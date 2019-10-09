TPI Composites : October Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In many cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward- looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) growth of the wind energy market and our addressable market; (ii) the potential impact of the increasing prevalence of auction-based tenders in the wind energy market and increased competition from solar energy on our gross margins and overall financial performance; (iii) our future financial performance, including our net sales, cost of goods sold, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; (iv) changes in domestic or international government or regulatory policy, including without limitation, changes in trade policy; (v) the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; (vi) our ability to attract and retain customers for our products, and to optimize product pricing; (vii) our ability to effectively manage our growth strategy and future expenses, including our startup and transition costs; (viii) competition from other wind blade and wind blade turbine manufacturers; (ix) the discovery of defects in our products; (x) our ability to successfully expand in our existing wind energy markets and into new international wind energy markets; (xi) our ability to successfully open new manufacturing facilities and expand existing facilities on time and on budget; (xii) the impact of the accelerated pace of new product and wind blade model introductions on our business and our results of operations; (xiii) our ability to successfully expand our transportation business and execute upon our strategy of entering new markets outside of wind energy; (xiv) worldwide economic conditions and their impact on customer demand; (xv) our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; (xvi) our ability to comply with existing, modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, including the imposition of new taxes, duties or similar assessments on our products; (xvii) the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel;
Investment Thesis
Capitalizing on Wind Market Growth, Blade Outsourcing and Improving Economics
Renewables and wind energy are mainstream, large, growing, competitive and desired by customers.
Emerging markets around the world are growing faster than mature markets.
Blades are being outsourced to access emerging growth markets, drive cost and efficiently utilize capital.
Same competitive dynamics in place today that put us in business.
Only Independent Blade Manufacturer with a Global Footprint
We've made good choices - customers, locations and markets.
Our factories are low cost, world class hubs that serve large, diverse and growing addressable markets, reducing the effect of individual market fluctuations.
Advanced Composite Technology and Production Expertise Provide Barrier to Entry
TPI holds important IP that is difficult to replicate (materials, process, tooling, inspection and DFM).
>300 engineers and growing, opened Denmark office to attract even more talent.
Acquired Germany blade engineering team in support of global operations and growth.
60-70+meter blades, larger than 787 wing span, with tolerances measured in millimeters.
Collaborative Dedicated Supplier Model to Share Gain and Drive Down LCOE
Our business model helps TPI customers to gain market share in a cost effective and capital efficient manner by sharing the investment, spreading overhead, driving down material cost, improving productivity and sharing a large portion of that benefit with our customers.
Long-Term Supply Agreements Provide Significant Revenue Visibility
Current agreements provide up to $6.2B in potential revenue through 2023.
Volume based pricing and shared investment motivate both parties to keep plants full.
Shared gain/pain protects our margins.
Compelling Return on Invested Capital
Shared capital investment results in a "capital-light" model for TPI and our customers.
New investments target an initial average five-year ROIC hurdle rate of 25%.
Seasoned Management Team with Significant Global Growth Experience
TPI has become a destination for top talent. Pleased with the exceptional leaders and managers that have joined the TPI team.
Key Messages
Applying our advanced composites technology to major growth trends including the decarbonization of the electric sector and clean transportation systems.
BNEF estimates that $9.5 trillion will be invested in wind and solar power generation capacity through 2050.
BNEF estimates that by 2040 annual global EV sales will reach 55 million units representing 57% of all new car sales. 30% of the global fleet will be electric.
MarketsandMarkets projects the aerospace composites market to grow from $24.5 billion in 2016 to $43 billion by 2022, or a CAGR of 9.85% between 2017 and 2022.
Wind industry and market dynamics are rationalizing. Large global players are competing.
TPI is a large global player with ~14% global share, ~25% ex-China and ~53% ex-China outsourced and a strong global reach.
TPI has executed really well delivering revenue growth, market share growth, cost reduction, operational improvements and profit expansion.
37% revenue CAGR 2013 through 2018 - estimate 43% revenue growth and 21% Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2019.
Will continue to advance TPI technology, further expand global footprint, and drive world class cost to differentiate and win.
Will utilize deep partnership business model to provide capacity, flexibility and share gain to help our customers increase market share while we maintain and grow our profit.
TPI strategy of strong and diversified growth will continue to build shareholder value.
Introduction to TPI Composites
Business Overview
Only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the high-growth wind energy market with a global footprint
Provides wind blades to some of the industry's leading OEMs such as: Vestas, GE, Siemens/Gamesa, Nordex, and
ENERCON
Operates ten wind blade manufacturing plants, with one more under construction, two transportation facilities, and four tooling and R&D facilities and advanced engineering centers across six countries:
• United States
• Mexico
• Denmark • Germany
• China
• Turkey
• India
Applying advanced composites technology to production of clean transportation solutions, including electric buses
Long-term supply agreements with customers, providing contracted volumes that generate significant revenue visibility and drive capital efficiency
Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona Approximately 12,000 employees globally
Strong Historical Financial Results
37%
52%
13.9%
Revenue
7.0%
Adjusted
Adjusted
CAGR
EBITDA
EBITDA
CAGR
Margin Growth*
2013-2018
2013-2018
2013 - 2018
Adjusted EBITDA margin is before startup and transition costs
