Strong Independent and Diverse Board

Independent Board Members Added Since November 2015

Jim Hughes

  • Over 25 years of experience in global energy industry
  • Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019
  • Former CEO of First Solar

Jayshree Desai

  • Over 20 years of extensive wind energy experience including EDPR and Clean Line Energy Partners
  • Chief Corporate Development Officer at Quanta Services, Inc. since 2020

TJ Jordan

  • 35 years of extensive automotive and aerospace global operations and executive leadership and board experience including GM, UTC, Oshkosh
  • President and Chief Operating Officer of Dura Automotive Systems, LLC from 2015-2019

February 7, 2020 | 17

TPI Operating Imperatives

• Relentless focus on operational excellence

• Turn speed into a competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half

• Continue to advance our composites technology

• Partner more deeply with our customers

• Reduce and balance cost of transitions with our customers

• Apply scale to expand material capacity, continuity of supply, and drive cost down

• Continue to build and develop world class team

• Drive ESG vision

February 7, 2020 | 18

Key Biographies

Steve Lockard

Chief Executive Officer

  • Joined TPI in December 1999
  • 35 years in global manufacturing
  • Satloc, ADFlex Solutions, Rogers Corp
  • BS Electrical Engineering, ASU

Tom Adams

S.V.P., Wind

  • Joined TPI in February 2018
  • 25 years in business development
  • ABS Group, Wood Group
  • BS Mechanical Engineering, UC Davis

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan

Chief Operating Officer Wind

  • Joined TPI in September 2016
  • 25 years in operations and technology
  • Senvion, Suzlon, Halliburton, GE
  • BS Indian Institute Tech, MS and PhD SUNY

Jim Schimanski

V.P., Global Supply Chain

  • Joined TPI in May 2016
  • 30 years in manufacturing
  • GE, Alstom
  • BS Business Mgmt, Russell Sage College

Bill Siwek

President

  • Joined TPI in September 2013
  • 33 years in accounting, finance, IT, operations
  • T.W. Lewis, Lyle Andersen, Arthur Anderson
  • BS Accounting and Economics, Univ. of Redlands

Christian Edin

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

  • Joined TPI in February 2008
  • 12 years in wind
  • BS Finance and BS Marketing, ASU

Adrian Oprescu

S.V.P., Technology and Global Projects

  • Joined TPI in May 2019
  • 20 years in global technology and operations
  • FrontierWind, Vestas, Quest
  • MS Transilvania, MBA Indiana Institute of Technology

Deane Ilukowicz

S.V.P., Global Human Resources

  • Joined TPI in February 2016
  • 28 years in human resources
  • TransUnion, Hypertherm
  • MBA Wake Forest, BA John Hopkins

February 7, 2020 | 19

Key Biographies

Lance Marram

S.V.P., Global Services

  • Joined TPI in October 2019
  • 18 years in wind
  • Senvion, E2M International, Vestas, Gamesa
  • BS UC Santa Barbara, MBA IESE Business School

T.J. Castle

S.V.P., Operations Diversified Markets

  • Joined TPI in November 2015
  • 21 years in aerospace
  • Honeywell, GE
  • BS Aeronautics St Louis University

Bryan Schumaker

Chief Financial Officer

  • Joined TPI in May 2019
  • 20 years in finance
  • First Solar, 8point3 Energy Partners, Swift
  • BS Business Administration, University of New Mexico

Jim Hughes

Board Member

  • Joined TPI Board in October 2015
  • 25 years in global energy industry
  • Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019
  • Former CEO of First Solar

Joe Kerkhove

S.V.P., Diversified Markets

  • Joined TPI in October 2017
  • 20 years in business development and marketing
  • ALCOA Forgings & Extrusions
  • BS Industrial Mgmt/Manufacturing Mgmt, Purdue

Lyndon Lie

V.P., Technology & Innovation Diversified Markets

  • Joined TPI in October 2019
  • 30 years in automotive engineering
  • LRL Automotive Consulting, GM
  • BSEE Oakland Univ, Exec MBA Michigan State

Paul Giovacchini

Chairman

  • Chairman of TPI Board since 2006
  • Independent Consulting Advisor to Landmark Partners, Inc.

February 7, 2020 | 20

February 2020

Wind Market Update

February 7, 2020 |

Global Power Generation Market Through 2050

Wind projected to represent 40% of new power generation investment

Electricity demand, OECD* versus non-OECD

Global Investment in Power

TWh

Generation by Region, 2019-50

45,000

$ T, real 2018

40,000

APAC

$5.8

35,000

30,000

62%

Europe

$2.6

25,000

demand

Non-OECD

META

$2.0

20,000

growth

OECD

15,000

AMER

$1.9

10,000

5,000

Rest of the World

$1.2

2018 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050

Wind

Solar

Gas

Nuclear

Hydro

Coal

Power Generation Mix

Global Electricity Generation

Historical world power

NEO 2019 power

100%

generation mix

generation mix

Fuel based

80%

26% wind

24%

39%

Fuel free

60%

62%

2018

2050

40%

renewables

26,188 TWh

42,421 TWh

20%

31% fossil

61%

0%

fuels by 2050

76%

1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050

Coal

Gas

Oil

Nuclear

Hydro

Wind

Solar

Other

Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019

* Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

February 7, 2020 | 22

Wind Energy Is the Cheapest Form of New Generation in Many Markets

Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Range by Technology Forecast - ($/MWh)

Onshore wind

Natural Gas

Coal

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

-

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

-

China

Germany

India

Japan

United States

China

Japan

MENA

U.K.

United States

China Northeastern

China Northcentral

India

Indonesia

Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines and coal, unsubsidized.

Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019

February 7, 2020 | 23

New Wind LCOE is Lower than the Marginal Cost of Coal

($/MWh)

$90

$75

$60

$45

$30

$15

$0

Levelized Cost

Marginal Cost of Selected Existing

of New-Build Wind and Solar

Conventional Generation(1)

Unsubsidized Solar PV

Unsubsidized Wind

Onshore

Solar PV

Coal

Nuclear

Wind

- Thin Film

Utility Scale

Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0).

1. Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research.

February 7, 2020 | 24

Large and Growing Global Market

Estimated Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2019 - 2028

77

Onshore

Offshore

74

72

74

6

70

68

66

9

15

17

7

11

11

70

65

60

60

57

58

58

89

84

77

Offshore

22

CAGR

17

20

~ 14%

(2019 - 2028)

Onshore

67

CAGR

60

63

~ 1%

(2019 - 2028)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 75GW between 2018 and 2028.

Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at a 8% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth.

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 25

U.S. Forecast - Forecasted GW Continue to Increase

2019-2028

16 15

14

13

12

11

10

GW

8

8

7

8

15

7

7

7

6

6

13

0.4

4

3

3

11

2

4

4

4

6

2

4

3

3

4

4

4

0

WM Onshore WM Offshore

GW

16

14 14

12

11

10

9

8

9

9

8

8

6

4

2

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

UBS Onshore

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" and UBS Securities LLC

February 7, 2020 | 26

EMEA Forecast - Growth Dominated by Offshore

2019-2028

40

35

34

30

30

25

25

25

25

27

11

25

9

3

5

23

6

7

3

5

GW

20

20

17

2

15 4

10

18

21

20

20

20

20

20

21

22

13

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Onshore Offshore

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

Offshore

CAGR ~ 12%

(2019 - 2028)

Onshore

CAGR ~ 6%

(2019 - 2028)

February 7, 2020 | 27

APAC Onshore - 16% CAGR for India Forecasted

2019-2028

GW

40

35

35

33

31

32

4

31

30

30

4

29

30

4

28

3

3

India

3

3

3

4

26

2

8

CAGR

2

25

3

6

6

5

6

7

~ 16%

7

(2019 - 2028)

20

4

15

25

25

21

22

22

21

21

23

10

19

19

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

China

India

Other APAC

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 28

APAC Offshore

2019-2028

GW

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

7.9

7.8

CAGR

7.2

~ 13%

1.3

1.2

(2019 - 2028)

0.6

6.5

6.0

6.0

6.0

0.5

0.4

1.1

1.1

0.4

5.1

0.6

0.5

1.7

0.7

1.1

0.3

0.9

1.2

0.4

0.5

1.1

1.2

4.2

0.4

0.2

0.1

1.3

2.5

0.1

4.5

4.7

4.5

4.5

4.3

4.4

4.3

3.9

3.1

2.4

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

China

Taiwan

Japan

Other APAC

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 29

LATAM Forecast

2019-2028

GW

5.0

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.6

0.2

4.1

4.2

0.4

4.0

4.0

0.4

3.8

1.1

1.2

0.5

3.6

1.3

1.2

3.3

1.1

0.5

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.7

0.9

0.3

3.0

0.9

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.0

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.7

0.8

0.7

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.5

1.8

2.0

0.4

0.2

0.4

1.1

0.3

1.0

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.9

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.1 1.2

0.0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Other LATAM

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 30

February 2020

Wind Operations

February 7, 2020 |

Safety is a Core Value and Mindset

  • Focused efforts on prevention
    • Near Miss Identification and Solutions
    • Good Catch Programs
  • Behavior Based Safety Programs
  • Layered Audits

Safety Programs Focused on

Prevention

Recordable and Lost Time Incident Rates

3.5

hoursworked

3

2

2.5

200,000per

1.5

Cases

1

0.5

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TPI RIR

TPI LTIR

Industry-BLS RIR (1)

Industry-BLS LTIR (1)

(1) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses

February 7, 2020 | 32

Quality Management System

  • Expanded Global Quality Audits
  • Holistic implementation of process improvements
  • Embedding quality into the manufacturing operation
  • Strengthened Central Quality Team
  • Infrastructure to capture and deploy lessons learned

Targeted Efforts to Eliminate Defects

(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years

Non-conformances/Blade(1)

13

12

11

10

9

8

2017

2018

2019

Warranty Spend as % of Net Sales

1.00%

0.80%

0.60%

0.40%

0.20%

0.00%

2017

2018

2019

February 7, 2020 | 33

Speed to Drive Output and On-time Delivery

  • Manufacturing productivity and stabilizing operations
  • Focused efforts on constrained operations
  • Labor productivity improvements through efficient deployment
  • Process optimization with technology, functional collaboration
  • Non-linearscaling of productivity for larger blades

Continuous Improvement Enables

Consistent Delivery

Cycle Time in Hours (1)

32

3024%

28

26

24

22

2017

2018

2019

(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years

February 7, 2020 | 34

Driving Costs Down

  • Key components include material and labor costs
  • Bill of Material (BOM) cost reductions
    • Supply chain strategies
    • Value engineering
    • Direct material productivity programs
  • Labor cost reduction through benchmarking and global collaboration
  • Reduce manufacturing overhead
  • Upfront collaboration with customers

Driving Cost Down Through Material

and Labor Cost Reductions

(1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years

BOM Reduction/Blade (1)

12%

2017

2018

2019

DL Hour Reduction/Blade (1)

11%

2017

2018

2019

February 7, 2020 | 35

Start-up and Transition Execution - Speed

  • Speed up transitions with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing principles
  • Scalable processes and standard stage gate model with metrics
  • Core teams with functional expertise
  • Upstream customer alignment/collaboration
  • Cross functional collaboration to accelerate transitions

Disciplined Approach to Accelerate

and Execute on Start-ups and

Transitions

Ramp Down

Decommissioning

Commissioning

Cut Up

Ramp Up

Ramp Down

Commissioning

Cut Up

Ramp Up

Decommissioning

Start-up example - Cycle Time in Hours by Week

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

February 7, 2020 | 36

Impact of Transitions

Facility Adj. EBITDA ($)

YEAR BEFORE

YEAR OF

YEAR 1 AFTER

YEAR 2 AFTER

Adj. EBITDA Transition

Adj. EBITDA at Minimum Volume

Transitions Increase Contract Values and Expected AEBITDA Over Time

February 7, 2020 | 37

February 2020

Technology

February 7, 2020 |

Technology Focused on Driving Business Performance

Business Drivers

Lower LCOE

Technology Focus Areas

Materials Process Tooling Analytics Disruptive

Speed Flexibility

24 hour cycle time

Product Transitions (Switch/Ramp Up)

Optimized Mfg. Processes, Tooling

Cost

BOM (Resin/Adhesives)

BOM (Spar Cap Materials Tech)

BOM Core

Innovation (Technology Readiness)

Jointed Blades

Selective Automation

Materials (recyclable materials)

February 7, 2020 | 39

Technology Advantage

Customer Technology

TPI Technology

Collaborative Space

Design for Manufacturing

Technical Due Diligence

Process Technology

Develop manufacturing

process technology to

Structural Design

enable manufacture

Design of internal

Aero Design structure

Design of external

Enhanced TPI Customer

Collaboration

Technology Partnership built on long-term relationships and mutual dependency

'True' Partnerships with customers in their New Product Development process

Move upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation

Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities and pilot production line in our facilities

Leads to

shape (airfoil)

Material Technology Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost

  • Reduced Time to Market
  • Design to Cost Target
  • Enhanced Design for Manufacturing
  • Margin Expansion

February 7, 2020 | 40

TPI Enabling Technologies

Analytics - Speed & Quality

Tooling - Speed & Flexibility

Analytical Tools

Infusion Modeling

Integrated Controls

Heated Systems

Curing characterization Laser Automation

Adjustable Frame Design

Modular Molds

Materials - Cost

Characterization

Resins/Adhesives

Tie in to the business drivers

Tie on to customer roadmaps

Leverage external funding

Core

Spar Cap Material

Manufacturing Processes

- Speed & Flexibility

'One Step' Close

Innovation - Tech Readiness

Jointed Blades

Thermoplastics

Automation

February 7, 2020 | 41

February 2020

Global Supply Chain

February 7, 2020 |

Global Supply Chain Expertise

KEY COMMODITY MARKET TRENDS

Commodity

Market Trend

TPI Pricing

Glass*

Carbon

Resin / Adhesive

Core

Hardware

Consumables

Coating

YEAR OVER YEAR RAW MATERIAL SAVINGS

8 % 8 %

7 %

4 %

4 %

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

  • TPI remains a preferred customer to our suppliers:
    • Global presence and footprint
    • Growth
    • Large scale buying power
  • Collaboration with TPI in other Industries

February 7, 2020 | 43

Global Supply Chain and Localization Strategy

AVERAGE CATEGORY SPEND

Carbon Blade Design

Glass Blade Design

18%

27%

31%

35%

5%

2%

12%

4%

7%

8%

17%

7%

4%

4%

19%

Resin

Adhesive

Coatings

Core

Consumables

Hardware

Glass

Carbon

EXPANDING GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

  • Supplier localization
  • Capacity expansion in Best Cost Markets

ASIA

MEXICO

  • Leveraging global suppliers to localize new TPI facilities
    • Fabric Conversion
    • Fabric and Core Kitting
  • Capacity Expansion
    • PET Foam Extrusion (Core)

CHINA / EAST ASIA

  • New and fast growing suppliers
    • Chemicals
    • Core materials
  • Expanded footprint in Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam
    • Chemical Production
    • Core Materials
    • Carbon

INDIA

  • Regional Localization
    • Fabric Conversion
    • Fabric and Core Kitting
  • Capacity Expansion
    • Chemical Production
    • Glass direct roving furnace
    • PET Foam Extrusion
    • Carbonization and Pultrusions

February 7, 2020 | 44

February 2020

Global Talent

February 7, 2020 |

Adding Significant Global Talent

Post-IPO Headcount Growth

14000

12000

10000

8000

6000

4000

2000

0

AZ

RI

IA

CN

TK

MX

IN

Total Headcount

40 Senior Leaders Added

Years of Experience

Engineers and

Technicians

  • The acquisition, development, motivation and retention of this talent is critical to support our growth and success.

February 7, 2020 | 46

Improving Technical Capabilities Across the Organization

Improved Technical Capability

Faster and more effective startups and transitions

Quality that results in

zero-defect culture

Cost reduction through process

and DFM efforts

Innovation enabling diversified

business opportunities and growth

Hiring, developing, motivating, and retaining our technical talent is a critical strategy enabler:

  • TPI Academy
  • Associate mobility
  • Individual development planning
  • Engineering career ladder
  • Competitive total rewards and destination for top talent

February 7, 2020 | 47

Global HR Strategy Builds the Foundation for Our Overall People Strategy

Culture

Develop leadership

excellence

and Values

at all levels

Attract and retain top talent

Global talent

Talent

practices

analytics

February 7, 2020 | 48

Diversity and Inclusion Matters

TPI has great programs focused on recognizing and promoting diversity

  • WRISE event for top performing women globally
  • Global participation in International Women's Day activities
  • Reporting metrics on diversity in talent management practices

The plan we are executing:

Create a vision and plan

Leadership involvement

Embed and Align

Tell Our Story

Measure Experience and Impact

February 7, 2020 | 49

February 2020

Q&A

February 7, 2020 |

February 2020

Coffee Break

February 7, 2020 |

February 2020

Global Service

February 7, 2020 |

Large and Growing Global Service Market Opportunity

Global Blade Service Market Forecast

3.5

+$1.6B

3.0

7%

2.5

CAGR

billion

2.0

1.5

US$

1.0

0.5

0.0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Leading Edge Repair

Lightning Receptor Exchange

Blade Surface Add On-Install / Repairs

Trailing Edge Repair

Structural Repair

Other

Global Retrofits

Blade Service Growth by Region

20182028

AMER $239 M $411 M

EMEA $741 M

$1.4 B

APAC $596 M

$1.3 B

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Global Onshore Wind Power O&M 2019

February 7, 2020 | 53

Wind Blade Service Offerings

Certified Professionals

Engineering & Preventative Maintenance

Inspection & Analysis

Repair & Improvements

Recycling

February 7, 2020 | 54

February 2020

Diversified Markets

February 7, 2020 |

Vehicle Strategy for Clean Transportation

Lighter weight equates to longer range

Lower capital investment required for composites structure

Multiple programs in: Passenger Automotive

EVs

Commercial Vehicles

February 7, 2020 | 56

Large Market Opportunity

U.S. Electric Bus Market

  • Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit
  • Cusp of wide-spread adoption
  • Technology applicable everywhere
  • Compelling growth potential

1,400

16%

1,200

CAGR

1,000

Units

800

600

400

200

-

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

U.S.

Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019

  • Proterra is a leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share
  • >100 customers and >900 vehicles sold
  • >50,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions & 2,000,000 gallons of fuel avoided

February 7, 2020 | 57

Commercial Vehicles Market

Significant Growth Projections

  • Commercial vehicle market growing, largely driven by ecommerce
  • Opportunity for electric vehicles driven by economics

Light

6

5

36%

4

units

CAGR

3

Million

2

1

0

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

2038

2040

Medium and Heavy

500

Medium

Heavy

450

400

27%

350

units

CAGR

300

250

Thousand

200

150

100

50

0

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

2038

2040

Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019

February 7, 2020 | 58

Purpose-Built Electric Delivery Vehicles

Building on our experience related to Cab Structures, in Q1 2019 we announced the award to develop and produce a chassis and cab structure for a purpose-build electric delivery vehicle. Pilot production is underway.​

February 7, 2020 | 59

Passenger EV market

>55% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2040

Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain

Millions

100

80

60

40

20

0

BEV PHEV ICE

Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019

February 7, 2020 | 60

Technology and Innovation Center

Technology Center for Global TPI

  • Continued design support for wind and diversified markets​
  • World class Composite Technology Hub
  • Certified materials laboratory​
  • Product & process R&D​
  • Automation technology development
  • Manufacturing process development

High Volume Automated Pilot Liquid Compression Molding (LCM) Line

  • Initial investment of $12M+ for first automated LCM, cut and trim production line
  • Installation on track for target of Q2 2020
  • Moving from traditional, large scale, low volume composite manufacturing processes in to a highly automated, low labor, high volume production capability
  • Driving production cycle times from tens of hours, to under 10 minutes

February 7, 2020 | 61

Composite Battery Enclosure Opportunity

  • Mass, Cost and Producibility
  • Material Characterization
  • Form, Fit and Function
    • Fire resistance
    • External direct exposure to flame
    • Internal thermal propagation
  • EMI Shielding
    • Structural integrity (Pack Level)
    • Modal response
    • 100kN Side crush
    • Ground impact/jacking loads
    • G-Loads
  • Thermal Management Systems
  • IP 67 Rating

Exploded CAD

TPI Prototype

view of all-Composite

Composite Battery

Enclosure

Enclosure

TPI Battery Enclosure Physical Testing

External Fire

Internal Fire Propagation

Radiated Emissions

Vertical Crush

Horizontal Crush

PASS

FAIL

PASS

FAIL

PASS

FAIL

PASS

FAIL

PASS

FAIL

February 7, 2020 | 62

February 2020

Financials

February 7, 2020 |

2019 Guidance Update

Prior Guidance for 2019

2019 Selected, Preliminary

Estimated Results

Net Sales

$1.45 billion to $1.50 billion

$1.42 billion to $1.44 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$80 million to $85 million

Unchanged

Loss Per Share

$0.18 to $0.23

$0.43 to $0.47

Utilization %

~ 80%

Unchanged

Average Selling Price per Blade

$135,000 to $140,000

Unchanged

Non-Blade Sales

$100 million to $105 million

$110 million to $115 million

Capital Expenditures

$95 million to $100 million

$75 million to $80 million

Startup Costs

$47 million to $49 million

Unchanged

(1) See Appendix for reconciliations on non-GAAP financial data.

February 7, 2020 | 64

Financial Performance (1)

Substantial Topline Growth funded largely from Cash from Operations

Net Sales

2016 - 2019P

$ millions

$1,600

Topline Increase

$1,400

23%

$769 M

$1.4 B

$1,200

CAGR

$204 M

$169 M

$1,000

CAPEX

Start-up Costs

$800

$600

Cumulative Cash Flow From Operations, Net

$400

$189 M

$200

Net Debt

$0

$6 M

$72 M

2016

2017

2018

2019P Mid

(1) 2019 amounts reflect preliminary estimated results at the midpoint.

February 7, 2020 | 65

Operational Execution Driving Performance Above Market

MW and Sets per Line

+56% MW/line

100

325

MW/Line

275

+19% Sets/line

90

Sets/Line

2016-2019P

80

225

175

70

125

60

2016

2017

2018

2019P

MW/Line

Sets per Line

GW SoldMW/Set

10.0

3.0

+8% CAGR

+ 24% CAGR

8.0

2016-2019P

2.8

2016-2019P

2.6

6.0

2.4

2.2

4.0

2.0

2016

2017

2018

2019P

2016

2017

2018

2019P

Global Total GW Installed

70

60

+8% CAGR

2016-2019P

50

40

30

20

10

0

2016

2017

2018

2019P

Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update"

February 7, 2020 | 66

Focus on Cost (1)(2)

Performance

$ millions

$160

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$-

2016

2017

2018

2019P

2020G

Cost of Sales

Driving Cost of Raw Materials Down

Startup & Transition Cost

Accelerate Startups &

Quicker Transitions

General & Administrative Expenses

Driving Down MOH & Fixed Costs

1% Cost Reduction is >$10M

AEBITDA

Start-up Costs

  1. See Appendix for reconciliations on non-GAAP financial data.
  2. 2019 amounts reflect the preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflect guidance at the midpoint.

February 7, 2020 | 67

2020 Guidance

2019 Selected,

Preliminary Estimated Results

2020 Guidance(1)

Net Sales

$1.42 billion to $1.44 billion

$1.55 billion to $1.65 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$80 million to $85 million

$100 million to $125 million

Utilization %

~ 80%

80% to 85%

Wind Blade Set Capacity

4,000

4,380

Average Selling Price per Blade

$135,000 to $140,000

$140,000 to $145,000

Non-Blade Sales

$110 million to $115 million

$75 million to $100 million

Capital Expenditures

$75 million to $80 million

$80 million to $90 million

Startup Costs

$47 million to $49 million

$17 million to $20 million

(1) Excludes the impact of the Coronavirus

(2) See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data.

February 7, 2020 | 68

Adjusted EBITDA Walk 2019 to 2020 (1)(2)

$ millions

160

140

120

$112.5M (1)

100

$82.5M

80

Wind:

Wind:

60

$130.7M

$155.5M

40

G&A:

G&A:

($26.2M)

($35M)

Diversified Market:

Diversified Market:

20

($22.0M)

($8M)

-

2019

Wind

Wind LD's

Diversified

ASC 606

General &

2020

AEBITDA

(excl LD's

Markets

Admin. (G&A)

AEBITDA

Preliminary

& 606)

Expenses

Guidance

Midpoint

Midpoint

  1. Excludes the impact of the Coronavirus; 2019 reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflects guidance at the midpoint.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data.

Increase

Decrease

Total

February 7, 2020 | 69

Path to $2 Billion and Free Cash Flow

LONG-TERM WIND FINANCIAL TARGETS

80% UTILIZATION

15 GW

$2.0 B REVENUE

12% AEBITDA

$30 M - $60 M

CAPEX ANNUALLY 20%-25% CASH TAX

25% - 30% ROIC(1)

7% - 9% FCF

Future Estimated Wind Revenue Under Contract

Future Estimated Revenue - $4.3 B

$2,500

Annual Max and Min Contract Value Range

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

$2 B

MX

TK

CN

US

IN

  1. ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases.

February 7, 2020 | 70

CapEx and Free Cash Flow Momentum (1)(2)

$ thousands

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

-

2016

2017

(20,000)

(40,000)

(60,000)

(80,000)

2018

2019P

2020G

Cash Flow From Operations

CapEx

Free Cash Flow

  1. 2019 reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflects guidance at the midpoint.
  2. See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data.

February 7, 2020 | 71

80% Utilization and Why it Works

Transition Lines

Transition Lines

20

Utilization

70%

Total Volume

4,312

Startup Lines

Lines under Startup

6

Utilization

50%

Total Volume

240

Operating Lines

Lines under Operation

34

Utilization

92%

Total Volume

2,502

Total Lines

Total Volume

3,855

100% Utilization Volume

4,800

Utilization

80%

  • Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during a period compared to the total potential capacity of wind blades based on the number of manufacturing lines installed at the end of the period.
  • Key Assumptions:
    • 60 lines
      • 20 under transition
      • 6 in start-up
      • 34 in operation
    • 80 sets per line
    • Current transition and startup speed

February 7, 2020 | 72

February 2020

ESG

February 7, 2020 |

Benefits of TPI's ESG Efforts

• Reduce Risk

    • Monitor and lead business using ESG metrics to identify and mitigate risks
  • Increase Associate Satisfaction
    • Focus on ESG to improve associate engagement and health, improve quality, and reduce turnover.

• Improve Operational Execution

    • Reduce waste to reduce environmental risk and operating costs
  • Improve Financial Performance
    • Margin expansion
    • Reduce cost of capital
    • Improve shareholder returns

• Improve governance to better align management, board and stakeholder

February 7, 2020 | 74

ESG Status Update

Materiality

Sustainability report

assessment

-

-

Conduct materiality

Data collection

refresh

2018-2019

Q1-2 2020

Adopt additional ESG reporting frameworks such as:

CDP and TCFD

-

Set sustainability

goals

Future

February 7, 2020 | 75

ESG Materiality Matrix

Importance

to External

Shareholders

5.0

Governance & Ethics

4.5

Economic Performance

4.0

Occupational

Training & Education

Environmental

Heath & Safety

Compliance

Effluents & Waste

3.5

Materials & Material Efficiency

Emissions

Energy

Local Community

Indirect Economic

Management

Impact

3.0

Procurement Practices

Customer Health & Safety

/ Material Sourcing

Supplier Social Assessment

2.5

Diversity & Equal Opportunity

Supplier Environmental Assessment

Child Labor

Core Business/

2.0

Economic /

Anti Corruption

Water Management

Governance

Environmental

1.5

Social

1.0

Labor

1.0

1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

4.5

5.0

TPI Impacts

February 7, 2020 | 76

Reporting Metrics

Aligned to GRI and SASB Reporting Standards

Safety

Environmental

• RIR

Compliance

• LTIR

Local Communities

Energy

• Volunteer hours

• Energy usage

Indirect Economic Impact

Waste

• Community investments

• Waste by type

• Regionalized supply spend

Emissions

CO2 Avoidance

Materials

  • Renewable materials used

Associates

  • Average training per associate
  • Engagement

Million Metric Tons of CO2

350

303

300

250

203 213

200

151

150

111

100

50

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019P

February 7, 2020 | 77

February 2020

Closing Remarks

February 7, 2020 |

Summary Comments

Wind energy and EV's offer tremendous opportunity for TPI's diversified, profitable, global growth.

Wind growth is mostly about economics, customers, investors and the need to positively impact climate change.

Wind costs will continue to be driven down to compete primarily with solar.

Price discipline and margin opportunities should improve over time.

TPI is building global infrastructure with best-in-class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost.

We will continue to partner deeply with the industry leading customers.

We are thrilled to be growing and diversifying the global TPI team.

We are applying our global scale to ensure lowest cost raw materials and to eliminate supply change constraints.

February 7, 2020 | 79

Summary Comments

We are bringing relentless focus to manufacturing execution, productivity gains, cost reduction and risk mitigation.

We plan to turn speed into a source of competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half, reduce cost of transitions and share those costs with our customers.

We will continue to innovate and advance our state-of-the-art blade technology.

We plan to grow our profitable blade service business.

We plan to bring value to the EV sector with structural composite solutions and plan to build a $500M annual revenue stream. By developing bus, delivery vehicle, truck and passenger vehicle applications, we will see just how low down the cost curve and how high up the volume curve we can profitably grow.

February 7, 2020 | 80

Summary Comments

Not many companies have funded 23% growth primarily from cash from operations.

Our capital allocation strategy includes maintaining a conservative balance sheet, smart long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders.

ESG is the right thing to do. We are committed to it and expect it to drive long term value.

We will continue to build a strong, independent and diverse board of directors as well as ensure that our management team is fully aligned with the interests of our stakeholders.

You've heard from our team how we expect to deliver on our mission of 18GW of capacity, 80% utilization, 20% global market share, $2B in annual revenue, 12% AEBITDA, 25-30% ROIC, and 7-9% free cash flow.

February 7, 2020 | 81

February 2020

Q&A / Lunch

February 7, 2020 |

February 2020

Appendix - Non-GAAP Information

This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

February 7, 2020 | 83

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited)

A reconciliation of the low end and high end ranges of projected net income (loss) to projected EBITDA and projected adjusted EBITDA for the full years 2019 and 2020 is as follows:

2019 Preliminary

2020 Guidance Range (1)

Results Range (1)

($ in thousands)

Low End

High End

Low End

High End

Projected net income (loss)

$

(16,500)

$

(15,000)

$

16,000

$

26,000

Adjustments:

Projected depreciation and amortization

38,500

39,000

50,000

55,000

Projected interest expense (net of interest income)

8,000

8,300

11,000

13,000

Projected loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

Projected income tax provision

22,500

23,500

10,000

15,000

Projected EBITDA

52,500

55,800

87,000

109,000

Projected share-based compensation expense

5,500

5,900

5,000

6,000

Projected realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement

4,000

4,300

-

-

Projected realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments

18,000

19,000

8,000

10,000

Projected Adjusted EBITDA

$

80,000

$

85,000

$

100,000

$

125,000

(1) All figures presented are projected estimates for the full years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020.

February 7, 2020 | 84

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(unaudited)

Net debt is reconciled as follows:

($ in thousands)

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,282

Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs

(141,294)

Less debt issuance costs

(672)

Net debt

$

(71,684)

Free cash flow is reconciled as follows:

2019 Preliminary

Results Range (1)

2020 Guidance Range (1)

($ in thousands)

Low End

High End

Low End

High End

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

55,000

$

65,000

$

95,000

$

105,000

Less: Capital expenditures

(75,000)

(80,000)

(80,000)

(90,000)

Free cash flow (1)

$

(20,000)

$

(15,000)

$

15,000

$

15,000

February 7, 2020 | 85

Disclaimer

TPI Composites Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 18:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TPI COMPOSITES, INC.
01:33pTPI COMPOSITES : Investor Day Presentation
PU
06:07aTPI COMPOSITES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
06:01aTPI Composites, Inc. Announces Selected, Preliminary Estimated Full Year 2019..
GL
02/06TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
2019TPI Composites to Host Investor Day on February 7th
GL
2019TPI COMPOSITES : December Investor Presentation
PU
2019TPI COMPOSITES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019TPI COMPOSITES : Q3 2019 Presentation
PU
2019TPI COMPOSITES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
2019TPI COMPOSITES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 433 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 -7,42 M
Debt 2019 77,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -99,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 749 M
Chart TPI COMPOSITES, INC.
Duration : Period :
TPI Composites, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPI COMPOSITES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,00  $
Last Close Price 21,29  $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Lockard Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Siwek President
Paul G. Giovacchini Chairman
Thomas J. Castle Senior VP-Operations & Strategic Markets
Bryan Robert Schumaker Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.15.02%720
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS7.34%19 260
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-0.77%10 699
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 673
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 575
SIF GROUP5.44%375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group