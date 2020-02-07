TPI Composites : Investor Day Presentation 0 02/07/2020 | 01:33pm EST Send by mail :

February 7, 2020 | Legal Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements include statements, among other things, concerning: our selected, preliminary estimated results for the year ended December 31, 2019; our guidance for 2020; effects on our financial statements and our financial outlook; our business strategy, including anticipated trends and developments in and management plans for our business and the wind industry and other markets in which we operate; our projected annual revenue growth; competition; future financial results, operating results, revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability, products, projected costs, warranties, our ability to improve our operating margins, and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue" and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we will file with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to materially differ from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as guarantees of future events. Further information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results and the forward- looking statements in this presentation are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be included in subsequent periodic and current reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date after the date of this presentation. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. This presentation also contains estimates and other information concerning our industry that are based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information. February 7, 2020 | 2 INVESTOR DAY Today's Agenda 9:00 Introduction & Opening Remarks 9:30 Wind Market Update 9:45 Wind Operations 10:30 Q&A 10:45 Coffee Break 11:00 Global Service 11:10 Diversified Markets 11:35 Financials 12:20 ESG 12:30 Closing Remarks 12:45 Q&A / Lunch February 2020 February 7, 2020 | 3 February 2020 Introduction & Opening Remarks February 7, 2020 | Macros: TPI is mapping our significant growth onto two major macros - decarbonizing the electric sector and electrifying the vehicle fleet.

The future of electricity generation will be a cost-effective combination of wind, solar, storage and transmission.

cost-effective combination of wind, solar, storage and transmission. TWh of wind generation are projected to increase by a factor of more than 8 and grow from being 5% of global power generation in 2018 to 26% in 2050.

These trends are driven more and more by economics, what customers want to buy, what investors want to invest in, and the need to positively affect climate change. Global Power Generation Mix Forecast OTHER WIND 2% 16% 5% SOLAR HYDRO 16% 2018 37% 26,188 TWh COAL 24% GAS OTHER 9% WIND HYDRO 26% 12% 2050 GAS 19% 42,412 TWh 22% 12% SOLAR COAL Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019 February 7, 2020 | 5 Electrifying the Vehicle Fleet Weight savings in EV's provided by highly structural composite solutions drives added range, durability and performance Municipal e-bus sales 8,000 7,000 29% 6,000 CAGR 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 - Europe U.S. India Japan RoW ex. China US, China and Europe commercial vehicles sales by drivetrain 12 10 Millions 8 6 4 2 0 Diesel Natural gas Electric Hydrogen Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain 100 Millions 80 60 40 20 0 BEV PHEV ICE Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, "BEV" - Battery Electric Vehicle; "PHEV" - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle; "ICE" - Internal Combustion Engine February 7, 2020 | 6 Investment Thesis Capitalizing on Wind and EV Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility Compelling Return on Invested Capital Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience February 7, 2020 | 7 TPI is Building Global Infrastructure and Advancing Technology TPI is building value through its global world class footprint and profitable market share gain while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

We are targeting 20% share of the global wind blade market and are building 18GW of blade capacity to achieve this position.

We are advancing wind

and transportation composites technology to improve our competitive advantage. Global Market Growth (GW) 84 89 77 74 74 77 66 70 68 72 20 22 6 9 15 17 17 7 11 11 60 70 65 60 57 58 58 60 63 67 Offshore Onshore 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 8 Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export 13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries February 7, 2020 | 9 Global Footprint Strategically Optimized for Regional Industry Demand TPI has strategically built a strong global footprint that takes advantage of proximity to large existing regional markets, adjacent new markets and seaports for global export Matamoros, MX Yangzhou, China • Square feet - 527k • Square feet - 934k • Capacity - ~1.9GW • Capacity - ~3.7GW Juarez, MX Chennai, India • Square feet - 155k • Square feet - 776k • Tooling and • Capacity - ~3GW Transportation 13 manufacturing facilities with approximately 6 million square feet in 5 countries February 7, 2020 | 10 Strong Customer Base of Industry Leaders Key Customers with Significant Market Share Current Customer Mix - 52(3) Dedicated Lines Global Onshore Wind 2016-2018 Rank OEM Share (1) 1 Vestas 18% 2 Goldwind 12% 3 SGRE (2) 12% 4 GE Wind 12% 5 ENERCON 7% 6 Envision 6% 7 Nordex Group 6% 8 Mingyang 4% 9 United Power 3% 10 CSIC Haizhuang 3% TPI Customer ~55% Market Share Global Onshore Wind excl. China 2016-2018 Rank OEM Share (1) 1 Vestas 28% 2 SGRE (2) 19% 3 GE Wind 19% 4 ENERCON 11% 5 Nordex Group 10% 6 Senvion 4% 7 Suzlon 4% 8 INOX 1% 9 Goldwind <1% 10 ReGen Powertech <1% TPI Customer Market Share ~87% 4% 27% 46% 13% 10% = TPI Customer = Chinese Player TPI's customers account for 99% of the U.S. onshore wind market and 55% of the global onshore market Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Historical Global Wind Turbine OEM Market Share" Figures are rounded to nearest whole percent Figures for Siemens/Gamesa are pro forma for the April 2017 merger of Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica and Siemens Wind Power 52 dedicated lines under long term agreement; does not include 2 lines under an agreement for 2020 in China. February 7, 2020 | 11 Wind Industry Success and Some Challenges New product transitions have accelerated as turbine companies battle for market share and consolidation Global Onshore Wind LCOE Over Time(1) New Product Onshore wind Onshore wind Introductions LCOE Mean LCOE Range $250 (On and 80 offshore) $/MWh $99 $62 $60 $56 $54 70 IntroductionsProduct $188 60 $148 50 $125 $92 $95 $95 $81 40 $77 30 $63 $ 50 $ 48 $ 45 20 New $ 10 $ $0 37 32 $ 32 $ 30 $29 $ 28 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turbine OEMs Average Annual Rotor Diameter 2019e - 2028e (m) 200 190 Diameter 180 170 160 Rotor 150 140 Average 130 120 110 100 19e 20e 21e 22e 23e 24e 25e 26e 27e 28e Vestas GE Nordex Enercon SGRE Blade Size 2007 Blades 2014 Blades 2020 Blades Statue of Liberty Big Ben 2020 Wind Turbine 151 ft | 46 m 187 ft | 57 m 246 ft | 75 m 305 ft | 93 m 314 ft | 96 m 574 ft | 175 m Comparison (Height) 492 ft | 150 m (Rotor Diameter) Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0) and Wood Mackenzie Global Wind Turbine Technology Trends 2019 1. Costs are on an unsubsidized basis. Ranges reflect differences in resources, geography, fuel costs and cost of capital, among other factors. February 7, 2020 | 12 Gaining EV Traction and Building Our Team Long-term target of $500M annual revenue over time

target of $500M annual revenue over time In 2019 and 2020 we will have invested ~$50M in our diversification strategy

Optimizing cost structure for composite bus bodies

First pilot production award for commercial delivery vehicle for Workhorse

Building a strong team of automotive/composites experts

Automated pilot production line on track for mid 2020 - structural parts made in minutes

Creating product patents in addition to process knowhow February 7, 2020 | 13 Building a Strong Team 40 Senior Leaders Added US, 1,300 Years of Experience Mexico, ~13,300 Asia, 5,500 2,900 associates worldwide Engineers and Technicians EMEAI, 3,600 February 7, 2020 | 14 Significant Topline and Market Share Growth (1) Net Sales $1,800 $1,600 20% CAGR $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 Global Onshore Market Share(1) 20% 18% 16% 14% 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% MW Sold 14,000 12,000 26% CAGR 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 (1) TPI's market share is based on TPI MWs relative to Wood Mackenzie OEM total onshore MW, 2019P reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint, and 2020G reflects 2020 guidance at the midpoint.. February 7, 2020 | 15 Growth Funded Primarily Through Cash Flow from Operations Funded growth largely from cash from operations since 2016 - $190M

Maintaining strong balance sheet, net debt of $72M, just dipped into IPO proceeds during 2019 Capital Allocation Plan Capital discipline Robust balance sheet

Working capital management

Return on invested capital Reinvestment in business to drive long term profitable growth and productivity Selective acquisitions aligned to core strategy Potential to return of capital to shareholders February 7, 2020 | 16 Building a Strong Independent and Diverse Board Independent Board Members Added Since November 2015 Jim Hughes Over 25 years of experience in global energy industry

Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019

Former CEO of First Solar Jayshree Desai Over 20 years of extensive wind energy experience including EDPR and Clean Line Energy Partners

Chief Corporate Development Officer at Quanta Services, Inc. since 2020 TJ Jordan 35 years of extensive automotive and aerospace global operations and executive leadership and board experience including GM, UTC, Oshkosh

President and Chief Operating Officer of Dura Automotive Systems, LLC from 2015-2019 February 7, 2020 | 17 TPI Operating Imperatives • Relentless focus on operational excellence • Turn speed into a competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half • Continue to advance our composites technology • Partner more deeply with our customers • Reduce and balance cost of transitions with our customers • Apply scale to expand material capacity, continuity of supply, and drive cost down • Continue to build and develop world class team • Drive ESG vision February 7, 2020 | 18 Key Biographies Steve Lockard Chief Executive Officer Joined TPI in December 1999

35 years in global manufacturing

Satloc, ADFlex Solutions, Rogers Corp

BS Electrical Engineering, ASU Tom Adams S.V.P., Wind Joined TPI in February 2018

25 years in business development

ABS Group, Wood Group

BS Mechanical Engineering, UC Davis Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Chief Operating Officer Wind Joined TPI in September 2016

25 years in operations and technology

Senvion, Suzlon, Halliburton, GE

BS Indian Institute Tech, MS and PhD SUNY Jim Schimanski V.P., Global Supply Chain Joined TPI in May 2016

30 years in manufacturing

GE, Alstom

BS Business Mgmt, Russell Sage College Bill Siwek President Joined TPI in September 2013

33 years in accounting, finance, IT, operations

T.W. Lewis, Lyle Andersen, Arthur Anderson

BS Accounting and Economics, Univ. of Redlands Christian Edin Sr. Director, Investor Relations Joined TPI in February 2008

12 years in wind

BS Finance and BS Marketing, ASU Adrian Oprescu S.V.P., Technology and Global Projects Joined TPI in May 2019

20 years in global technology and operations

FrontierWind, Vestas, Quest

MS Transilvania, MBA Indiana Institute of Technology Deane Ilukowicz S.V.P., Global Human Resources Joined TPI in February 2016

28 years in human resources

TransUnion, Hypertherm

MBA Wake Forest, BA John Hopkins February 7, 2020 | 19 Key Biographies Lance Marram S.V.P., Global Services Joined TPI in October 2019

18 years in wind

Senvion, E2M International, Vestas, Gamesa

BS UC Santa Barbara, MBA IESE Business School T.J. Castle S.V.P., Operations Diversified Markets Joined TPI in November 2015

21 years in aerospace

Honeywell, GE

BS Aeronautics St Louis University Bryan Schumaker Chief Financial Officer Joined TPI in May 2019

20 years in finance

First Solar, 8point3 Energy Partners, Swift

BS Business Administration, University of New Mexico Jim Hughes Board Member Joined TPI Board in October 2015

25 years in global energy industry

Managing Partner at EnCap Investments Energy Transition since 2019

Former CEO of First Solar Joe Kerkhove S.V.P., Diversified Markets Joined TPI in October 2017

20 years in business development and marketing

ALCOA Forgings & Extrusions

BS Industrial Mgmt/Manufacturing Mgmt, Purdue Lyndon Lie V.P., Technology & Innovation Diversified Markets Joined TPI in October 2019

30 years in automotive engineering

LRL Automotive Consulting, GM

BSEE Oakland Univ, Exec MBA Michigan State Paul Giovacchini Chairman Chairman of TPI Board since 2006

Independent Consulting Advisor to Landmark Partners, Inc. February 7, 2020 | 20 February 2020 Wind Market Update February 7, 2020 | Global Power Generation Market Through 2050 Wind projected to represent 40% of new power generation investment Electricity demand, OECD* versus non-OECD Global Investment in Power TWh Generation by Region, 2019-50 45,000 $ T, real 2018 40,000 APAC $5.8 35,000 30,000 62% Europe $2.6 25,000 demand Non-OECD META $2.0 20,000 growth OECD 15,000 AMER $1.9 10,000 5,000 Rest of the World $1.2 2018 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050 Wind Solar Gas Nuclear Hydro Coal Power Generation Mix Global Electricity Generation Historical world power NEO 2019 power 100% generation mix generation mix Fuel based 80% 26% wind 24% 39% Fuel free 60% 62% 2018 2050 40% renewables 26,188 TWh 42,421 TWh 20% 31% fossil 61% 0% fuels by 2050 76% 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050 Coal Gas Oil Nuclear Hydro Wind Solar Other Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019 * Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development February 7, 2020 | 22 Wind Energy Is the Cheapest Form of New Generation in Many Markets Unsubsidized Global Levelized Cost of Power Generation Range by Technology Forecast - ($/MWh) Onshore wind Natural Gas Coal 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 - 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 - China Germany India Japan United States China Japan MENA U.K. United States China Northeastern China Northcentral India Indonesia Global LCOE for onshore wind generation has become increasingly competitive at or below new combined cycle gas turbines and coal, unsubsidized. Source: BloombergNEF New Energy Outlook 2019 February 7, 2020 | 23 New Wind LCOE is Lower than the Marginal Cost of Coal ($/MWh) $90 $75 $60 $45 $30 $15 $0 Levelized Cost Marginal Cost of Selected Existing of New-Build Wind and Solar Conventional Generation(1) Unsubsidized Solar PV Unsubsidized Wind Onshore Solar PV Coal Nuclear Wind - Thin Film Utility Scale Source: Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (version 13.0). 1. Represents the marginal cost of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear facilities, inclusive of decommissioning costs for nuclear facilities. Analysis assumes that the salvage value for a decommissioned coal plant is equivalent to the decommissioning and site restoration costs. Inputs are derived from a benchmark of operating, fully depreciated coal and nuclear assets across the U.S. Capacity factors, fuel, variable and fixed operating expenses are based on upper and lower quartile estimates derived from Lazard's research. February 7, 2020 | 24 Large and Growing Global Market Estimated Annual Installed Global Wind Capacity (GW): 2019 - 2028 77 Onshore Offshore 74 72 74 6 70 68 66 9 15 17 7 11 11 70 65 60 60 57 58 58 89 84 77 Offshore 22 CAGR 17 20 ~ 14% (2019 - 2028) Onshore 67 CAGR 60 63 ~ 1% (2019 - 2028) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Annual installed wind capacity growth is projected to average 75GW between 2018 and 2028. Global markets (excluding the US and China) are projected to grow at a 8% CAGR. TPI is well positioned to participate in this growth. Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 25 U.S. Forecast - Forecasted GW Continue to Increase 2019-2028 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 GW 8 8 7 8 15 7 7 7 6 6 13 0.4 4 3 3 11 2 4 4 4 6 2 4 3 3 4 4 4 0 WM Onshore WM Offshore GW 16 14 14 12 11 10 9 8 9 9 8 8 6 4 2 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 UBS Onshore Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" and UBS Securities LLC February 7, 2020 | 26 EMEA Forecast - Growth Dominated by Offshore 2019-2028 40 35 34 30 30 25 25 25 25 27 11 25 9 3 5 23 6 7 3 5 GW 20 20 17 2 15 4 10 18 21 20 20 20 20 20 21 22 13 5 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Onshore Offshore Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" Offshore CAGR ~ 12% (2019 - 2028) Onshore CAGR ~ 6% (2019 - 2028) February 7, 2020 | 27 APAC Onshore - 16% CAGR for India Forecasted 2019-2028 GW 40 35 35 33 31 32 4 31 30 30 4 29 30 4 28 3 3 India 3 3 3 4 26 2 8 CAGR 2 25 3 6 6 5 6 7 ~ 16% 7 (2019 - 2028) 20 4 15 25 25 21 22 22 21 21 23 10 19 19 5 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 China India Other APAC Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 28 APAC Offshore 2019-2028 GW 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 7.9 7.8 CAGR 7.2 ~ 13% 1.3 1.2 (2019 - 2028) 0.6 6.5 6.0 6.0 6.0 0.5 0.4 1.1 1.1 0.4 5.1 0.6 0.5 1.7 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.5 1.1 1.2 4.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 1.3 2.5 0.1 4.5 4.7 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.4 4.3 3.9 3.1 2.4 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 China Taiwan Japan Other APAC Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 29 LATAM Forecast 2019-2028 GW 5.0 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 0.2 4.1 4.2 0.4 4.0 4.0 0.4 3.8 1.1 1.2 0.5 3.6 1.3 1.2 3.3 1.1 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.9 0.3 3.0 0.9 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.8 2.0 0.4 0.2 0.4 1.1 0.3 1.0 1.8 1.8 1.6 1.7 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.1 1.2 0.0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Other LATAM Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 30 February 2020 Wind Operations February 7, 2020 | Safety is a Core Value and Mindset Focused efforts on prevention

Near Miss Identification and Solutions Good Catch Programs

Behavior Based Safety Programs

Layered Audits Safety Programs Focused on Prevention Recordable and Lost Time Incident Rates 3.5 hoursworked 3 2 2.5 200,000per 1.5 Cases 1 0.5 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TPI RIR TPI LTIR Industry-BLS RIR (1) Industry-BLS LTIR (1) (1) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses February 7, 2020 | 32 Quality Management System Expanded Global Quality Audits

Holistic implementation of process improvements

Embedding quality into the manufacturing operation

Strengthened Central Quality Team

Infrastructure to capture and deploy lessons learned Targeted Efforts to Eliminate Defects (1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years Non-conformances/Blade(1) 13 12 11 10 9 8 2017 2018 2019 Warranty Spend as % of Net Sales 1.00% 0.80% 0.60% 0.40% 0.20% 0.00% 2017 2018 2019 February 7, 2020 | 33 Speed to Drive Output and On-time Delivery Manufacturing productivity and stabilizing operations

Focused efforts on constrained operations

Labor productivity improvements through efficient deployment

Process optimization with technology, functional collaboration

Non-linear scaling of productivity for larger blades Continuous Improvement Enables Consistent Delivery Cycle Time in Hours (1) 32 3024% 28 26 24 22 2017 2018 2019 (1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years February 7, 2020 | 34 Driving Costs Down Key components include material and labor costs

Bill of Material (BOM) cost reductions

Supply chain strategies Value engineering Direct material productivity programs

Labor cost reduction through benchmarking and global collaboration

Reduce manufacturing overhead

Upfront collaboration with customers Driving Cost Down Through Material and Labor Cost Reductions (1) Metric based on a selection of the same blade type built in three consecutive years BOM Reduction/Blade (1) 12% 2017 2018 2019 DL Hour Reduction/Blade (1) 11% 2017 2018 2019 February 7, 2020 | 35 Start-up and Transition Execution - Speed Speed up transitions with continuous improvement and lean manufacturing principles

Scalable processes and standard stage gate model with metrics

Core teams with functional expertise

Upstream customer alignment/collaboration

Cross functional collaboration to accelerate transitions Disciplined Approach to Accelerate and Execute on Start-ups and Transitions Ramp Down Decommissioning Commissioning Cut Up Ramp Up Ramp Down Commissioning Cut Up Ramp Up Decommissioning Start-up example - Cycle Time in Hours by Week 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 February 7, 2020 | 36 Impact of Transitions Facility Adj. EBITDA ($) YEAR BEFORE YEAR OF YEAR 1 AFTER YEAR 2 AFTER Adj. EBITDA Transition Adj. EBITDA at Minimum Volume Transitions Increase Contract Values and Expected AEBITDA Over Time February 7, 2020 | 37 February 2020 Technology February 7, 2020 | Technology Focused on Driving Business Performance Business Drivers Lower LCOE Technology Focus Areas Materials Process Tooling Analytics Disruptive Speed Flexibility 24 hour cycle time Product Transitions (Switch/Ramp Up) Optimized Mfg. Processes, Tooling Cost BOM (Resin/Adhesives) BOM (Spar Cap Materials Tech) BOM Core Innovation (Technology Readiness) Jointed Blades Selective Automation Materials (recyclable materials) February 7, 2020 | 39 Technology Advantage Customer Technology TPI Technology Collaborative Space Design for Manufacturing Technical Due Diligence Process Technology Develop manufacturing process technology to Structural Design enable manufacture Design of internal Aero Design structure Design of external Enhanced TPI Customer Collaboration Technology Partnership built on long-term relationships and mutual dependency 'True' Partnerships with customers in their New Product Development process Move upstream - Collaborative due diligence on Design for Manufacturing and Risk Mitigation Customer Intimacy - Joint prototyping of blades with customers in customer facilities and pilot production line in our facilities Leads to shape (airfoil) Material Technology Develop new materials to reduce weight and cost Reduced Time to Market

Design to Cost Target

Enhanced Design for Manufacturing

Margin Expansion February 7, 2020 | 40 TPI Enabling Technologies Analytics - Speed & Quality Tooling - Speed & Flexibility Analytical Tools Infusion Modeling Integrated Controls Heated Systems Curing characterization Laser Automation Adjustable Frame Design Modular Molds Materials - Cost Characterization Resins/Adhesives  Tie in to the business drivers  Tie on to customer roadmaps  Leverage external funding Core Spar Cap Material Manufacturing Processes - Speed & Flexibility 'One Step' Close Innovation - Tech Readiness Jointed Blades Thermoplastics Automation February 7, 2020 | 41 February 2020 Global Supply Chain February 7, 2020 | Global Supply Chain Expertise KEY COMMODITY MARKET TRENDS Commodity Market Trend TPI Pricing Glass* Carbon Resin / Adhesive Core Hardware Consumables Coating YEAR OVER YEAR RAW MATERIAL SAVINGS 8 % 8 % 7 % 4 % 4 % 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TPI remains a preferred customer to our suppliers:

Global presence and footprint Growth Large scale buying power

Collaboration with TPI in other Industries February 7, 2020 | 43 Global Supply Chain and Localization Strategy AVERAGE CATEGORY SPEND Carbon Blade Design Glass Blade Design 18% 27% 31% 35% 5% 2% 12% 4% 7% 8% 17% 7% 4% 4% 19% Resin Adhesive Coatings Core Consumables Hardware Glass Carbon EXPANDING GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN Supplier localization

Capacity expansion in Best Cost Markets ASIA MEXICO Leveraging global suppliers to localize new TPI facilities

Fabric Conversion Fabric and Core Kitting

Capacity Expansion

PET Foam Extrusion (Core)

CHINA / EAST ASIA New and fast growing suppliers

Chemicals Core materials

Expanded footprint in Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam

Chemical Production Core Materials Carbon

INDIA Regional Localization

Fabric Conversion Fabric and Core Kitting

Capacity Expansion

Chemical Production Glass direct roving furnace PET Foam Extrusion Carbonization and Pultrusions

February 7, 2020 | 44 February 2020 Global Talent February 7, 2020 | Adding Significant Global Talent Post-IPO Headcount Growth 14000 12000 10000 8000 6000 4000 2000 0 AZ RI IA CN TK MX IN Total Headcount 40 Senior Leaders Added Years of Experience Engineers and Technicians The acquisition, development, motivation and retention of this talent is critical to support our growth and success. February 7, 2020 | 46 Improving Technical Capabilities Across the Organization Improved Technical Capability Faster and more effective startups and transitions Quality that results in zero-defect culture Cost reduction through process and DFM efforts Innovation enabling diversified business opportunities and growth Hiring, developing, motivating, and retaining our technical talent is a critical strategy enabler: TPI Academy

Associate mobility

Individual development planning

Engineering career ladder

Competitive total rewards and destination for top talent February 7, 2020 | 47 Global HR Strategy Builds the Foundation for Our Overall People Strategy Culture Develop leadership excellence and Values at all levels Attract and retain top talent Global talent Talent practices analytics February 7, 2020 | 48 Diversity and Inclusion Matters TPI has great programs focused on recognizing and promoting diversity WRISE event for top performing women globally

Global participation in International Women's Day activities

Reporting metrics on diversity in talent management practices The plan we are executing: Create a vision and plan Leadership involvement Embed and Align Tell Our Story Measure Experience and Impact February 7, 2020 | 49 February 2020 Q&A February 7, 2020 | February 2020 Coffee Break February 7, 2020 | February 2020 Global Service February 7, 2020 | Large and Growing Global Service Market Opportunity Global Blade Service Market Forecast 3.5 +$1.6B 3.0 7% 2.5 CAGR billion 2.0 1.5 US$ 1.0 0.5 0.0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Leading Edge Repair Lightning Receptor Exchange Blade Surface Add On-Install / Repairs Trailing Edge Repair Structural Repair Other Global Retrofits Blade Service Growth by Region 20182028 AMER $239 M $411 M EMEA $741 M $1.4 B APAC $596 M $1.3 B Source: Wood Mackenzie, Global Onshore Wind Power O&M 2019 February 7, 2020 | 53 Wind Blade Service Offerings Certified Professionals Engineering & Preventative Maintenance Inspection & Analysis Repair & Improvements Recycling February 7, 2020 | 54 February 2020 Diversified Markets February 7, 2020 | Vehicle Strategy for Clean Transportation Lighter weight equates to longer range Lower capital investment required for composites structure Multiple programs in: Passenger Automotive EVs Commercial Vehicles February 7, 2020 | 56 Large Market Opportunity U.S. Electric Bus Market Addresses large opportunity given mission-critical nature of transit

mission-critical nature of transit Cusp of wide-spread adoption

wide-spread adoption Technology applicable everywhere

Compelling growth potential 1,400 16% 1,200 CAGR 1,000 Units 800 600 400 200 - 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 U.S. Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019 Proterra is a leader in North American electric transit bus market with 50%+ share

>100 customers and >900 vehicles sold

>50,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions & 2,000,000 gallons of fuel avoided February 7, 2020 | 57 Commercial Vehicles Market Significant Growth Projections Commercial vehicle market growing, largely driven by ecommerce

Opportunity for electric vehicles driven by economics Light 6 5 36% 4 units CAGR 3 Million 2 1 0 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 2038 2040 Medium and Heavy 500 Medium Heavy 450 400 27% 350 units CAGR 300 250 Thousand 200 150 100 50 0 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 2038 2040 Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019 February 7, 2020 | 58 Purpose-Built Electric Delivery Vehicles Building on our experience related to Cab Structures, in Q1 2019 we announced the award to develop and produce a chassis and cab structure for a purpose-build electric delivery vehicle. Pilot production is underway.​ February 7, 2020 | 59 Passenger EV market >55% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2040 Global new passenger vehicle sales forecast by drivetrain Millions 100 80 60 40 20 0 BEV PHEV ICE Source: BloombergNEF Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019 February 7, 2020 | 60 Technology and Innovation Center Technology Center for Global TPI Continued design support for wind and diversified markets​

World class Composite Technology Hub

Certified materials laboratory​

Product & process R&D​

Automation technology development

Manufacturing process development High Volume Automated Pilot Liquid Compression Molding (LCM) Line Initial investment of $12M+ for first automated LCM, cut and trim production line

Installation on track for target of Q2 2020

Moving from traditional, large scale, low volume composite manufacturing processes in to a highly automated, low labor, high volume production capability

Driving production cycle times from tens of hours, to under 10 minutes February 7, 2020 | 61 Composite Battery Enclosure Opportunity Mass, Cost and Producibility

Material Characterization

Form, Fit and Function

Fire resistance External direct exposure to flame Internal thermal propagation

EMI Shielding

Structural integrity (Pack Level) Modal response 100kN Side crush Ground impact/jacking loads G-Loads

Thermal Management Systems

IP 67 Rating Exploded CAD TPI Prototype view of all-Composite Composite Battery Enclosure Enclosure TPI Battery Enclosure Physical Testing External Fire Internal Fire Propagation Radiated Emissions Vertical Crush Horizontal Crush PASS FAIL PASS FAIL PASS FAIL PASS FAIL PASS FAIL February 7, 2020 | 62 February 2020 Financials February 7, 2020 | 2019 Guidance Update Prior Guidance for 2019 2019 Selected, Preliminary Estimated Results Net Sales $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $80 million to $85 million Unchanged Loss Per Share $0.18 to $0.23 $0.43 to $0.47 Utilization % ~ 80% Unchanged Average Selling Price per Blade $135,000 to $140,000 Unchanged Non-Blade Sales $100 million to $105 million $110 million to $115 million Capital Expenditures $95 million to $100 million $75 million to $80 million Startup Costs $47 million to $49 million Unchanged (1) See Appendix for reconciliations on non-GAAP financial data. February 7, 2020 | 64 Financial Performance (1) Substantial Topline Growth funded largely from Cash from Operations Net Sales 2016 - 2019P $ millions $1,600 Topline Increase $1,400 23% $769 M $1.4 B $1,200 CAGR $204 M $169 M $1,000 CAPEX Start-up Costs $800 $600 Cumulative Cash Flow From Operations, Net $400 $189 M $200 Net Debt $0 $6 M $72 M 2016 2017 2018 2019P Mid (1) 2019 amounts reflect preliminary estimated results at the midpoint. February 7, 2020 | 65 Operational Execution Driving Performance Above Market MW and Sets per Line +56% MW/line 100 325 MW/Line 275 +19% Sets/line 90 Sets/Line 2016-2019P 80 225 175 70 125 60 2016 2017 2018 2019P MW/Line Sets per Line GW SoldMW/Set 10.0 3.0 +8% CAGR + 24% CAGR 8.0 2016-2019P 2.8 2016-2019P 2.6 6.0 2.4 2.2 4.0 2.0 2016 2017 2018 2019P 2016 2017 2018 2019P Global Total GW Installed 70 60 +8% CAGR 2016-2019P 50 40 30 20 10 0 2016 2017 2018 2019P Source: Wood Mackenzie, "Q4 2019 Global Wind Power Market Outlook Update" February 7, 2020 | 66 Focus on Cost (1)(2) Performance $ millions $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $- 2016 2017 2018 2019P 2020G Cost of Sales Driving Cost of Raw Materials Down Startup & Transition Cost Accelerate Startups & Quicker Transitions General & Administrative Expenses Driving Down MOH & Fixed Costs 1% Cost Reduction is >$10M AEBITDA Start-up Costs See Appendix for reconciliations on non-GAAP financial data. 2019 amounts reflect the preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflect guidance at the midpoint. February 7, 2020 | 67 2020 Guidance 2019 Selected, Preliminary Estimated Results 2020 Guidance(1) Net Sales $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion Adjusted EBITDA (2) $80 million to $85 million $100 million to $125 million Utilization % ~ 80% 80% to 85% Wind Blade Set Capacity 4,000 4,380 Average Selling Price per Blade $135,000 to $140,000 $140,000 to $145,000 Non-Blade Sales $110 million to $115 million $75 million to $100 million Capital Expenditures $75 million to $80 million $80 million to $90 million Startup Costs $47 million to $49 million $17 million to $20 million (1) Excludes the impact of the Coronavirus (2) See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data. February 7, 2020 | 68 Adjusted EBITDA Walk 2019 to 2020 (1)(2) $ millions 160 140 120 $112.5M (1) 100 $82.5M 80 Wind: Wind: 60 $130.7M $155.5M 40 G&A: G&A: ($26.2M) ($35M) Diversified Market: Diversified Market: 20 ($22.0M) ($8M) - 2019 Wind Wind LD's Diversified ASC 606 General & 2020 AEBITDA (excl LD's Markets Admin. (G&A) AEBITDA Preliminary & 606) Expenses Guidance Midpoint Midpoint Excludes the impact of the Coronavirus; 2019 reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflects guidance at the midpoint. See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data. Increase Decrease Total February 7, 2020 | 69 Path to $2 Billion and Free Cash Flow LONG-TERM WIND FINANCIAL TARGETS 80% UTILIZATION 15 GW $2.0 B REVENUE 12% AEBITDA $30 M - $60 M CAPEX ANNUALLY 20%-25% CASH TAX 25% - 30% ROIC(1) 7% - 9% FCF Future Estimated Wind Revenue Under Contract Future Estimated Revenue - $4.3 B $2,500 Annual Max and Min Contract Value Range $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 $2 B MX TK CN US IN ROIC target is based on an estimate of tax effected income from operations plus implied interest on operating leases divided by beginning of the period capital which includes total stockholders' equity less cash and cash equivalents plus total outstanding debt and the net present value of operating leases. February 7, 2020 | 70 CapEx and Free Cash Flow Momentum (1)(2) $ thousands 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 - 2016 2017 (20,000) (40,000) (60,000) (80,000) 2018 2019P 2020G Cash Flow From Operations CapEx Free Cash Flow 2019 reflects preliminary estimated results at the midpoint and 2020 amounts reflects guidance at the midpoint. See Appendix for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial data. February 7, 2020 | 71 80% Utilization and Why it Works Transition Lines Transition Lines 20 Utilization 70% Total Volume 4,312 Startup Lines Lines under Startup 6 Utilization 50% Total Volume 240 Operating Lines Lines under Operation 34 Utilization 92% Total Volume 2,502 Total Lines Total Volume 3,855 100% Utilization Volume 4,800 Utilization 80% Utilization represents the percentage of wind blades invoiced during a period compared to the total potential capacity of wind blades based on the number of manufacturing lines installed at the end of the period.

Key Assumptions:

60 lines 20 under transition 6 in start-up 34 in operation 80 sets per line Current transition and startup speed

February 7, 2020 | 72 February 2020 ESG February 7, 2020 | Benefits of TPI's ESG Efforts • Reduce Risk Monitor and lead business using ESG metrics to identify and mitigate risks

Increase Associate Satisfaction

Focus on ESG to improve associate engagement and health, improve quality, and reduce turnover.

• Improve Operational Execution Reduce waste to reduce environmental risk and operating costs

Improve Financial Performance

Margin expansion Reduce cost of capital Improve shareholder returns

• Improve governance to better align management, board and stakeholder February 7, 2020 | 74 ESG Status Update Materiality Sustainability report assessment - - Conduct materiality Data collection refresh 2018-2019 Q1-2 2020 Adopt additional ESG reporting frameworks such as: CDP and TCFD - Set sustainability goals Future February 7, 2020 | 75 ESG Materiality Matrix Importance to External Shareholders 5.0 Governance & Ethics 4.5 Economic Performance 4.0 Occupational Training & Education Environmental Heath & Safety Compliance Effluents & Waste 3.5 Materials & Material Efficiency Emissions Energy Local Community Indirect Economic Management Impact 3.0 Procurement Practices Customer Health & Safety / Material Sourcing Supplier Social Assessment 2.5 Diversity & Equal Opportunity Supplier Environmental Assessment Child Labor Core Business/ 2.0 Economic / Anti Corruption Water Management Governance Environmental 1.5 Social 1.0 Labor 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 TPI Impacts February 7, 2020 | 76 Reporting Metrics Aligned to GRI and SASB Reporting Standards Safety Environmental • RIR Compliance • LTIR Local Communities Energy • Volunteer hours • Energy usage Indirect Economic Impact Waste • Community investments • Waste by type • Regionalized supply spend Emissions CO2 Avoidance Materials Renewable materials used Associates Average training per associate

Engagement Million Metric Tons of CO2 350 303 300 250 203 213 200 151 150 111 100 50 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019P February 7, 2020 | 77 February 2020 Closing Remarks February 7, 2020 | Summary Comments Wind energy and EV's offer tremendous opportunity for TPI's diversified, profitable, global growth. Wind growth is mostly about economics, customers, investors and the need to positively impact climate change. Wind costs will continue to be driven down to compete primarily with solar. Price discipline and margin opportunities should improve over time. TPI is building global infrastructure with best-in-class composites technology to access the global growth with the lowest total delivered cost. We will continue to partner deeply with the industry leading customers. We are thrilled to be growing and diversifying the global TPI team. We are applying our global scale to ensure lowest cost raw materials and to eliminate supply change constraints. February 7, 2020 | 79 Summary Comments We are bringing relentless focus to manufacturing execution, productivity gains, cost reduction and risk mitigation. We plan to turn speed into a source of competitive advantage - cut transition and startup time in half, reduce cost of transitions and share those costs with our customers. We will continue to innovate and advance our state-of-the-art blade technology. We plan to grow our profitable blade service business. We plan to bring value to the EV sector with structural composite solutions and plan to build a $500M annual revenue stream. By developing bus, delivery vehicle, truck and passenger vehicle applications, we will see just how low down the cost curve and how high up the volume curve we can profitably grow. February 7, 2020 | 80 Summary Comments Not many companies have funded 23% growth primarily from cash from operations. Our capital allocation strategy includes maintaining a conservative balance sheet, smart long-term growth investments and return of capital to shareholders. ESG is the right thing to do. We are committed to it and expect it to drive long term value. We will continue to build a strong, independent and diverse board of directors as well as ensure that our management team is fully aligned with the interests of our stakeholders. You've heard from our team how we expect to deliver on our mission of 18GW of capacity, 80% utilization, 20% global market share, $2B in annual revenue, 12% AEBITDA, 25-30% ROIC, and 7-9% free cash flow. February 7, 2020 | 81 February 2020 Q&A / Lunch February 7, 2020 | February 2020 Appendix - Non-GAAP Information This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net cash (debt) and free cash flow. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including losses on the extinguishment of debt and net of interest income), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any share-based compensation expense, plus or minus any gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement and any gains or losses on the sale of assets. We define net cash (debt) as the total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents less the total principal amount of debt outstanding. We define free cash flow as net cash flow generated from operating activities less capital expenditures. We present non-GAAP measures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. February 7, 2020 | 83 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) A reconciliation of the low end and high end ranges of projected net income (loss) to projected EBITDA and projected adjusted EBITDA for the full years 2019 and 2020 is as follows: 2019 Preliminary 2020 Guidance Range (1) Results Range (1) ($ in thousands) Low End High End Low End High End Projected net income (loss) $ (16,500) $ (15,000) $ 16,000 $ 26,000 Adjustments: Projected depreciation and amortization 38,500 39,000 50,000 55,000 Projected interest expense (net of interest income) 8,000 8,300 11,000 13,000 Projected loss on extinguishment of debt - - Projected income tax provision 22,500 23,500 10,000 15,000 Projected EBITDA 52,500 55,800 87,000 109,000 Projected share-based compensation expense 5,500 5,900 5,000 6,000 Projected realized loss on foreign currency remeasurement 4,000 4,300 - - Projected realized loss on sale of assets and asset impairments 18,000 19,000 8,000 10,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,000 $ 85,000 $ 100,000 $ 125,000 (1) All figures presented are projected estimates for the full years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020. February 7, 2020 | 84 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (unaudited) Net debt is reconciled as follows: ($ in thousands) 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,282 Less total debt, net of debt issuance costs (141,294) Less debt issuance costs (672) Net debt $ (71,684) Free cash flow is reconciled as follows: 2019 Preliminary Results Range (1) 2020 Guidance Range (1) ($ in thousands) Low End High End Low End High End Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,000 $ 65,000 $ 95,000 $ 105,000 Less: Capital expenditures (75,000) (80,000) (80,000) (90,000) Free cash flow (1) $ (20,000) $ (15,000) $ 15,000 $ 15,000 February 7, 2020 | 85 Attachments Original document

